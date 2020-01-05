Margaret Brennan Hosts a Cocktail Conversation With General Petraeus – Clueless Duo Can’t See What’s Coming…

Good grief there’s a lot to unpack within this insufferable beltway cocktail party disguised as a high-brow TV review of the U.S-Iraq-Iran conflict. (Video Below) However, both of them are clueless about what President Trump is about to do.
First, the generous opinion of General Petraeus as a military strategist is massively inflated. As the recently released Afghanistan Papers have revealed the entire premise of the Petraeus’ strategy was based on lies; fundamental falsehoods; and an upper-tier military devoid of anyone willing to say the emperor was naked. It was all BS.
Secondly, and in support for the first point, any General who would commit himself to a career blackmail position by engaging in grossly inappropriate sexual conduct with a pontificating pustule like Paula Broadwell isn’t exactly a smart fella; and that’s without even considering the Kelly sisters leading him by the penis when Petraeus was CentCom Commander.
Internationally espousing a break-through in a mid-east anti-terror strategy while simultaneously positioning himself to be hoodwinked and blackmailed by the political powers in DC does not lend itself to strategically intelligent bona fides.
The outcome of that Broadwell hot-mess was leverage deployed against General Petraeus when he was CIA director and the crisis around the State Department and CIA joint operational station in Benghazi, Libya, erupted. In the aftermath the Panetta/Clinton operation needed an ally, enter interim political ideologue Michael Morell to replace Petraeus after ODNI James Clapper told the General to exit, or else.
Also, don’t overlook that General Petraeus’ wife, Holly Petraeus, went to work for Elizabeth Warren’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; which we all know was a deep state Democrat racketeering operation to gain money from the extortion of banks. What’s that they say about “birds” and “feathers”? … I digress.
Thirdly, cocktail party host Margaret Brennan is trying way too hard to give the intellectual appearances. This is the kind of third-rate interview to be expected during a DC symposium held just prior to the charity auction where the elitist audience bids thousands for a banana duct-taped to the wall.
The audience oooh’s and aaaahs, meanwhile the kitchen staff -who switched labels on the wine bottles- are laughing hysterically at the participants…. Good grief this is silly.
Notice a sequence Petraeus alluded to:…
- Iran took out a U.S. drone, and President Trump held-back.
- Iran attacked ships in the Straights of Hormuz, yet President Trump held back.
- Iran attacked Saudi oil-fields, and again President Trump held back.
- However, Iran attacked a U.S. base killing an American, wounding three more, and President Trump then vaporized Iranian terrorist Soleimani.
Yet for some reason both General Petraeus and Margaret Brennan cannot seem to identify the difference in the final attack that drew a response not evident in the prior three?
Tell me again about this “brilliant military strategist” who sits in puzzled amazement pontificating about “strategy” yet cannot identify the difference between smashing machines, robots and equipment and killing an actual living, breathing, American citizen.
Just before you pause to consider what is in this video, remind yourself how the Ukraine government offered Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman the job to become their Minister of Defense.
Watch and you’ll see.
TRUMP: “I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me. I would bomb the shit out of them. (Applause) I would just bomb those suckers. And, that’s right, I’d blow up the pipe, I’d blow up the re — I’d blow up every single inch. There would be nothing left. And do you know what? You will get Exxon to come in there in two months. They will rebuild that sucker brand new, it will be beautiful … and then I would take the oil.”…
If Iran retaliates against us, look for that quote to be behind the response. When President Trump says “important to Iran and the Iranian culture” he is talking about it from an economic perspective.
Our President will destroy Iran’s capacity to sell oil…. that’s the strategy…. It’s always about the economics. That’s what the knucklehead Generals and TV pontificating pundits don’t understand.
What is there to say? Margaret Brennan is a disgusting Hillary Clinton supporter. She has little talent for interviewing.
When did she get a little talent? I’ll give her credit, she’s hidden it well!
Good post Fannie. Absolutely no talent.
Hahaha! Good one, Fannie!
Hahaha! Good one, Fannie!
Since reading Sundance fairly consistently for 3+ years it has become next to impossible to remember that I once watched these interviews and assumed they were substantively informing the viewer.
Petraeus really provides nothing of news interest, substance, or new information. Brennan seems to be simply a prop, put there to get Petraeus talking again after he finishes each vacuous statement.
Sounds like a small-talk cocktail conversation….oh wait…..[checking title of article again]
I think at one time we all believed the network news.
Now we disbelieve every thing they say because they’re vicious liars and political hacks.
I turned rather cynical and suspicious of these lowlives when FNC started. Now I don’t trust them either 🤦🏻♀️
Ditto.
Not all of us. I grew with parents who consistently talked back to the TV and corrected the lefty news, way back when. (My father was a Goldwater man.) And, as Sundance says, once you see it, you can’t unsee it.
As for Petraeus, that whole mess was when I found TCTH. It was a sordid tale right from the Redneck Riviera – and some of the best info was right here. After following exactly what Petraeus was doing, and with whom, it was almost unfathomable to me that such a tool was ever in charge at CentCom. And the man is still being a tool.
(grew up with)
I still do a lot of screaming at the TV. There was a time when I threw high heels 👠 at the TV 📺 screen. But since I don’t watch FNC much anymore and receive the news through CTH and some other excellent sources my TV screens are safe 💁🏻♀️
A cocktail party I’d walk in, view the room, give it a moment and EXIT real quick. Irish exit dance EARLY out the first door possible.
God bless PDJT, his staff, Sundance, his staff and America. Please God slap some dimmicrats up side the head.
Trump just slapped democrats on the side of the head. He just dropped Pelosi off he special throne by lowering her to the level of an average US citizen in the tweet below. She will be notified along with the rest of America! Surely this is an abuse of power!
The second thing Trump did here was make his Twitter a Twitter Account of Record. Legal notices are printed in a newspaper of record. He is punching many targets in a single tweet! Such a boss!
I despise David Petraeus. a) He’s a hypocrite that as commanding general crushed enlisted men like ants for far more minor infractions than what he was engaged in. b) He allowed himself to be blackmailed by Obama instead of quietly resigning. This directly led to disaster and American lives being lost. After leaving public service in shame, he was given multiple no show jobs that netted him millions a year in addition to his $200k pension. His wife also received multiple no show jobs, including one at the VA that was netting her $200k a year (money that could have gone to vets). What are David and Holly’s lifestyles like that requires multi millions a year in income? I hope it was worth it you effing pond scum traitors.
Hopefully these people are so money stupid they waste and spend their ill gotten loot like drunken sailors.
Or eat some contaminated caviar and expire.
We can only wish!
I’d settle for some ‘off’ raw oysters or maybe choking on a bit of gristle in their 28 oz Porterhouse steak. But nothing as fancy as bad caviar.
Thank you Sundance for shining the light of truth on the little weasel Petraeus and his hot to trot paramour Paula Broadwell. She was married to a radiologist, had two children and blew her marriage and relationship with family wide open for that little shrimp, Petraeus. She suffered the consequences, he did not. I was hoping he was in the dust bin of history, but leave it to the left to dig out of the grave of disgrace their favorite mouth pieces.
Without capacity to refine oil, they are out of gas.
David “Holy Qur’an” Petraeus flat out lied to the House Intelligence Committee three days after Benghazi when he testified to them that it was a “spontaneous” protest over a YouTube video, made by the soon to be jailed scapegoat, that was responsible for Benghazi. When committed knowingly, as former federal prosecutor, and PJMedia columnist, Andrew C. McCarthy, pointed out quite some time ago, such deception (otherwise known as bald faced lying) which even if not under oath, when before congress is a felony.
Blaming the YouTube video for the violence was also, in effect, blaming free speech, which was already an established Petraeus hallmark when Muslims “act out”. And I will lay you odds it was not Hillary Clinton who said “Hey I know, let’s blame that video!’, but more likely Petraeus himself
as it is his very MO, and the gun running to shariah loving and Christian kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering was apparently know as “Operation Petraeus” named after you-know-who, that he was running with the damn Turks.
As Diana West said, an American leader who will betray the First Amendment (which is part of the Constitution that all military officers take a sacred oath to) will betray anything (and anyone).
Douglas Macgregor (retired Army colonel and author of “Breaking the Phalanx” and someone Trump should talk to):”Petraeus is a remarkable piece of fiction created and promoted by neocons in government, the media and academia, How does an officer with no personal experience of direct fire combat in Panama or Desert Storm become a division CDR in 2003, a man who for 35 years shamelessly reinforced whatever dumb idea his superiors advanced regardless of its impact on soldiers, let alone the nation, a man who served repeatedly as a sycophantic aide-de-camp,military assistant and executive officer to four stars get so far?
How does the same man who balked at closing with and destroying the enemy in 2003 in front of Baghdad agree to sacrifice more than a thousand American lives and destroy thousands of others installing Iranian national power in Baghdad with a surge that many in and out of uniform
warned against? Then, how does this same man repeat the self-defeating tactics one more time in Afghanistan? The answer is simple: Petraeus was always a useful fool in the Leninist sense for his political superiors and that is precisely how history will judge him.“
If ever there was a disgrace to the uniform, Petraeus is it.
I remember his days as division CMDR,
Everyone wondered how he became Division Commander of the 101st Airborne Division.
I think his wife was the tool.
If I recall correctly, he literally married the daughter of the West Point Superintendent or whatever they call him.
Thank you, that is an excellent and well defined description of Petraeus.
I talked to the self adoring Patreaus twice while working on Ft. Campbell Ky.
He never met a reflection in the mirror he did not like.
I knew someone many years ago who was detailed to (or near) his staff in Iraq and he said many there called him “Mr Clean”. I thought he meant he was of high integrity which was not what I had heard from him before. He explained back in an email that it was because he would change uniforms and take showers in his special bathroom many times a day. He was like Tony Randall in the TV Show “The Odd Couple”.
Sundance , I don’t know who you really are and don’t even care but I love reading the information you put out. THANKS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance may be Sir Percy Blakeney.
Me too Gads. Petraeus is a morally bankrupt coward. He kissed a** to be a general. He stands for NOTHING!
any General who would commit himself to a career blackmail position by engaging in grossly inappropriate sexual conduct with a pontificating pustule like Paula Broadwell isn’t exactly a smart fella; and that’s without even considering the Kelly sisters leading him by the penis when Petraeus was CentCom Commander.
All I have to say is Sundance, I’m thankful we didn’t need a visual here!! The mental image is a gracious plenty!
David Petraeus also attended a globalist indoctrination seminar in Europe about 5 years ago.
And looky, looky: David Petraeus is also on the Council on Foreign Relations.
Bilderberg too.
He was also on the team of a group of anti second amendment crusaders.
Reminder, LTG Michael Flynn’s audio interview is also in that trove of SIGAR interviews people are calling the “Afghan Papers”. Comparing a man of Flynn’s intelligence and quality to a clown like Petraeus really made me shake my head. Flynn was never afraid to call out the corruption, incompetence, and pure stupidity throughout the leadership.
Listen here:
[audio src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/investigations/afghanistan-papers/documents-database/audio/Flynn%20Michael-redacted-11102015.mp3" /]
It’s obvious why they took him out. He couldn’t be bought, and he couldn’t be intimidated. He was determined to clear out all the rot that led to our mission failures. He had to be framed and smeared, he left the Deep State no other choice.
Second Brennan Vid today not available in Australia. Maybe they’re doing me a favour?
“leading him by the penis”….seems to me Petraeus would be holding hands with the Kelly girls if they were to do that….
The Kelly girls (hags) were of Lebanese decent. How is this a qualifier to become a “liason to the American military at Centcom? There is more to this story than we will ever know.
I never thought much of General Betrayus.
Did Lindsay let the cat out when he said he is advising President Trump to take out Iran’s Oil Fields as the next step?
Oil infrastructure presents an obvious target. Doncha think?
Iran created some kind of precedent in Saudi Arabia.
All that I can say is I love President Trump.
Perhaps President Trump was tweaking the msm? Apparently Iran’s cultural sites are very important to Democrats, msm and liberals but not as important as any individual life to me. But I agree Sundance their oil production is Iran’s economic life blood.
Of course Iranian cultural sites are sacrosanct! They are important! Culture is important!
Now, tear down those statues of dead white men, knaves! The Founding Fathers established a system of toxic masculinity and patriarchal oppression, bigot!
I know, right?
You revealed the hypocrisy of American leftist media
& of politicians like Nikki Haley.
reaching for bottom of the barrel…General says nothing as Patriots are purged and Ambassador dies in hellish fires while response sits 30 minutes away!
@hale_razor
· Jan 5
Folks clutching their pearls that Trump might be leading us to war were awfully quiet when Droney McPeaceprize dropped 26,000 bombs in 2016, and had military actions in 7 nations.
Maybe it’s a job interview. All the Obama era generals and officials have been spouting off publicly.
Whilst, Gen Mattis has been asked, and refused to make any comments. 🇺🇸
Brennan and Every single interviewer from the ‘know it all’ wankerati, and even on Baritiromo in the previous post have got it wrong about the Iraqi Parliament vote.
None of them are Arabic speakers, just spouting the latest talking points, for clicks and giggles.
Hassan Hassan
@hxhassan
Important clarification from
@hushamalhashimi
for media.
The parliament voted on a decision to end #Iraq’s membership in the international coalition to combat ISIS, nothing in the proposal about the expulsion of foreign forces or about the 2008 agreement with the US.
Hassan Hassan
@hxhassan
Frankly, I didn’t expect the overwhelming celebration of the death of #QassamSoleimani in the region. I realize he had enemies in *some* countries, but the support for the operation has truly been overwhelming and across the whole region. Beyond what I imagined. Worth saying.
Gen. Mattis should have supported the President and the U.S.
That Petraeus is an even bigger a…hole is no excuse.
He had a disagreement over policy, thus resigned and retired. His silence over the newsbaiters’ questions is exactly right in my opinion.
Their COIN manual may be perhaps the most deadly to America book written since the Koran, or as David Petraeus calls it, “The Holy Qur’an”.
“It is astonishing that Military Leaders, including Mattis and Petraeus would so willingly adopt a strategy that history teaches us, has not been successful in its 76 years as a formal battlefield doctrine. It has failed to produce the intended result in every single application while simultaneously producing a grotesque and vaulted pile of body bags filled with the lifeless bodies of America’s Best, who were tricked into believing that America’s civilian government and her upper echelon military staff actually cared about a successful, and victorious conclusion to the wars that ended their lives. This, is the true legacy of COIN warfare.”
– John Bernard, retired Marine Corps First Sergeant who lost his son in Afghanistan because of Petraues and Mattis and their stupid Holy COIN theories, every bit as stupid as Al Gore’s Global Warming theories. Bernard believes the mission on which his son was killed was ‘compromised’ by someone [one the Generals call their “Partners in Peace” [what journalist Diana West has aptly described as a “post-modern form of human sacrifice] who tipped off the Taliban, citing gunfire from all directions that targeted the Marines’ helicopter when it landed. Bernard believes the Marines were led into a trap [by the “Partners in Peace” who must regard the American generals there as complete morons who also pay them well] )..
Patraeus and Brennan don’t see or pretend to not know something obvious. The Trump administration has vastly improved operational security. There were NO leaks about the operation, and the professional bureaucracy, political class and the propagandists of MSM all have their panties in a twist. This whole DC clown show is floundering, reduced to making it up. (Notice the same question: Was the droning of the Iranian Dog a unanimous decision?)
Now why might there be improved operational security? Hint: Ask Robert O’Brien.
We need to get back to the nuclear deal that had some merit. WHat a POS? Funny how ones opinion can Chang when a duplicidious fool speaks.
Making any deal with mullahs is in their view, Allah making the enemy stupid and weak.
Great factual takedown of Patreus, Sundance.
I don’t know how much time the General spent in the Firestone library, but I think he may not have learned much about winning.
I can understand how he got caught with his pants down, but like Comey, when it came time for him to fall on his sword…he pulled his pants up!
The broad from CBS is some piece…of work! Red is her favorite color. I would never offer to buy her a drink, even if the bar only had hemlock on tap.
Bush and Barry had no intention of winning this war or any other.
Korean and Vietnam being the others.
Sundance has done it again, 2 thumbs up and 5 stars with 2 scoops of ice cream
This map might be somewhat outdated, but it gives one the idea of target areas. 52 bombs would be just for starters.
Pipelines.
http://www.corzakinteractive.com/iran/06_pipelines_iran.htm
Follow the money.
That leads you to the PRC. They buy Iranian fuel, NK coal and sel them cash and carry weapons.
Dude sure loves the nuclear deal that doesn’t exist.
Never existed in the first place. Obama gave them billions and likely a good cut of that money or things and assets was returned to him and his communist thugs as commission.
“I condemn the action of the individual in the United States who burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an (I think he actually only burned one page and he bought the koran) . That action was hateful. It was intolerant, and it was extremely disrespectful. I condemn the actions of a small number of individuals (a minister) who have been extremely disrespectful to the Holy Qur’an. Together with our Afghan partners [when they are not too busy shooting our troops in the back and raping little girls and little boys], we must secure and serve [by paying lots of bribes and respecting the koran] the people of Afghanistan [the hell with the American people and their crappy outdated Constitution].”
– from David “In: Holy Qur’an, Out: First Amendment and his sworn oath to the United States Constitution” Petraeus
iOTW– What do you think of General Petreus and his assertion that inciting Islam puts our soldiers in harm’s way?
Ann Barnhardt – I have an offer for General Petreus. I’ll GIVE him one of my balls. Then I’d still have two, and he would have one. He is a politicking coward who cares only about his pension and cashing in on his rank after he retires. The suicidal, defeatist Rules of Engagement he oversees are the unequivocal proof of that. He should resign in disgrace – yesterday, and then present himself to each and every family of our war dead and BEG their forgiveness for failing in his duty as their son or daughter’s commanding officer.
BTW, MoveOn dot org renamed General Petraeus “General Betray Us”, but they feel in love with him after Petreaus blamed Israel in his 56 page staff report to congress for the “troubles” in the Middle East.
Sundance,
As a deployed US Special Operations soldier, I was appalled when Gen Petraeus announced a “no more night knocks” policy for our elite forces. This policy took away the biggest technological and tactical advantage of our style of warfare…night operations. This policy ensured that our best and brightest entering harms way must do so only when the sun had risen.
If you wish to see a shill for Obama’s failed Afghan policy, Petraeus is the poster child.
This man’s opinion means zero to me. Deep state incarnate.
Ticket Puncher
And don’t forget his orders not to wear sunglasses because they might upset the Afghans. Never mind those glasses made it less difficult to spot an ambush by reducing all the glare.
Be safe.
Bingo
Would it be possible that Petraeus is, like 0bola, Chimpanzee Jarrett (thank you, Roseanne), Traitor Kerry and so many other Washington zombies, a bought and paid for IRANIAN ASSET?
Allow me to rephrase: is it even remotely possible that he would be not?
“The Shia crescent” tells you all about these so called Generals.
“Perfumed Prince”-Attr. the Late David Hackworth.
What I don’t get is why he and Blackwell aren’t behind bars…
I find it fascinating that Petraeus is on TV talking to a DIM. Didn’t they try to destroy him? Petraeus Bad Man. And now they want to use him as an expert consultant. Really? Do they think we don’t remember these things? Mamet?
It’s like putting Michael Cohen on the Congressional tubes, and that Baker fool from Watergate, what’s his name! Or Mueller, for that matter, All bumbling effing idiots.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petraeus_scandal
“The White House and Barack Obama
After being briefed on November 8, President Obama summoned Petraeus to the White House, where Petraeus offered his resignation.[56] After taking some time to consider, Obama chose not to suspend Petraeus but accepted the resignation on November 9.[57][58][59] Petraeus cited the affair when announcing that same day that he would be resigning as CIA Director.[60]
In the days following Obama’s re-election in November 2012, he had to face the ramifications of the Petraeus scandal. Media reported that angry congressional leaders were demanding answers about the Petraeus affair and “why they were given zero advance notice of the spymaster’s lively love life.”[61] An article in TIME probed “The Petraeus Affair: Why Was Obama Kept in the Dark?”[62]
The CIA and intelligence community
Although US Attorney General Eric Holder was aware early on that the FBI had discovered an affair,[63] it was not until November 6, 2012, that Petraeus’ nominal superior, Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper, was advised. The same evening that Clapper was informed, Clapper called Petraeus and urged him to resign. Clapper notified the White House the next day, November 7.
The FBI and law enforcement
Officials say the FBI knew of Petraeus’ affair in the summer of 2012.[64][65] According to an Associated Press report, rather than sending emails to each other’s inbox which would have left a more obvious email trail, messages were left in a draft folder which were then read when the other person logged into the same account.[66]
Congressional involvement
Although the Tampa FBI agent familiar with Kelley, Fred Humphries, was not put on the case as he was not part of the cybersquad, the agent was said to have become obsessed with the investigation. After being instructed by his superiors to steer clear of the case, Humphries reportedly became convinced that the investigation had been stalled because of a politically motivated desire to protect U.S. President Barack Obama.[67] The agent then contacted Republican Congressman Dave Reichert,[68] and was able to relay information to House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. Cantor’s office raised the matter with FBI Director Robert Mueller on October 31.[67][68]
After news of the affair between Petraeus and Broadwell broke, several members of Congress stated that they felt they should have been informed about the FBI investigation earlier.”
Where have we heard this before?????
“According to an Associated Press report, rather than sending emails to each other’s inbox which would have left a more obvious email trail, messages were left in a draft folder which were then read when the other person logged into the same account.”
Ha! All the chattering classes seek to describe the coming Iranian retaliation. None of the pundits or talking heads have yet addressed the crucial difference between then and now.
Due to our energy independence the Iranians can’t play the stop up the straits of hormuz card. Now if the Iranians can’t export oil it hurts their new buddy China and Europe much worse than it hurts us.
Sundance to me is always spot on but today — OMG! Margaret Brennan/Betray-us – Bullseye – Kudos SD you just made my day. Thank you
He is a disgrace the the Ranger Tab, as is Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. There are always some knuckleheads that make it thru (its worse now), sadI would strip that tab off them if I could.
numerology is agreeing with you that there will be a price to pay. Take heed!
Number 52: The number 52 is an unlucky number. People with this number are always at the risk of meeting failure, monetary losses, or any other unfortunate outcome in life.
https://slybu.com/chaldean-numerology/
