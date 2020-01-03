BREAKING Reports – New U.S. Airstrikes North of Baghdad – Three Vehicle Convoy of Iran-backed Shia Militia Leaders…

January 3, 2020

Reports of new late-night U.S. airstrikes north of Baghdad are starting to be confirmed.  According to developing reports a convoy of two or three vehicles carrying Iran-back Shia Militia leaders was targeted near Taji in Northern Baghdad. [Convoy pic below]

The strike is reported to have killed Qais Khazali, one of the people the US named as responsible for storming of US Embassy in Baghdad.  Also Shibl al-Zaydi is now confirmed to have been killed. Shibl was the leader of Kata’ib al-Imam Ali or the Imam Ali Battalions.

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Air strikes targeting Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday.

Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1:12 am local time, he said. (link)

It would appear the U.S. has ongoing excellent intelligence on the movements of key Iranian militia leadership operating in Iraq, and are now working through a list of those targets as they attempt to move around.

 

 

  1. scrap1ron says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Who wants to be the next martyr? Come on down.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Somebody says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    When POTUS goes scorched earth, he REALLY goes scorched earth!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    May be a good time for the IDF to take out the Iranian’s “untouchable” Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezb’allah (Army of Allah) wherever he is hiding in Syria and demolish their terrorist encampments in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • zekness says:
      January 3, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      bingo…might want to take a pitstop in pakistan along the way…coordinated strikes would be fine by me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      January 3, 2020 at 7:54 pm

      I dunno, from what I’ve been reading around the net, the people of Lebanon might just be emboldened enough by the US kicking butt in Iraq that they’ll deal with Hezbollah themselves.

      Like what’s happening in Iraq, Lebanese have been protesting the malign meddling by Iran in their country. AFAIK there’s been much less violence against protesters in Lebanon. That gives me hope Hezbollah may be evicted, especially if Iran isn’t able to support the terrorists after Iran’s assets are depleted by the ongoing US actions.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 8:03 pm

      Oddly, do not discount the Russians helping out as they are attempting to protect their investments in Syria and put Assad on as strong a footing as is possible.

      Like

      Reply
    • Elric VIII says:
      January 3, 2020 at 8:07 pm

      Nasrallah the Groundhog stays so deep underground that he rarely sees daylight.

      Like

      Reply
  4. thedoc00 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Sounds like the US is establishing conditions for withdrawal from Iraq, with the help of the current Iraqi government. Yes both are Shites but one is Bedouin-Arab and the other Persian. Saddam sustained his war for 8 years vs Iran, despite horrific casualties.

    It appears this is an attempt to decapitate the Iranian and Iranian backed forces in Iraq.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. A2 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    From fuat twitter feed.

    More
    Reports that IRGC chief in Sanaa, East Yemen, has been killed in airstrike, earlier tonight.
    Not confirmed yet.

    More
    US military give the supporters of Al-Amiri, Al-Maliki and other armed groups a deadline until 3 am January 4 to get out of the Green Zone.
    Otherwise everyone in the Green Zone belonging to armed groups will be arrested.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. coltlending says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    As you probably know, POTUS is evidently a huge admirer of Gen. George S. Patton.

    Looks like the Obama (Uniparty) Rules of Engagement has been torn up and torched.

    Looks like Iran and their bad actors in Iraq are going to get a lesson what the US Commander-In-Chief can do with a Gen. Patton mindset, offense, offense, offense, pummeling offense with a 2020 United States military.

    I bet a lot of top tier Iranian and Iraqi terrorists are digging Saddam Holes.

    The second string is probably having second thoughts about stepping up, and having the US military reaching out and touching them.

    The Mullahs escalate and they’ll regret it.

    Looks like the first time in many decades the US isn’t efffin’ around.

    🙏

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • kevin m miele says:
      January 3, 2020 at 7:49 pm

      just look at the picture of Patton and LOOK AGAIN AT TRUMP!!!! on his death bed Patton was quoted as saying” a great man will born in the new year” Trump was born on flag day 1946 Patton believed he was reincarnated many times as a previous great leader… just sayin

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  7. burnett044 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    some good intel fer sure…they got cocky and huddled together over the embassy protest…now with troops moving in then scum is running…..expect more strikes.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. MaineCoon says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Is known as the politician who will cut a deal with anyone to keep his seat and political benefits, he went to the white house and met Obama while Al Muhandis bragged about being wanted by the Americans.The replacement process will not be easy nor it would yield the same results pic.twitter.com/VsxXspITB4— Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 4, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. bullnuke says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    The lion, every once in a while, has to show the jackals who he is. Our president is destroying terrorists from the comfort of Mara Lago and ice cream. Love this man.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. MR52 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Ha, loving this. Got ahead of Sundance’s post and had most of this at 6:20 at https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/02/soleimani-dead-sketchy-details-emerging-airstrikes-at-baghdad-airport-cargo-area/

    Was checking out https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee.

    There is some good real time tweeter stuff out there folks.

    This one cracked me up. Like shooting fish in a barrel:

    Boy this could be an easy target:

    Babak Taghvaee
    ‏ @BabakTaghvaee
    3h3 hours ago

    #BREAKING: Confused #Basij militia members & #IRGC-Quds Force terrorists are now gathered in #Mehrabad Airport of #Tehran demanding #Iran’s Islamic Regime to let them travel abroad & carry-out terrorist attacks against #US wherever they can in retaliation of #Soleimani’s death!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Dr-P says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Get your programs here
    – can’t tell the players without a program
    – see who the backups are

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. PCS says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Baghdadi raid might have generated some interesting connections. I, for one, hope the internet rumors of Pelosi contact evidence found in the raid prove out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. nerveman says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Hmm. Qualified. identified and eliminated. Period. Just like ISIS. Now who wants
    to join?

    Like

    Reply
  14. zekness says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    the re-shuffle unfolding….and showing its hide.

    this is perhaps the most important development for Iraq AND IRAN in decades!

    Like

    Reply
  15. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Matthew Chapter 3:

    7 But when he (John the Baptist) saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees (theocratic elites of the day) coming to where he was baptizing, he said to them:

    “You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath?

    8 Produce fruit in keeping with repentance.

    9 And do not think you can say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham as our father.’ I tell you that out of these stones God can raise up children for Abraham.

    10 The ax is already at the root of the trees, and every tree that does not produce good fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire.

    So this maybe not the exact application John had in mind, but I would submit the Ayatollahs/Mullahs and the IGRC operatives of Iran today do not function a whole lot differently from the Sanhedrin and the Pharisees in the days of John the Baptist and Jesus the Christ.

    Once a snake pit always a snake pit. Until someone drops a gasoline bomb onto it.

    Lest folks think I’m all about Divine destruction, that’s the worse outcome possible.

    But sometimes God does smite down enemies if His people. Sometimes thru natural means, sometimes thru human methods.

    Even then, just like with Jonah preaching to the Ninevites, (one of Israel’s sworn enemies) they did actually take his message to heart, and came to honor God.

    Disaster was averted and souls were delivered.

    It’s been speculated the Magi who visited the Christ child may have come from the Ninevah region (Northern Iraq).

    Like

    Reply
  16. Jim Raclawski says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    continue exploiting HUMINT&SIGINT……. keep congress leaders/leakers… in the dark…. should workout just fine…..
    continue on mission…..

    Like

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      January 3, 2020 at 7:54 pm

      Seriously. Can’t you just imagine those war-mongers’ lighting up President Trump’s (and a few others’) phones?🤫🤫🤫

      Like

      Reply
  17. antitechnocracy says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Don’t ever say that PDJT doesn’t have a big heart. In a beautiful humanitarian gesture, he just reunited Shubul al-Zaidi with his dear friends Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, after a painful 24 period of separation. Now all three are together bosom buddies again!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. zekness says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    can we please set aside one precision guided munition and prioritize pelosi..

    please?

    if we are going for leadership..right?

    Like

    Reply
  19. Zippy says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Just heard on Fox: “One US official saying it was not a US airstrike.” Enter the Israelis?

    2019 Israeli airstrikes in Iraq

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Israeli_airstrikes_in_Iraq

    Like

    Reply
    • Zippy says:
      January 3, 2020 at 7:57 pm

      They have an MQ-9 Reaper equivalent:

      Like

      Reply
    • The Gipper Lives says:
      January 3, 2020 at 7:58 pm

      But Trump’s an anti-Semite so this can’t be.

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      January 3, 2020 at 7:59 pm

      They would do well to attack the Hezb’allah strongholds in Syria & Lebanon. Some vague late night reports from the Yazidis in northern Iraq of a huge explosion near Mozul that “felt like an earthquake.” New 2020 MOAB testing ground?

      Like

      Reply
      • Landslide says:
        January 3, 2020 at 8:20 pm

        I remember Netanyahu giving a speech at the UN a couple of years ago and he held up images of Hezbollah’s weapons locations in Beirut. Said they are all immediately next to the airport. Smart terrorists. Horrendous for the populous.

        Like

        Reply
      • Bob Lynch says:
        January 3, 2020 at 8:24 pm

        Take out their nuclear sites once and for all.

        Like

        Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      January 3, 2020 at 8:09 pm

      Not sure we’ve gotten official confirmation re: who carried out this strike. But since it occurred near Baghdad chances are excellent it was the US that carried it out. In any case sundance is saying it was US forces that were involved, so I’ll go with that unless proven otherwise.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Everett Miller says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Yep–“Reports that IRGC chief in Sanaa, East Yemen, has been killed in airstrike. . . .” Yay!
    One-a-day for a couple of weeks, and pretty soon the Islamist Jihadists and their supporters in the US Congress, press, and hollywood won’t have to wonder “what’s next”? anymore. Thank God we finally have a Commander in Chief that takes his Oath of Office seriously.
    BOOM.
    BOOM.
    One a day, ” day, and the terriorists’ flat learning curve will start to get a little bell in the flatline.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. fred5678 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Hellfire missiles make ID difficult; over-burdened Iraqi coroners asking for snipers in future attacks. (Do I need a /s ??)

    Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني
    Verified account @FerasKilaniBBC
    A trusted source from the PMU told me that the reason of the conflicting news about the identity of those who were killed in Al-Taji strike is that the corpses are fully charred.
    #Baghdad #Iraq

    Like

    Reply
  22. The Gipper Lives says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    In 1973, while impeachment swirled around DC, Yasser Arafat’s Black September kidnapped and killed Ambassador Cleo Noel and Mission Chief George Curtis Moore were kidnapped and murdered. Instead of being punished, Arafat was eventually rewarded.

    From Norman Doidge’s brilliant 2002 article. Evil’s Advantage Over Conscience: Why the West gives Yasser Arafat endless second chances:

    “Conscience, designed to ferret out evil within, can also actually narrow our awareness of evil. This happens, according to Freud, because the person with a conscience learns to repress automatically his own most destructive inclinations so as not to act on them. He becomes ignorant, for example, of the thrill of evil that a sadist like Richard III feels when he plays God and exercises the freedom to kill whomever he pleases. But the cost of repressing one’s most destructive feelings is an inability to understand, without significant effort, those who give these feelings free rein. This is seen over and over in “Richard III,” especially in Richard’s seduction of Lady Anne, whose husband he has murdered, and it is seen over and over in our dealings with terrorists. Richard actually gets Anne to drop her sword when she’s about to kill him. Anne, although she knows Richard is evil, cannot see that he has no conscience. She tells him he should hang himself for what he has done. She keeps missing the point. He feels no guilt. Eventually, she marries him, and he murders her.

    Conscience, when it is functioning well–automatically and without the intervention of reason, so that we do the right thing without thinking–is not simply rational. It is a force, a blunt instrument before which the conscientious person is guilty until proven innocent. As the preventive agency in the mind, conscience blocks first, thinks later. Men like Arafat and Richard know this. That is why both men constantly charge others with crimes–to paralyze them. Both know it doesn’t matter whether the charges are false. Richard brazenly accuses Anne of inspiring the murder of her husband, as Arafat accuses the West of causing terrorism. It is this force inside the psyche of his enemies that the person without a conscience can so effectively enlist as a fifth column. Having himself no such inner force always second-guessing him, he can see it clearly in others–far more clearly than do those who are in its thrall and take each of its charges seriously.

    Arafat gets endless second chances because the conscience of the West is doing what a conscience does: second-guessing the West’s own actions. That is why Arafat is always playing upon the conscience of the West, especially by his endless recourse to “international law” and invocation of “human rights,” an utterly brazen ploy coming from a terrorist. Law, in the democracies, is like a civic conscience, and like conscience, it is the bluntest of instruments. Because law, in democracies, is made by the people, it has their respect. Democratic citizens are prone to the illusory hope that the law can be applied successfully in international affairs between regimes regardless of whether they are democracies or tyrannies, strong or weak. The name for this hope is “international law.”

    But because the law in tyrannies is ultimately the product of one man’s whim, a mere vehicle of the preeminent will and power, it cannot restrain the preeminent will and power. Conscientiousness in no way attaches to the law in tyrannies. International agreements with tyrants are meaningless, yet pursuit of such agreements is precisely what the State Department is now endorsing by trying to get Israel to sit at the table with Arafat. “What is the law?” Saddam Hussein once asked. Then he answered his own question. “The two lines above my signature.” ”

    Until Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. MaineCoon says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Maybe…

    Other than a sustained campaign of strikes initiated over an extended period, the other possibility is that the Trump administration is pulling off a Michael Corleone hit: settling all its business by moving swiftly & decisively against the entirety of Iran's proxies in Iraq.— Ranj Alaaldin (@RanjAlaaldin) January 3, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. A2 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Syrian opposition welcomes the elimination of Qassem Soleimani.
    Fuat added,

    مصطفى سيجري M.Sejari
    Verified account

    @MustafaSejari
    شكرا #أمريكا شكرا #ترامب @realDonaldTrump
    هذا عمل عظيم يليق بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية

    Like

    Reply
  25. cyberfoy says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    This is exactly how it should be done: Targeted Assassinations. I remember reading in one Bob Woodward’s books where he looked into General Petraeus’ successful strategy during the Iraq surge that targeted assassinations of insurgent leaders produced the most results.

    Like

    Reply
  27. thedoc00 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Would it not be interesting if the INTEL for all the strikes tonight, in; Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, et al cam from monitoring Barrack Obama’s and Kerry’s consulting business. Just fr grins, the President needs to thank him for the information.

    Besides establishing conditions for a major US reduction in Middle East, do not discount the Russians wanting to reduce Iranian influence in Syria to protect their investment and actually reduce tensions between Israel and Syria to Assad a chance at restarting his nation.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. OpenMind says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    What difference, at this point, does it make?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      January 3, 2020 at 8:08 pm

      Iran…Iraq, what’s the difference! LOL

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 8:14 pm

      It makes a big difference if the objective is to leave the GCC, Iraqi and Syrian Governments in as strong a position as is possible before pulling out everybody except embassy guards, special operations forces, Air Elements in Saudi and Naval Units in the Gulf.

      The withdrawal from Afghanistan will come first and then major reduction in the Middle East. Russia will be allowed to work with Assad but leave Israel ALONE. The deep state gets their pipeline to the Mediterranean.

      Like

      Reply
  29. digitaldoofus says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    More WINNING!! Keep it up, Mr. President…we’re not tired of it yet!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. digitaldoofus says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    The Dimms tried to strike TRUMP down, but he became more powerful than they could ever have imagined…MUHAHAHAHA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. Jason Ross says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Obama used drones to level apartment buildings in Aleppo, Mosul and Tripoli.

    Current POTUS uses precision attacks with ZERO colaterral damage. If only this type of warfare was allowed in, say, Long Island against MS-13. Pelosi would be out of friends in a matter of days.

    Like

    Reply
  32. joeknuckles says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    It’s nice to see that our intelligence agencies are back to spying on the bad guys.

    Like

    Reply
    • giveadamn says:
      January 3, 2020 at 8:25 pm

      I think we have help on the Intel side; ME neighbors have had it with Iran too. Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia with, maybe, a dash of Russia. Allows us to corroborate our internal sources–given the snakes around Trump the past 3 years, I would quickly double check a few facts here and there since Obama purged the upper brass.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  33. Caius Lowell says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Ha ha — 0bama’s brothers are sad…

    Like

    Reply
  34. coltlending says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Gen. Patton is quoted as saying we were fighting the wrong people. Some say he said he fought on the wrong side.

    I like to think he actually did say we fought the wrong people and by “people” we should of fought he meant the Globalists of the day, Prescott Bush, Harriman, etc.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Curt says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Good shooting Donald!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    As reported by FNC “Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is circulating a resolution in the Senate that would commend the Trump administration for killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, aides told Fox News on Friday. An aide said the resolution is ‘structured and worded the same way as a 2011 resolution that commended the Obama Administration for killing OsamaBinLaden, which received UNANIMOUS support in the Senate.’ Cruz is trying to get Democrats on the record supporting the mission.
    It is an apparent effort by Republicans to dare the Democrats to oppose virtually the same resolution the Senate adopted to applaud then-president Barack Obama back in 2011 after the killing of Osama bin Laden.”

    The crazed Democrats just can’t help themselves. They are already whining about not being informed beforehand. Fortunately president Trump knows that you never expose your plans to your enemy. There is no way Democrats will unanimously side with President Trump on this resolution; as they love America’s opponents overseas too much for that to happen.

    Like

    Reply
  37. MaineCoon says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    #BREAKING Six Iraq militia members killed in another U.S. drone strike ordered by #Trump – Pentagon officials tell @Newsweek “high probability” Imam Ali Brigades leader, Shubul al-Zaidi is dead. https://t.co/gza5o9Iu9H— James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) January 4, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Like

    Reply
  38. The Gipper Lives says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Important to remember: Hillary didn’t ignore her 3 a.m. call out of cowardice or negligence. It was re-election time for Barry and the Narrative(tm) was that the War on Terror was over and he won it.

    Therefore, the phone would go unanswered because there was no terrorism. Later, they constructed another false narrative to cover the first one: they weren’t at fault, nor were the terrorists even at fault because a right-wing video-maker caused the problem; that’s a perfect Islamo-Commie Three-fer.

    Rice was then sent out to sell the lie on all the networks. All this was done for re-election, to maintain power at any and all costs.

    And I didn’t even mention how Hillary supplied the weapons that killed Ambassador Stevens.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Observer says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Iran is naturally going to retaliate. Any country, worth their salt, when attacked like this, SHOULD retaliate. And when Iran retaliates, we will naturally go to war with them.

    Bin Trump into the dustbins of history, just another neocon scumbag who sold his country to the zionists. America FIRST, not Israel, not Saudi Arabia, not MIC.

    Like

    Reply
    • konradwp1 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      Iran as a nation is not going to go to war. Trump is calling their bluff. Their whole plan has been based on the use of proxies.

      Trump has just taken out the main orchestrators of those proxies, and is cleaning up the sub-commanders as they scatter.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  40. WES says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    I have a funny feeling that this outcome is not quite what the Dem deep state had in mind when they started stirring the pot before Christmas.

    The nice part is POTUS is making Pompous & his 2 friends publicly own this!

    Like

    Reply
  41. Johnny says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Cyberfoy

    After I posted that comment, I got to thinking it sounded snarky. I apologize for it, if it offended you, it was not my intent.

    Like

    Reply
  42. jusflipthescript says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    More pallets of virgins for Iran from PDJT😅😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Danimal28 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Mitch Rapp is approving!

    Like

    Reply
  44. Zippy says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Like

    Reply
  45. MaineCoon says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    FTA: Six members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an official Iraqi militia organization with ties to Iran, were killed in another U.S. drone strike in northern Baghdad on Friday, multiple officials told Newsweek. The strike comes one day after President Donald Trump approved an operation that killed an elite Iranian general.

    Pentagon officials told Newsweek Friday evening the operation was targeting Imam Ali Brigades with a “high probability” the strike resulted in the death of its leader, Shubul al-Zaidi. The U.S. operation that targeted Zaidi was a part of the same strategy Trump approved Thursday morning, which killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

    https://www.newsweek.com/six-iraqi-militia-members-killed-second-drone-strike-ordered-president-trump-baghdad-1480365

    Like

    Reply
  46. A2 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Saw many videos of large and small crowds celebrating the death of Soleimani.

    Asaad Hanna
    Verified account

    @AsaadHannaa
    10h10 hours ago
    More
    Graffiti in #Idlib city northwest Syria about @realDonaldTrump attack on Soleimani

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. squid2112 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    I am disappointed in Tucker Carlson’s reaction tonight to these strikes. I don’t believe this is going to lead to a war with Iran. Iran cannot handle a war with the United States and they know it. I believe Tucker’s view on this tonight is absolutely wrong. Time will tell, but I believe this has been calculated out and this may be the leverage to finally get a revolution in Iran by the people. We shall see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  48. flatlandgoober says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    These drones have to have onboard video. Who else would pay to watch these monkeys blow up and burn? Time delay it if you need to for security. But come on, Pentagon, share the wealth!

    Like

    Reply
  49. JohnCasper says:
    January 3, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    “It would appear the U.S. has ongoing excellent intelligence on the movements of key Iranian militia leadership operating in Iraq, and are now working through a list of those targets as they attempt to move around.”

    Unless the CIA has somehow completely reformed itself from seeing what is not there (massive amount of Saddam WMD) , missing what is right in from of their own eyes (the coming 9/11/2001) and being a major participant (Brennan, etc) in trying to stage a coup against a duly elected President, it just about has to be another group furnishing excellent intelligence. Mossad ?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

