BREAKING Reports – New U.S. Airstrikes North of Baghdad – Three Vehicle Convoy of Iran-backed Shia Militia Leaders…

Reports of new late-night U.S. airstrikes north of Baghdad are starting to be confirmed. According to developing reports a convoy of two or three vehicles carrying Iran-back Shia Militia leaders was targeted near Taji in Northern Baghdad. [Convoy pic below]
The strike is reported to have killed Qais Khazali, one of the people the US named as responsible for storming of US Embassy in Baghdad. Also Shibl al-Zaydi is now confirmed to have been killed. Shibl was the leader of Kata’ib al-Imam Ali or the Imam Ali Battalions.
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Air strikes targeting Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday.
Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1:12 am local time, he said. (link)
It would appear the U.S. has ongoing excellent intelligence on the movements of key Iranian militia leadership operating in Iraq, and are now working through a list of those targets as they attempt to move around.
Who wants to be the next martyr? Come on down.
LikeLiked by 14 people
On the one hand, sic em…I’m not tired of winning. The other, might want to slow down on the winning there President Trump, this week reminds me of the night in Nov 2016 when you won the POTUS election. The dems are going bat shit crazy….wanna show them a little mercy so they don’t have a blow out?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly.
Not even a little.
LikeLiked by 1 person
roflmbo
really really like the way you think
you’re hired as new White House/DOD spokesman
LikeLike
Screw the communists. If they can’t take it, they can die and do the world a favor.
LikeLike
With all respect, not in the least. It’s like watching a mad dog chase his tail.
LikeLike
Hell No! Put them away for ever once and for all. This is piece work not hourly pay. It costs to come back.
LikeLike
Mercy? They got mercy the last time in 1865…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mercy? Why would we do that?
LikeLike
God I love the trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
When POTUS goes scorched earth, he REALLY goes scorched earth!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
May be a good time for the IDF to take out the Iranian’s “untouchable” Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezb’allah (Army of Allah) wherever he is hiding in Syria and demolish their terrorist encampments in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon.
LikeLiked by 7 people
bingo…might want to take a pitstop in pakistan along the way…coordinated strikes would be fine by me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dunno, from what I’ve been reading around the net, the people of Lebanon might just be emboldened enough by the US kicking butt in Iraq that they’ll deal with Hezbollah themselves.
Like what’s happening in Iraq, Lebanese have been protesting the malign meddling by Iran in their country. AFAIK there’s been much less violence against protesters in Lebanon. That gives me hope Hezbollah may be evicted, especially if Iran isn’t able to support the terrorists after Iran’s assets are depleted by the ongoing US actions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oddly, do not discount the Russians helping out as they are attempting to protect their investments in Syria and put Assad on as strong a footing as is possible.
LikeLike
Nasrallah the Groundhog stays so deep underground that he rarely sees daylight.
LikeLike
Sounds like the US is establishing conditions for withdrawal from Iraq, with the help of the current Iraqi government. Yes both are Shites but one is Bedouin-Arab and the other Persian. Saddam sustained his war for 8 years vs Iran, despite horrific casualties.
It appears this is an attempt to decapitate the Iranian and Iranian backed forces in Iraq.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And those that become afraid will hide and be less effective. Never knowing what will give them away!
LikeLike
From fuat twitter feed.
More
Reports that IRGC chief in Sanaa, East Yemen, has been killed in airstrike, earlier tonight.
Not confirmed yet.
More
US military give the supporters of Al-Amiri, Al-Maliki and other armed groups a deadline until 3 am January 4 to get out of the Green Zone.
Otherwise everyone in the Green Zone belonging to armed groups will be arrested.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the sentence should be corrected as follow: everyone in the Green Zone belonging to armed groups will be…… “arrested.”
LikeLike
As you probably know, POTUS is evidently a huge admirer of Gen. George S. Patton.
Looks like the Obama (Uniparty) Rules of Engagement has been torn up and torched.
Looks like Iran and their bad actors in Iraq are going to get a lesson what the US Commander-In-Chief can do with a Gen. Patton mindset, offense, offense, offense, pummeling offense with a 2020 United States military.
I bet a lot of top tier Iranian and Iraqi terrorists are digging Saddam Holes.
The second string is probably having second thoughts about stepping up, and having the US military reaching out and touching them.
The Mullahs escalate and they’ll regret it.
Looks like the first time in many decades the US isn’t efffin’ around.
🙏
LikeLiked by 7 people
just look at the picture of Patton and LOOK AGAIN AT TRUMP!!!! on his death bed Patton was quoted as saying” a great man will born in the new year” Trump was born on flag day 1946 Patton believed he was reincarnated many times as a previous great leader… just sayin
LikeLiked by 4 people
some good intel fer sure…they got cocky and huddled together over the embassy protest…now with troops moving in then scum is running…..expect more strikes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 1 person
Al Amri is circled in photo. The entire thread is informative.
LikeLike
Good thread, thank you
LikeLike
YW
LikeLike
The lion, every once in a while, has to show the jackals who he is. Our president is destroying terrorists from the comfort of Mara Lago and ice cream. Love this man.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Three scoops tonight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, loving this. Got ahead of Sundance’s post and had most of this at 6:20 at https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/02/soleimani-dead-sketchy-details-emerging-airstrikes-at-baghdad-airport-cargo-area/
Was checking out https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee.
There is some good real time tweeter stuff out there folks.
This one cracked me up. Like shooting fish in a barrel:
Boy this could be an easy target:
Babak Taghvaee
@BabakTaghvaee
3h3 hours ago
#BREAKING: Confused #Basij militia members & #IRGC-Quds Force terrorists are now gathered in #Mehrabad Airport of #Tehran demanding #Iran’s Islamic Regime to let them travel abroad & carry-out terrorist attacks against #US wherever they can in retaliation of #Soleimani’s death!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get your programs here
– can’t tell the players without a program
– see who the backups are
LikeLiked by 2 people
Baghdadi raid might have generated some interesting connections. I, for one, hope the internet rumors of Pelosi contact evidence found in the raid prove out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if Soleimani had a laptop!
LikeLike
Hmm. Qualified. identified and eliminated. Period. Just like ISIS. Now who wants
to join?
LikeLike
the re-shuffle unfolding….and showing its hide.
this is perhaps the most important development for Iraq AND IRAN in decades!
LikeLike
Matthew Chapter 3:
7 But when he (John the Baptist) saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees (theocratic elites of the day) coming to where he was baptizing, he said to them:
“You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath?
8 Produce fruit in keeping with repentance.
9 And do not think you can say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham as our father.’ I tell you that out of these stones God can raise up children for Abraham.
10 The ax is already at the root of the trees, and every tree that does not produce good fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire.
…
So this maybe not the exact application John had in mind, but I would submit the Ayatollahs/Mullahs and the IGRC operatives of Iran today do not function a whole lot differently from the Sanhedrin and the Pharisees in the days of John the Baptist and Jesus the Christ.
Once a snake pit always a snake pit. Until someone drops a gasoline bomb onto it.
Lest folks think I’m all about Divine destruction, that’s the worse outcome possible.
But sometimes God does smite down enemies if His people. Sometimes thru natural means, sometimes thru human methods.
Even then, just like with Jonah preaching to the Ninevites, (one of Israel’s sworn enemies) they did actually take his message to heart, and came to honor God.
Disaster was averted and souls were delivered.
It’s been speculated the Magi who visited the Christ child may have come from the Ninevah region (Northern Iraq).
LikeLike
continue exploiting HUMINT&SIGINT……. keep congress leaders/leakers… in the dark…. should workout just fine…..
continue on mission…..
LikeLike
Seriously. Can’t you just imagine those war-mongers’ lighting up President Trump’s (and a few others’) phones?🤫🤫🤫
LikeLike
Don’t ever say that PDJT doesn’t have a big heart. In a beautiful humanitarian gesture, he just reunited Shubul al-Zaidi with his dear friends Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, after a painful 24 period of separation. Now all three are together bosom buddies again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha!
And liberals think he doesn’t have a big heart……..wrong again.
LikeLike
Enjoying the company of John McCain
LikeLike
can we please set aside one precision guided munition and prioritize pelosi..
please?
if we are going for leadership..right?
LikeLike
Can’t. By definition she is not a leader.
LikeLike
Just heard on Fox: “One US official saying it was not a US airstrike.” Enter the Israelis?
2019 Israeli airstrikes in Iraq
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Israeli_airstrikes_in_Iraq
LikeLike
They have an MQ-9 Reaper equivalent:
LikeLike
Great for ordering Iranian Barbecue Takeout!
LikeLike
But Trump’s an anti-Semite so this can’t be.
LikeLike
They would do well to attack the Hezb’allah strongholds in Syria & Lebanon. Some vague late night reports from the Yazidis in northern Iraq of a huge explosion near Mozul that “felt like an earthquake.” New 2020 MOAB testing ground?
LikeLike
I remember Netanyahu giving a speech at the UN a couple of years ago and he held up images of Hezbollah’s weapons locations in Beirut. Said they are all immediately next to the airport. Smart terrorists. Horrendous for the populous.
LikeLike
Take out their nuclear sites once and for all.
LikeLike
Not sure we’ve gotten official confirmation re: who carried out this strike. But since it occurred near Baghdad chances are excellent it was the US that carried it out. In any case sundance is saying it was US forces that were involved, so I’ll go with that unless proven otherwise.
LikeLike
Yep–“Reports that IRGC chief in Sanaa, East Yemen, has been killed in airstrike. . . .” Yay!
One-a-day for a couple of weeks, and pretty soon the Islamist Jihadists and their supporters in the US Congress, press, and hollywood won’t have to wonder “what’s next”? anymore. Thank God we finally have a Commander in Chief that takes his Oath of Office seriously.
BOOM.
BOOM.
One a day, ” day, and the terriorists’ flat learning curve will start to get a little bell in the flatline.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go, Israel!
https://www.trtworld.com/middle-east/how-did-us-drones-find-and-target-qassem-soleimani-in-the-first-place-32697
“Tensions between Israel and Iran were at their highest prior to Soleimani’s assassination, following an alleged failed Mossad assassination plot that would have seen the use of 500 kg of explosives to kill the IRGC commander in September 2019 as he visited a memorial.”
LikeLike
They didn’t miss this time…
LikeLike
Hellfire missiles make ID difficult; over-burdened Iraqi coroners asking for snipers in future attacks. (Do I need a /s ??)
Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني
Verified account @FerasKilaniBBC
A trusted source from the PMU told me that the reason of the conflicting news about the identity of those who were killed in Al-Taji strike is that the corpses are fully charred.
#Baghdad #Iraq
LikeLike
Feras Kilani is the enemy. Remember which side Feras is on.
LikeLike
Feras Kalin’s Day Off?!!
LikeLike
In 1973, while impeachment swirled around DC, Yasser Arafat’s Black September kidnapped and killed Ambassador Cleo Noel and Mission Chief George Curtis Moore were kidnapped and murdered. Instead of being punished, Arafat was eventually rewarded.
From Norman Doidge’s brilliant 2002 article. Evil’s Advantage Over Conscience: Why the West gives Yasser Arafat endless second chances:
“Conscience, designed to ferret out evil within, can also actually narrow our awareness of evil. This happens, according to Freud, because the person with a conscience learns to repress automatically his own most destructive inclinations so as not to act on them. He becomes ignorant, for example, of the thrill of evil that a sadist like Richard III feels when he plays God and exercises the freedom to kill whomever he pleases. But the cost of repressing one’s most destructive feelings is an inability to understand, without significant effort, those who give these feelings free rein. This is seen over and over in “Richard III,” especially in Richard’s seduction of Lady Anne, whose husband he has murdered, and it is seen over and over in our dealings with terrorists. Richard actually gets Anne to drop her sword when she’s about to kill him. Anne, although she knows Richard is evil, cannot see that he has no conscience. She tells him he should hang himself for what he has done. She keeps missing the point. He feels no guilt. Eventually, she marries him, and he murders her.
Conscience, when it is functioning well–automatically and without the intervention of reason, so that we do the right thing without thinking–is not simply rational. It is a force, a blunt instrument before which the conscientious person is guilty until proven innocent. As the preventive agency in the mind, conscience blocks first, thinks later. Men like Arafat and Richard know this. That is why both men constantly charge others with crimes–to paralyze them. Both know it doesn’t matter whether the charges are false. Richard brazenly accuses Anne of inspiring the murder of her husband, as Arafat accuses the West of causing terrorism. It is this force inside the psyche of his enemies that the person without a conscience can so effectively enlist as a fifth column. Having himself no such inner force always second-guessing him, he can see it clearly in others–far more clearly than do those who are in its thrall and take each of its charges seriously.
Arafat gets endless second chances because the conscience of the West is doing what a conscience does: second-guessing the West’s own actions. That is why Arafat is always playing upon the conscience of the West, especially by his endless recourse to “international law” and invocation of “human rights,” an utterly brazen ploy coming from a terrorist. Law, in the democracies, is like a civic conscience, and like conscience, it is the bluntest of instruments. Because law, in democracies, is made by the people, it has their respect. Democratic citizens are prone to the illusory hope that the law can be applied successfully in international affairs between regimes regardless of whether they are democracies or tyrannies, strong or weak. The name for this hope is “international law.”
But because the law in tyrannies is ultimately the product of one man’s whim, a mere vehicle of the preeminent will and power, it cannot restrain the preeminent will and power. Conscientiousness in no way attaches to the law in tyrannies. International agreements with tyrants are meaningless, yet pursuit of such agreements is precisely what the State Department is now endorsing by trying to get Israel to sit at the table with Arafat. “What is the law?” Saddam Hussein once asked. Then he answered his own question. “The two lines above my signature.” ”
Until Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe…
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 1 person
Syrian opposition welcomes the elimination of Qassem Soleimani.
Fuat added,
مصطفى سيجري M.Sejari
Verified account
@MustafaSejari
شكرا #أمريكا شكرا #ترامب @realDonaldTrump
هذا عمل عظيم يليق بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية
LikeLike
How about a translation. I don’t speaky camel jockey.
LikeLike
This is exactly how it should be done: Targeted Assassinations. I remember reading in one Bob Woodward’s books where he looked into General Petraeus’ successful strategy during the Iraq surge that targeted assassinations of insurgent leaders produced the most results.
LikeLike
Not assassinations, he is executing murderers. Justice being delivered
LikeLiked by 1 person
Battlefield casualties. “Make the other poor bastard die for his country.”
LikeLike
I believe in giving the enemy every opportunity to die for his country.
Great quote. Don’t remember who said it.
LikeLike
Michael Corleone
LikeLike
Not about to turn on cnn………wonder what Fredo is saying about now?
LikeLike
Would it not be interesting if the INTEL for all the strikes tonight, in; Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, et al cam from monitoring Barrack Obama’s and Kerry’s consulting business. Just fr grins, the President needs to thank him for the information.
Besides establishing conditions for a major US reduction in Middle East, do not discount the Russians wanting to reduce Iranian influence in Syria to protect their investment and actually reduce tensions between Israel and Syria to Assad a chance at restarting his nation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yea, just think how much was missed because they were trying to frame the President. Talk about a threat to our security.
LikeLike
It appears John Kerry’s contact list is shrinking by the hour …
As yea sow, so shall you be Reaped.
LikeLike
What difference, at this point, does it make?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Iran…Iraq, what’s the difference! LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
It makes a big difference if the objective is to leave the GCC, Iraqi and Syrian Governments in as strong a position as is possible before pulling out everybody except embassy guards, special operations forces, Air Elements in Saudi and Naval Units in the Gulf.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan will come first and then major reduction in the Middle East. Russia will be allowed to work with Assad but leave Israel ALONE. The deep state gets their pipeline to the Mediterranean.
LikeLike
More WINNING!! Keep it up, Mr. President…we’re not tired of it yet!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dimms tried to strike TRUMP down, but he became more powerful than they could ever have imagined…MUHAHAHAHA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama used drones to level apartment buildings in Aleppo, Mosul and Tripoli.
Current POTUS uses precision attacks with ZERO colaterral damage. If only this type of warfare was allowed in, say, Long Island against MS-13. Pelosi would be out of friends in a matter of days.
LikeLike
In Long Island, this would become a new Animal Control Unit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nice to see that our intelligence agencies are back to spying on the bad guys.
LikeLike
I think we have help on the Intel side; ME neighbors have had it with Iran too. Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia with, maybe, a dash of Russia. Allows us to corroborate our internal sources–given the snakes around Trump the past 3 years, I would quickly double check a few facts here and there since Obama purged the upper brass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha — 0bama’s brothers are sad…
LikeLike
Gen. Patton is quoted as saying we were fighting the wrong people. Some say he said he fought on the wrong side.
I like to think he actually did say we fought the wrong people and by “people” we should of fought he meant the Globalists of the day, Prescott Bush, Harriman, etc.
LikeLike
I remember reading that Patton regretted fighting Germans. If notes from his supposed diary are to be believed.
LikeLike
Good shooting Donald!
LikeLike
As reported by FNC “Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is circulating a resolution in the Senate that would commend the Trump administration for killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, aides told Fox News on Friday. An aide said the resolution is ‘structured and worded the same way as a 2011 resolution that commended the Obama Administration for killing OsamaBinLaden, which received UNANIMOUS support in the Senate.’ Cruz is trying to get Democrats on the record supporting the mission.
It is an apparent effort by Republicans to dare the Democrats to oppose virtually the same resolution the Senate adopted to applaud then-president Barack Obama back in 2011 after the killing of Osama bin Laden.”
The crazed Democrats just can’t help themselves. They are already whining about not being informed beforehand. Fortunately president Trump knows that you never expose your plans to your enemy. There is no way Democrats will unanimously side with President Trump on this resolution; as they love America’s opponents overseas too much for that to happen.
LikeLike
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
Important to remember: Hillary didn’t ignore her 3 a.m. call out of cowardice or negligence. It was re-election time for Barry and the Narrative(tm) was that the War on Terror was over and he won it.
Therefore, the phone would go unanswered because there was no terrorism. Later, they constructed another false narrative to cover the first one: they weren’t at fault, nor were the terrorists even at fault because a right-wing video-maker caused the problem; that’s a perfect Islamo-Commie Three-fer.
Rice was then sent out to sell the lie on all the networks. All this was done for re-election, to maintain power at any and all costs.
And I didn’t even mention how Hillary supplied the weapons that killed Ambassador Stevens.
LikeLike
Iran is naturally going to retaliate. Any country, worth their salt, when attacked like this, SHOULD retaliate. And when Iran retaliates, we will naturally go to war with them.
Bin Trump into the dustbins of history, just another neocon scumbag who sold his country to the zionists. America FIRST, not Israel, not Saudi Arabia, not MIC.
LikeLike
Iran as a nation is not going to go to war. Trump is calling their bluff. Their whole plan has been based on the use of proxies.
Trump has just taken out the main orchestrators of those proxies, and is cleaning up the sub-commanders as they scatter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a funny feeling that this outcome is not quite what the Dem deep state had in mind when they started stirring the pot before Christmas.
The nice part is POTUS is making Pompous & his 2 friends publicly own this!
LikeLike
Cyberfoy
After I posted that comment, I got to thinking it sounded snarky. I apologize for it, if it offended you, it was not my intent.
LikeLike
More pallets of virgins for Iran from PDJT😅😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch Rapp is approving!
LikeLike
LikeLike
FTA: Six members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an official Iraqi militia organization with ties to Iran, were killed in another U.S. drone strike in northern Baghdad on Friday, multiple officials told Newsweek. The strike comes one day after President Donald Trump approved an operation that killed an elite Iranian general.
Pentagon officials told Newsweek Friday evening the operation was targeting Imam Ali Brigades with a “high probability” the strike resulted in the death of its leader, Shubul al-Zaidi. The U.S. operation that targeted Zaidi was a part of the same strategy Trump approved Thursday morning, which killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.
https://www.newsweek.com/six-iraqi-militia-members-killed-second-drone-strike-ordered-president-trump-baghdad-1480365
LikeLike
“Trump’s latest strike sent already-soaring tensions into a potential tailspin.”
Aircraft in tailspins don’t soar…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw many videos of large and small crowds celebrating the death of Soleimani.
Asaad Hanna
Verified account
@AsaadHannaa
10h10 hours ago
More
Graffiti in #Idlib city northwest Syria about @realDonaldTrump attack on Soleimani
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am disappointed in Tucker Carlson’s reaction tonight to these strikes. I don’t believe this is going to lead to a war with Iran. Iran cannot handle a war with the United States and they know it. I believe Tucker’s view on this tonight is absolutely wrong. Time will tell, but I believe this has been calculated out and this may be the leverage to finally get a revolution in Iran by the people. We shall see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These drones have to have onboard video. Who else would pay to watch these monkeys blow up and burn? Time delay it if you need to for security. But come on, Pentagon, share the wealth!
LikeLike
“It would appear the U.S. has ongoing excellent intelligence on the movements of key Iranian militia leadership operating in Iraq, and are now working through a list of those targets as they attempt to move around.”
Unless the CIA has somehow completely reformed itself from seeing what is not there (massive amount of Saddam WMD) , missing what is right in from of their own eyes (the coming 9/11/2001) and being a major participant (Brennan, etc) in trying to stage a coup against a duly elected President, it just about has to be another group furnishing excellent intelligence. Mossad ?
LikeLike