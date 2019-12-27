Dirty Spooks Concerned About Barr and Durham…

Natasha Bertrand is the stenographer for Fusion-GPS smear activities with a reputation for egregious lying and narrative engineering.  As a result it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Bertrand writing a collaborative article in Politico taking swipes on behalf of a thoroughly corrupted intelligence community.

Consider this paragraph using another vile creature from the political swamp:

[…]  When it comes to Durham, Haspel is likely “confident there has been no serious wrongdoing, and will therefore find a means to cooperate” with the investigation, said John Sipher, a 28-year CIA veteran.

Too funny.  The spooks and scribes live a life so deeply enmeshed in the world of fraud and lying they cannot even see themselves exposing their own character.  Put another way: ‘if Haspel was confident of serious wrongdoing, she wouldn’t cooperate with the investigation’. 

See, they just can’t help exposing themselves. If it wasn’t serious, it would be funny.  These inherently vile liars cannot stop themselves from exposing their nature…. it just flows out.

The good news in the article; and there is a lot of accidentally placed good news within it for those who follow closely; comes from these paragraphs:

[…] Haspel’s plight, though, may depend on how deeply Durham investigates an uncorroborated theory pushed by Trump allies that a key player in the Russia probe, a Russia-linked professor named Joseph Mifsud, was actually a Western intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign — and that the CIA, under Brennan, was somehow involved.

Haspel was the CIA’s station chief in London in 2016 when the U.S. Embassy there was made aware of Mifsud’s contact with a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, by Australian diplomat Alexander Downer. Haspel was briefed on Downer’s outreach to the embassy, according to a person familiar with the matter, but it’s unclear whether she was then made aware of the FBI’s plans to interview him or knew about the bureau’s use of an informant in London.

[…] “It is unprecedented and inappropriate to do this via Justice Department prosecutors, who will tend to apply the standards of a courtroom to the more nuanced, and often more challenging world of intelligence analysis,” said John McLaughlin, who served as both deputy director and acting director of the CIA from 2000 to 2004.

Sipher asked why such a review would be “done over the head of” the intelligence community’s inspector general.

[…]  Another issue former officials have flagged: It isn’t clear whether Durham has consulted with the intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, as part of his review, which reportedly evolved into a criminal probe in October.

Normally, potential intelligence community misconduct is reviewed by an agency’s internal watchdog, who would then recommend criminal charges if warranted to a U.S. attorney with jurisdiction, noted Greg Brower, a former FBI assistant director. (read more)

Apparently, if the article is semi-accurate, John Durham and Bill Barr are working around ICIG Michael Atkinson. That would be good news because Atkinson is a dirty cop, completely compromised.

Atkinson was the former head lawyer at the DOJ-NSD and legal counsel to dirty John Carlin, dirty Mary McCord, and dirty Dana Boente.

Michael Atkinson was involved in the fraudulent creation of the Carter Page FISA application; and not coincidentally he’s the ICIG who manipulated ‘whistle-blower’ rules to allow CIA gossiper Eric Ciaramella to create his fraudulent hearsay complaint about President Trump and Ukraine.

At this point anyone who was or is confirmed by a corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee consisting of Chairman Richar Burr and Vice-Chair Mark Warner should be considered dirty and compromised. This includes both CIA Director Gina Haspel and ICIG Michael Atkinson.

In essence, if the SSCI confirmed them, we should start from a position the confirmed intel official is dirty, compromised or in alignment with the larger corrupt IC needs for self-preservation.  That’s why I’m highly confident President Trump will remove Mike Pompeo after the 2020 election.

POTUS has to deal with all these creatures, while knowing their larger agenda. Quite a remarkable and untenable position; also disappointing from the aspect of executive trust.

On a positive note, you know what really scares these people?

It ain’t President Trump….

….. it’s all of us behind him!

 

298 Responses to Dirty Spooks Concerned About Barr and Durham…

Older Comments
  1. Red Mosquito says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    I am so utterly sick of all this corruption in our government. I knew there was major corruption but I was ignorant on how vast and deep it goes. It is disgusting. Democrats are disgusting.

    

    
  2. RAC says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    “[…] “It is unprecedented and inappropriate to do this via Justice Department prosecutors, who will tend to apply the standards of a courtroom to the more nuanced, and often more challenging world of intelligence analysis,” said John McLaughlin, who served as both deputy director and acting director of the CIA from 2000 to 2004.”

    Don’t like the word ” nuance”, never have, raises a red flag for me because it always seems to be used by someone who’s trying to pull the wool over your eyes.

    

    
  3. freepetta says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    I can’t help myself. Talking about imbeciles, here is my governor: Who would re-elect this moron?

    https://bongino.com/ny-to-allow-accused-criminals-to-inspect-own-crime-scenes-and-obtain-swift-access-to-witness-names/

    

    
    • freepetta says:
      December 27, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      I should add my son is an NYPD Sgt. He works hard DeBlasio and Cuomo are making his job impossible.

      

      
      • scrap1ron says:
        December 27, 2019 at 7:07 pm

        I feel your son’s frustration. I retired from NYS Corrections in 2017 after 33+ years service. I learned the trade from the old timers who survived the 1971 Attica riot. The department really went downhill the last few years of my career, especially after the escape from Clinton Correctional in 2015. Guv Andy has been into group punishment of all law enforcement ever since. It got to the point I couldn’t function to do my job correctly anymore. Yep, according to Andy I haven’t been doing my job right for over 33 years. The new “kinder, gentler” corrections training they’ve been giving the new officers is going to get them injured or killed, but at least they won’t offend the convicts. As far as Cuomo and DeBlasio are concerned, “Every cop a criminal, and all the sinners, saints.”

        

        
        • freepetta says:
          December 27, 2019 at 7:12 pm

          Bless Your Heart ❤️ Thank you for keeping the criminals where they belong. Andy is letting many of them out. No more bail, you can’t arrest anyone with kilos of heroin unless they are committing a violent crime in concert.
          They have made justice impossible.
          We are grateful for your long and impressive service.

          

          
          • scrap1ron says:
            December 27, 2019 at 7:30 pm

            Thank you for the kind words. Your son has a difficult dangerous job and worms like Cuomo and DeBlasio make it even worse. The decent people of New York are fortunate to have dedicated law enforcement such as your son who are willing to serve and protect them under such trying circumstances. Scumbags like Cuomo and DeBlasio are unworthy of them.

            

            
        • jdintx says:
          December 27, 2019 at 7:40 pm

          It seems the new laws in NY are meant to empty the jails, eliminating the need for correction officers.

          

          
          • scrap1ron says:
            December 27, 2019 at 7:56 pm

            The no bail laws are Andy’s version of Obama’s catch and release policies for illegal aliens. It’ll put criminals back on the street and depend on their “good faith” to show up for court. Putting law abiding citizens and the police in danger over and over. It’s madness.

            

            
    • Reserved55 says:
      December 27, 2019 at 5:53 pm

      Not bail but ball……..tickets.

      If you like your witness……..

      

      
    • inspectorudy says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:38 pm

      Isn’t it funny that this same governor thought that the WB in the Trump impeachment should be protected from his identification but allowing a murder to find out who his witness/es is/are is just fine?

      

      
  4. ristvan says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    I am going to stir the pot here by being deliberately controversial, for stated reasons. Neither Haspel nor Pompeo are suspect in my book. I deal neither in optimism, nor pessimism, nor paranoia. Only in reality as it is revealed.

    Brennan’s CIA went rogue around Haspel in UK, not thru her, using OCONUS lures Halper and Mifsud. There is no evidence (admittedly yet) that either Pompeo’s or Haspel’s CIA has done anything rogue since. And CIA has otherwise done recent good work like spotting Al Baghdadi for termination with extreme prejudice.

    Pompeo has visibly done a good job running State after the Tillerson turmoil, and is still supported by PDJT. One piece of evidence is that NoKo’s Kim doesn’t like him. There is little evidence that State has gone rogue recently like it did under HRC and Kerry. Yovanovitch was removed as corrupt Ukraine Ambassador. Sondland was a Schiff bust. And so on.

    People who assert Haspel and Pompeo are dirty need to provide factual evidence, not assertions of SSCI proximity to their PDJT nomination approval process. Treepers can and should do better.

    

    
    • ILOT says:
      December 27, 2019 at 5:56 pm

      Level headed and tempered as always. I like it the analysis Ristvan.

      

      
    • MagaMia says:
      December 27, 2019 at 5:56 pm

      “There is no evidence (admittedly yet) that either Pompeo’s or Haspel’s CIA has done anything rogue since.”

      How about enabling the fake whistleblower?

      

      
      • islandpalmtrees says:
        December 27, 2019 at 6:07 pm

        How about the current and former CIA in the impeachment hearings giving testimony. I counted 6. Would they have taken part without Haspel’s approval.

        

        
      • ristvan says:
        December 27, 2019 at 6:08 pm

        Fake whistleblower was on assignment to WH at the time. That is not enabling. The guy should be fired for committing perjury the IC IG. But in civil service outside VA accountability act, that takes a LONG time. Like sometimes forever.

        

        
        • California Joe says:
          December 27, 2019 at 6:40 pm

          Transfer to Montana!

          

          
        • MagaMia says:
          December 27, 2019 at 6:51 pm

          How is it he was able to return his job at CIA headquarters in Langley upon his termination the WH?
          I’ve not seen any reports he has since been fired. Tacit approval? Enabled?

          

          
          • ristvan says:
            December 27, 2019 at 7:12 pm

            You all need to look up what it takes to get a government employee anywhere EXCEPT under VA Accountability Act terminated. Nearly impossible.
            Example: McCabe criminality referred for perjury, fired, yet suing to get his job and pension back.

            

            
        • Orville R. Bacher says:
          December 27, 2019 at 7:19 pm

          @ristvan
          Any CIA employee that is visibly working against the policies of an elected President should be moved to the Alaska border to monitor Russian border activities. And naturally he should be operating under deep cover, using Mother Nature’s resources for survival.
          The fact that Haspell is not cleaning the dirt out of the closet, is solid evidence that the CIA is operating outside the law and constitution.
          And do we really know it was the CIA that found Baghdadi ? Aren’t 100% of the CIA’s agents committed to Russia and Trump?

          

          
      • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
        December 27, 2019 at 6:31 pm

        Maybe a bit more specificity in response to Ristvan.
        Define “enabling’.

        The whistleblower appears only to be a willing and convenient conduit
        albeit a necessary one to this plan;
        – someone within the IC NEEDED to file an “URGENT” complaint to the IC IG.
        -the complaint was not ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION ITSELF it was about the President
        (unprecedented)
        -the complaint was about a PRES to PRES phone call which falls squarely under EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE

        CIA writ large appears to have been irrelevant

        

        
    • cheering4america says:
      December 27, 2019 at 5:58 pm

      Agree emphatically about Pompeo; the jury is still out on Haspel, although I really wouldn’t be comfortable having President Trump have to rely on her to see justice finally.

      

      
      • islandpalmtrees says:
        December 27, 2019 at 6:12 pm

        Haspel is corrupt too. Plus, I believe the CIA is using and paying for propaganda to be used on American Citizens.

        “How about the current and former CIA in the impeachment hearings giving testimony. I counted 6. Would they have taken part without Haspel’s approval.”

        

        
        • highdezertgator says:
          December 27, 2019 at 7:35 pm

          FTA Politico Article
          Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
          My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina! 4:04 AM – May 7, 2018

          

          
          • islandpalmtrees says:
            December 27, 2019 at 7:45 pm

            50 former and current members of the IC backed Gina Haspel for director to include Brennan to include the leaders of the SSCI.

            

            
    • Parker Longbaugh says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      To what end, other than to smear him, would you put Pomeos name with Haspels? Was he mentioned in the article? Just stirring it up huh?

      

      
    • Lawton says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:01 pm

      There has been articles like this before suggesting she isn’t being cooperative. Zero chance she doesn’t know what happened being in that position at the time

      

      
    • jeans2nd says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:02 pm

      You left out the two DIA guys. What is the explanation for the two DIA guys who contacted PapaD in London?
      This also ties with with the firing of Gen Flynn as DIA Dir.

      Do not agree with your last para. There is much you admittedly do not know (and neither do i). There is no reason either of us have to determine good or bad with these guys. Thus, one should defer to the judgement of one with greater knowledge (here, Sundance).

      

      
    • Leaving says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      I like reading your replies ristvan but I’m finding myself disagreeing with you more and more.

      I think this method of judgement will be good to test on Pompeo. I haven’t seen any compelling evidence, yet, that he is working against PDJT.

      I recall seeing compelling evidence presented by SD (yes, it is unfair for me not to be specific). I am inclined to think she is working against PDJT.

      I’m sorry to see your predictions on Sullivan’s ruling not come to fruition.

      

      
      • ristvan says:
        December 27, 2019 at 6:21 pm

        Disagreeing is good. Makes you think, my main motivation commenting here when not providing missing facts and law.
        I am sorry about Sullivan also, Thought Sidney Powell had sufficiently nailed him. So did she, IMO. Upon further reflection, think Sullivan reacted adversely because he got snookered on Stevens, has been careful since, and simply could believe Van Grack could be that dirty—while Sidney could based on Weissmann.

        

        
    • Bogeyfree says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:08 pm

      Here’s one,

      Has Pompeo responded to the letter sent by Graham back on Nov 22 requesting all communications between Biden and Ukraine?

      “Today, I sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between: Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,”

      Almost 5 weeks later no one has heard BOO!

      One would think if Pompeo was a strong supporter of PT that he would jump at this request and opportunity to punch back at the DS with open arms and ensure that Lindsey and the public knows he has responded and provided the documents?

      Just more hide the wienie games IMO

      Pompeo needs to move on IMO

      

      
      • ristvan says:
        December 27, 2019 at 6:17 pm

        You have not. I have not. But that does not mean there was not a response by Pompeo. Only that there has been no public response.
        And Grassley has not publicly followed up or complained. DC politics is a big complicated game.

        

        
    • dwpender says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:14 pm

      Ristvan — I liked your post, but have one reservation.

      I do think it a fair presumption that the PRINCIPAL agency obstructing Barr’s investigation via the “we won’t tell you that, it’s super top secret,” was the CIA. Haspel was ultimately responsible for that.

      I don’t suggest she was personally complicit in or even aware of underlying nefarious shenanigans, but IMO she certainly wasn’t interested in having independent prosecutors take a searching look at the activities of some of her present and former colleagues.

      

      
    • JAS says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      There is a saying in a different language the roughly translated says: “show me the holes where the nails went through your hands and feet and then I will believe.”

      When it comes to human beings in government that is my stance, my ultimate test.

      

      
      • JAS says:
        December 27, 2019 at 6:24 pm

        And here’s another one. This one from an 80’s TV 3 night movie series: “What do you think? What do you know? What can you prove? “. Words I live by…..

        

        
    • convert says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      Ristvan, I deeply appreciate your presence here.

      

      
    • Patrick Healy says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:34 pm

      Ristvan,
      Yes thank you for your analysis.
      Over on this side of the pond, perhaps the greatest piece of nonsense during Theresa Mays prime ministerialship (other than her betrayal of Brexit), was the poisoning of Skirpils which bears all the hallmarks of ceeeyeaye involvement.
      The London head of that American spy outfit straight away blamed Russia, and our lapdog government fully endorsed them.
      The head of those spies is now the head of your spy network.
      As our wonderful Sundance would say “go deep”
      I would welcome your opinion on that.
      Btw one of the things which really bothers me is : does your President belong to a masonic lodge?
      If he does not, then it would go a long way to explaining why the “brothers” continuously vilify him.

      

      
    • HB says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:34 pm

      Maybe Haspel isn’t dirty, but how many folks here trust the CIA to not have shady dealings at all times?

      

      
    • MIKE says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:38 pm

      As John Brennan’s understudy and protege, I can’t for the life of me figure out how he ran CROSSFIRE HURRICANE around Ms. Haspel, and not through her as CIA station chief in the UK. Comey went there, as did Strzok. I remain suspicious twitchy cat.
      Pompeo has done some good work, true, but the State Department remains a mess.

      

      
    • sundance says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:40 pm

      Pompeo is dirty. POTUS now knows.

      The *shift* (in POTUS awareness) happened when Vindman surfaced and the exploits of the State Dept. personnel were on display. State Dept. officials testifying without any adverse comments from Pompeo (total inaction)….

      ….which happened simultaneously, not coincidentally, to the DoD issues with flag officers becoming anti-Trump very visibly. Secretary of Navy example.

      A series of conspicuous events showed POTUS that Pompeo was/is wearing a mask.

      Once a cabinet member loses trust, and its only a matter of time.

      Pompeo will be removed. 100% without doubt. I am as certain of that as I was that Sessions would be removed.

      

      
      • Johnny says:
        December 27, 2019 at 6:54 pm

        Well that should hammer home the truth.

        Thank you sundance

        

        
      • The Boss says:
        December 27, 2019 at 7:00 pm

        I tend to agree (sadly) with your assessment. There are plenty of comments Pompeo could have made after that shit show put on by HIS department’s employees without prejudicing any potential investigation into any of them.
        For someone top of his class at the USMA- where one doesn’t lie, cheat or steal, and doesn’t tolerate those who do – the toleration part seems to be MIA. Not good. That I can tell you.

        

        
      • sejmon333535208 says:
        December 27, 2019 at 7:02 pm

        Thank you sundance…very good observation of Pompeo..right on!!!!!!!!!!!!!

        

        
      • Boknows says:
        December 27, 2019 at 7:13 pm

        Sundance,

        It was in November when there was discussion that Pompeo would likely seek…and win the open Senate seat in Kansas.

        President Trump was not only aware but spoke about it, and declaring that if he sought it he would win easily.

        No comments from any same human being will change the Democrat Party, nor it’s mentally unstable followers. Certainly not words from Pompeo on a political matter when he serves as non partisan leader.

        He has served faithfully at the pleasure of the President or he would have been fired.

        The November news was widely published. It would be a strong seat for us.

        Vote Pompeo for Senate in 2020!

        

        
      • ristvan says:
        December 27, 2019 at 7:24 pm

        Your blog. We can agree to disagree; I am a mere occasional lurking commenter, now inclined to lurk more and comment less. Sessions exit was obvious from many prior PDJT tweets. Pompeo is NOT, since there are NONE.

        Time will tell. Kansas Senator candidate SoS exit will not count, as exit incentives can not be determined.

        None of us are always right even if we believe it so.
        Highest regards otherwise.

        

        
      • islandpalmtrees says:
        December 27, 2019 at 7:26 pm

        Added Confirmation

        We all know that Brennan was a corrupt CIA director. We all know that Ms. Haspel is a corrupt CIA director. How is it reasonable then to believe that honest Pompeo would recommended a corrupt successor. One recommend by the SSCI and Brennan. So it follows that Pompeo must be corrupt.

        Now, let’s add the matter of legal propaganda on American Citizens based on a law passed by Obama and with funding from the CIA, to the mix. So were does the propaganda start from “The State Department”. Who is in control of the “The State Department” Pompeo. Surely, you have noticed the repeating phrases from MSM.

        

        
    • bluebongo says:
      December 27, 2019 at 7:06 pm

      Anyone risen through military ranks under Obama deserves a careful watch at the least. However, given Pompeo’s public praise/backing for POTUS I would find it very hard to see him as disingenuous given his background. That said the Trump generals as a whole have been poor performers so there is that precedent. There are a few patriots who survived under Obama, very few unfortunately. Watch list.

      Haspel was in charge of a rendition base in Thailand during the heyday of CIA waterboarding and she’s proven committed to protecting the Agency in the aftermath. I would not be surprised if she maintained her allegiance in spygate, stripes on a cat are rather difficult to change. Deep state.

      

      
      • trapper says:
        December 27, 2019 at 7:14 pm

        I don’t give a fig about the waterboarding. Neither does anyone else between the Hudson and the I-5. She gets plus marks for that as far as I’m concerned. The guys we waterboarded were some serious bad guys and everyone was trying to find out if there was another 9/11, or worse, in the works. Begs the question whether it is a useful interrogation technique, which some claim it is not.

        

        
      • trapper says:
        December 27, 2019 at 7:17 pm

        Actually, the short of it is McCain didn’t like her so I do.

        

        
      • bluebongo says:
        December 27, 2019 at 7:17 pm

        PS. Haspel’s base was code named “Cat’s Eye”.
        PPS. She received Warner’s vote to confirm.

        

        
    • trapper says:
      December 27, 2019 at 7:07 pm

      “Brennan’s CIA went rogue around Haspel in UK, not thru her,”

      That’s the question, isn’t it. As station chief, how much did she know and participate in? But even further than that, what could she do about if if she didn’t like it? Quit? Flush her entire career over a questionable Brennan op? And how would she be expected to know that he wasn’t legitimately chasing bad actors seeking to infiltrate the Trump campaign rather than compromise the campaign itself? I continue to believe there were some good people in DOJ, FBI and this agency who were put in compromising positions by their corrupt bosses. Haspel may very well be one of them, as I believe Preistap was.

      But, that still does not mean that there is not some serious mind-getting-right that needs to take place all across these agencies.

      

      
    • Boknows says:
      December 27, 2019 at 7:23 pm

      Ristvsn,

      I absolutely agree with you versus Sundance on this.

      The respectful post I wrote my disagreement under Sundance’s post was deleted twice by the moderators. That’s unfortunate.

      I hope my humble..and polite words will show under yours.

      In a nutshell, it was Well published in the news back in November that Secretary Pompeo is being considered for a senate run in the state of Kansas.

      Not only was President Trump supportive, he declared that he would win that seat easily if he chose to run.

      I’m trusting President Trump versus any media including Sundance in all things. If President Trump felt that he was doing a poor job, he would have fired secretary Pompeo by now and he certainly would not have been discussing his potential Run for the senate seat in such a positive way.

      Again, I hope my humble post shows up under your missive.

      

      
    • Betty says:
      December 27, 2019 at 7:45 pm

      Nope, I’m with Sundance, anyone that gets approved by that committee is suspect. Is either corrupt or will turn a blind eye to selected areas of corruption. Baghdadi, yeah, but everyone knew that without his sponsor, John McCain, his time was running out.

      This week though, if you are correct, we should be seeing a whole lot of Baghdadies bite the dust after all the Christians they killed for fun this past week.

      

      
  5. DesertRain says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    SSCI held confirmation hearing for Michael Atkinson in Jan 2018. The transcript of that hearing is at the link below. Interesting that Sen Warner was so focused on the Whistleblower program….

    https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/hearings/open-hearing-nomination-michael-atkinson-be-inspector-general-intelligence-community-and#

    

    
  6. littleflower481 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    This quote from the article made me laugh….someone is very nervous aren’t they…I like (meaning it cracked me up) the part about how the intelligence analysis is more ‘nuanced’…

    …] “It is unprecedented and inappropriate to do this via Justice Department prosecutors, who will tend to apply the standards of a courtroom to the more nuanced, and often more challenging world of intelligence analysis,” said John McLaughlin, who served as both deputy director and acting director of the CIA from 2000 to 2004.

    Sipher asked why such a review would be “done over the head of” the intelligence community’s inspector general.

    

    
    • littleflower481 says:
      December 27, 2019 at 5:54 pm

      And, horrors, the review is being done over the head of the IC IG…meaning, they don’t know what is going on and they are worried.

      

      
      • jeans2nd says:
        December 27, 2019 at 6:15 pm

        The ICIG question is answered in the article, flower.
        “…the IC IG, like any IG, operates independently from executive branch direction.”

        Congress created the IG and put the IG in the Executive branch. As such, Congress does no overseeing, and the IC believes the Executive branch does not oversee the IG, either.
        Iow, no one oversees the IG.
        Pretty nice gig if one can get it, huh?

        

        
        • Johnny says:
          December 27, 2019 at 6:58 pm

          You went straight to the heart of this.

          These people all beleive they are accountable to no one.

          Their needs to mass firings of all government departments to let these bastards know they work for us. The Board Members of the United States

          

          
    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:36 pm

      Our coup was nuanced…..

      A COUANCE!

      

      
    • Jederman says:
      December 27, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      Once the investigation is complete sipher will understand, more than he can handle.

      

      
  7. @ChicagoBri says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    The beginning of the end of our republic was 1942 USSC decision in Wickard v Filburn that growing crops for one’s own use was interstate commerce. The end was the Roberts ruling in Obamacare, that the government could force you to buy a product.

    What we don’t know is what comes next.

    And after all Sundance has written, I am mortified that any of you have confidence in GOP or so-called conservatives. Both see us as suckers.

    

    
    • ristvan says:
      December 27, 2019 at 7:04 pm

      Wickard v Filburn will (IMO) eventually be overturned based on part four of CJ Roberts masterful Obamacare decision. And you have obviously not yet comprehended my many previous comments about parts 1, 2, and 3.
      You dislike part 3, (although as masterful as 1803 Marbury v Madison), yet that is precisely what has now enabled the complete 2020 destruction of Obamacare via nonseverability after the Trump tax reform act, via the 5th circuit ruling now at SCOTUS thanks to Cali.

      Please, learn more then post less. Read the opinion. Learn about severability. Think.

      

      
  8. Zippy says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    “It is unprecedented and inappropriate to do this via Justice Department prosecutors, who will tend to apply the standards of a courtroom to the more nuanced, and often more challenging world of intelligence analysis”

    LOL! That is priceless. Can’t have those courtroom standards! Unfortunately, I’m still not convinced it will get that far.

    

    
  9. Cocoon says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    An obvious observation:
    Pompeo was CIA Director prior to Haspel. One should wonder how Haspel gained the trust of both Pompeo and Trump, no?
    Brennan was exposed early on.

    

    
    • Mo says:
      December 27, 2019 at 6:42 pm

      Haspel was the daily intelligence briefer to the President during that time i believe. Pompeo impressed with his West Point top of class credentials.

      

      
  10. Terra Rayner says:
    December 27, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    I remember her confirmation hearings…they seemed to be less on her side if i remember correctly! Especially over the torture program. There is rumor Pompeo is leaving…so he isn’t on Trumps team then? Or he is and has done what he was meant to do?

    

    
  11. benifranlkin says:
    December 27, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    The Turtle wants Pompeo to run for Kansas Senate seat Senate cuz Pat Roberts will be retiring and the Turtle doesn’t want Kobach to slip in or he doesn’t think Kobach can win and the R’s can’t lose that Senate seat. When Pompeo wins the Turtle will make him Chairman of SSCI and boot idiot Burr out and put crook Warner on notice.

    

    
  12. StanH says:
    December 27, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    You can see their snotty little prig noses hiked up in the air as they wrote this or fellow, self-appointed erudite twits read this. You can hear them exclaim, “how dare these stinky Wal-Mart simpletons question our intelligence tactics. And that garish Orange Buffoon as their leader!”

    Let’s parse their hypothetical statement: “How dare the taxpayers, producers question our need to spy on them for their own good. That bastard Trump he runs rings around us. ”

    The swamp is oozing.

    

    
  13. Johnny says:
    December 27, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    You damn skippy, what scares the hell out of them is the millions of gun packing pissed off to no end, deplorable patriots of the United States.

    Be very careful you traitors what you do, and pray that your future is decided in a courtroom because if we come and try you for sedition and treason the first lamp post, over pass or tall oak tree will be our courhouse.

    We know you treasonous bastards are still trying to overthrow our country, constitution and our way of life. We will not accept the yoke of tyranny that follows any socialist form of government.

    To install your socialist government upon America is the need to destroy our Constitution, Bill of Rights endowed upon us by the Almighty God himself.

    Let Him that have no sword, sell their garmets to buy one. These are the words of the Jesus Christ The Son of the Almighty.

    This is your warning, from the millions that stand behind the President of the United States Donald J Trump.

    Happy New Year you deep state traitors.

    

    
  14. keithinmissouri says:
    December 27, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Going around swamp creature Attkinson (if true) is one more puzzle piece that seems inconsistent with an emerging picture of Bondo application. Personally, I am hoping for the best (Barr walking the walk) but won’t be surprised if the whole investigation fades into nothingness.

    

    
  15. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    December 27, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Although anyone who wasn’t in a total coma during the 0-bama years knew right off the bat that the notion that DJT was a national security risk was a preposterous lie, yet engaged and informed Americans endured over two years of the Leftisphere telling us that we have to “Let Mueller do his work, he knows more than you do” . . . . except he didn’t know a damn thing we didn’t already know, it was all BS from the get-go and we were 100% correct.

    So guess, what…..now that there’s (apparently) a real investigation of real crimes with real evidence being conducted, just tell these creeps to “Let Durham do his work, sit down and STFU”

    

    
  16. Magabear says:
    December 27, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Whenever the fake news uses the word “uncorroborated”, what they really mean is “we refuse to look outside our leftist shell for anything that undermines our Orange Man Bad narrative”.

    

    
  17. WVNed says:
    December 27, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Move on. Nothing to see. They were sloppy. They took responsibility. They have all been sentenced to live a long life in complete comfort.

    Get back to work serfs. You have taxes to pay.

    

    
  18. concom says:
    December 27, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    I cant figure out where John McCain plays out in this whole thing. How involved? How deep? What was he doing before Trump showed up on the scene? And he was partners w Graham who is still there. So same questions apply to Lindsay.

    

    
  19. clodfobble says:
    December 27, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    These clowns can investigate themselves until the cows come home. NOTHING of any substance will happen. Only the people can correct this. The corrupt are NOT going to uncorrupt themselves.

    

    
  20. Boknows says:
    December 27, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Sundance,

    It was in November when there was discussion that Pompeo would likely seek…and win the open Senate seat in Kansas.

    President Trump was not only aware but spoke about it, and declaring that if he sought it he would win easily.

    No comments from any same human being will change the Democrat Party, nor it’s mentally unstable followers. Certainly not words from Pompeo on a political matter when he serves as non partisan leader.

    He has served faithfully at the pleasure of the President or he would have been fired.

    The November news was widely published. It would be a strong seat for us.

    Vote Pompeo for Senate in 2020!

    

    
  21. Robert Smith says:
    December 27, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    “…Another issue former officials have flagged: It isn’t clear whether Durham has consulted with the intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, as part of his review, which reportedly evolved into a criminal probe in October…”

    I would be very nervous the further down the list of possible John Durham interviews I am. You can bet Durham knows the story to a cross-referenced high accuracy if and when he talks to Atkinson – or, any other of the IC/DOJ/FBI coup operatives.

    

    
    • WSB says:
      December 27, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      That statement is such a Mayday shout-out, no?

      

      
    • The Gipper Lives says:
      December 27, 2019 at 7:50 pm

      Comey: “I was overconfident in the procedures that the FBI and Justice had built over 20 years. I thought they were robust enough.”

      Ya know, he’s right; they were robust. They were reviewed by two or three dozen lawyers and supervisors up and down the chain.

      It’s just that every single one of them were corrupt.

      

      
  22. California Joe says:
    December 27, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Neither Gina Haspel nor Mike Pompeo has lifted a finger to help uncover the coup plotters and it’s been over three years. While they may have not participated in attempting to frame the President of the United States for a crime that never happened they certainly haven’t done much to catch the culprits responsible!

    

    
  23. Republicanvet91 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    “find a means to cooperate”””

    As if she is above the law or congressional oversight. It is this arrogant attitude that has gotten them into this mess.

    

    
    • WSB says:
      December 27, 2019 at 7:49 pm

      That remark from Stipher is pretty telling, isn’t it. Was that speaking for Haspell or the club writ large?

      That one line could be as imbecilic as providing an interview room at headquarters but providing no one to interview. Sheesh, what a psychopathic statement!

      

      
  24. islandpalmtrees says:
    December 27, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    If the SSCI is able to blackball anyone nominated for the DNI position then it follows that they must have been able to do the same for a CIA Director nominee. And, since we all know that the SSCI is corrupt then explain how SSCI allowed Pompeo not only to be nominated but worked to have his position confirmed?

    Therefore, Pompeo must be corrupt!

    

    
  25. USA First! says:
    December 27, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    The conclusion of the whole matter is this:

    Obama used the power of every government agency to destroy and falsely frame candidate Trump and then President Trump.

    The truthful headlines should be “CIA, DOJ, FBI, attempted coupe on Obama’s orders. “

    

    
Older Comments

