Dirty Spooks Concerned About Barr and Durham…

Natasha Bertrand is the stenographer for Fusion-GPS smear activities with a reputation for egregious lying and narrative engineering. As a result it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Bertrand writing a collaborative article in Politico taking swipes on behalf of a thoroughly corrupted intelligence community.

Consider this paragraph using another vile creature from the political swamp:

[…] When it comes to Durham, Haspel is likely “confident there has been no serious wrongdoing, and will therefore find a means to cooperate” with the investigation, said John Sipher, a 28-year CIA veteran.

Too funny. The spooks and scribes live a life so deeply enmeshed in the world of fraud and lying they cannot even see themselves exposing their own character. Put another way: ‘if Haspel was confident of serious wrongdoing, she wouldn’t cooperate with the investigation’.

See, they just can’t help exposing themselves. If it wasn’t serious, it would be funny. These inherently vile liars cannot stop themselves from exposing their nature…. it just flows out.

The good news in the article; and there is a lot of accidentally placed good news within it for those who follow closely; comes from these paragraphs:

[…] Haspel’s plight, though, may depend on how deeply Durham investigates an uncorroborated theory pushed by Trump allies that a key player in the Russia probe, a Russia-linked professor named Joseph Mifsud, was actually a Western intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign — and that the CIA, under Brennan, was somehow involved. Haspel was the CIA’s station chief in London in 2016 when the U.S. Embassy there was made aware of Mifsud’s contact with a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, by Australian diplomat Alexander Downer. Haspel was briefed on Downer’s outreach to the embassy, according to a person familiar with the matter, but it’s unclear whether she was then made aware of the FBI’s plans to interview him or knew about the bureau’s use of an informant in London. […] “It is unprecedented and inappropriate to do this via Justice Department prosecutors, who will tend to apply the standards of a courtroom to the more nuanced, and often more challenging world of intelligence analysis,” said John McLaughlin, who served as both deputy director and acting director of the CIA from 2000 to 2004. Sipher asked why such a review would be “done over the head of” the intelligence community’s inspector general. […] Another issue former officials have flagged: It isn’t clear whether Durham has consulted with the intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, as part of his review, which reportedly evolved into a criminal probe in October. Normally, potential intelligence community misconduct is reviewed by an agency’s internal watchdog, who would then recommend criminal charges if warranted to a U.S. attorney with jurisdiction, noted Greg Brower, a former FBI assistant director. (read more)

Apparently, if the article is semi-accurate, John Durham and Bill Barr are working around ICIG Michael Atkinson. That would be good news because Atkinson is a dirty cop, completely compromised. Atkinson was the former head lawyer at the DOJ-NSD and legal counsel to dirty John Carlin, dirty Mary McCord, and dirty Dana Boente.

Michael Atkinson was involved in the fraudulent creation of the Carter Page FISA application; and not coincidentally he’s the ICIG who manipulated ‘whistle-blower’ rules to allow CIA gossiper Eric Ciaramella to create his fraudulent hearsay complaint about President Trump and Ukraine. At this point anyone who was or is confirmed by a corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee consisting of Chairman Richar Burr and Vice-Chair Mark Warner should be considered dirty and compromised. This includes both CIA Director Gina Haspel and ICIG Michael Atkinson. In essence, if the SSCI confirmed them, we should start from a position the confirmed intel official is dirty, compromised or in alignment with the larger corrupt IC needs for self-preservation. That’s why I’m highly confident President Trump will remove Mike Pompeo after the 2020 election.

POTUS has to deal with all these creatures, while knowing their larger agenda. Quite a remarkable and untenable position; also disappointing from the aspect of executive trust. On a positive note, you know what really scares these people? It ain’t President Trump…. ….. it’s all of us behind him!