“Atkinson’s SSCI Confirmation Transcript Shows Senator Warner Focus on Whistle-blower Controls…”

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) holds confirmation authority over leaders appointed to the intelligence community. Chairman Burr and Vice-Chairman Warner participated in the IC effort to target and remove President Trump from office.
You might remember recently how Burr and Warner would not support Rep. John Ratcliffe for Director of National intelligence under the auspices of Ratcliffe not having enough “experience” within intelligence operations. However, those same “experience” concerns were absent when they approved dirty ICIG nominee Michael Atkinson.
Reminding ourselves how ICIG Atkinson manipulated the ‘whistle-blower’ regulations to permit hearsay from CIA operative Eric Ciaramella; and knowing the primary concern of Senator Warner was to cover his own involvement in the soft coup effort in 2017; it is interesting to go back to the 2018 confirmation hearing of Atkinson and review the focus:
Senator Mark Warner […] You’re also aware that this Committee is leading the review into the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. During this hearing I want to hear assurances from both of you that you will fully cooperate with this review and provide this Committee with all the information requested in a timely fashion.
Mr. Atkinson, as the Inspector General of the Intel Community your job is especially critical because of the nature of the material that they handle every day, whistleblowers within the IC generally can’t go public to expose misbehavior and misuse of official resources. We the Congress and the American people will depend upon you as an independent agent of accountability for the Office of the DNI and, for that matter, for the whole intel community.
While you don’t have previous experience as an inspector general, I look forward to hearing your plans for the righting
of the ship at the IC’s IG when it comes to both whistleblower protections and investigations.
I’m very concerned by the significant number of open cases that I believe have lingered too long. If confirmed, I will ask you to make the whistleblower program a priority. This is an area that cuts across party lines and committee jurisdictions. (continue transcript)
The SSCI is compromised. One example of their compromise was how they worked with SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the Carter Page FISA application to the media. Other examples include how Vice-Chairman Warner was communicating covertly with Christopher Steele and back-channeling information to Robert Mueller. There are dozens more specific examples if you use the “search function” on this website.
Because of their direct role in confirming the officials who would have access to the evidence of their compromise, the SSCI can block anyone who would be a risk to them.
President Trump nominated John Ratcliffe for the position of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Senator Burr informed the White House that nominee does not align with their interests. President Trump withdrew the nomination.
The intelligence apparatus is a key part of the rogue administrative state that operates in direct alignment with a rogue state department and politicians who use their influence to gain material wealth from sales of policy. It is a synergy of DC interests.
In the larger context this reality also explains why Lt. General Michael Flynn had to be eliminated with extreme prejudice from National Security Advisor to President Trump. In 2017 Michael Flynn represented the same type of threat to the SSCI that John Ratcliffe represents in 2019….
The office of the presidency cannot overcome that institutional power dynamic; the only thing President Trump can do it attempt to work around them.
♦ Ipso Facto: If you accept the intellectual honesty behind the process issues above; and if you accept how the SSCI will only permit nominees that are not a risk to their interests; then it becomes of greater importance to consider who they *did* permit:
√ CIA Director Gina Haspel was not a threat to the corrupt state.
√ CIA Director Mike Pompeo was not a threat to the corrupt state.
√ICIG Michael Atkinson was not a threat to the corrupt state.
√ ODNI Dan Coats was not a threat to the corrupt state.
√ NSA Director Paul M Nakasone is not a threat to the corrupt state.
Following the use of the CIA (Ciaramella), DoD (Vindman) and Dept. of State to run the impeachment scam, my evolving contention is now that State Dept. Secretary Mike Pompeo was increasingly handling President Trump.
There is also a massive overlay of corrupt political enterprise, that’s where SSCI comes into play controlling the appointees who would be adverse to their interests.
REMINDER:
Burr and Warner are disgustingly corrupt and I wonder who would co-inside with their “interests” and exactly what those “interests” are?
“Atkinson’s SSCI Confirmation Transcript Shows Senator Warner Focus on Whistle-blower Controls…”
Another set up, and the SSCI is a conspirator in this so-called “impeachment.”
LikeLike