Senator Kennedy on Impeachment: “Congress Doesn’t Suffer from Mental Illness, Most Seem to Enjoy It”…

Posted on December 23, 2019 by

Senator John Kennedy has many good quotes, his responses about constituent questions around impeachment are quite funny.

The impeachment issues are serious, but the way Kennedy encapsulates the nuttery of it all is actually representative of how/why President Trump’s polling continues to improve as more Americans are absorbing just how ridiculously political this has been.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, propaganda, Quotes, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to Senator Kennedy on Impeachment: “Congress Doesn’t Suffer from Mental Illness, Most Seem to Enjoy It”…

  1. Blue Wildflower says:
    December 23, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Rudolph, the red nosed reindeer! Just in time for Christmas!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. JohnCasper says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    ““Congress Doesn’t Suffer from Mental Illness, Most Seem to Enjoy It”…”

    The plain fact is that the mental structure of today’s democrat congressman/woman is a joke in itself: a flat, crude, unanswerable disproof of any nonsense about them having any intelligence or sanity left. Their speaking and eliminating functions were obviously wired together in hell by some subcommittee that was giggling cruelly as it went about its work.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      December 23, 2019 at 11:21 pm

      So true, but I’m not real sure what kind of “mental structure” the impeachniks possess. Though it’s clear enough, whatever the cause, their reach greatly exceeds their grasp.

      Consequentially they’re flailing (and failing) like a bad roof ripped by a hurricane. Democrats suffer the disease of academia, intelligent enough on theoretical (and ideological) esoterica within their narrow domains of “expertise”, but thrash about uncontrollably when forced to contend with real-world operational necessity.

      The outcome isn’t different than you describe—Democrats have indeed been making fools of themselves quite regularly. Just that ascribing causes to their actions defies both logic and facts, but that’s only consistent with the unsolved mystery known as “TDS”.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. TradeBait says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    In my 6+ decades on this planet I have never witnessed such idiocy as is coming out the Democrat Party and their supporters. JFK is rolling in his grave. What a horrible departure from his legacy this mess has been and confirms without a shadow of a doubt that Satan roams this planet looking for imbeciles to do his bidding.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. delighteddeplorable says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Priceless! And the fact that it’s terminal for them is a bonus. 🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. A2 says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    As seen on twitter: ‘Rudolph the red nose commie’

    As seen on weibo:
    Toni (but what’s your *real* name?)
    @tony_zy
    · 40m
    A new rumor is now wildly trending on Chinese social media: Christmas (and Christmas Eve) celebrates Western countries’ invasion of Beijing in 1860. The Christmas spirit is, basically, to insult China and Chinese ppl.

    Merry Xmas.’

    😂🤣😂🤣

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Jeanne T. says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Sen. Kennedy is such a hoot! I love his quips.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      December 23, 2019 at 11:22 pm

      He’s definitely a quipper, and he you can tell he likes it.
      He doesn’t sound like any Kennedy politician that I’ve ever heard.
      Even though I don’t trust him I still think he’s amusing.

      Maybe we should trust him to be loyal to PDJT? Maybe

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • LouisianaTeaRose says:
        December 23, 2019 at 11:45 pm

        Hey Mopar,

        One thing about Southerners from Louisiana is that color isn’t relegated solely to the crayon box. Entertainment is part of the job, and he represents the best Louisiana has to offer.

        It tends to throw people off course, disarm them, and, most of all, fool people into thinking we are slow-thinking-stupid.

        You can slaughter your opponent, humiliate a rival, and persuade a formidable opponent pretty easily with a well-placed “…bless-your-heart….” Deadly without lifting a finger.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  7. RedBallExpress says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Wouldn’t be too surprised if they are suffering mental illness. It would explain a lot and it is a lot more common than most people realize.

    You see that guy drive through a red light? He isn’t blind. In his manic fueled state of superiority he thinks everyone else should get out of his way. He will quickly blame others for the accident he caused and people will believe him. Just google mania and a lot of things will make sense.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      December 23, 2019 at 11:53 pm

      Yup, mania is genuinely destructive condition, affects about 1% of the whole population. Thing is Pelosi, Schiff and the gang aren’t crazy enough to qualify as card-carrying manics, at least they’re not crazy in the same way.

      IMO what’s most prominent among those Democrat “leaders” is their antisocial traits. That overlaps to some extent with mania, as in your red-light running driver example. But the Democrats are so demanding not because of manic hyper-energy, rather they feel they’re “special” people who are “entitled” to what they want, and when they want it.

      Invariably antisocial types run into brick walls, but in their eyes such failure is never they’re doing. Anyway the jails are full of such individuals who almost always proclaim their innocence, tend not to own up to their troublesome conduct.

      Probably a safe bet that only the most talented antisocials wind up in Congress, but still these current Democrats aren’t seeing the forest for the trees and it’s gonna cost ’em big.

      Like

      Reply
  8. luke says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    I think we have “The LION” of the Senate now. 👍

    Like

    Reply
    • MNcarrypermitholder says:
      December 23, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      For you younger folks, Ted Kennedy was called “the lion of the Senate”. I don’t think there is any relation between the two, despite the common surname.

      I’m also not sure what he did to earn the name, other than be a Democrat in a country where the sycophantic press is perpetually eager to heap praise on any Democrat they come across. On the other hand, I do know exactly how he earned his other nickname (see the link above).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. freepetta says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    Senator Kennedy sure knows how to express himself!! He speaks for many of us!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. letty bromenschenkel says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    why do I just love this Senator Kennedy.
    he takes the words right out of my mouth.
    it is time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. islandpalmtrees says:
    December 24, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Try to look at this from the point of view of the professional criminal. We are seeing craziness everywhere, chaos abounds. So what is chaos used for and what is allot of chaos really useful for. What are the leaders of the Socialist Democrats not wanting us to see?

    Something so big, that they are willing to put on a show trial of Impeachment. Trillions of dollars coming in to Socialist Democrats, massive Electoral fraud for 2020. What is it? Look hard.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s