Sunday Talks: Senator Ted Cruz Discusses Pelosi Withholding Impeachment Articles and “Spygate” Fraud…

Maria Bartiromo shares an earlier interview with Senator Ted Cruz after the House passed two impeachment articles. Senator Cruz is questioned about the impeachment fraud and the latest revelations in the 2016 election surveillance known as “spygate”.
LOL… “Welcome to the party pal“… Wait til Cruz finds out he too was a campaign target as outlined by the FBI instructions to Patrick Byrne; I digress. Within the interview Cruz actually does a good job of outlining a brief cocktail party-length explanation of corrupt FBI conduct toward the FISA court. WATCH:
“Political Espionage” – During the 2016 election season, Butina’s useful purpose appeared to be the reason the FBI in Washington DC enlisted Patrick Byrne as a handler, giving Butina specific instructions and introductions to Republican presidential candidates.
Once those candidates were contacted the FBI’s background surveillance transferred to the republican politicians, including persons in/around the Trump orbit. Mr. Byrne stated several times that FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and persons working on his behalf, were the FBI officials directing the engagements.
Byrne claims he was asked to participate in an FBI intelligence operation and to introduce, and/or facilitate the introduction of, Ms. Butina to the campaigns of Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.
In December of 2015 Mr. Byrne said he became suspicious of the FBI motives because he warned FBI officials of the potential that his efforts, his reputation and those who trust him, may result in Butina gaining entry into campaign confidences. The FBI agents told Mr. Byrne that was exactly the intent.
People high up in the FBI wanted Ms. Butina to gain deep access into the Trump campaign. Mr. Byrne became suspicious of a corrupt political motive, but didn’t say anything at the time.
In/around Feb or March 2016 Byrne was told to focus Ms. Butina’s attention to the campaign of Donald Trump and to diminish any attention toward Rubio or Cruz.
Later in June & July (2016), FBI agents requested Mr. Byrne to focus on developing a closer romantic relationship with Ms. Butina and to use his influence to target her to closer proximity with the Trump family and Trump campaign.
It was within these June and July 2016 engagements where FBI agents were apologetic about the requests and specifically mentioned their instructions were coming from three principle FBI officials Byrne described as “X, Y and Z”. Later Byrne identified FBI Director James Comey as “Z”. Mr. Byrne said the specific instructions were coming to the agents from Special Agent Peter Strzok as he relayed the requests of those above him [X, Y and Z (Comey)]. (read more)
“Criminal Conspiracy”
The only criminals are the “SPYMASTERS” who ran this thing and that includes Hussein!! Remember “not a smidgen of corruption”
Yeah right!! Impeach Hussein!!
I’m surprised Dr. Carson wasn’t one of them.
He was one of the Pied Piper Candidates as designated by Podesta along with Trump and Cruz.
If Papadapoulos was targeted then his communications with the Carson campaign had to have been caught up so Carson was probably spied on.
Yup, Carson and Cruz were VERY likely spied on, while energetic JEB!!! (son of CIA, likely CIA-connected himself) was not. More likely illegal “unmaskings” for Carson-Cruz spying as detailed to “the devil made me do it” collyer by carlin and Admiral Rogers, than a collaborating fake FISA. The fake FISA was likely a response to the 85% illegal “unmaskings” being shut down by Admiral Rogers.
I just watched Papa Ds video, and it was interesting. Anecdotal evidence the spying took place months before we thought i.e. Carson campaign. Anecdotal evidence never to trust Jeff Sessions.
I wondered about that as well… In looking through Wikileaks Podesta emails, there is some evidence of a focus on Cruz, Rubio, Trump. See Dec 21, 2015 email below
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/26562
See this Podesta email for strategy in Dec 2015.
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/21534
Valerie Jarrett has been very quiet for a while now.
When the lights are on, the cockroaches hide.
I was just thinking about her in regards to the X Y and Z(Comey). Are we going to take a guess for X and Y?
If they can ever show they spied on OTHER Republican candidates, then it will be a nail in the coffin to prove the whole thing was an illegal spy operation.
if?
Ok. PROVE. There’s been talk amongst us that know they spied on all of the Republican candidates, and we know what Byrne said. But this has to be brought out in mainstream news somehow…preferably in Durham’s indictments, so that everyone sees it was a Democrat spy operation not just to investigate “Russian” connections, but to spy on all of their opposition and settle on framing WHOEVER the Republican nominee came to be.
Who’se asking? Nobody. Nobody with authority to do so, is asking for a specific listing of ALL US Persons spied on by the 85% illegal “unmaskings”. Or who “unmasked” them. Or who the “contractors” were, and who assigned the “contractors” to do “what”? And what was the actual spy information obtained, who (all) got it, and what did they do with it? They should be notified so they can sue for deprivation of civil rights.
Is there any doubt that Republicans were willfully included in this illegal spying, in knowing criminal violation of 18 USC 242?
Lindsay-Grassley, why haven’t either of you got witnesses subpoenaed with records? This is an OBVIOUS investigation of illegality KNOWN to the crooked FISC. Subpoena collyer, to bring her redacted report and all records relating thereto, and make her explain why she did not get ALL the above information. Let her take the 5th, to fully destroy the viability of the FISC as the SOLE protector of unrepresented defendants in secret Star Chamber rubber-stamp fake proceedings.
Wait til Mitt Romney finds out he was a target of 0bama-Mueller spying in 2012.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ORCA didn’t “crash” all on its own.
https://www.theverge.com/2012/11/9/3624636/killer-fail-how-romneys-broken-orca-app-cost-him-thousands-of-votes
Something caused Mitt to throw the second debate and go full TDS. Perhaps the information they found was helpful and Mitt knows exactly what they found.
Concur.
I think this is really one big reason the GOP are sticking together. They now have to know they were spied on.
Republicans are sticking together because it is primary season.
Most likely it’s because the dirt uncovered by Trump’s legal team will show how many Republicans have been getting kickbacks from the foreign aid paid to other countries like the Ukraine debacle. It hasn’t been all democrats who have been making millions from these closed door meetings.
or “consulting fees”, or secret “partnerships”, or US or foreign “government contracts” to family members , or inside stock information (because congress excluded itself from criminal insider trading laws.
President Trump “We caught them all”
They’re scared of Trump’s ability to end their political career.
Obuma had blackmail info on everyone and used it too. Senate, House, Dem’s, ALL Republicans, ALL Judges, State Governors, Private Citizens, Media, CEO’s EVERYONE. Some know now because they have already been blackmailed (Judge Roberts) but if everyone they targeted knew, DC would be a little different right now. Rubio, Cruz, even slow motion Jeb Bush, Bernie Sanders and many others would want Obuma taken down.
I wish that there was one person, ONE PERSON, who was blackmailed, with enough guts to come forward and tell his/her story and blow the whole blackmail scam to smithereens.
It is OK to publically expose insitutional corruption.
It is not OK to publically expose congressional corruption. This will not be tolerated.
Today two Senators, uhhh I don’t know if Obama knew!!!
Yeah right.
Mamet Cruzes Graham.
They did not volunteer the information we know now. The MSM did not help figure out who spied on who. Who screwed who. Who did anything illegal. A few on the truth side did. How much do we NOT know that Obuma and his group did illegally. I bet they had information on thousands of targets. This is not counting Benghazi the IRS scandal or the gun running club in Mexico or how they all took out the tea party. They are all crooked as hell(96.5%) and covering for each other. Anyone with 1/2 brain could see it. I just have a hard time putting all our faith in one man. (Durham) scares the hell out of me.
Skidroe: Half a brain is an awfully high bar.
Something simple as who were the FBI/DOJ contractors making the illegal queries? (Fusion GPS? Opposition research firms?) and no one will give us the answers
Great question.
