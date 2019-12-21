Dan Bongino Interviews Devin Nunes About All Things “Spygate”…

Dan Bongino is very well versed in the details of Spygate; so it’s especially interesting when a person who knows the details interviews former House Intelligence Chairman, and current ranking member, Devin Nunes.
Keyword to focus attention; something CTH has drawn attention toward; is when Nunes says: “conspiracy” and “conspiring” in relation to conduct being illegal. Another interesting reference is when Devin Nunes outlines FBI supervisory special agent #1, or SSA1 is “deep throat”. We know from research SSA1 is Joseph Pientka.
So it was corrupt FBI Agent Joseph Pientka who was the workhorse organizing the various schemes and day-to-day FBI manipulations.
The always redacted Joe Pientka.
Deep Throat as in secretly revealing the entire plot?
Viking:. I rather suspect the opposite! More like he was in deep or deeper than Strzok! !Just not with lovely Lisa Page though!
Does Barr believe he can go on talk shows and make very provocative (and likely truthful) statements regarding spygate–and yet continue the ‘declined prosecution’ MO for the DOJ?
Why not? You have seen what Schiff gets away with.
But why stir the pot with very serious allegations and then decline to prosecute and continue the whitewash?
One way or another the obvious disparate treatment must end. If government lawyers and prosecutors continue to be treated with “kid gloves”, we need a new law applying similar treatment to the rest of the public for similar “process crimes” including lying. This is beyond absurd.
I like Dan’s podcast and he is always hat tip’n this site.
We are all on Team USA and want to get to the truth.
My take away from that interview is that the 702 and unmasking will be a big part of what Durham should be bringing indictments on. Perhaps that is why we are seeing stories on Admiral Rodgers at the moment.
The high numbers of searching and unmasking of the same United States Citizens over and over. Would like for Samantha Powers? to explain why her name was on so many yet she says she didn’t do it? That would seem like extremely low hanging fruit for Durham to pluck.
Also suspicious that UN Ambassador Samantha Power claims that somebody else used her credentials to access the system and do the unmasking, but the FBI doesn’t seem too concerned about finding out who that was.
So who on Team Obama had enough authority to tell the FBI “Nothing to see here.”
It goes right to the top of the house that Barry built. Which therein lies the problem. It’s “racist” to criticize Duh One. It is wrong to expose his nefarious deeds. He was Black Jesus, even though he created far more strife and conflict to erupt under his rule.
Obama knew he could get away with practically anything because of “historic” affirmative action and Boehner being a wimp along with Ryan, both being deep state.
Obama had his orders from Jarrett. She was the real President, and it was her efforts which lead to the Schiff show against Trump for all these years.
Never forget she telegraphed her belief that upon Obama stealing a second election they were going after their enemies. Trump was one. He didn’t let the birth issue drop till late. Forced them to put up the phony Birth Certificate which any photoshopper would have done better than that bogus POS.
This is revenge because Obama proclaimed he would never be president. Mic Drop…
Revenge for bringing questions to light.
Revenge for the Soros funded Manchurian Candidate to have to lie yet again on his origins.
Shifty moves are frequently done with cut outs. Need that plausible deniability so others pay the price of your incompetence and lies. Soetoro was a fake. A light weight intellectual who got by on affirmative action, yet was chosen by Soros and those like him.
This conspiracy runs deep. Very deep.
I would like to know the contractors doing the database searches.
Think that maybe that is what Barr was alluding to when he mentioned Durham looking at private parties?
+1 Would love to see the contractors unredacted.
SHOULD THE FISA COURT EXIST IN AMERICA’S CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC?
First, the FISA court was created with a bill of the congress. The FISA court so created
allows the federal government to deny/violate the 4th amendment rights of CITIZENS
without them knowing in any way about the violation. They do now get to answer any charges, they do not get to face any accusers, etc. It is all secret.
The court was NOT created with a constitutional amendment, but a bill of congress.
This begs the question: can congress pass future bills which deny 4th amendment
rights to citizens they don’t like? For instance, can a democrat controlled congress pass a
bill that deny’s 2nd amendment rights to various groups of citizens? Or how about 1st amendment rights? See the problem? In effect, this is a scheme to repeal the bill of rights maybe parts at a time, maybe the whole damn thing at once. The Constitution is clear about how it must be changed for the changes to be legal: by an amendment to the Constitution. And the hurdle is very high to amend the Constitution.
Second, the FISA court is allowed to violate the rights of everybody “two steps away” from the initial target of the warrant. What are “two steps”? One step is everybody the target knows, and the
second step is everybody the first step group knows?
Are you kidding me?
I am told this usually typically can mean more than 25,000 people!
And depending on how popular the target is, or what circles this person runs in, it can be much,
much more than 25,000.
It is clear what we are talking about?
The unelected bureaucrats of the alphabet spy agencies, with their incredible, highly secret technologies get to violate the 4th amendment rights of 25,000+ American citizens!!!
Does this sound like it should be legal? Knowing what we do now about how some of these
unelected bureaucrats are, and what their seedy pasts are like?
HELL NO, THIS IS NOT LEGAL OR CONSTITUTIONAL.
We must demand this illegal court system be stopped immediately.
You laid it out perfectly. Preach!!
Watched the interview earlier today, and I am afraid Dan May have contracted a case of Hannityitis. Dan talks a lot more than he needs to in an interview situation where the star is the OTHER guy. Learn to ask a question succinctly, and then listen.
And you don’t have to have an hour’s worth of questions all lined up, just a few in case your guest clams up. Especially with someone like Nunes, who probably knows stuff we can’t even imagine, let the guest take the interview where he wants to take it – HE KNOWS where the bodies are buried!!
I hear you, and as an avid Bongino listener, thought at some points he talked when he should have left Nunes speak. But I attributed it to pure excitement on Dan’s part, rushing to get the whole story told in the course of an interview with limited time. Like the narrator in a movie. But Nunes always put the brakes on if Dan went too far – on the whole, a great interview, and I am more hopeful than ever that the truth will come out.
Agreed DB gives CTH a thumbs up and always says with humility that he is only an aggregator of the work of others, as well as conducting his own investigations. CTH is huge, but give DB his props in this battle in terms of getting out the truth.
Also I was a bit surprised that Nunes kinda shot Dan down on his thoughts on the CNN article about the 5 eyes data. Nunes seemed to imply that there was no credible 5 eyes info involved at all. Or at least that is how I interpreted that portion of the interview.
Nunes thanks Dan and his twitter followers for bringing up things that team Nunes may have missed.
I would be shocked, if team Nunes doesn’t follow SD/Treehouse.
As unlikely as that is, Dan, Rush, Sydney P, Zerohedge, and many other websites clearly have.
You ARE making a difference SD.
THANK YOU!
Eyes of a mouse, ears of an elephant….
