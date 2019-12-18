Inspector General Horowitz Testifies to Senate Homeland Security Committee…

Earlier today Inspector General Michael Horowitz appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee to answer questions about his investigation into FISA abuse and the conduct of DOJ and FBI officials.
Earlier today Inspector General Michael Horowitz appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee to answer questions about his investigation into FISA abuse and the conduct of DOJ and FBI officials.
|kenji on House of Representatives Debat…
|Reserved55 on December 18th – 2019 Pre…
|Ivehadit on December 18th – 2019 Pre…
|California Joe on Inspector General Horowitz Tes…
|H&HC, 2nd-16th on Inspector General Horowitz Tes…
|rashomon on House of Representatives Debat…
|freepetta on House of Representatives Debat…
|dawg on December 18th – 2019 Pre…
|WRB on December 18th – 2019 Pre…
|Reserved55 on December 18th – 2019 Pre…
|gsonFIT on Inspector General Horowitz Tes…
|Greg1 on House of Representatives Debat…
|Beau Geste on Nuclear – Devin Nunes Qu…
|ballgame17 on Nuclear – Devin Nunes Qu…
|Scott Miller on House of Representatives Debat…
Horowitz is swamp!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
These DeepState actors against the constitutional republic need to be held accountable and/or the system that ok’d this torn asunder.
LikeLike
I second the motion, the motion is passed.
Horowitz is now officially swamp.
Absolutely amazing. When you have to PRY the truth out of an IG…….
But that doesn’t give documentation or testimonial proof of his bias, right? So…….no bias, huh?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
He hasn’t done a house hearing and the other one he did with Graham, the questions the repubs asked were terrible.
LikeLike
Was there anything worth watching…..on this gray, sad day??
LikeLike
How does an inspector general get removed and replaced?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So… It was a two hour performance? Sorry, but I’ll wait for the abridged version.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left is doing to our country what they did to black families. It worked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left treats this country and us the way a baby treats a diaper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will work again if we do nothing as it appears we are willing to go to the box cars anytime. But will hammer our keyboards on the way!
LikeLike
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz clarified Wednesday that his investigation into the FBI’s FISA abuses “did not reach” the conclusion that the bureau was unaffected by political bias during its 2016 Russia investigation.
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/horowitz-pushes-back-on-claim-that-he-exonerated-fbi-of-political-bias-we-did-not-reach-that-conclusion/
LikeLike
How Muellerian…
LikeLike
Which is why Horowitz should never have been allowed to write a conclusion. His office is not about conclusions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even CNN thinks that the FBI broke the law.
“Jim Comey said it was sloppiness. This wasn’t just sloppiness. These were brutal mistakes, deliberate errors, concealments involving surveillance activities of an American citizen,” Blitzer said to McCabe, now a CNN analyst, in the interview.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the best thing is: IT DOESN’T MATTER ONE LITTLE BIT to the Admin State or the MSM.
I believe that’s because they regard anyone who opposes their worldview as immoral.
It’s easy to justify anything against immoral opponents.
LikeLike
Sen. Paul Questions Dept. of Justice IG Horowitz at HSGAC Hearing – Dec 18, 2019
LikeLiked by 2 people
Horrorwitz is just like those “good” Germans who were just obeying orders.
LikeLike
If Horowitz says bad things about his fellow Democratic liars and criminals his wife will kill him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s got to leave doors open for his legal career with a high-powered Democrat DC law firm after the OIG deal ends.
LikeLike
I’m only about 15 minutes into IG Horowitz’s testimony but noted somewhat humorously that both Senator Johnson and IG Horowitz identified George Papadapoulos as George Stephanopoulos. Even now with all that has happened they still can’t get it right. Senator Johnson corrected himself but IG Horowitz did not. IG Horowitz looked a tad apprehensive as he surveyed the the collection if Senators and staff sitting beside him. Ha! Senator Johnson just noted both of their misstatements. IG Horowitz apologized to George Stephanopoulos for the mistake but methinks he should have been apologizing to Papadapoulos for the mistake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Barely any Senators at the hearing….
LikeLike
Disgusting
LikeLike
Horowitz doesn’t want to be a hero, and we cannot expect critical thinking from his work output. He doesn’t want to exhibit any of the bias he was somehow assigned to look for. He is like one of the Monitor People in the Flash Gordon movie (1980s) Horowitz is a robot
LikeLike