Inspector General Horowitz Testifies to Senate Homeland Security Committee…

Earlier today Inspector General Michael Horowitz appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee to answer questions about his investigation into FISA abuse and the conduct of DOJ and FBI officials.

  1. fanbeav says:
    December 18, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Horowitz is swamp!

  2. Linus in W.PA. says:
    December 18, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Was there anything worth watching…..on this gray, sad day??

  3. Mo says:
    December 18, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    How does an inspector general get removed and replaced?

  4. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    So… It was a two hour performance? Sorry, but I’ll wait for the abridged version.

  5. Matt Bracken says:
    December 18, 2019 at 2:55 pm

  6. Matt Bracken says:
    December 18, 2019 at 2:56 pm

  7. youme says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm

  8. WVNed says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    The left is doing to our country what they did to black families. It worked.

  9. youme says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz clarified Wednesday that his investigation into the FBI’s FISA abuses “did not reach” the conclusion that the bureau was unaffected by political bias during its 2016 Russia investigation.

    https://www.nationalreview.com/news/horowitz-pushes-back-on-claim-that-he-exonerated-fbi-of-political-bias-we-did-not-reach-that-conclusion/

  10. Nessie509 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Even CNN thinks that the FBI broke the law.
    “Jim Comey said it was sloppiness. This wasn’t just sloppiness. These were brutal mistakes, deliberate errors, concealments involving surveillance activities of an American citizen,” Blitzer said to McCabe, now a CNN analyst, in the interview.

    • MNBV says:
      December 18, 2019 at 3:11 pm

      And the best thing is: IT DOESN’T MATTER ONE LITTLE BIT to the Admin State or the MSM.
      I believe that’s because they regard anyone who opposes their worldview as immoral.
      It’s easy to justify anything against immoral opponents.

  11. youme says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Sen. Paul Questions Dept. of Justice IG Horowitz at HSGAC Hearing – Dec 18, 2019

  12. freepetta says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    If Horowitz says bad things about his fellow Democratic liars and criminals his wife will kill him.

  13. Despicable Me says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    I’m only about 15 minutes into IG Horowitz’s testimony but noted somewhat humorously that both Senator Johnson and IG Horowitz identified George Papadapoulos as George Stephanopoulos. Even now with all that has happened they still can’t get it right. Senator Johnson corrected himself but IG Horowitz did not. IG Horowitz looked a tad apprehensive as he surveyed the the collection if Senators and staff sitting beside him. Ha! Senator Johnson just noted both of their misstatements. IG Horowitz apologized to George Stephanopoulos for the mistake but methinks he should have been apologizing to Papadapoulos for the mistake.

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:27 pm

  15. Linus in W.PA. says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Barely any Senators at the hearing….

  16. gsonFIT says:
    December 18, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Horowitz doesn’t want to be a hero, and we cannot expect critical thinking from his work output. He doesn’t want to exhibit any of the bias he was somehow assigned to look for. He is like one of the Monitor People in the Flash Gordon movie (1980s) Horowitz is a robot

