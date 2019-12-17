FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer Blasts FBI in Response to Evidence of FISA Fraud – Likely More Unreliable Applications…

To fully understand today’s response order (pdf here) from FISA Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer to the DOJ/FBI, a little background context is needed.
As we noted, last weekend HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes dropped the gloves and essentially stated the DOJ/FBI were conspiring against U.S. citizens with the wilful participation of the FISA court. This was a stunning, albeit unreported, development.
Nunes change in posture is important because he outlined that without severe corrective action the FISC should be dismantled. Additionally, on the specific issues of fraudulent applications to the FISC, in February 2018 Devin Nunes and former Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte had prior communication to Judge Collyer with warnings. Very strongly worded warnings and concerns. So there’s a history on this exact issue.
In their prior communication Judge Collyer, representing the judicial branch, downplayed the warning of the legislative branch, and told Nunes and Goodlatte to work it out with the executive branch. The developments over the FISA fraud now stand against that context.
Today, Judge Rosemary Collyer responds to the DOJ and FBI about the inspector general investigation and subsequent findings. [pdf here – and full embed below] Having read her writings, and understanding that everything FISC is classified, it is possible to see between the lines she writes.
Collyer outlines in her order how the DOJ-NSD and FBI reported issues to the FISC in October and November prior to the IG report release. Essentially, Collyer infers the DOJ informed the court that additional FISA applications should now be considered unreliable as a result of the FBI Office of General Counsel compromise (Kevin Clinesmith):
The Oct/November DOJ notification led to a December 5th order by Judge Collyer.
On December 9th, when the IG report was made public, the FISC was given a declassified version of the report and was able to review for the first time. It was from that IG review that Collyer was able to establish the full context of the fraud upon the court. The court was given no advanced notification as to the totality of fraud upon the FISC other than a preliminary ‘head’s up’ on the OGC Clinesmith compromise.
As a result of the IG report, Collyer is now telling the DOJ to declassify her response of December 5th, because she is going to make it public. Judge Collyer is not asking the ODNI (ostensibly now AG Bill Barr), to declassify her response – she is telling him to declassify it.
Here’s the full opinion/order from Collyer:
.
The bottom line is without actual legal accountability for the fraud, everything is just a matter of words without consequence. Judge Collyer is angry, but so what… is she going to hold anyone accountable? Thus the frustration outlined by Devin Nunes last weekend.
Judicial opinions, strongly worded letters, court orders, insufferable justifications, and government promises of corrective actions are meaningless when real Americans are harmed by gross abuses of power.
Devin Nunes had it right on Sunday…. shut down the FISA court!
In her previous 99 page “finding” of 87% non compliance by FBI in 702 searches, and her “finding” of “institutional lack of candor” with the National Security Div of the Justice Department, she HELD NO ONE ACCOUNTABLE. Now she has “serious concerns”?
I am to believe that she wasn’t as informed as I have been over the last 6-12 months?
Really? she didn’t know Comey and company fudged the Carter Page FISA?
Judge Collyer, do you ever watch or read the news? Ever read publicly available 302s, IG reports, the Steele dossier, the Page FISA warrant, congressional testimony of Comey et al?
It took the IG report coming out for her to learn about FBI “mistakes.” No one told her before December 5th?
Judge Collyer, you don’t have a policy/ procedure problem you have a DIRTY COP PROBLEM.
The FBI LIED TO YOUR COURT IN SWORN STATEMENTS TO ILLEGALLY GET A WARRANT TO SPY ON A PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, PRES ELECT, AND A PRESIDENT.
AND YOUR SOLUTION IS TO GIVE THE FBI A MONTH TO GIVE YOU ANOTHER SWORN STATEMENT TO EXPLAIN HOW THEY LIED ON THEIR LAST SWORN STATEMENT!??
How about holding the affiants WHO SIGNED SWORN STATEMENTS THAT THE FISA WAS TRUE, WHEN THEY KNEW IT WAS NOT, IN CONTEMPT?
LikeLiked by 10 people
the memo outlined the responsibility anyone signing an app. barr and durham can prosecute for perjury,i hope.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Collyer already had this information, and could have brushed up at CTH over two years ago. She should already know about ALL of this. Put her under oath at DoJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How could she not have seen all the news stories where Carter Page told, virtually every network, that he had cooperated with the CIA and US Attorneys Office.
She signed the first FISA. She had no curiosity to see if this was true?
That is about as believable as when Comey said he wasn’t sure he knew Anthony Weiner was Huma’s husband when the FBI seized the Weiner laptop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, contempt of court and jail those responsible (or who apparently waived their duties of responsibility) until an acceptable “process” and “procedures” are approved. The aforementioned do not need to be part of any solution, indeed are a major part of the problem and so must not be allowed to craft “solutions” to the political bias/fraud problem.
LikeLike
It’s over at the FISC. You want to surveil an American citizen? Go to a regular court and ask for a warrant. Americans are OFF LIMITS!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judge Collyer needs to be charged!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It must end but dismantling the the FISA process will not end the surveillance, only how the the surveillance data is accessed. What changed after 9-11 is that we all were put under constant constant surveillance by the government. Some surrvelience is done by the likes of AT&T or Google, but it all recorded – EVERYTHING. All of communications, transactions and movements constantly recorded and stored in searchable formats.
FISA must end but more importantly the government must get a court order, showing probable cause for surveillance of a citizen, before information capture and storage can even begin. If not we will never be free.
Digital data rights, privacy, end-user agreements, and responsibility to protect and notify of sharing should be the number 1 technology challenge of the next decade. It will require the breakup of the oppressive BigTech monopolies which are are in bed with world governments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I run as dark as I can given the circumstances. Make smart choices. Turn off all tracking unless you need it. That’s a start and easy to do. And when you do need tracking, make sure it’s important. For iPhones and such Firefox has a trackless browser. On mine it has blocked over 75000 trackers in just 6 months. It’s called Firefox Focus. Make sure you tweak the options in it.
LikeLike
So Judge Collyer thinks wagging her finger at the DOJ 2.5 years after her 99-page chastisement of Section 702 procedures fills the bill? Nunes rang the bell loud and clear. I believe federal courts can initiate investigations, when warranted, so her orders now strike me as pure CYA. Hard to paint it any other way, the FISC permitted the abuse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m glad she ordered it, but, someone please correct me if I’m wrong, it looks to me like this is the same James Comey/IG Horowitz blame game as played by SCOTUS Roberts/FISC —
Horowitz blames the FBI and DOJ for “mistakes.” Comey blames FBI “procedures” for “sloppy work.” Where does that leave the FISC judges? Are they A. fully complicit; B. hoplessly inept and incompetent (remedy: should be dismantled or overhauled); or C. innocent victims of sloppiness? (remedy: levae us alone).
Answer: C = FISC is perfect as is, and we’re just as surprised and upset as anyone. We fully agree with Horowitz and Comey.
…Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the FBI’s investigative team made errors and omissions when applying for a warrant… Horowitz, in a Senate hearing, criticized the “entire chain of command” at the FBI and Justice Department for their failures in handling the warrant. …“He’s right, I was wrong,” Comey told “Fox News Sunday” about how the FBI used the FISA system, adding that “I was overconfident as director in our procedures.” … The former FBI chief claimed the Bureau didn’t intentionally commit wrongdoing, but he said there was “real sloppiness” at the FBI. “I was responsible for this,” he said.
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2019/12/it-was-real-sloppy-comey-comes-clean-on-fisa-abuse-horowitz-was-right-i-was-wrong/
LikeLike
Don’t shut down the FISA Court!
Move the FISA Court, and ALL its Judges, to China where they will fit in perfectly..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Secret courts = unAmerican
LikeLike
Can someone explain to me the difference between FISC and Schiff’s kangaroo court in the basement? Both deny due process, allow inadmissible hearsay &, are rigged. Every complaint President Trump made in his letter to Pelosi applies to Collyer’s Soviet star chamber.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about Indictments for lying & fraud?
Can’t a judge throw lawyers in jail for lying to her face & submitting false information?
No, no, professional courtesy … same law schools, synagogues, country clubs and private ore schools.
More like Rome every day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean like Judge Contreras attending a dinner party with Page, Strzok and spouses?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have only one observation: Unless this action is used by Barr to assist in the prosecution of those who committed these offenses…..it has all the efficacy of a fart in a windstorm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Collyer has been running a secret kangaroo court every bit as bad as Schiff for brains basement effort. Like Comey she’s coming out now only because she was caught. She won’t void the warrant because all the prosecutions by Mueller’s band of dirty cops would be overturned. Everything this court has touched in the last 10 years needs to be investigated by a 3rd party, the court closed down and the judges impeached for misconduct.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That picture of Judge Collyer gives the impression shes trying to decide which brand of green beans she should choose off the supermarket shelf.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is Admiral Rogers in all of this? Why haven’t we heard anything from or about him. He went to the Court to report a problem before going to President Trump. Did he reveal the spying to save his ass or was he really being a patriot? I hope it wasn’t CYA. I think he holds a lot more information and so far it’s just crickets. Especially when brennan and clapper will be questioned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn knows where all the bodies are buried. He was calling for an audit of intel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn must know MUCH. When Powell took his representation and got a 90 day delay, I was confident she, on Flynn’s behalf, would soon be approaching Barr/Durham with offers of invaluable cooperation not only on Spygate, but on many other things we presently know nothing about. I am disheartened that there is no evidence to date that any such approaches were made.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FISA court was notified by Adm. Rogers that an audit of hundreds of FISA applications where American citizens (almost all Republicans) were unmasked so that the OBama administration could intrusively spy on them and all their correspondents and the correspondents of their correspondents. It’s like being within the 6th degree of separation of Kevin Bacon parlor game, but this is serious spying…er…”surveillance” for political purposes by one political party on another.
The WH was using the FISA court loophole and the lax procedures which led the Court to declare that 85% of unmasking requests were fraudulent according to the report of Adm. Mike Rogers. He was fired for reporting the “surveillance” of candidate Trump during the election. This went high up into the WH, but for that reason it is unlikely that anyone will be held accountable. It is too hot for the public to know, eh?
LikeLike
What’s Wrong with FISA?
By Andrew P. Napolitano
December 12, 2019
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/12/andrew-p-napolitano/whats-wrong-with-fisa/
Excerpts:
The Constitution requires probable cause of crime to be demonstrated to a judge before the judge can sign a search warrant. That was the law of the land until FISA came along. FISA set up the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, and it authorized the judges on that court to issue search warrants based on a lower standard of probable cause.
Isn’t that contrary to the Constitution? Yes, it is. But a challenge has never reached a non-FISC federal court because the government has never used evidence that it admits was obtained from a FISC warrant in a criminal case for fear that a federal court will invalidate the FISA standard.
It gets worse.
Because FISC meets in secret, and because only government lawyers appear before it, we have a dangerous recipe: Secrecy and no defense counsel produce tyranny. That combination has the standard for issuing search warrants sliding even further down the slope of tyranny and absurdity.
There is more. FISA is not only unconstitutional; it is also inherently corrupting of government officials.
When government prosecutors seek a search warrant pursuant to the Fourth Amendment, they are careful to document all their allegations. They know that if their target is indicted, the target’s lawyers will have access to their applications for the search warrant and can challenge its issuance.
Until now.
Now, we have seen in a case involving the president of the United States, a material alteration of a document, reliance on unverified allegations, substantial omissions, agents duping one another, applications signed by senior DOJ and FBI folks who never even read, much less questioned, what they signed — all done with the false comfort that their misdeeds would not come to light.
My intelligence and law enforcement colleagues tell me that two generations of FBI agents have come of age believing that if they have a weak case, if they lack enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant, they can always get one from FISC.
The FISA Court is repugnant to the Constitution and to the concept of an independent judiciary, and it took an IG report on the FBI and the president to demonstrate that.
LikeLike
But if you can’t use evidence acquired via a FISA warrant, what do you do? Use parallel construction.
January 9, 2018
Dark Side
Secret Origins of Evidence in US Criminal Cases
https://www.hrw.org/report/2018/01/09/dark-side/secret-origins-evidence-us-criminal-cases
Judge: [I]f, you know, there was an illegal search … followed by a legal search, but that was only obtained because now that you had the illegal search, you knew something about [the case], that would be a concern to the Court.… And that is the fruit of the poisonous tree, potentially.
Prosecutor: I respectfully dispute that point.… [I]n fact, I don’t have any concern about that. – Hearing transcript, United States v. Lara (Northern District of California), December 2013
We have in our country a Fourth Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights.… That’s a bedrock principle of our system. Essentially, this practice is an attempt to circumvent that.
– Jessica Carmichael, Virginia-based defense attorney who has represented a client in a case of suspected parallel construction, discussing the practice with Human Rights Watch in July 2017
Of particular concern is the potential use of parallel construction to hide intelligence surveillance programs. Modern US intelligence surveillance is as sweeping as it is secretive, and a lack of disclosure of the use of such surveillance in criminal investigations means wide-ranging or acute civil liberties violations may go unnoticed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So why hasn’t Judge Collier who is the head of all FISA judges not demanded and ordered a full audit of all FISA requests since 2012 to fully understand how massive this problem of abusing and lying to FISA judges has been?
And while she is at it what about auditing the FIB contractors who have had unfettered access to the NSA database since 2012 when the Hammer Program became to risky?
And why hasn’t these FISA judges referred those who snookered them over to the DOJ?
All of these are reasonably steps but she asks only for process improvements! Why???
I’ll answer my own question.
Because she and others IMO in the DOJ don’t really want to know how bad and how long this illegal spying has been going on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That or they were part of the coup conspiracy all along.
Take your pick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Might be that I’m alone on this, but my gut tells me every single FISC judge is in on this scam and that Collyer is merely putting her surprise and disappointment on the record to cover her own azz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s too late. We have the declassified timeline in her own report, thanks amazingly to Dan Coats.
LikeLike
Hundreds of days late and a trillion dollars short, Rosemary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Screw the scolding. We want criminal prosecution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, well Collyer is angry. After not days, months, year(s) later, after what appears to be becoming aware she has been made a ass of, RR still in place, AG Barr also working on joining the coverup and criminal activity. This woman is going to publish something. After and likely once that other puppet judge of FISA, Roberts approves the new edited BS. If any of these clowns are ever required to get a real job they will all starve to death. Seems any employee working for RotoRooter can now quality to be the AG or a Judge(?)on FISA.
Either job requires the ability to be duped, conned, lied to, believe fantasy for many, many months. Then grab a loud speaker and yell, the devil made me do it!
I pray in 2020 President Trump bills the electorate for at least three(3) new wide body personnel carriers to do nothing except transport these very sick individuals to Gitmo. One way “Get’em out, get’em out NOW
LikeLiked by 1 person
Undercover Huber @JohnWHuber 43m43 minutes agoMoreYou’ve got to love the irony: the FBI senior official who reviewed @DevinNunes memo complained it left out key information and was misleadingThat same official was responsible for overseeing the Woods Procedures and signed off on the Carter Page FISACan’t make it up 30 replies846 retweets1,465 likesReply 30 Retweet 846 Like 1.5K Undercover Huber @JohnWHuberFollowFollow @JohnWHuberMoreIt was Sally Moyer by the way, who was also texting “resistance” memes with Kevin Clinesmith when he wasn’t (allegedly) fabricating evidence3:15 PM – 17 Dec 2019
LikeLiked by 2 people
Punnchline. FISC to FBI in 2002.
Not to worry Linsey Graham is going to fix it, and Wray is implementing 40 steps, some of which go beyond what Horowitz suggested.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The court’s complaining that information was withheld from it, that false statements were made, that there were omissions of material facts, etc.
Bwahahaha! Now the FISA Court knows how General Flynn feels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is kind of like your favorite baseball team always getting runners on base, but what you’d really like is for someone to knock in the runners!
Barr is batting cleanup, he either knocks in the proverbial runners or we’re just left with the bases stranded again.
LikeLike
Like the perpetual Washington Generals.
It took me a long time to see the irony in the Globetrotters’ renaming their perrennial opponents that name after a wink from President Eisenhower.
LikeLike
Pardon if this was already mentioned, but maybe she wants it declassified so that the Lawfare group can stay in the loop?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosemary actually has the power to start the ball rolling with immediate power to find the liars in “contempt of court”, and sentencing them immediately, since they have zero defense, against these charges since THEY signed the damn things. Period, full stop. When she realizes that the FISA court may be cancelled, she MAY react a lot sooner than some think. Think “woman” scorned and multiply it by 10. Mr. Barr may have some help from FISA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is a judge, not a prosecutor.
LikeLike
Agree, Sundance:
SHUT DOWN the COURT.
• Not a SINGLE referral from the Court for Prosecution of FBI PERPS.
• Not a SINGLE review or report of PRIOR Fraudulent Applications for FISA Warrants.
• The FISA Court was OBVIOUSLY a WILLING ACCOMPLICE with 1 rejection in 10,000 applications.
The FISA Court was a MEANINGLESS CONTRIVANCE to legalize SPYING on CITIZENS with IMPUNITY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about holding the liars and abusers of FIB responsible and have them arrested? Is this the FISA judges “Sgt. Schultz” impression? You’ve been nothing but a rubber stamp for this corruption, and now you want to say “pretty words” as if that’s good enough? Dirty cops, dirty judges, dirty bureaucrats, dirty politicians.
Shut this secret court of corruption down. Legal and civil punishment to follow. Your actions are not incompetent. They are calculating and deliberate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rubber stamp judge says what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ok I read it all, CTH, this letter is devastating, conclusive and still leaves the door open for the bad guys to repent and clean their names and repair their wrongdoings. which is pretty pretty fair.
incredible letter , go trumps
LikeLike
Hey Judge, since we’re in the season, I’ll quote a favorite Christmas movie: Welcome to the party, pal!
LikeLike
Do we have enough land at Guantanamo to increase its Capacity ….BIGLY ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Circular firing squad and they are all firing blanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for all the posts/analysis, SD. You’ve created the go-to site for us and we’re grateful for all the hard work!
Just wanted to say this fight’s not over. Don’t despair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does it tell you about a judge that would take a job on a secret court that denies American Citizens Due Process under the 4th? And then abdicate their responsibility to protect said citizen to petty bureaucrats and rubber stamp their every whim. I hope that cushy chair is hurting their asses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Collyer infers the DOJ informed the court that additional FISA applications should now be considered unreliable as a result of the FBI Office of General Counsel compromise (Kevin Clinesmith)”
Yup. Everything Cliinesmith ever touched during his entire career at DOJ/FBI is now suspect and must be reviewed. This is a huge mess. Think of a cop caught fabricating evidence. EVERY case that cop ever worked on, every piece of evidence he claimed to have discovered, from his first day as a rookie, is then suspect and must be looked at with a skeptical eye. And every conviction is subject to challenge.
This is a monstrous large problem, because it is NOT LIMITED to just FISC warrants. It calls into question everything he ever worked on. He worked on the Midyear Review. He was also a member of Mueller’s team. So what about Manafort’s conviction? Was it based upon anything Clinesmith ever touched?
What a mess. Collyer knows all this full well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bet the judges wish they would have done their jobs now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They never thought she would lose.
LikeLike
Do not count on booby ridge bobby to bail us out. We the people are on our own.
LikeLike
Why are my comments disappearing ?
LikeLike
Where are Hannity’s 99% good guys in the FBI. Apparently they never get promoted beyond making the office coffee. If there are any white hats, they must be baseball caps worn backwards. There is collusion straight through to FISA judges. How do you break up this malignant tumor.
LikeLike
In Hannity’s imagination where they’ve always been.
LikeLike
Do we have enough land at Guantanamo to Expand to hold all of these Democrat Criminals ?
LikeLike
Why now? Has she been out of the country since 2016? I wait for the Donald to tweet regarding this issue for it should be solid gold.
A breakin’ rocks in the hot sun I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I wanted money cause I had none I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
Bobby Fuller Four
LikeLike
I think she was in a coma. There has been a lot of that going around.
LikeLike
All you have to do is look at Her picture to know where she stands….
100 to 1 she’s a Lesbian Pervert LibTurd Democrat !
LikeLike
The storm clouds brewing with the beautiful locks of auburn hair flowing is an awesome sight!
Never gets old.
Hope this bodes well for us the people, and poorly for the ruling class.
LikeLike
I recall when some friends in college set off an M80 or M200 in a dorm courtyard … we got a sternly worded letter from the resident advisor.
BTW, is this Judge Collyer’s only job?
If the FISC court is disbanded, is she unemployed, or take a pay cut and loose bennies?
LikeLike
The only remedy for this is repeal of FISA and USA Patriot Act. Someone must step up and get it started.
LikeLike
Can PDJT easily fire Wray now for cause and try to replace him with Ratcliffe? (ok I know, PT has to pay with a pound fo flesh to Mitch to get Ratcliffe in- and even then there’s Burr and Warner…). I would really appreciate a blitz declassification of many memos to go along with this report (scope memos please and Collyer report unredacted so we see private contractors at last?)…
LikeLike
I promise to go back to read the entire article & comments.
But — and just off the ‘top of my head’ — I would be really happy if FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer BLEW this entire FISA Court farce into bloody hell.
You GO GIRL!!!
(sorry — that’s my very first reaction with just a skim.)
Someone needs to blow this thing up!!! And Judge Collyer has already stepped up to the plate. I hope she goes full-bore!
LikeLike
Let the CYA begin! We got Comey’s limp ____ response on Sunday. Today we get the judge who probably was an active participant in the fraud. People have suspected these FISAs for years. And for years, the FISC has remained silent. All of this from Collyer, also needs to be put in context with the contractors running amok inside the databases….which she criticized in 2017 in-between two renewals of the Page FISA.
So, she feigns outrage to protect the institution while demanding process changes not actual accountability. Maybe she rips the mask on to reveal FBI Director Wray…because it’s the same routine.
LikeLike
Hit international news. It’s only the Daily Mail but WIDELY read.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7803115/Federal-judge-blasts-FBI-handling-wiretap-applications-ex-Trump-campaign-adviser.html
LikeLike
Blah Blah Blah .
Show me some legal jeopardy , everything else is meaningless .
Children learn this very early on in life, if you don’t follow through they tune you out . Maybe Comey will get a time .
LikeLike
Time out
LikeLike
This like saying Kevin Clinesmith doctored other FISA warrant applications. How many of the 10,000 were doctored?
Sundance writes:
“Collyer outlines in her order how the DOJ-NSD and FBI reported issues to the FISC in October and November prior to the IG report release. Essentially, Collyer infers the DOJ informed the court that additional FISA applications should now be considered unreliable as a result of the FBI Office of General Counsel compromise (Kevin Clinesmith):”
LikeLike
It has been more than three years since the first successful FISA warrant was granted against Carter Page, and essentially the Trump campaign. Does this woman think we live in caves? Sundance has chronicled all of the abuses and subterfuge in great detail over these years. Would she have us believe that she is now just becoming aware how her court was defrauded? I have wondered why the FISA judges weren’t mad as hell when they learned how they had been played, and why they have remained silent until this. Were they in on it? Maybe, as Nunes suggests, their unethical star chamber proceedings should be dismantled and wiped away from America.
LikeLike
FISA ABUSE SOLUTION:
• AUTOMATICALLY issue a LIFE-LONG FISA Warrant on ANY and EVERY “Person” [individual/organization] involved in a SINGLE FISA abuse.
• APPLY the 2-HOP RULE for a period of 5 YEARS.
• AUTOMATICALLY confiscate ALL their ASSETS.
It’s that SIMPLE.
LikeLike
Looks like someone is going to receive a strongly worded letter in their file!!!
Seriously, until there are actual CONSEQUENCES – this will continue to get WORSE!!!
Dearest Rosemary…..,
WTF are YOU going to do about it!!!!
Sincererly
~El
LikeLike