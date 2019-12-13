Kangaroo Court – Chairman Nadler Stuns House Judiciary, Adjourns Hearing Without Notice – 10:00am Vote on Impeachment Friday…

The fiasco within the House Judiciary Committee assembling articles for impeachment went from partisan bias to unilaterally ridiculous when Chairman Nadler used banana republic tactics to adjourn the committee and simultaneously schedule a vote on the two articles of impeachment for 10:00am tomorrow.

Obviously the House democrats are beginning to panic as each day American voter support is dropping fast. Combine that political reality with an international earthquake in the U.K. elections, and the reverberations travel into the impeachment debate. It is clear from their behavior that Pelosi and Nadler need to finish this mess; and fast.

Nadler surprised the committee when he arbitrarily ended the mark-up session, and out of nowhere adjourned the committee shortly before midnight. The chairman announced the HJC would reconvene at 10:00am on Friday the 13th (apropos all things considered) to vote the two articles out of committee. There was no discussion with Ranking member Doug Collins and no communication with the minority at all. A unilateral declaration.

Representative Doug Collins was at first surprised, then furious at the shameful and partisan committee rule-breaking by Chairman Nadler. House democrats are taking a big gamble by manipulating a process in the extreme and hoping Americans will not punish their blood-lust for impeachment, and political abuse of power. WATCH:

This is how Democrats ended their impeachment hearing today on the House Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/oHm2xOrouy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 13, 2019

