Kangaroo Court – Chairman Nadler Stuns House Judiciary, Adjourns Hearing Without Notice – 10:00am Vote on Impeachment Friday…

The fiasco within the House Judiciary Committee assembling articles for impeachment went from partisan bias to unilaterally ridiculous when Chairman Nadler used banana republic tactics to adjourn the committee and simultaneously schedule a vote on the two articles of impeachment for 10:00am tomorrow.
Obviously the House democrats are beginning to panic as each day American voter support is dropping fast. Combine that political reality with an international earthquake in the U.K. elections, and the reverberations travel into the impeachment debate. It is clear from their behavior that Pelosi and Nadler need to finish this mess; and fast.
Nadler surprised the committee when he arbitrarily ended the mark-up session, and out of nowhere adjourned the committee shortly before midnight. The chairman announced the HJC would reconvene at 10:00am on Friday the 13th (apropos all things considered) to vote the two articles out of committee. There was no discussion with Ranking member Doug Collins and no communication with the minority at all. A unilateral declaration.
Representative Doug Collins was at first surprised, then furious at the shameful and partisan committee rule-breaking by Chairman Nadler. House democrats are taking a big gamble by manipulating a process in the extreme and hoping Americans will not punish their blood-lust for impeachment, and political abuse of power. WATCH:
.
.
Wadler is a fking imbecile. Trump beat him like a drum over some real estate in NYC decades ago. Fatty Naddy has been insane ever since.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obviously past Nadlers bed time, or more likely trough time, As an international observer, I thought the Schiff show was a charade, but this beats all. Livining in the home of the Kangaroo, I protest, This was the Keystone cops, wthout the cars, and to mix comedies , Nadler couldn’t hold a candle to Fatty Arbuckle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Klowns & their Kar(s)for $500
LikeLike
The behavior is not surprising coming from nadless jaba, the diaper king.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
Seen this?
http://andmagazine.com/talk/2019/12/11/the-hidden-hand/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s what she said. No, seriously, Pelosi said the same thing a couple weeks ago.
I guess it’s one of those “Talking Points” folks talk about.
LikeLike
It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear! And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Red ball- assume you are referring to the Servants of Satan aka the Demonics. It/ they never sleep either. Would love to know who gave Nads the order to shut it down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nadler likely was sticking it to the Republicans and showing off for his flock. Besides, he’ll look better for the cameras in the morning after a shower and a shave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once you’re dead, you become a Dem voter, by default!
LikeLike
Such blatant rule violations throughout this whole scam and there is nothing that can be done about it? I have a hard time understanding how, just because the party is in the majority, they can run roughshod over basic parliamentary procedures. There is no recourse for this?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m kind of waiting to see if proceeding, as you say, unlawfully, triggers an actual legal repercussion such as a charge of treason. Obviously someone would have to make that charge, and would have to prove it, but if any of these yahoos have been under legit surveillance because of the leak traps set back in 2017-2018, or for any other number of FISA/FARA/RICO/Espionage reasons, and if a conspiracy can be found from their communications, then proceeding with impeachment, while knowing it’s all crap and based on a fake ‘whistleblower’ could be construed as an attempt to ‘overthrow the government.’ I don’t know. I realize there is no danger in the Senate, but President Trump’s record should not be besmirched by impeachment, particularly when the premise is a sham.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes there is no recourse short of a popular uprising with torches, pitchforks and the Nickolae Ceausescu treatment. The majority has total control of parliamentary rules and their enforcement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maga Chris- at some point soon there is going to be a reckoning with these scumbags, one way or another. We have fought actual wars and revolutions for less than what the Demon Rats have been doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope. 2nd amendment baby!
LikeLike
This is what I wrote to my Representative, Jared Huffman. And requested a reply…we’ll see what he says:
Rep. Huffman–
I am contacting you, my representative in Congress, to ask that you vote NO on ANY articles of impeachment brought against President Donald Trump.
The entire process has been ridiculous and contrived since the beginning. I am thoroughly disgusted by the antics being exhibited daily. Members of Congress need to get back to doing real work for our country, not wasting their time and our money in this clown show charade.
Thank you very much for your attention in this matter.
Sincerely,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
LikeLiked by 11 people
Seems like a lot of representatives are getting these letters. Maybe Dems don’t have the votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wrote mine yesterday & today. Today he was spouting off about the House’s legal subpeonas. I started out with he was an idiot and a liar because these little letters weren’t enforceable until they have a floor vote & until the Court rules on privileges claimed by the President. He was hanging out w/Swallowwell on Sunday. YUC K! !
LikeLike
Mary, He’s my congressman, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, howdy! There ARE a few of us….
LikeLiked by 1 person
M, Hiding out in Sonoma County. I wrote to Jared as well. It’s not the first time he’s heard from me.
LikeLike
With all of the Obama Federal Judges so easily blocking Trump every chance they get, why can’t Trump’s lawyers get an injunction from a good Federal Judge to block these House demons? Why can’t the Supreme Court do something to block them?
LikeLike
I’m guessing that since nothing legal or binding has been done yet, the President does not have standing for the courts to rule. Just speculation……..l
LikeLike
Sounds like “No Nads Naddler” needs some additional time to make sure 31 House Democrats from swing districts are going to obey their masters and commit political suicide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nads had to meet with Nutsi to discuss impeaching Boris Johnson.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like the United States and Britain will be getting a new trade deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Being an ex-Brit, now Aussie, who left, in good part due to Scumbag Major, ratifying Maastrict, I see little difference between Johnson, and May!
LikeLike
Bigger audience in the morning. The Dimms can show up looking clean and fresh so they can look good on video clips for twitter and campaign ads.
LikeLike
Clarence Thomas warned I think last year that the SC might have to put a stop to nationwide judicial fatwas. The Democrats have since doubled down. Sooner or later hopefully one of these fatwas will end up in the SC. If it comes after Ginsberg passes IMO there will be threats of violence if not violence itself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Captain Kangaroo just called. He wants to know where to go to get his good name back.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh my, what a scene. Who thinks the vote won’t pass the house and Nancy will blame Mitch while they both laugh all the way to the bank.
LikeLiked by 1 person
T, I think you’ve got it exactly right. I’m actually hoping for a house impeachment. It appears the President has Mitch by the short curlies and that the President’s council will have their way re how it runs in the senate. We know Mitch won’t like/want that so he probably is contacting Nancy re how they can escape from this check and avoid the President’s checkmate.
He did say “I caught them all”. Does anyone think that after three years of slander and vilification and stating unequivocally “coup” and “treason” and “this must never happen to another President again” that he will just let bygones be bygones?
Me neither.
I think he wants his day in court to expose the corrupt swamp creatures to the legitimate usage of criminal justice codes perverted against him and his supporters and rain them down on the seditionists like hellfire M.O.A.B.s. Nuke the swamp Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aye
LikeLike
Honestly, I think Nadler is taking a dive. Nancy is counting and knows this is looking worse and worse in the full House. A weekend of agitation in forty Congressional Districts and, all of a sudden, she does not have the votes. So Nadler is told to adjourn, but adjourn tough. Overnight Nancy twists arms and counts heads.
The tell will be if the Committee convenes at 10 and gets to business, if not….Nadler will have been told to sit on the Articles and if there is one thing Nadler is great at it is sitting on things until they die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If no meeting at 10 AM then they will probably go for a censure.
LikeLike
Historically San Fran Nan, actually from Baltimore, would not make a bold move like this unless she knew the outcome going in. But old nan is older than dirt these days and feeling the pressure from the whacked out Militant Socialist wing of the party. Let’s hope she lost her edge and jumped to soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting Family, Daddy wrecked Baltimore, Nan has wrecked San Fran, and son Peter, along with many other political families, has gone international, and is helping to wreck Urkraine.
LikeLike
“Overnight Nancy twists arms and counts heads.”
If I were one of those vulnerable Dems, my response to Nervous Nancy would go something like this:
“Go suck your dentures, lady! You’re in a position of weakness, and you’re dragging me down with your Clown Ship. I’m out!”
Seriously, though. What… the Hell… would I have… to lose? What… Nancy’s going to “punish” me? Screw that. I’m probably getting the boot anyway…
LikeLike
This is the JUDICIARY COMMITTEE that’s to oversee UPHOLDING the CONSTITUTION & LAWS.
Demo☭rats are going FULL COMMIE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even though they HAVE “walked the plank” politically & there’s “no going back”, unfortunately our beleaguered Republic must much more damage endure,until…
It’s wonderul electoral rejuvenation come November…
in the meantime, I hope the sharks enjoy their “dem-feast”
What demonic arrogant idiots !
LikeLike
McConnell gave them the finger during the recess, among other things in the universe working against them….. almost like they just wanna trash the place since they now they not only won’t get a removal, they look stupid for even trying
LikeLike
There was zero warning for the Republicans. Some of them had flight reservations. Everybody had their schedules set for tomorrow. Apparently, the Dimms and their relevant staff members were not taken by surprise.
LikeLike
Sherri, Right, I think they had all gotten a text they were ending. I hadn’t seen the Dems move so fast. Pray the Republicans get the House back. Then grind Nadler into the carpet.
LikeLike
Where is the day the minority hearings?
It turns out that Congress is the most lawless group of all of them combined.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The fiasco within the House Judiciary Committee assembling articles for impeachment went from partisan bias to unilaterally ridiculous when Chairman Nadler used banana republic tactics to adjourn the committee and simultaneously schedule a vote on the two articles of impeachment for 10:00am tomorrow.”
fi·as·co
/fēˈaskō/
noun
noun: fiasco; plural noun: fiascos
a thing that is a complete failure, especially in a ludicrous or humiliating way.
Yep, Fiasco is the correct word.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FUBAR works well, too.
LikeLike
This week I discovered that the Senate only requires a majority (51%) vote to establish rules for the impeachment process – including an anonymous vote – and a 2/3 majority to remove. I pray I am wrong, but fear that President Trump has finally been lead all the way into a box canyon of impeachment. The announcement of USMCA vote after Impeachment consideration may be another clue.
LikeLike
IMHO…a secret vote would incite some patriots to react in a physical manner. Literally the shot heard around the world. Only time will tell, and the choice is theirs.
LikeLike
https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/592b666e197aea28580edbe2/1511375253541-6DBK05RZFYUG5CUW4XZX/kangaroo_court_planning_board.jpg?content-type=image%2Fjpeg
LikeLike