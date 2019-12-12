Wakey Wakey – Exit Polls Show Landslide Conservative Boris Johnson Win in U.K. Elections – Open Discussion Thread….

A “landslide”, a complete “wipe-out”, a “massive victory” appears looming for Boris Johnson and the conservative party in the U.K. if exit polls are accurate.

These blowout results guarantee a faster Brexit from the European Union and the leftist labor party in the U.K. has been crushed.  Conservatives look to have picked up 50 seats and Labor has lost 71 seats; the Scottish National Party (SNP) has picked up 20.

The “Remainers” in the U.K. have been decimated, and the voters who want to “Leave” the EU have fueled a massive victory for Boris Johnson.  Liberal heads are blown-out, bigly.

(Via Daily Mail) Boris Johnson hailed his new blue-collar Tory army tonight as it emerged he is on track to secure a staggering landslide in the election battle – with Labour’s ‘red wall’ of Brexit-backing strongholds imploding.

A dramatic exit poll shows voters handing the Tories a massive 368 seats, with Labour languishing on 191 – down 71 on 2017 and the worst performance in modern history.

The bombshell numbers would give a huge Commons majority of 86, the biggest since Margaret Thatcher’s triumph in 1987, and are equivalent to a 10-point lead in the popular vote. (more)

This result also has massive ramifications for a U.S-U.K trade deal; and subsequently major leverage for the U.S. (independently) and a U.S. – U.K. alliance in future trade negotiations against the European Union.

292 Responses to Wakey Wakey – Exit Polls Show Landslide Conservative Boris Johnson Win in U.K. Elections – Open Discussion Thread….

  1. cocoon says:
    December 12, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    In US exit polls did not reflect the true vote.
    My guess is the true vote will be higher.

  2. MLK says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    I stand by the following that I said re impeachment in another thread here this morning on today’s U.K. election:

    The bigger the Conservatives win, the more demoralized the Left/Progressives in the Democrat Party will be. An unexpected win by Labor would, of course, further embolden them.

  3. Sue says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    I’m watching the election results on BBC World News Network. The newscasters (pundits) remind me of the American pundits the night Trump won. They just don’t want to admit that the people have spoken and it’s not what they expected. It’s quite entertaining.

  4. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:02 pm

  5. stvzs47 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Has Labour Party leader Jo Swinson claimed Russian interference?
    (Hell, it almost worked here…..)

  6. Johnny Boost says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    For the newcomers here who don’t understand the title of the article, here’s the 2016 tweet it’s referring to:

  7. Deb says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    I lurk on Royal gossip message boards for fun. I must say, I heard more than one person comment that the anti-semitism displayed by Corbyn is what made them switch from Labour to Torie. Being called racist because they disapprove of a certain American Duchess’s behavior didn’t help either. People are tired of the hatred on the left.

  8. dufrst says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    This is the type of result we need in 2020 against the Dems to repudiate (or refudiate as Sarah Palin would say!) their impeachment of our great president. Remember in 2016, Brexit, pointed the way to a Trump victory later. It was a narrow win and then Trump won a relatively narrow victory (electoral landslide).

    But next year, I want to see a complete landslide and the House flipped to GOP. We must make this happen. We cannot vote third party or get your panties in a wad over purity. Vote GOP to send a message to history that this impeachment was the worse thing any political party ever tried to do and it will the last time any political party ever tries to impeach for political gain! MAGA! BREXIT!

  9. Magabear says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    But how could this happen, all our betters said the Brits shouldn’t leave the EU? 🤣

    This should be a notice to our GOP that if you fight thru all the lefts BS and do the right things, you’ll crush them eventually.

  10. Rowdyone says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    If this trend holds true congratulations to UK nationalists for reasserting British sovereignty and rejecting globalism. A prompt trade deal with them will legitimize the election results and lead to erosion of the EU. There is no joy in Strasbourg tonight.

  11. De Oppresso Liber says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    The tremendous victory against globalism in Britain could very well ebolden and motivate the Yellow Vest to do likewise in France…….let’s all hope so!

    While President Trump’s America First policy has undoubtedly strengthened us, and to some extent also insulated us against any negative effects of European politics, the Brexiteers are somewhat our ideological cousins inasmuch as they also eschew the globalist tyranny espoused by the EU.

    Congratulations to PM Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers!

    Our battle here at home continues, led by our much beloved President Donald John Trump, as we prepare to battle our next major foe — the United States Senate.

    • Marty Murphy says:
      December 12, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      The majority of us in the UK are KAG!

    • ann says:
      December 12, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      They had no DoJ manufactured plot & Resist that dominated & roiled their electorate over a bunch of made up bull.

      Why am I mad? I have no idea. Better go, not very company right now. 😀

      • teabag14 says:
        December 12, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      • TreeClimber says:
        December 12, 2019 at 8:01 pm

        Don’t worry, we all get like that sometimes.

      • yucki says:
        December 12, 2019 at 8:32 pm

        Ann,
        We will DESTROY the cowards who fight us from the shadows. They crouch behind “whistle-blower” protection and masks. {spit}
        We’re made of sterner stuff.

        The Brits had gangs of Pakistani men raping young white girls, passing them around like Easy Meat. Hate speech – not gang-rape or knife/acid attacks – meets prison time.
        They have their own version of horror, and it’ll take more than one election – more than one generation – to deal with what’s facing them now.

        • ann says:
          December 12, 2019 at 9:06 pm

          Oh. Well, I see. Things could be far worse here. I avoid reading about sex assault, and didn’t know, bless those women. ☦️
          Yucki,
          I do know Brits allowed themselves to be unarmed. Hadn’t quite understood why men are so fierce about it, now I fully do. 🤺
          .
          It became ridiculous, London harassed people for even garden tools .

          Paul Joseph Watson, Londoner, eloquent sardonic commentator.
          If I knew how, I’d post a link. My twitter got pulled long ago but he’s on utube .

          globalists seem to me to try to displace western men from the hierarchy
          .
          I wish they’d leave sexual biological nature alone. Poke their nose in, stir up stupidity.

          I digress. Avoidance of your main point,

          Re: that horrid syndrome.
          American men won’t put up w that for one second, nor our police.
          This I KNOW: our regular police are very skilled & diligent re this.
          And in our country, hurting smaller people is likely to get someone hurting you, I expect.
          don’t raise our kids to be passive.

          One must rise to the occasion.

          PS ,thank god its not up to the feds. 🌸

          Merry Christmas. 🌲✨

      • OlderAndWiser says:
        December 12, 2019 at 8:39 pm

        Just have a scotch (or wine) and relax. It’ll all turn out fine.

        Liked by 3 people

  13. yucki says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Hillary Clinton, Chris Steele Allege Boris Johnson Is A Russian Stooge

    Hillary Clinton is back, and so is Chris Steele, this time in the United Kingdom. They are no less than implying that current Conservative (Tory) Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a Russian plant. And it’s no mistake that these allegations are being made just before a U.K. general election on December 12 that will decide the fate of Brexit.

    https://thefederalist.com/2019/12/11/hillary-clinton-chris-steele-allege-boris-johnson-is-a-russian-stooge/

  14. getfitnow says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Three cheers for the British voter!! Just picked up this comment elsewhere, from someone in the UK, regarding the election.

    “The BBC estimates that the Tories will win 368 MPs. Labour is estimated to win 191 votes, and the Scottish National Party (of Nicola Sturgeon and Alexander Salmond fame) is predicted to win 55 seats, its best showing ever. This is looking to be the worst election for the Labour Party in roughly 100 years, an unmitigated disaster that reminds me of the Democrats in 2016 and makes me smile. The Tories are flipping constituencies that have voted Labour since before the Second World War. Wow! The weather has been terrible in Britain today, and yet the British voter has turned out in droves. God bless ém, regardless of party.

    (BTW, I don´t hear anything about impeachment, nor any caterwauling on the tellie There won´t be a vote of No Confidence any time soon.)

    Boris Johnson will now have an unambiguous mandate to make Brexit happen. That´s great news for our British cousins and for the United States. Now, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson can and will negotiate a terrific trade agreement that benefits both Americans and Britons. The EU can pound sand.”

  15. Eric says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Anyone know when we will officially hear? I don’t trust polling.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Brant says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Off the wall out of the box question. Who started the little “laugh/jokey” at NATO? I do recall Boris was laughing and saying, “is that what took you so long?”. I wonder if he was given the go ahead to show he was his own man and not Trumps errand boy (as lefties would say)? His base saw him as strong and feisty. Trump wouldn’t care and also Trump went after Trudeau, not Boris.

  19. Mari in SC says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    I just read a Daily Mail article on how disappointed various celebrities who campaigned for Labour are. Sound familiar? You have to love it!

  20. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    December 12, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    UK Deplorables strike back at Globalist overlords.

  21. A2 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    👇
    Pound SURGES to its highest level against the euro since 2016 just after the Brexit referendum and hits $1.35 after exit poll predicts huge win for Boris Johnson
    Sterling shot up against the euro and dollar in the minutes after the exit poll
    The Conservatives are forecast to win a huge majority with Labour humiliated
    Result should bring an end to months of deadlock and Brexit uncertainty
    It also ends Jeremy Corbyn’s hopes of hiking taxes and nationalising industries

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7786689/Pound-rallies-against-Euro-suffering-early-polling-day-losses.html

  22. JohninMK says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    From the exit polls it looks like Boris will have sufficient MPs that he can do virtually anything he wants for the next 5 years.

    An interesting aspect of the vote tonight is Scotland. If the SNP do as well as expected, although it is unlikely, for statistical reasons, to be as large as forecast. It is likely to lead to increased demands for an independent Scotland. This could lead to the breakup of the UK leading to a change in the UK’s importance and hence role in the World

    • OlderAndWiser says:
      December 12, 2019 at 8:45 pm

      Or it could still be a “UK” for economic and other reasons, and Scotland a country purely for self government.

    • Dekester says:
      December 12, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      What you say is true MK,

      I was born in Scotland, the Scots politically are like Québécois here in Canada.

      They cannot afford to leave, Pensions, Health Care, their Currency would all be in peril.

      The SNP came into prominence when I was still in school. IMO they are communists.

      God bless PDJT

  23. john another says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Does the UK have the same kind of ballot harvesting that Orange County, CA have? Dead Labour voters? Leftist poll workers voting 6-8 times? Soros voting machines?

    • TarsTarkas says:
      December 12, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      Ballot harvesting difficult to do if not impossible. Small constituencies and numerous polling stations. Paper ballots. Poll watchers. Harvesting just not cost-effective. British elections are quite clean compared to US.

    • louche9 says:
      December 12, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      All paper, counted in open spaces with people watching the counters. Night and day to our BS.

  24. digitaldoofus says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Now, if they could just retake London from the barbarian muslim hordes…

  25. Elric VIII says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    For some reason, I can see in my mind’s eye Queen Elizabeth II breathing a sigh of relief and quaintly smiling.

  26. louche9 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Workington, in Yorkshire, has gone Conservative, the first time it’s been wrested from Labour control since 1979.

  27. sunnydaze says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Sky News Live

  28. TheUnknownPatriot says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Not so quick. Jill Stein is demanding a recount.

  29. datagooroo says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    I wonder if Trump district Dems might be looking at these results and getting nervous about voting for impeachment.

  30. Wethal says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Extinction Rebellion, the radical climate activists who shut down central London for a time, is holding a candlelight vigil outside of Conservative Party Headquarters. At 1 am. Unfortunately, it is raining, so they have to hold up umbrellas, too. Heh.

  31. NJF says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Lol holy crap if you can put on BBC. They’re crying like it’s November 2016!

  32. TwoLaine says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Just chatted about this at dinner. The Brits said no way are we gonna’ fall for that socialism crap. We see what President TRUMP has done and we want some of that NOW!

    #GetBrexitDone
    #ThePeopleHaveSpokenAGAIN

  34. Blind no longer says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Finally!!! All the Brexit nay sayers can just shut the hell up! Congratulations citizens of the UK. There can be no doubt what you want now….you are taking your country back, just like we did here.

    Teresa May… this is how it’s done.

  35. NJF says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    This is glorious!

  36. Herbert Kroll says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Total Crisis has Struck the Chattering Classes’ Central Nervous System. The BBC had to bring out the soothing power of a cat video…

  37. bertdilbert says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    I want videos of crying liberals…

  38. NJF says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Oh nooooooos. They are saying Cobryn will step down in the morning. He’ll have to. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  39. Mncpo(ret) says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Hate to rain on everybody’s parade but Boris’ Brexit is one step away from ex PM May. He’s no DJT.

    Read his “plan for Brexit”, honestly. He keeps them tied to the EU forever, the EU courts will still rule, gives up fishing rights to the EU, keeps “free movement” of refugees, keeps $ going to the EU (maybe not a much).

    I’m glad he won, though. Corbyn would have bankrupted the country in 18 mos.

    We can just take the victory with a grain of salt.

    • Sentient says:
      December 12, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      Maybe the scale of the Tory victory will help stiffen his spine a little. Fishing rights and money are small potatoes compared to “free movement of refugees”. That needs to be stopped yesterday.

    • IGiveUp says:
      December 12, 2019 at 9:35 pm

      Yeah but in this age of rule by image and impression, it’s a big loss for the Left, both in the UK, Europe and the US, a repudiation of their message and core identity. As to how anyone would actually rule, BJ seems to be an insider and not a revolutionary. Maybe the UK’s ties to the EU won’t be completely severed until the EU withers away. Even Macron has admitted that if put to a vote, the people of France would quit the EU as well.

  41. sunnydaze says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Cons flipping a lot of seats live and Farage is on Sky now.

    Dayum, this is FUN!

  42. hawkins6 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    9:08 PM EST–2:09 AM London time. The Brexit party is still giving the Labor party close wins over the Conservatives. 39 Labor; 34 Cons. Hillary’s gone to bed.

    • hawkins6 says:
      December 12, 2019 at 9:29 pm

      Nigel Farage’s decision to run 300 or so candidates seems idiotic to me given the number of Conservative seats being lost already due to the split vote. The most ludicrous gift to Corbyn’s failing party was in Hartlepool where Labor candidate Mike Hill won with 15,464 votes and the Conservatives and Brexit party split 22, 522 votes.

      If this nonsense continues, the Cons might not have as big a win as Exit polls predicted.

      Like

      Reply
  43. rayvandune says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    The Demedia claimed Trump wanted hook up with “Vlad” to dominate the world. No,… he distinctly said “Boris”.

  44. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    • TheTorch says:
      December 12, 2019 at 9:47 pm

      A lot in that. A lot of Labour supporters in those Leave areas, will not vote Tory, even holding their nose, they just won’t. The BREXIT party gives them an option to lend their vote at least for now, and yes that does help the Tories immensely in some of these areas. But it does also show just how toxic Labour has become if even diehard supporters just can’t put an X by them and content to lend their vote to another party, even knowing it will help the Tories!

  45. sunnydaze says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    This account shows Con Holds and Gains for each area.

  46. L4grasshopper says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Know who is most disappointed?

    Hillary.

    She sold her unused fireworks to Corbyn, but only if he won. Now she has to keep them.

  47. louche9 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Beth Rigby, SKY News Political Editor: “In my lifetime covering politics, we’ve been used to narrow majorities, coalition governments…this majority gives Boris Johnson the opportunity to govern in a very different way.”

