“Chairman Nadler Announces House Presenters for Monday Impeachment Inquisition…”

Planning for impeachment right after the 2018 mid-term election, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link). You probably saw Goldman doing the questioning for Schiff during the first public impeachment hearing. Around the same time in 2018 Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link).
In addition to changing the House rules to align with the plan, the impeachment process we have been witnessing for two months was mapped-out in the congressional lame-duck session between November 2018 and January 2019. Today Chairman Nadler announces who will present the impeachment file during the House hearing on Monday:
According to the visible structure Lawfare Counsel Barry Berke (representing the majority) and Republican Counsel Stephen Castor (representing the minority) will make opening arguments to the House Judiciary Committee.
Lawfare Counsel Daniel Goldman & Lawfare Counsel Barry Berke will then present the evidence for impeachment. House judiciary member questioning will look like last week’s questioning of academic impeachment experts.
Stephen Castor – Republican minority counsel
Contracted Lawyers Barry Berke (left) and Norm Eisen (right)
I think the swing state voters can see what’s going on here.
Everyone can see it. The anti Trump people just don’t care that the rule of law is being destroyed and dangerous precedents are being set.
Those snakes have been planning this path since Nov 2018, and carried out all their nefarious change in rules right away, to lead us to this very day.
Isn’t Goldman a CNN puke?
Doesn’t Fatty Naddy have anything else to do with his Saturday nights? Apparently not the midget circus 🎪 is not in town. 😡
“Doesn’t Fatty Naddy have anything else to do with his Saturday nights? ”
I guess he is not getting ready to go to a church service in the morning.
Colossians 3:6 KJV
For which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience:
Their Obama/Clinton Syndicate lawyer is from SDNY? Good–we can ask him about the phone records.
And ask the Lawfare mouthpiece about coaching “Charlie” Ciamarella.
All on the taxpayers dime, of course. There should be a class action for misuse of funds.
Folks, history will not reflect kindly of these @$$hats, nor does their futures look too bright.
Mess with the best, “die” like the rest. They will go down as the Benedict Bari Gang. Bigly.
So a bunch of lawyers from Harvard and Stanford get to decide the future of the United States it seems.
Nadler’s impeachment inquiry tome is a classic example of opinion, projection, and a powerful belief in both a living Constitution and the ability to divine intent. Trump needs to be impeached because he ought to be impeached. Circular reasoning.
Nadler has labeled them witnesses..but what exactly did they witness?
What the hell are they going to announce? Trump must have thrown an apple at someone.
What the hell are they going to announce?
Flatulence causes global warming, which is destroying the planet and PDHT is not against it.
PDJT
Hillary and the rest of the Deep State unindicted coup-conspirators committed documented crimes, but get a pass (ostensibly because they had no intent — or their intent was to stop a Nazi from coming to power).
Trump and his associates have committed no crimes, but the Clown House Schiff Show has read their thoughts and decided they intended to commit crimes — and thus must be removed and imprisoned.
The PreThoughtCrime Unit in Minority Report was a cautionary tale, not an instruction manual.
“Chairman Nadler Announces House Presenters for Monday Impeachment Inquisition…”
Joseph Goebbels, Tokyo Rose, Baghdad Bob and Joe Isuzu?
Actually, that would be an improvement on the democrats part.
All I can think of is that they are thinking they can get big donors to give to them in order to “save” the House for Pelosi and Schiff.
I think the DOJ is taking care of that.
The fact that Trump is being impeached only confirms he is doing what he was elected to do. If the democrats loved him and crowds at the D.C. baseball game cheered for him; now THAT would signify a problem.
Lawyers have weaseled their way into every corner of our Government. Whether it be Representative or Senator, be it the Lawfare Group, or several members in the think tanks, or ANY other organization that has a hand in directing our Nation. Lawyers have weaseled their way into every possible corner of our Government. Is there really any wonder why we are as screwed up as we are today!
Welcome to another gag reflex inducing episode of “As the Impeachment Stomach Turns”, a Nancy Pelosi production.
