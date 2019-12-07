“Chairman Nadler Announces House Presenters for Monday Impeachment Inquisition…”

Planning for impeachment right after the 2018 mid-term election, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link). You probably saw Goldman doing the questioning for Schiff during the first public impeachment hearing. Around the same time in 2018 Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link).

In addition to changing the House rules to align with the plan, the impeachment process we have been witnessing for two months was mapped-out in the congressional lame-duck session between November 2018 and January 2019. Today Chairman Nadler announces who will present the impeachment file during the House hearing on Monday:

(Source Link – pdf)

According to the visible structure Lawfare Counsel Barry Berke (representing the majority) and Republican Counsel Stephen Castor (representing the minority) will make opening arguments to the House Judiciary Committee.

Lawfare Counsel Daniel Goldman & Lawfare Counsel Barry Berke will then present the evidence for impeachment. House judiciary member questioning will look like last week’s questioning of academic impeachment experts.

Stephen Castor – Republican minority counsel

Contracted Lawyers Barry Berke (left) and Norm Eisen (right)