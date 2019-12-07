Chairman Nadler Announces House Presenters for Monday Impeachment Inquisition…

Posted on December 7, 2019 by

Planning for impeachment right after the 2018 mid-term election, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link).  You probably saw Goldman doing the questioning for Schiff during the first public impeachment hearing.  Around the same time in 2018 Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link).

In addition to changing the House rules to align with the plan, the impeachment process we have been witnessing for two months was mapped-out in the congressional lame-duck session between November 2018 and January 2019.   Today Chairman Nadler announces who will present the impeachment file during the House hearing on Monday:

(Source Link – pdf)

According to the visible structure Lawfare Counsel Barry Berke (representing the majority) and Republican Counsel Stephen Castor (representing the minority) will make opening arguments to the House Judiciary Committee. 

Lawfare Counsel Daniel Goldman & Lawfare Counsel Barry Berke will then present the evidence for impeachment.  House judiciary member questioning will look like last week’s questioning of academic impeachment experts.

Stephen Castor – Republican minority counsel

Contracted Lawyers Barry Berke (left) and Norm Eisen (right)

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to Chairman Nadler Announces House Presenters for Monday Impeachment Inquisition…

  1. Sentient says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    I think the swing state voters can see what’s going on here.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Freepetta says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Doesn’t Fatty Naddy have anything else to do with his Saturday nights? Apparently not the midget circus 🎪 is not in town. 😡

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 7, 2019 at 10:34 pm

      “Doesn’t Fatty Naddy have anything else to do with his Saturday nights? ”

      I guess he is not getting ready to go to a church service in the morning.

      Colossians 3:6 KJV
      For which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience:

      Like

      Reply
  3. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Their Obama/Clinton Syndicate lawyer is from SDNY? Good–we can ask him about the phone records.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Michael Kunz says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    All on the taxpayers dime, of course. There should be a class action for misuse of funds.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. TheHumanCondition says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Folks, history will not reflect kindly of these @$$hats, nor does their futures look too bright.

    Mess with the best, “die” like the rest. They will go down as the Benedict Bari Gang. Bigly.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. listingstarboard says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    So a bunch of lawyers from Harvard and Stanford get to decide the future of the United States it seems.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. TarsTarkas says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Nadler’s impeachment inquiry tome is a classic example of opinion, projection, and a powerful belief in both a living Constitution and the ability to divine intent. Trump needs to be impeached because he ought to be impeached. Circular reasoning.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Garavaglia says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Nadler has labeled them witnesses..but what exactly did they witness?

    Like

    Reply
  9. Skidroe says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    What the hell are they going to announce? Trump must have thrown an apple at someone.

    Like

    Reply
  10. ShainS says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Hillary and the rest of the Deep State unindicted coup-conspirators committed documented crimes, but get a pass (ostensibly because they had no intent — or their intent was to stop a Nazi from coming to power).

    Trump and his associates have committed no crimes, but the Clown House Schiff Show has read their thoughts and decided they intended to commit crimes — and thus must be removed and imprisoned.

    The PreThoughtCrime Unit in Minority Report was a cautionary tale, not an instruction manual.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. JohnCasper says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    “Chairman Nadler Announces House Presenters for Monday Impeachment Inquisition…”

    Joseph Goebbels, Tokyo Rose, Baghdad Bob and Joe Isuzu?

    Actually, that would be an improvement on the democrats part.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Tl Howard says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    All I can think of is that they are thinking they can get big donors to give to them in order to “save” the House for Pelosi and Schiff.

    Like

    Reply
  13. slopoke1 says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    The fact that Trump is being impeached only confirms he is doing what he was elected to do. If the democrats loved him and crowds at the D.C. baseball game cheered for him; now THAT would signify a problem.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. alonzo1956 says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    Lawyers have weaseled their way into every corner of our Government. Whether it be Representative or Senator, be it the Lawfare Group, or several members in the think tanks, or ANY other organization that has a hand in directing our Nation. Lawyers have weaseled their way into every possible corner of our Government. Is there really any wonder why we are as screwed up as we are today!

    Like

    Reply
  15. JohnCasper says:
    December 7, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Welcome to another gag reflex inducing episode of “As the Impeachment Stomach Turns”, a Nancy Pelosi production.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s