President Trump Puts “Temporary Hold” on Designating Mexican Drug Cartels as Terrorist Organizations…

Following a visit to Mexico by U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, earlier today President Trump announced he was putting a “temporary hold” on the designation of Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
It looks like President Donald Trump has once again created a significant amount of leverage for Mexican President Lopez-Obrador to continue working with the Trump administration on a variety of security (border and immigration) and economic (USMCA) aspects.
(US DOJ) […] Attorney General Barr and Mexican Government counterparts discussed a broad range of issues including their shared commitment to protecting the security and safety of the citizens of both the United States and Mexico from transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) as well as how our countries work together to combat drug, human, and arms trafficking. They talked about the importance of targeting illicit financial networks and disrupting the illicit movement of cash, weapons, and drugs, combatting corruption, and strengthening cooperation on bringing members of TCOs to justice. (more)
Doing this is not a leverage situation. Do it already. Tens of thousands of Americans die a year because of them (drugs).
Agreed. It’s time to fight the war that Mexico’s Corruptocracy is unwilling wage.
Is there any concern that the Mexican President will 1) only do what the cartels will tolerate him doing and 2) will be seeking goodwill with the cartels, as well as the US, so that they won’t kill him?
President Trump is no immediate threat to his continued good health. It seems to me that the cartels either are or have the potential to be, very quickly. Dunno.
The last president of Mexico Nieto was supposedly on the payroll.Dont be surprised if Labrador isn t also
What the cartels fear is the closure of all ports of entry and a completed, heavily patrolled wall. They are not concerned about being labeled as terrorists.
IMO genius move.
USMCA, the border wall, continued Mexican assistance with migrants from South of them.
PDJT truly makes the last three or four Presidents look like utter fools. ( crooked too.)
I never understand when Trump does things like this, but after watching for almost 3 years, I’m trusting him. I was thrilled when I heard/read he was going to designate the Cartels as terrorists. I doubt the Mexican president is up to the job, but it looks like he’s gonna get the help he needs from America if he plays his cards right. I’m sure the Mexican people would be so relieved to have normal lives to live rather than being under constant threat by the Cartels. Even the Mexican immigrants here are threatened by the Cartels – if the Cartels discover that a Mexican family has someone in the states “making good”, they threaten their families, extort money, and it is dutifully sent home. The Cartels reach is very deep into our country. Make Mexico Great Again!!!!
Obrador has quite a bit of leverage here. 28,000 Mexican troops on border duty that he could stand down. If the Endless Wars in the Middle East obsessed Pentagon wasn’t so worthless they would have 100,000 American troops on border duty and the 28,000 Mexican troops would be all but irrelevant.
Anything happens to AMLO it will be blamed on the cartels and Boom terrorist designation and completely changed ROE for border patrol and any US troops along the border. There is also high probability of significant political blowback from Mexican-Americans and illegal Mexicans as well against both cartels and open borders advocates. Cartels know this.
5,4,3,2,1. Abuse of power. It will be the Mexico whistle blower, now. Followed by all the Diplomatic so called intellectuals saying the President did not follow the script they provided.
Exactly! My take is the Mexican President was getting a lot of pushback for helping President Trump with the border so President Trump upped the ante a little bit and gave the good guys in Mexico some ammo to continue with troops on the border!
This makes sense to me. Trump is using the terrorist designation for cartels as a bargaining chip, just like tariffs with China. When they screw up, and they will, then Trump hits them with the designation.
This delay gives our intelligence assets more time to build a strong case and seize more cartel assets.
My first thought was that this approach should have been taken years ago. Second thought, the Congress critters getting money from cartels, or even pro immigration churches getting money from illegal immigration won’t like this move to control the chaos..
Treating him like a partner.
