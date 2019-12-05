President Trump and First Lady Melania – 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington DC.

…“At Christmas we remember this eternal truth: every person is a beloved child of God. As one grateful nation, we praise the joy of family, the blessings of freedom and the miracle of Christmas. On behalf of Melania and our entire family, Merry Christmas and God Bless you all.”… ~ President Donald Trump

“More than 2,000 years ago, a brilliant star shone in the East. Wise men traveled far, far afield. They were a long distance away and they came and stood with us under the star, where they found the Holy Family in Bethlehem. As the Bible tells us, when wise men had come into the House, they saw the young child with Mary his mother and fell down and worshipped him. Christians give thanks that the son of God came into the world to save humanity. Jesus Christ inspires us to love one another with hearts full of generosity and grace.”

