President Trump and First Lady Melania – 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington DC.
…“At Christmas we remember this eternal truth: every person is a beloved child of God. As one grateful nation, we praise the joy of family, the blessings of freedom and the miracle of Christmas. On behalf of Melania and our entire family, Merry Christmas and God Bless you all.”…
~ President Donald Trump
“More than 2,000 years ago, a brilliant star shone in the East. Wise men traveled far, far afield. They were a long distance away and they came and stood with us under the star, where they found the Holy Family in Bethlehem. As the Bible tells us, when wise men had come into the House, they saw the young child with Mary his mother and fell down and worshipped him. Christians give thanks that the son of God came into the world to save humanity. Jesus Christ inspires us to love one another with hearts full of generosity and grace.”
I wonder how much the wonderful Christmas traditions would have been diminished or further marginalized if Hillary had won. Christmas was on the ropes in many places after 8 years of Obama. A “Trump Christmas” is true in more ways than one.
I pray for President Trump and America every night.
We will defeat and destroy the marxist democrat party.
PDJT good; Democrats bad…
The majority of the Western world, and that includes me, vastly respect Potus, and adore Flotus, what is wrong with your Commie/dems?
Her dress was purrfect 🙂
Beautiful, and God bless them
Marry Christmas to you and your family President Trump!
Thank you sir for sacrificing this time in your life, and taking no pay in working to save our country.
May God’s blessing be upon you now and always.
I love her coat She always looks so stylish.
I was hoping someone would make a “corn pop” doll this year. Btw, think the Bidens will break loose with a few gifts for the new grandchild?
Just donated to President Trump to let him know we are out here.
They are wonderful but sorry, treepers, tonight I just feel sad.
He’s surrounded all sides and I’m concerned we won’t be as ruthless in defending him as they are in taking him down.
Wish I was a marine!
