Chris Heinz’s Dad Endorses Hunter Biden’s Dad – A ‘Protect the Family’ Decision…

Hunter Biden, Chris Heinz and Devon Archer created an international private equity firm. It was anchored by the Heinz family alternative investment fund, Rosemont Capital.
The Rosemont group described themselves as “a $2.4 billion private equity firm co-owned by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz,” with Devon Archer as “Managing Partner.”
As Vice-President Joe Biden (Hunter’s dad) and Secretary of State John Kerry (Chris’s dad) negotiated sensitive and high-stakes deals with foreign governments, Rosemont secured a series of exclusive financial deals with those same foreign governments. Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz made millions. Today John Kerry endorses Joe Biden:
In the spring of 2014, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company that was at the center of a U.K. money laundering probe. Over the next year, Burisma reportedly paid Biden and Archer’s companies over $3 million. Because VP Biden’s job overseeing Ukraine was too obvious a construct for the financial influence operation Chris Heinz reportedly cut ties with Hunter and Devon.
Highly monied people beget more family money. That’s the circle for the elites. Aren’t they lucky!
You know what I worry about the most? The voting machines, that is the only thing concerning me right now.
Rtr, So do I. This joke called Impeachment pales to what the Damnocrats have in mind. They will lie, steal, cheat and murder just to steal the 2020 election. Look at the sh*t that has already happened in the latest elections in Georgia, Florida et al. What the F is vote harvesting?
I didn’t mention CA because it’s already a foregone conclusion. Voter harvesting, ILLEGAL ALIENS voting and DEAD voters who somehow always vote Damnocratic stinks to high heaven.
I railed on this awhile ago and RIGHT TO REPLY has similar fears.
Whether people like it or not, this is WAR. No bullets fired yet, (Oh did we forget the DC softball shootout by a D) but plenty of physical violence from the Left.
We are a democratic REPUBLIC. We have laws and rules. The Damncrats are sh*tting on those rules.
If and when our VSGPDJT calls for support I will vote, I will speak and I will defend!
Enough is Enough.
Maybe that’s why Joe Biden has been acting senile. He couldn’t be prosecuted due to his mental state.
……he didn’t know where he was at much less that his son was clintoning his vice presidency?
He knew. That’s why he demanded a stop to the investigation. Of course, when Democrats avoid investigation, that means they are innocent and exonerated.
They are all in it together. Biden(s), Hillary, Kerry, Heinz, Schiff, Pelosi ad nauseum.
Follow the money. While Obama was in and sending lots of cash to Ukraine to buy non-lethal weapons, all these suckerfish went along as well to “help them gain contracts and insight into the administration”. Basically on how to spend the money we were sending Ukraine. All of them or their familes have “contracts” in Ukraine. Not to mention China. And more.
That is why Schiff and Pelosi, urged on by Kerry and Obama and Biden etc., are going nuts. Because they want this never to come out. But it already has! Now they just don’t want it pointed out!.
Nadler on the other hand probably has nothing to do with this. He is just a fatlazyoldhalfasleepoversizedbagofguts that wants one more term. He has to do this or Occasional-Cortex will have him primary-ed out of office and replaced by one of the shiny nut jobs.
Just a comment backed by multiple CTH articles amongst others.
good thing Valerie survived…just think of the mess we would have had if the Kenyan became incapacitated….
You mean Chris Heinz’s stepdad, Sundance. Chris’s real father was 100 times the man Kerry ever will be.
Surely it is time to call these people what they actually are: Obama, Clinton, Kerry, Pelosi, McConnell et al aren’t politicians any more, they are the American oligarchs. Dedicated to accumulating money and power above all else, they care no more for public good or opinion than their Eastern European brethren.
This is disgraceful! Have you Deplorables no respect for a man’s service to his country ??? !!! He wore the uniform of our nation and therefor gave you the freedoms you enjoy today!!! You all need to call him Ensign Admiral Biden, sir !!! Or maybe that’s Admiral Ensign Biden, sir! ? One or the other anyway.
“Hunter Biden decided to pursue military career, following in the footsteps of his grandfathers.”
“This year, I’m looking forward to standing with our son, Hunter, when he is commissioned as an ensign in the United States Navy,” Jill Biden, the vice-president’s wife and Hunter’s [proud] mother, said in 2012. ”
“In May 2013, Biden’s application for a limited duty position in the U.S. Navy Reserve was approved. He received an age-related waiver and a waiver due to a past drug-related incident, and was sworn in as a direct commission officer. [Proud Father] Joe Biden administered his commissioning oath in a White House ceremony.
The following month, Biden tested positive for cocaine during a urinalysis test and was subsequently discharged.] Biden attributed the result to smoking cigarettes he had bummed off of strangers, only later suspecting they had been laced with the drug. He chose not to appeal the matter as it was unlikely that the panel would believe his explanation given his history with drugs, and also due to the likelihood of news leaking to the press, though it was ultimately revealed to The Wall Street Journal by a Navy official who provided information to the newspaper on condition of anonymity.”
We are no longer the deplorables. We are the impeachables!
Hunters Officer Commission was the first step in the plan for him to gain access to US Naval Technology. He then would have sold it to his Chinese backers. His drug use fouled the plan up. Had he retained his rank billions more would have been supplied by his Chinese Communist Party partners.
Remember swift boat Kerry.the same guy who was pictured decrying the war in v/n.from an old mass family with no money but a pedigree.interesting that he grovels himself from a poor naval performance to an unspectacular Senate career and then a lost presidential run.gets appointed by Hussein to be sect of state and works out the Iran fiasco.
But give him credit,he earned his fortune honestly, marrying a Heinz.we should be grateful this princeling will deign himself of the people to support old crooked joe (he married a rich one too)
I can’t figure our why she would have married him! Gross.
This has nothing to do with President Trump doing a bad job. It’s all about President Trump doing to good of a job!
People like Biden(s), Hillary, Kerry, Heinz, Schiff, Pelosi and more, must take our President down or face prosecutions. The Democrats are Lemmings, not smart enough to figure it out for themselves.
You know, if these Democrats were to smarten up then people like (Biden(s), Hillary, Kerry, Heinz, Schiff, Pelosi and more) could be facing the same fate as Mussolini at the end of WWII for Italy. Hanging by their feet from light polls.
Chris and Hunter “raised cash in a fashion reminiscent of Al Capone.”
Trump is being impeached for interrupting the US State Dept USAID foreign aid money laundry extortion racket.
It’s organized crime, and it’s not just the Kerry/Bidens, and it’s not just Ukraine/China.
It’s how politicians get rich, and it’s how they fund their campaigns and buy voters.
Taxpayer $ > State Dept > USAID > NGOs > Non-profit leftist foundations > political campaigns > politician pockets.
