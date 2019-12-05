Chris Heinz’s Dad Endorses Hunter Biden’s Dad – A ‘Protect the Family’ Decision…

Hunter Biden, Chris Heinz and Devon Archer created an international private equity firm. It was anchored by the Heinz family alternative investment fund, Rosemont Capital.

The Rosemont group described themselves as “a $2.4 billion private equity firm co-owned by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz,” with Devon Archer as “Managing Partner.”

As Vice-President Joe Biden (Hunter’s dad) and Secretary of State John Kerry (Chris’s dad) negotiated sensitive and high-stakes deals with foreign governments, Rosemont secured a series of exclusive financial deals with those same foreign governments. Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz made millions. Today John Kerry endorses Joe Biden:

In the spring of 2014, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company that was at the center of a U.K. money laundering probe. Over the next year, Burisma reportedly paid Biden and Archer’s companies over $3 million. Because VP Biden’s job overseeing Ukraine was too obvious a construct for the financial influence operation Chris Heinz reportedly cut ties with Hunter and Devon.