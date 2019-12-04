Some NATO Pictures and Videos You Might Not Have Seen…

President Trump and First Lady Melania awaiting entry to the diplomatic reception at No. 10 Downing Street. I title this picture “The Avengers” as it relates on may levels.

On the move…

For the British Audience…

POTUS During NATO Plenary Session…

Hosting the Two-Percent Club….

NATO 2019 Recap Video:

.

While POTUS works with the NATO assembly, an always stunning First Lady Melania visits the Salvation Army in East London, creates decorations and passes out Christmas gifts to kids…

.

Laughing in the rain…

“His Rock”…  Our First Lady.

26 Responses to Some NATO Pictures and Videos You Might Not Have Seen…

  1. justlizzyp says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    She is always beautiful, but I have never seen her smile that way and she looks STUNNING.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Somebody says:
      December 4, 2019 at 8:03 pm

      She does look stunning in that picture, or should I say more stunning than usual. She smiles like that around children too.

      She is bar none, the most beautiful first lady our nation has ever had, in my opinion. I think it’s horrible the way she is maligned by the left and media (redundant, I know). The hatred they constantly spew is unbelievable, it truly is.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Super Elite says:
      December 4, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      Beautiful inside and out.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    She be great!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Mike says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    And you won’t see these in the Slimes or Compost. Too awesome!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. vikingmom says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    She has stopped caring what “they” think and is coming into her own and it shows!! She LOVES children and is never happier than when spending time with them…but oh, never doubt that she is a Mama Grizzly and Professor Kaplan just made a BIG mistake by cracking a joke at the expense of Barron Trump!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      December 4, 2019 at 7:51 pm

      Professor Karlan…

      Like

      Reply
    • Dave Radetsky says:
      December 4, 2019 at 7:58 pm

      The only thing I’d disagree with you on is your statement that she’s stopped caring what they think. I don’t think she ever did care what they think. I just think she’s starting to show her feelings publicly more now than before. But I don’t think she held them back because of what they’d think. I think she’s an extremely confidant woman and not intimidated or influenced by others.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        December 4, 2019 at 8:10 pm

        Good point! I think, initially, she was trying to stay neutral and get along with everyone…as most “traditional” first ladies have done but now, she is done trying to pretend that she cares one whit what any of them think. She is enjoying herself, and is probably delighted in the fact that seeing her happy just makes the loony leftists even more upset!!

        Like

        Reply
  6. hocuspocus13 says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    ☔ Melanie ☔ Sparkles ☔

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. dufrst says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Amazing couple! And who knows, Melania’s twitter response to the idiot professor may end this impeachment sham or at the very least, reveal it to even more people, who probably were blind to it before!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. NoeliCannoli says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    The BOSS.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Phil aka Felipe says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    She. Be. BEST!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Cow wow says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Gives me joy to see these. TY SD.
    God bless and keep them and all of us who stand with them.🙏

    Like

    Reply
  11. Genie says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Peel and Stede.

    Like

    Reply
  12. gigi says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    …. laughing in the rain. I could be wrong, but this is the look of a lady who is genuinely happy and sincerely happy to see her husband. The best pic ever! So far 🙂 And yes, she is stunning.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Jorizabeth says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Thank you! That was lovely!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. TreeClimber says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    I know it’s the chopper, but at first glance, the thumbnail with President Trump looks like a shadow of a cross is extending from his side.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Miller says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Just left citizen free press and read the latest Washington compost leak. It will spin you into the ground with innuendo and propaganda. Hope Sundance gets on it and analyizes it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Blind no longer says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Thank you Sundance!!! If we had a real press in this country, we would have seen all of these pictures instead of the three pompous asses that dripped venom for 63 million voting citizens of the United States of America!!!!

    These people can just kiss my deplorable irredeemable ass!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. H.R. says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Thank you for posting all this about Melania, Sundance. Other than The Daily Mail there is nothing about the most beautiful, gracious, classiest, bestestestest. First Lady EVAH!

    I’m a crusty old retired White Dude and it brings me near to tears to see how blessed we are as a nation to have Melania as our First Lady.

    Melania is wonderful!

    The Yellow Stream Media can all go sit on a pine cone and just grind it in hopes that maybe it will quit hurting… sometime.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. teaforall says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    His Rock….Our First Lady
    Thank You Sundance

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. chojun says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    She is so much like our modern version of Jackie O.

    She’ll be around for many decades to tell the Trump story and do it with grace and poise.

    Like

    Reply
  20. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    December 4, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    My eyes were clear and bright
    My walk had purpose
    My steps were quick and light
    And I held firmly
    To what I felt was right
    Like a rockLike a rock, I was strong as I could be
    Like a rock, nothin’ ever got to me
    Like a rock, I was something to see
    Like a rock

    Bob Seger…like a rock

    Like

    Reply

