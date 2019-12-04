Some NATO Pictures and Videos You Might Not Have Seen…

President Trump and First Lady Melania awaiting entry to the diplomatic reception at No. 10 Downing Street. I title this picture “The Avengers” as it relates on may levels.

On the move…

For the British Audience…

POTUS During NATO Plenary Session…

Hosting the Two-Percent Club….

NATO 2019 Recap Video:

.

While POTUS works with the NATO assembly, an always stunning First Lady Melania visits the Salvation Army in East London, creates decorations and passes out Christmas gifts to kids…

.

▶️U.S. first lady Melania Trump visited a Salvation Army center in east London, Wednesday, December 4, sitting with children to make Christmas ornaments and helping to put gifts in bags. 👉London Children Sing Holiday Tune to Melania Trump

https://t.co/N9FjkVXMq4 pic.twitter.com/6kiIjoj7ux — The Voice of America (@VOANews) December 4, 2019

Spreading holiday cheer in London this morning at The Salvation Army Clapton Center. It was great meeting with local children to wrap gifts and make wreaths, which will be donated to those in need. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/77xXCFwZQ7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Laughing in the rain…

“His Rock”… Our First Lady.