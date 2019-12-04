Some NATO Pictures and Videos You Might Not Have Seen…

President Trump and First Lady Melania awaiting entry to the diplomatic reception at No. 10 Downing Street. I title this picture “The Avengers” as it relates on may levels.
On the move…
For the British Audience…
POTUS During NATO Plenary Session…
Hosting the Two-Percent Club….
NATO 2019 Recap Video:
While POTUS works with the NATO assembly, an always stunning First Lady Melania visits the Salvation Army in East London, creates decorations and passes out Christmas gifts to kids…
Laughing in the rain…
She is always beautiful, but I have never seen her smile that way and she looks STUNNING.
She does look stunning in that picture, or should I say more stunning than usual. She smiles like that around children too.
She is bar none, the most beautiful first lady our nation has ever had, in my opinion. I think it’s horrible the way she is maligned by the left and media (redundant, I know). The hatred they constantly spew is unbelievable, it truly is.
Beautiful inside and out.
Fabulous!
She be great!
And you won’t see these in the Slimes or Compost. Too awesome!
She has stopped caring what “they” think and is coming into her own and it shows!! She LOVES children and is never happier than when spending time with them…but oh, never doubt that she is a Mama Grizzly and Professor Kaplan just made a BIG mistake by cracking a joke at the expense of Barron Trump!!
Professor Karlan…
The only thing I’d disagree with you on is your statement that she’s stopped caring what they think. I don’t think she ever did care what they think. I just think she’s starting to show her feelings publicly more now than before. But I don’t think she held them back because of what they’d think. I think she’s an extremely confidant woman and not intimidated or influenced by others.
Good point! I think, initially, she was trying to stay neutral and get along with everyone…as most “traditional” first ladies have done but now, she is done trying to pretend that she cares one whit what any of them think. She is enjoying herself, and is probably delighted in the fact that seeing her happy just makes the loony leftists even more upset!!
☔ Melanie ☔ Sparkles ☔
Amazing couple! And who knows, Melania’s twitter response to the idiot professor may end this impeachment sham or at the very least, reveal it to even more people, who probably were blind to it before!
The BOSS.
She. Be. BEST!
Gives me joy to see these. TY SD.
God bless and keep them and all of us who stand with them.🙏
Peel and Stede.
…. laughing in the rain. I could be wrong, but this is the look of a lady who is genuinely happy and sincerely happy to see her husband. The best pic ever! So far 🙂 And yes, she is stunning.
Thank you! That was lovely!
I know it’s the chopper, but at first glance, the thumbnail with President Trump looks like a shadow of a cross is extending from his side.
Just left citizen free press and read the latest Washington compost leak. It will spin you into the ground with innuendo and propaganda. Hope Sundance gets on it and analyizes it.
Thank you Sundance!!! If we had a real press in this country, we would have seen all of these pictures instead of the three pompous asses that dripped venom for 63 million voting citizens of the United States of America!!!!
These people can just kiss my deplorable irredeemable ass!
Yes.Yes.Yes.
Thank you for posting all this about Melania, Sundance. Other than The Daily Mail there is nothing about the most beautiful, gracious, classiest, bestestestest. First Lady EVAH!
I’m a crusty old retired White Dude and it brings me near to tears to see how blessed we are as a nation to have Melania as our First Lady.
Melania is wonderful!
The Yellow Stream Media can all go sit on a pine cone and just grind it in hopes that maybe it will quit hurting… sometime.
His Rock….Our First Lady
Thank You Sundance
She is so much like our modern version of Jackie O.
She’ll be around for many decades to tell the Trump story and do it with grace and poise.
My eyes were clear and bright
My walk had purpose
My steps were quick and light
And I held firmly
To what I felt was right
Like a rockLike a rock, I was strong as I could be
Like a rock, nothin’ ever got to me
Like a rock, I was something to see
Like a rock
Bob Seger…like a rock
