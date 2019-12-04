Is The Washington Post, New York Times and CNN Now Declaring Professor Mifsud is *NOT* A Russian Asset?…

The CIA primarily leaks PR spin to the Washington Post. The FBI primarily leaks PR spin to the New York Times; and the State Dept. primarily leaks PR spin to CNN. This narrative distribution model is the one constant in an ever changing universe.
Cue the audio visual… Obviously the prior Washington Post effort to conflate the Durham investigation with the Horowitz investigation didn’t get the desired result. As a consequence it only took a few days before the Washington Post was back at it (Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett again) to try obfuscation 2.0; this time with Joseph Mifsud.
For three years the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN have sold the FBI claim that Professor Joseph Mifsud was a Russian operative passing information about Clinton’s emails to George Papadopoulos.
That essential point underpins their defense of the predicate for the CIA and FBI to open the July 31st investigation of the Trump campaign. Again, for three years Joseph Mifsud was sold as a Russian operative; working on behalf of Russian interests.
That “Mifsud is a Russian asset” claim is the fulcrum of Crossfire Hurricane. Mifsud has to be a Russian asset, or else… George Papadopoulos talking to Australian Diplomat Alexander Downer about Mifsud is simply political gossip without merit, value or bearing.
The key point is Mifsud has to be a Russian operative in order for all of the downstream FBI activity to be justified. If Mifsud ain’t Russian, the CIA and FBI have a problem.
It doesn’t matter if Mifsud is Maltese, Taiwanese, Sicilian, Italian, British, Canadian, Chinese, or a half-breed Congolese migrant from Morocco… for the CIA and FBI justification to stick Professor Joseph Mifsud has to be a Russian operative.
Yet for some reason the PR outlet for the CIA and FBI are spending an inordinate amount of time trying to say Mifsud isn’t an American intelligence asset. A ridiculous amount of energy spent on a claim that no-one has ever made. The question remains: Is Joseph Mifsud a Russian Operative?
If no, the CIA and FBI have a world of sh!t on their hands. Period.
Perhaps that’s the reason why the Washington Post are again trying to create and conflate an issue that doesn’t exist. Example:
[…] Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s office contacted U.S. Attorney John Durham, the prosecutor Barr personally tapped to lead a separate review of the 2016 probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, the people said. The inspector general also contacted several U.S. intelligence agencies.
Among Horowitz’s questions: whether a Maltese professor who interacted with a Trump campaign adviser was actually a U.S. intelligence asset deployed to ensnare the campaign, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the inspector general’s findings have not been made public.
But the intelligence agencies said the professor was not among their assets, the people said. And Durham informed Horowitz’s office that his investigation had not produced any evidence that might contradict the inspector general’s findings on that point. (more)
No sh!t.. !! Mifsud isn’t “a U.S. intelligence asset”… and caterpillars never ever wear brown boots…. What’s the point?
No-one has ever said Mifsud was a U.S. intelligence asset. However, for three years the Washington Post, New York Times and CNN have claimed Mifsud was a Russian intelligence asset.
Are these outlets now denying that point?
Or is this media group trying to distract people from remembering their claim of Mifsud being a Russian asset, by shifting the story to disprove something no-one ever claimed… so they don’t have to admit they told a false story for three years?
The problem the Washington Post, New York Times and CNN has is that we do not forget their claims. If Mifsud is not a Russian asset then the primary evidence sold by the FBI and their complicit media -to justify the FBI origination- was all a bunch of horse-pucky.
…”Western Intelligence”
ABOVE (L-R) Joseph Mifsud, Boris Johnson and Prasenjit Kumar
If, as FBI Director James Comey and the FBI investigators have claimed, Joseph Mifsud was a Russian asset… then every intelligence agency in the Western Intelligence Alliance has been compromised…. including our own State Department who invited Mifsud to lecture in Washington DC in January 2017; right before he “disappeared.”
Wow!
If it weren’t for Al Gore inventing the internet, we’d never be able to identify fake news as quickly as we do now. Oh the irony! s/o 🙂
The Mueller report claims that Mifsud lied to the FBI, but he was never prosecuted for lying. The failure to do so is like the dog that didn’t bark. Mueller, the FBI, and CIA all know exactly who he is, i.e., a Western intelligence asset controlled by Italy or the U.K. Brennan had the foreign contacts to utilize Mifsud without any direct connection to him.
I can believe that
If Mifsud is not a US citizen, by what authority can he be prosecuted?
“If no, the CIA and FBI have a world of sh!t on their hands. Period.”
Th CIA and FBI are a world of sh!t. Period.
and they have been for a very long long time.
I lost track. Is he the guy who went into hiding? Maybe they want to flush him out so they can deep six him, like they did with Epstein.
Dead men tell no tales, unless of course they left audio or video.
No, but they still vote Democrat!
🤦♀️
Yes but Barr & Durham found him. And interviewed him.
Wapoop is trying to create another misleading narrative but it won’t fly when the truth comes out.
Yes, he went into hiding, but first he provided his lawyer with a deadman switch video, in case he got arkancided.
Cleanup in aisle 2 and 3.
Clean up in five aisles!
I am assuming those cell phones Barr collected in Italy tie Mifsud to western intelligence, and maybe our CIA. Right, Mr. Brennan? Or possibly Baker through Halper.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why would Barr open a criminal investigation after getting Mifsud’s phones and deposition? Because there was no predicate to spy on Trump. I don’t know what Horowitz is going to say in the IG report, but Horowitz doesn’t have the evidence Barr/Durham have on these guys. I also see that mealy mouth McCabe on CNN as I quickly turn the station. Maybe they will arrest him while he is on air..mid contract.
Ah, TV worth watching!
“Yet for some reason the PR outlet for the CIA and FBI are spending an inordinate amount of time trying to say Mifsud isn’t an American intelligence asset. A ridiculous amount of energy spent on a claim that no-one has ever made. “
Not true, George Papadapolous made that claim and Sundance seemed to endorse it in his November posting in 2018.
The Mockingbird press hard at work.The wapo being the chef the file the press that prints what they are told to print Ben Bradlee(by their master).
When Mifud set up PapaD at the request of the CIA or FBI and got paid $1 million for it then he’s an American IC asset! No?
References/links for the $1 million payoff, please. Are you sure that you are not mixing up Stephan Halper, with Misfud?
Yeah, I don’t see the distinction. If he isn’t Russian then the FBI/CIA/DOJ are caught red-handed framing an innocent man — one who also happens to be the President of the USA.
“Former short-term Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos has been increasingly vocal about his belief he was a target of an elaborate sting operation by the DOJ and FBI in 2016 and 2017.
In general terms, Papadopoulos suspicions are very well founded.
After pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators (FBI) about the date of his contacts with a sketchy Maltese Professor named Joseph Misfud, Mr. Papadopoulos came to the conclusion Misfud was actually an FBI asset working with an agenda to to entrap him within the “spygate” conspiracy.”
Sundance on November 21, 2018
You’re conflating 2 separate issues so probably a troll or you just need to pay closer attention. The FBI / DOJ operation Papa the Greek references is the 10k he was given by Tawil in Israel not the CIA operation Brennan ran using Mifsud. The 10k remains in Greece with Papa’s lawyer.
Been around since the Zimmerman debacle. You can “conflate” all you want, but those are the quotes, they aren’t my words.
Let me help. No one at those three “news” outlets ever said Misfud wasn’t an American intellegence asset, they always said he was a Russian asset, because that’s what they were told to say. Now they are singing a different tune.
Pappa dop is a different story, and not what Sundance was referring to.
That’s not my issue. Sundance is basically saying, “no shit Misfud wasn’t an intelligence asset”, when he endorsed that contrary notion in 2018.
LikeLike
Huh. Whatta you know.
I can kinda it either way. It is not clear from the context (I have not found the original) whether this is a quote from Papadopolous or an inference by Sundance.
In either event, it does not contradict the main point. None of the MSM were saying this – they were all saying Misfud is/was a Russian asset. As was the CIA?FBI?DOJ? etc.?
I appreciate your focus on detail. But no biggy.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/21/team-mueller-responds-to-assertive-papadopoulos-with-brush-back-legal-pitch/#more-156932
TY
TY again for the link.
So, I think Sundance’s comment above still rings true. Papadopolous obviously is getting more confident and strident over time. But who is listening? Us? What about the MSM/Mueller/etc. – whom I will refer to as the opposition. All crickets, except for the notion that Misfud is “linked” to Russia somehow, or as Comey said, a “Russian asset”. Russia, Russia, Russia.
If Papadopolous is correct, and Misfud was acting under the direction of Brennan via SISMI or some other Italian Intelligence Service, there is a lot of trouble ahead. Been a lot of lying going on. Which Barr and Durham may have found on their trip(s) to Italy.
Remember “it depends on yohr definition if “is”.?
Doesn’t it depend on your definition of “asset”? The FBI uses Confidential informants, who CAN do what would be called ENTRAPMENT, because the CI isn’t a LE officer.
CIA uses people in a similar way, for the very reason of DENIABILITY. SO, Misfud wasn’t an FBI Special agent, OR a CIA officer.
Doing their bidding, now thats a different matter.
As for Durham getting Misfuds cell phones, he could either have gotten them to preserve evidence, or to destroy/hide it, in which case it is,with Hillarys servers, Weiners laptop, DWS’s laptop, man they gonna have to rent a warehouse if this keeps up!
Speaking of Misfuds cell phones didn’t Sidney Powell listing the cell phones, with SIM card #’s, at least strongly INFER that Misfud had U.S. Government cell phones, hence WAS an asset of SOME 3 letter agency?
Maybe THATS what WaPo is trying to refute?
Interesting that,SOMEONE in Government gave Sidney that info.
Since Durham got the cell phones, if this mysterious someone had confidence Durham was going to protect, rather than bury the evidence, would they have given the info to Sidney?
Indeed!
Ms. Sidney Powell found out about the cell phones somehow. I did not tell her. Did you? In fact I had never heard there were cell phone until she made that filing.
Deeper and deeper we go. It would be really interesting to know who the person(s) are feeding info to Ms. Powell. But maybe damaging to her case to find out at this point?
ganesh
Sundance wrote, sometime back about a,# of key pieces of info that he and others have used to put things together.
Mostly official documents, but he can not attribute WHO releassd them.
Going from memory, there is the,Stroxz/Page texts, the Fisa application with the wrong date on it, used as a leak trap to get that Senate Staffer, who then wasn’t charged with leaking,…
So, he has another one to add to the list. Perhaps there ARE some ‘White hats working behind the scenes, and STAYING behind the scenes, cause they feel they can do more good there?
We may NEVER know, but these tidbits HAVE been vital, in putting the pieces together, to unravel the mess.
Those SIM cards had UK codes.
Ah, VEEEERRRY INTERESTING.
Then what would Durham be doing asking Italians for them?
Guy was a contractor, for ‘Western intelligence’ whether you call him an ‘asset’ or not is irrelevent.
And notice WaPo is saying, that IG report is,saying IG found no evidence Misfud was a US asset.
Just as he found no evidence of bias.
Mifsud had his lawyer hand over his phones to the Italians. There was also a deposition. These things were part of that trip Barr and Durham made to Rome.
Here’s more.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/mifsuds-phones-obtained-by-durham-have-uk-sim-cards-tying-them-to-the-uk-and-back-to-john-brennan/
If the FBI and CIA were laundering their money through ONA, they could plausibly claim that Mifsud was not an “asset” of theirs because he would have been contracted via DOD and Halper. Layers of deniability. He would have been a DoD “asset” contractually. This is a similar strategy the Clinton campaign used to hire Christopher Steele. They used a law firm to hire Fusion GPS to hire Steele, which was a very effective way to launder the money in a way that would be difficult to trace unless….
…..you get a court order directing F-GPS and Perkins Coie to release their financial records.
Which may be why Durham is so interested in ONA and expanded his investigation to include their activities.
If true, it would make PapaD right (indirectly) while also explaining some of the understandable confusion about who was working for whom. But, the key point stands: the Mueller report (and other investigations) rely on the false idea that Mifsud was a Russian asset. I don’t recall Mueller naming Mifsud, probably for this very reason because if we know the name, we know Mueller’s b.s. story is flatly b.s.
They can’t credibly open a counterintelligence investigation based on a guy you invite to train your agents suddenly becoming a Russian asset after years of working with us. So, hide the money, just like Clinton tried to do.
Curiouser and curiouser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
James Comey needs Mifsud to be a russian asset to justify his spying on Trump.
Someone should also notice that Durham does NOT report to the IG 🙂
LikeLiked by 11 people
Excellent point. So no obligation to pass what he knows to the IG.
NICE.
Do you feel that the IG report will help exonerate Gen Flynn?
Hi Sidney! You are up late tonight! Your comment just reinforces my belief that this is one of SD’s most important postings! We are at a critical turning point! Yeah!
It’s my personal theory that Barr is doing nothing but sightseeing and laughing his bagpipes off at everyone, both for and against this whole coup, who is anxiously awaiting a whisper of what he’s actually doing.
I could be wrong, obviously.
This is the way I see it.
A criminal investigation is as funny as a heart attack. Personally, I’m hoping some intel people are feeling pain.
Is the department of misinformation trying to obfuscate via double agent leaks that there was a hoax, or more, in the ol (Salem Pa. like) witch hunt?
Whom would of thought?
Avoid being distracted by the shiny objects, or hype.
“Prove all things,
hold fast to that which is good.”
Thess. 5: 21
Gymcy81:. I am a decendent of Bridget Bishop, the first witch to be hung in Salem in 1692!
This Mifsud story is the one, above all, that tells me the degree of corruption America is up against–combating the bureaucratic Deep State and the New York/Wapo Media who work in tandem for the Democratic Party/Clinton/Obama Crime Cartel.
Plenty of people, like the current CIA chief for just one—know who Mifsud was working for. It should have taken three days for America to know….and we have been waiting three years.
During that time, the only crack in the damn has been the Mueller Report calling him a person with “connections to Russia” rather than a “Russian agent”. That merely means he’s been to Russia and maybe had lunch with some Russians—millions of people have connections to Russia…but Mueller’s henchmen figured that phraseology would fool us Heartland Rustics.
The fact that Mifsuds affiliations can still be in doubt is a distinct sign of the very powerful and sinister forces America is up against. Best reason I have seen for pessimism that real justice will ever be done.
The Deep State is indeed deep and wide. Mifsud is/was a Russian agent in the same sense that Carter Page is/was a Russian agent. If the FBI/CIA/Obama “admin” needed them to be Russian agents, they were Russian agents. When it comes to coups, the truth is whatever the over throwers say it is.
Did anyone see this?
Seems as if McCabe almost let it out
at the validity of spygate. That’s how
I interpret his can of worms comment.
Regarding the threesome pictured.
FTA: ● Mifsud is a “good old friend” of Prasenjit Kumar (aka Prasenjit Kumar Singh), owner of the London School of Executive Training. It appears to be through the Kumar connection that Mifsud became acquainted with Alok Sharma MP and later met Britain’s foreign secretary, Boris Johnson.
View at Medium.com
More…
FTA: .That in itself might not be significant — Mifsud appears to have been a virtuoso networker — but Kumar was also a Facebook friend of Olga Polonskaya, the mysterious Russian woman who in March last year attended a meeting with Mifsud and Trump “adviser” George Papadopoulos posing as a niece of President Putin.
Last month, Mifsud and Kumar both attended a Conservative party fundraising dinner where they were photographed with foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Kumar posted the photo on Facebook, where it was “liked” by Ms Polonskaya.
Link for above excerpt.
View at Medium.com
So, Boris Johnson knows Mifsud too? How interesting.
So from this we are likely able to infer that the Horowitz report will be addressing Mifsud to a certain degree and the “Mifsud is a Russian intelligence asset” narrative is going to collapse in upon itself.
The media hasn’t been able to tell the truth about Mifsud because Mueller bought the same Mifsud narrative and conveniently failed to verify this important detail. That failure to investigate alone is an idiotic one because if Mifsud IS a Russian asset then nearly the entire Western intelligence apparatus has been compromised by one single man. 007 eat your heart out. This is the thread that unravels Mueller’s Christmas sweater.
Taking this a step further, if Mifsud is NOT a Russian intelligence asset, then Durham is going to draw some blood in the Justice system. A lot of it.
This little Mifsud character has put these anti-democracy coup plotters in a very small box: Mifsud is a Russian asset and Western intelligence is compromised (and hopelessly, absurdly Keystone cops-like inept) or the entirety of Western intelligence spied on the Trump campaign. What’s it gonna be you clowns at the Special Counsel and media?
Do you have anything new to share about your neighbor and AAG Huber and his investigation?
No I’ve been purposefully holding off due to what I feel is a heightened anti-leak effort at the DOJ and I didn’t want to get him into any trouble even though he’s not attached to the Horowitz investigation and also was not on Huber’s special team looking into that kind of stuff. I’m going to catch him this weekend and get his thoughts on the FISA report and see if I can get an update on what Huber is up to.
It was justified because Orange Man Bad is a Russian Asset! Or maybe a Ukrainian asset. Or maybe a Turkish Asset (Turkeygate is on deck and getting ready to go to bat). POTUS is some foreign country’s asset! And that’s the story we’re sticking to! Maybe.
No it is trure. It’s a word game to confuse the situation. Like when Slick Willy tried the depends on what the definition of is is. Mifsud is not as US Intelligence asset because he is a Italian Intelligence asset. Just another lame attempt to conflate the two so as to muddy the water and confuse the situation.The claim Papadopoulos made and Sundance seemingly endorsed was that Mifsud was a Western Intelligence asset. So as Sundance stated no one is or has claimed he was a US Intelligence asset. While the C_A mouthpiece WaPo marches along to their masters will still trying to control the carefully but poorly crafted now crumbling narrative.
All of this begs the question: “Is Josef Mifsud still alive?”
He seems to have disappeared and a lot of people would certainly love to see him floating in a river.
I’m beginning to think that 3 weeks ago Horowitz was done, but then Durham or Barr whispered in his ear that Mifsud was Italian Intelligence used by Brennan’s CIA to spy on Popadopolous. Then Horowitz did some fancy re-writing and here we are.
An interesting article: IG report backs whistleblower fired after flagging Stefan Halper contracts
https://www.worldtribune.com/ig-report-backs-whistleblower-fired-after-flagging-stefan-halper-contracts/
DoD IG. I give it good odds that the money used to pay Halper was not entirely DoD money, but reprogrammed money from CIA or DOJ or both to maintain an “air gap”. They can claim Halper (and by extension, Mifsud) is not a CIA asset because he is on contract with DoD. But they maintain operational control, and ONA provides the cover story. The whistleblower blew the cover story.
Hey, just a shoutout to Bongino – he’s auditioning for the bigs, and he’s doing damn well. Good man.
Just a side note. This final IG investigations generated at least 2 separate investigations, 1 into Comey, the other into the use of Confidential Human sources. It also seems like Horrowitz was up against a deadline to produce 1 or 2 semi-annual reports
Those are some mundane possible reasons for delay(s), as opposed to more exotic ones. That sid, I don’t believe Sen Grassley would’ve expressed concern in public if the overall delay weren’t unusual from his perspective
So for the very first time, all 3 (CIA=CNN, FBI=NYT, State=Wash Post) are trying to spin the same narrative together!
They must be getting more desperate to co-operate, hoisting a heavy dead narrative!
“caterpillars never ever wear brown boots.” I noticed that a long time ago.
Big Picture, people! Think Big Picture! What is this leak about? This leak is about something the coup plotters are very, very, worried about. They don’t need to leak about Mifsud or construct a narrative if he is an irrelevant side-issue. They are going after this because DURHAM is going after this.
This leak confirms that Durham is hot on the right trail.
The IG can ask around, make phone calls, etc. but nobody has to tell him the truth, or they can feed a half truth, or Durham and Horowitz can agree that for the purposes of the Durham investigation it is best to keep the Mifsud thing under wraps. So, tell the truth: Mifsud was not an FBI or CIA asset.
He was probably hired via Halper as a DOD asset (via the Office of Net Assessment). For example, maybe ONA has a contract vehicle they leverage. CIA reprograms their money and sends it to ONA manages both the money and the contract. But CIA (or FBI or whoever is actually paying the bills) is the one directing the contractors. By doing so, CIA and FBI can claim the “asset” is not theirs (he would technically be DOD’s “asset), but they maintain operational control which is easy to conceal. Such as via an encrypted blackberry…
Hokkada:. The most important takeaway is the simple fact that Mifsud is not a Russian asset.
Any other combination and the predicate does not hold water!
The legal predicate becomes illegal!
Suddenly it becomes criminal!
It would have been nice for the IG to not announce the date of release of the FISA abuse/Coup report. He sure made it easy for the C_A/Shareblue/MSM to launch their obfuscation/psyop attack in advance of release.
Joemama:. Well on the bright side they are outing themselves right on schedule!
