House Republican Leadership Hold an Impeachment Rebuttal Press Conference – DC Media Ignore…

The republican leadership from the U.S. House of Representatives held a press conference today as a rebuttal to the democrat impeachment inquiry report. House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins joined GOP leadership to discuss the significant issues with the impeachment process. WATCH:
.
Everything We The People ever needed to know about media bias is completely visible at the end of the press conference. Few DC media attended. Apparently the republican rebuttal message is antithetical to the DC media objective.
Seconds after the presser concluded we witness the lack of media interest….
Nothing here – move on
Well It’s simple, same reason they’re not swarming Durham when he walks out of his office. Mamet said “Liberals have to pretend not to know things.” I say it’s even better if they don’t.
GOP pressers are rarely if ever attended by more than a handful of Fake News participants.
Causes one to wonder, Why Bother?
Same bunch of media whores who follow Durham around like SD pointed out last night. No surprise here…
Republican Senate MUST THROW THIS CRAP OUT!!!
HOUSE REPUBLICANS MUST FORGET ABOUT FAKE NEWS MEDIA AND SCREAM FOR THE TURTLE!
Breath taking what we are witnessing. A takeover of a country where the majority of the population won’t know they are under a totalitarian regime change for months if not years.
Its not a takeover if Senate SQUASHES THIS JOKE NOW!
These are not personal files shared for extortion, these are PERSONAL RECORDS OF PRESIDENT’S ATTORNEY, REPUBLICAN HOUSE MINORITY MEMBER AND REPUBLICAN AIDES!
I wonder if “1” speaking to Rudy is the President?
I think it has already happened. We are living in a police state..military, industrial, media, government complex.
Nah they had 2 chances early on after Trump was elected; they punted both opportunities. If shit happens even the “pretend it’s not happening” crowd will know. 😉
The left are doing the bidding of the UN that is in cahoots with the Chinese government to form a one world government. They are using climate change as an excuse to do anything they want to do.
The latest example is a Danish professor who is forecasting the use of military force to attack nations who are not compliant with the climate control regulations. See here:
https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2019/12/03/danish-academic-u-n-might-use-military-to-enforce-climate-agenda/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=daily&utm_campaign=20191203&utm_content=Final
If they were serious about pollution causing climate change they would want to attack China. Take a look at this world pollution map and note how clean the air is in the US as opposed to europe and especially China. Note how China has the worst air in the world.
https://waqi.info/
I think the US could eliminate every vestige of the UN in about 20 minutes.
WOW! That thought just cheered me right up!
Where’s the Turtle ?
Counting his ChiCom-RINO blood money…
Hiding inside his shell.
Confirming Constitutional judges.
Are you SURE they are Constitutional judges? Or are you just taking HIS WORD that they are Constitutional judges.
liberals and the liberal media… just all of those democrat clowns, they disgust me.
Send in the totalitarian clowns — never mind, they’re here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Totalitarianism
I attended elite east coast political science graduate school where he learned never, ever disagree with the leftist professors. I finished up at a flyover state school with no problems whatsoever. Apparently this was good training for the DC Swamp in which staying on message and getting paid is much more important than abstract notions of truth or fairness.
The MSM’s true power comes not from what they cover, but what they choose to not cover.
Then there is this: https://uncoverdc.com/2019/12/02/impeachment-motivations-part-2-hiding-links-to-corruption/
Burn the MSM down.
VSGPDJT does not use email because he is aware of the risks. Remember what he himself pointed out about his phone calls. Hell, I’m suspicious of Smart TVs, Alexa, NEST (a Google gizmo), traffic cameras, etc., and anything and everything else that has microphones & cameras. I am constantly aware of my privacy being violated and I’m just a dumbass really old lady looking to live out the rest of my life in the pursuit of my version of life, liberty, & happiness. If these gubmint types, & those closely associated with gubmint types, can’t figure out that their every word & move is being monitored, and if they are stupid enough to be caught saying & doing the things that will assist in the impeachment of the best President this country has had the privilege to be governed by in modern times, then we’ve been dooming ourselves all along anyhow. So ask yourself – Do you really think they are that stupid?
The Republicon/Decpticons have been f’ing us for years & we have allowed it to happen. You know it’s true & so do I.
I sincerely pray that VSGPDJT has a team that can pull the ace out of his sleeve that I know we are all counting on. Because if he doesn’t have that team, if he doesn’t have that ace (and I FIRMLY believe that he does), then bend over . . . you know what to do.
God help us all.
Liked by another old lady who too wants to pursue life, liberty and happiness especially because my 50 yr old son just got married and has 3 very young kids who deserve a free USA. I hope to live to 100 so I see them graduate, go to college and marry.
teabag14,
Great post. Weismann recently appeared on TV, and said something like,”focus on the END game”. Always good to LISTEN when the enemy speaks.
The ‘end game’, or goal of the insurance policy coup has ALWAYS been, from day one, the same.
Watergate 2.0.
Specifically, impeachment in the House, a trial in the Senate, massive media spin, leading up to the,designated brutus, a Republicon Senator going to the,POTUS and saying “Mr. President, there are enough votes in the Senate to convict. For sake of party and country, please resign!”
Lindsey has positioned himself,as Brutus. The first plan was for Mueller team to p.o. PDJT enough to fire the SC team. Then McConnell et al would have been in front of the cameras, saying “Its Nixon all over again!” and “No one is above the law, not even the POTUS!”
Anyway, didn’t work. Still the TRIAL in the Senate is the real deal.
Do NOT pay any attention to what Lindsey, Cornyn, etc. SAY; they will make GREAT speaches, defending PDJT, and decrying the unfairness of it all.
Just like Lindseys Kavanaugh speech, these are free media, reelection (THEIRS, not PDJT’s) speaches.
Watch for “procedural votes”, to go against PDJT by one vote, restricting his ability to put on a vigorous defence in subtle or not so subtle ways.
Thing is, there end game ain’t gonna work, and will blow up in their faces.
He is saving declassification FOR the,Senate trial, and has the opportunity to EXPOSE them all.
Secondly, he wouldn’t resign. He would force thos Senators to go on the record, and down in the,history books,. .
And THEN tell them to pound sand.
Dershowitz made MORE liberal enemies, awhile back by writing an op-ed, saying a POTUS could question the validity of an impeachment, and appeal to SCOTUS.
Ginsberg will likely be casting her vote by ouiji board by then, so a 4/4 tie, and tie goes to PDJT.
Anyway, after his defence, and knowing they will have to vote on the record, AND go down in the history books, AND knowing it probably won’t be sustained, so all for nothing, I don’t think Mitch can cajole enough Republicon Senators to jump off the cliff.
Anyway, thats what I see as the Uniparty end game, and I don’t think it will work any better than all their wiley coyote ACME Lawfare plans have, so far.
Dutchman, I read your posts frequently. I like your assessment and you describe a highly plausible ace up the sleeve. When I think about it, there may be no other choice but to expose them all. We know PDJT has leverage but that isn’t enough. Not anymore. Incineration/Cremation of the creatures & the swamp they live in is required (in my view) or they will merely rise again like the creature from the black lagoon. I want better – much better – for my grandsons. ❤🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also suspect he has a couple of “October Surprises” that are gonna knock their socks off!
McConnell has been forced to come more out of his shell, in the age of Trump, than he ever did before.
Republicon/Decepticon always committed their traitorous betrayals behind closed doors.
But he has done numerous ‘tells’, recently.
Either he and Decepticons will totally expose themselves, so that no,Republican voter can fail to see, or when he looks,across the poker table at Trump, he will blink and fold.
“KNOW when to walk away, and know when to run.”
Intersting times, huh?
To be sure! You mentioned Wiley Coyote. I haven’t seen him, but I personally with my own eyes in real life saw TWO roadrunners yesterday! One of my neighbors has regular visits from a roadrunner. She & her husband call him Bob! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣
We hear the coyotes at night. When one makes a kill (probably a rabbit, as there are lots) it signals its made a kill, by howling. Then, all the others rush to the scene, and set up a cacaphony of howls, confirming the pecking order that detirmines who eats in what order.
We have cactus wrens, which are like roadrunners on steroids. Coyotes aren’t stupid enough to mess with them.
And Crows, Hawks, Eagles. Very rarely bobcats.
My wife and I once watched a wolf walk about 40’towards our car, walk right past the closed window, and then slip into the forest.
Beautiful animal, probably 140-200Lbs, He was WALKING mind you, but we didn’t get a photo. Too quick, and we were too mesmerised.
Bob, huh? Like my crow named Fred?
What are the McConnell tells, if you don’t mind. Thanks!
You are assuming that anything nefarious was said, I believe all Giuliani. Nunes and Salomon are smarter than that. This another case of guilt by innuendo.
You should reread the posts you are replying to. We have assumed no such thing.
The pic of the lack of media interest is absolute proof of media bias.
“Media bias” assumes that their “media function” is to perform some form of journalism and/or gathering of information and/or reporting of information. But that’s not their function, and not what they do. So… in a strange way… they’re not biased at all.
Exactly! Then candidate Trump said in his October 2016 “The Establishment” speech that the MSM is no longer in the journalism business. He knew the media would do everything in their power to destroy him and stop the MAGA movement.
A tree fell in the woods. Nobody was there. Did it make a sound?
This was a fake media appearance RINO style.
Well, perhaps the simplest answer is that we need to introduce real-time internet bandwidth and technology into “the next Amendment to our Constitution.”
From now on, “We, the People of the United States” can interpose our new-found technological prerogatives: “We can suspend your proceedings until We have injected a real-time vote. And, this vote will supersede both the House and the Senate, propelling our demands directly to the President’s desk. (And, should he decline, “We, the People,” directly, shall have the final say.
Yes, from now on, the House and the Senate will only be left to deal with the detritus. After all, “in the 21st Century, ‘we have the technology.'”
Pro-tip: Democrats don’t feel bad about corruption — they get off on it…
Beginning to believe the game is to impeach BOTH Trump and Pence! Nancy becomes President. She appoints Hillary, then resigns; she appoints Barack as VP. All hell breaks loose as they undo everything Trump has accomplished and literally hands the USA over to Xi. Paranoid? Bet your life on it; they did!
I agree, that’s why she said we aren’t out of Paris climate change.
On the other hand, Pelosi’s garbled speech and confused demeanor have shown indications of senility. It is quite possible she really does think we are still in the climate change agreement.
I think Pelosi has held power for so long she believes if she says a thing it becomes true automatically. That may be part of the reason she is having such a hard time accepting that Donald Trump actually is the President.
Wha they accuse yourself u of is what you are guilty of. Period. The left and their stacked courts and left wing media, will be hard to beat. Just saying. 😢
I don’t believe they will be as hard to beat as some think. The media, the Courts etc etc have NOT convinced Pres Trump’s supporters to abandon him and more and more of the “middle” and minorities are walking away from the “smart people”
More and more people seem to be relying on their own experience of life and less and less on what the “false gods” tell them SHOULD be their experience of life.
People would far rather have actual employment and relative comfort than pie-in-the-sky climate change and all the rest of the “woke” crapola..
Oops , what they accuse you of is what they are guilty of.
If the media will not cover it, it could be all over.
Except for a few in the House, there are NO real Republicans supporting PDJT.
The bastards are sitting on the fence checking the prevailing winds before committing.
We deplorables may not have the capability of disseminating the truth to the masses.
Is AG Barr the last – or only – hope we have for justice?
Its depressing.
Where’s Ristvan? He usually slaps me back to reality.
I love the smell of fear. The media blacks out that which they fear most. They are terrified of what is happening, and they know every second they give Repubs is a nail in the Democrats’ coffin. Every minute they give is 1,000 phone calls to the vulnerable MAGA districts.
This isn’t the media blowing off the GOP. This is fear.
I agree, hokkoda. The “smart people” are in a panic as their ratings drop. People are tuning out in ever greater numbers. They have overplayed their hand with the impeachment farce. But for the terminally “woke”, people recognize the media and the Left “piling on”. Most can recognize bullies and they don’t like it.
Its time for the Republicans to go scorched earth on these DCOM enemies of the state………….or Trump can call up the MAGA Militia. I guarantee he could have 100k + Fully Armed Patriots in DC within a week to drain the swamp.
What is this, an Eeyore convention?
Snap out of it, people!
Damn right. If the media were confident, they’d cover the GOP if just to mock them. When they don’t show up? That’s the media admitting the GOP is landing body blows.
They are trying desperately to hold the Democrats together long enough to get the impeachment the media has ORDERED the Democrats to produce.
The President has a rally in Hershey, PA one week from tonight. Then maybe some of us will calm ourselves. I believe he will be President of the United States next week.
A lot of people will have Hershey’s kisses in their pants next week at this time.
I HATE the Democrats with EVERY fiber of my being. All of them.
On a happier note WeBuildTheWall has received a contract from the US government for $268 million to build 31 miles of new wall. A nice Christmas present.
Remember they were purposely left out of the wall contracting process by the US government (Uniparty).
Combined with their private funding (0..5 + 3.5) they will get to build a total of 35 miles of new wall.
I think they also got an invite to the White House too.
The left is following the UN. The UN is working with the Chinese government towards forming a one world government. Read this article about the possibility of using military action against non green countries who refuse the UN’s agenda.
https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2019/12/03/danish-academic-u-n-might-use-military-to-enforce-climate-agenda/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=daily&utm_campaign=20191203&utm_content=Final
ALSO: For those who are sick of hearing that the US is one of the worst polluters on planet Earth, look at the global air pollution map in the link below. Note that the US has much cleaner air than Europe. Note also how filthy China’s air is. Note that the UN only ever praises China while constantly hitting the US with blistering attacks.
https://waqi.info/
