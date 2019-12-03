House Republican Leadership Hold an Impeachment Rebuttal Press Conference – DC Media Ignore…

The republican leadership from the U.S. House of Representatives held a press conference today as a rebuttal to the democrat impeachment inquiry report. House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins joined GOP leadership to discuss the significant issues with the impeachment process. WATCH:

Everything We The People ever needed to know about media bias is completely visible at the end of the press conference. Few DC media attended. Apparently the republican rebuttal message is antithetical to the DC media objective.

Seconds after the presser concluded we witness the lack of media interest….