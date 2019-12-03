House Republican Leadership Hold an Impeachment Rebuttal Press Conference – DC Media Ignore…

Posted on December 3, 2019 by

The republican leadership from the U.S. House of Representatives held a press conference today as a rebuttal to the democrat impeachment inquiry report.  House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins joined GOP leadership to discuss the significant issues with the impeachment process.  WATCH:

.

Everything We The People ever needed to know about media bias is completely visible at the end of the press conference.  Few DC media attended.  Apparently the republican rebuttal message is antithetical to the DC media objective.

Seconds after the presser concluded we witness the lack of media interest….

58 Responses to House Republican Leadership Hold an Impeachment Rebuttal Press Conference – DC Media Ignore…

  1. guybee55 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    Nothing here – move on

    

    
    • luke says:
      December 3, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      Well It’s simple, same reason they’re not swarming Durham when he walks out of his office. Mamet said “Liberals have to pretend not to know things.” I say it’s even better if they don’t.

      

      
  2. jeans2nd says:
    December 3, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    GOP pressers are rarely if ever attended by more than a handful of Fake News participants.
    Causes one to wonder, Why Bother?

    

    
  3. The Boss says:
    December 3, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Same bunch of media whores who follow Durham around like SD pointed out last night. No surprise here…

    

    
  4. Publius2016 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    Republican Senate MUST THROW THIS CRAP OUT!!!

    HOUSE REPUBLICANS MUST FORGET ABOUT FAKE NEWS MEDIA AND SCREAM FOR THE TURTLE!

    

    
  5. Zorro says:
    December 3, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    Breath taking what we are witnessing. A takeover of a country where the majority of the population won’t know they are under a totalitarian regime change for months if not years.

    

    
  6. ericsrightsock says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Where’s the Turtle ?

    

    
  7. Rosemaryflower says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    liberals and the liberal media… just all of those democrat clowns, they disgust me.

    

    
  8. Caius Lowell says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    I attended elite east coast political science graduate school where he learned never, ever disagree with the leftist professors. I finished up at a flyover state school with no problems whatsoever. Apparently this was good training for the DC Swamp in which staying on message and getting paid is much more important than abstract notions of truth or fairness.

    

    
  9. David Vicknair says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    The MSM’s true power comes not from what they cover, but what they choose to not cover.

    

    
  10. TradeBait says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Burn the MSM down.

    

    
  11. teabag14 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    VSGPDJT does not use email because he is aware of the risks. Remember what he himself pointed out about his phone calls. Hell, I’m suspicious of Smart TVs, Alexa, NEST (a Google gizmo), traffic cameras, etc., and anything and everything else that has microphones & cameras. I am constantly aware of my privacy being violated and I’m just a dumbass really old lady looking to live out the rest of my life in the pursuit of my version of life, liberty, & happiness. If these gubmint types, & those closely associated with gubmint types, can’t figure out that their every word & move is being monitored, and if they are stupid enough to be caught saying & doing the things that will assist in the impeachment of the best President this country has had the privilege to be governed by in modern times, then we’ve been dooming ourselves all along anyhow. So ask yourself – Do you really think they are that stupid?

    The Republicon/Decpticons have been f’ing us for years & we have allowed it to happen. You know it’s true & so do I.

    I sincerely pray that VSGPDJT has a team that can pull the ace out of his sleeve that I know we are all counting on. Because if he doesn’t have that team, if he doesn’t have that ace (and I FIRMLY believe that he does), then bend over . . . you know what to do.

    God help us all.

    

    
    • jebg46 says:
      December 3, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      Liked by another old lady who too wants to pursue life, liberty and happiness especially because my 50 yr old son just got married and has 3 very young kids who deserve a free USA. I hope to live to 100 so I see them graduate, go to college and marry.

      

      
    • Dutchman says:
      December 3, 2019 at 10:27 pm

      teabag14,
      Great post. Weismann recently appeared on TV, and said something like,”focus on the END game”. Always good to LISTEN when the enemy speaks.

      The ‘end game’, or goal of the insurance policy coup has ALWAYS been, from day one, the same.

      Watergate 2.0.
      Specifically, impeachment in the House, a trial in the Senate, massive media spin, leading up to the,designated brutus, a Republicon Senator going to the,POTUS and saying “Mr. President, there are enough votes in the Senate to convict. For sake of party and country, please resign!”

      Lindsey has positioned himself,as Brutus. The first plan was for Mueller team to p.o. PDJT enough to fire the SC team. Then McConnell et al would have been in front of the cameras, saying “Its Nixon all over again!” and “No one is above the law, not even the POTUS!”

      Anyway, didn’t work. Still the TRIAL in the Senate is the real deal.

      Do NOT pay any attention to what Lindsey, Cornyn, etc. SAY; they will make GREAT speaches, defending PDJT, and decrying the unfairness of it all.

      Just like Lindseys Kavanaugh speech, these are free media, reelection (THEIRS, not PDJT’s) speaches.

      Watch for “procedural votes”, to go against PDJT by one vote, restricting his ability to put on a vigorous defence in subtle or not so subtle ways.

      Thing is, there end game ain’t gonna work, and will blow up in their faces.
      He is saving declassification FOR the,Senate trial, and has the opportunity to EXPOSE them all.

      Secondly, he wouldn’t resign. He would force thos Senators to go on the record, and down in the,history books,. .
      And THEN tell them to pound sand.

      Dershowitz made MORE liberal enemies, awhile back by writing an op-ed, saying a POTUS could question the validity of an impeachment, and appeal to SCOTUS.
      Ginsberg will likely be casting her vote by ouiji board by then, so a 4/4 tie, and tie goes to PDJT.

      Anyway, after his defence, and knowing they will have to vote on the record, AND go down in the history books, AND knowing it probably won’t be sustained, so all for nothing, I don’t think Mitch can cajole enough Republicon Senators to jump off the cliff.

      Anyway, thats what I see as the Uniparty end game, and I don’t think it will work any better than all their wiley coyote ACME Lawfare plans have, so far.

      

      
      • teabag14 says:
        December 3, 2019 at 11:04 pm

        Dutchman, I read your posts frequently. I like your assessment and you describe a highly plausible ace up the sleeve. When I think about it, there may be no other choice but to expose them all. We know PDJT has leverage but that isn’t enough. Not anymore. Incineration/Cremation of the creatures & the swamp they live in is required (in my view) or they will merely rise again like the creature from the black lagoon. I want better – much better – for my grandsons. ❤🇺🇸

        

        
        • Dutchman says:
          December 3, 2019 at 11:12 pm

          I think he has about 52 aces up his sleeve, and they ain’t got nothing.

          I also suspect he has a couple of “October Surprises” that are gonna knock their socks off!

          McConnell has been forced to come more out of his shell, in the age of Trump, than he ever did before.
          Republicon/Decepticon always committed their traitorous betrayals behind closed doors.

          But he has done numerous ‘tells’, recently.

          Either he and Decepticons will totally expose themselves, so that no,Republican voter can fail to see, or when he looks,across the poker table at Trump, he will blink and fold.
          “KNOW when to walk away, and know when to run.”

          Intersting times, huh?

          

          
          • teabag14 says:
            December 3, 2019 at 11:28 pm

            To be sure! You mentioned Wiley Coyote. I haven’t seen him, but I personally with my own eyes in real life saw TWO roadrunners yesterday! One of my neighbors has regular visits from a roadrunner. She & her husband call him Bob! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣

            

            
            • Dutchman says:
              December 3, 2019 at 11:39 pm

              We hear the coyotes at night. When one makes a kill (probably a rabbit, as there are lots) it signals its made a kill, by howling. Then, all the others rush to the scene, and set up a cacaphony of howls, confirming the pecking order that detirmines who eats in what order.

              We have cactus wrens, which are like roadrunners on steroids. Coyotes aren’t stupid enough to mess with them.
              And Crows, Hawks, Eagles. Very rarely bobcats.
              My wife and I once watched a wolf walk about 40’towards our car, walk right past the closed window, and then slip into the forest.
              Beautiful animal, probably 140-200Lbs, He was WALKING mind you, but we didn’t get a photo. Too quick, and we were too mesmerised.

              Bob, huh? Like my crow named Fred?

              

              
          • dawndoe says:
            December 3, 2019 at 11:32 pm

            What are the McConnell tells, if you don’t mind. Thanks!

            

            
    • zurizara says:
      December 3, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      You are assuming that anything nefarious was said, I believe all Giuliani. Nunes and Salomon are smarter than that. This another case of guilt by innuendo.

      

      
  12. Greg1 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    The pic of the lack of media interest is absolute proof of media bias.

    

    
    • mr.piddles says:
      December 3, 2019 at 10:33 pm

      “Media bias” assumes that their “media function” is to perform some form of journalism and/or gathering of information and/or reporting of information. But that’s not their function, and not what they do. So… in a strange way… they’re not biased at all.

      

      
  13. WES says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    A tree fell in the woods. Nobody was there. Did it make a sound?

    This was a fake media appearance RINO style.

    

    
  14. Mike Robinson says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Well, perhaps the simplest answer is that we need to introduce real-time internet bandwidth and technology into “the next Amendment to our Constitution.”

    From now on, “We, the People of the United States” can interpose our new-found technological prerogatives: “We can suspend your proceedings until We have injected a real-time vote. And, this vote will supersede both the House and the Senate, propelling our demands directly to the President’s desk. (And, should he decline, “We, the People,” directly, shall have the final say.

    Yes, from now on, the House and the Senate will only be left to deal with the detritus. After all, “in the 21st Century, ‘we have the technology.'”

    

    
  15. Caius Lowell says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Pro-tip: Democrats don’t feel bad about corruption — they get off on it…

    

    
  16. grumpyqs says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Beginning to believe the game is to impeach BOTH Trump and Pence! Nancy becomes President. She appoints Hillary, then resigns; she appoints Barack as VP. All hell breaks loose as they undo everything Trump has accomplished and literally hands the USA over to Xi. Paranoid? Bet your life on it; they did!

    

    
  17. loteal2014 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Wha they accuse yourself u of is what you are guilty of. Period. The left and their stacked courts and left wing media, will be hard to beat. Just saying. 😢

    

    
    • mikeyboo says:
      December 3, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      I don’t believe they will be as hard to beat as some think. The media, the Courts etc etc have NOT convinced Pres Trump’s supporters to abandon him and more and more of the “middle” and minorities are walking away from the “smart people”
      More and more people seem to be relying on their own experience of life and less and less on what the “false gods” tell them SHOULD be their experience of life.
      People would far rather have actual employment and relative comfort than pie-in-the-sky climate change and all the rest of the “woke” crapola..

      

      
  18. loteal2014 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Oops , what they accuse you of is what they are guilty of.

    

    
  19. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    If the media will not cover it, it could be all over.
    Except for a few in the House, there are NO real Republicans supporting PDJT.
    The bastards are sitting on the fence checking the prevailing winds before committing.
    We deplorables may not have the capability of disseminating the truth to the masses.
    Is AG Barr the last – or only – hope we have for justice?
    Its depressing.
    Where’s Ristvan? He usually slaps me back to reality.

    

    
  20. hokkoda says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    I love the smell of fear. The media blacks out that which they fear most. They are terrified of what is happening, and they know every second they give Repubs is a nail in the Democrats’ coffin. Every minute they give is 1,000 phone calls to the vulnerable MAGA districts.

    This isn’t the media blowing off the GOP. This is fear.

    

    
    • mikeyboo says:
      December 3, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      I agree, hokkoda. The “smart people” are in a panic as their ratings drop. People are tuning out in ever greater numbers. They have overplayed their hand with the impeachment farce. But for the terminally “woke”, people recognize the media and the Left “piling on”. Most can recognize bullies and they don’t like it.

      

      
  21. Trump Train says:
    December 3, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    Its time for the Republicans to go scorched earth on these DCOM enemies of the state………….or Trump can call up the MAGA Militia. I guarantee he could have 100k + Fully Armed Patriots in DC within a week to drain the swamp.

    

    
  22. Exfiltration of Wealth says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    What is this, an Eeyore convention?
    Snap out of it, people!

    

    
    • hokkoda says:
      December 3, 2019 at 11:05 pm

      Damn right. If the media were confident, they’d cover the GOP if just to mock them. When they don’t show up? That’s the media admitting the GOP is landing body blows.

      They are trying desperately to hold the Democrats together long enough to get the impeachment the media has ORDERED the Democrats to produce.

      

      
    • Bigbadmike says:
      December 3, 2019 at 11:12 pm

      The President has a rally in Hershey, PA one week from tonight. Then maybe some of us will calm ourselves. I believe he will be President of the United States next week.

      

      
  23. Right to reply says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    I HATE the Democrats with EVERY fiber of my being. All of them.

    

    
  24. WES says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    On a happier note WeBuildTheWall has received a contract from the US government for $268 million to build 31 miles of new wall. A nice Christmas present.

    Remember they were purposely left out of the wall contracting process by the US government (Uniparty).

    Combined with their private funding (0..5 + 3.5) they will get to build a total of 35 miles of new wall.

    I think they also got an invite to the White House too.

    

    
  25. The Devilbat says:
    December 3, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    The left is following the UN. The UN is working with the Chinese government towards forming a one world government. Read this article about the possibility of using military action against non green countries who refuse the UN’s agenda.

    https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2019/12/03/danish-academic-u-n-might-use-military-to-enforce-climate-agenda/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=daily&utm_campaign=20191203&utm_content=Final

    ALSO: For those who are sick of hearing that the US is one of the worst polluters on planet Earth, look at the global air pollution map in the link below. Note that the US has much cleaner air than Europe. Note also how filthy China’s air is. Note that the UN only ever praises China while constantly hitting the US with blistering attacks.

    https://waqi.info/

    

    Reply

