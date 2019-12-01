The White House Responds To HJC Chairman Nadler Impeachment Hearing Demands…

The White House was given an arbitrary deadline of 5pm tonight (without any background information) for a participation response to a House Judiciary Committee December 4th hearing; at a time when President Trump is attending a NATO summit; for a hearing with unspecified witnesses; and for a hearing with unspecified purposes; and for a hearing with unspecified rules.
The White House responds accordingly (pdf here):
The full five-page letter is below:
…”How incredibly tragic is it, with all the documents and communications that AG Bill Barr & U.S. Attorney Durham can see today, that they are not acted upon BEFORE the House can brand President Trump with the words “Impeached President” for the rest of eternity.”…
Then again, maybe that IG/Declassification delay is the plan.
An institutional feature, not an inconspicuous flaw.
Democrat response will be that the Office of the President refuses to cooperate with impeachment. Kangaroo court is now in session.
thru out history when a corrupt government pushes the people too far….
well it ends badly …..
when a government fears the people there is freedom….when a people fear the government there is tyranny.
My take on this impeachment effort is based on my belief that the Dems/Gloabalists are not going to allow another 4 years of Trump. So it seems there can only be two outcomes:
1) Pelosi and Mitch have already agreed to impeach/convict POTUS
2) They plan to steal the 2020 election and then claim the electorate has been paying attention and agree with the Dems that Trump is unfit for office.
If you want a fairly brief but thorough report on our voting systems and just how easy it would be to steal the 2020 election
POTUS will never go for these idiotic hearings with no substance! Nadler can zip it up to his neck and choke!
Have the fascist progs released info on who the constitutional scholars will be on Wed.? Its gotta come out before Wed, so the ministry of propaganda can write glowing articles about their impeccable resumes and knowledge of every word in the constitution for the ignorant imbeciles to lap up.
sundance: “I’m sure it is just a coincidence, but FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman, happens to be the Assoc. Director of the SEC Enforcement Division, who happened to be leading the SEC investigation of Patrick Byrne’s company. So the wife of the FBI agent who was directing Patrick Byrne in the sketchy FBI operation targeting Donald Trump… just happens to open an investigation of Byrne shortly after the corrupt FBI operation containing her husband first hit the headlines in early 2018.”
It is being reported that Hodgman found the Lovebirds’ texts on her husband’s phone and called up Lisa Page. She then reported them to the FBI, getting them fired from the Mueller Gang. They weren’t discovered by our Top Men. TOP. No, they were outed by an angry wife. John Lennon was right; Instant Dogma Gonna Get Your Car. And the house. She’ll probably get custody of L’il Charlie Charmarella, too.
Their was no “Mueller Investigation”. It was just the same crooked McCabe FBI Team that had previously tried to frame Donald Trump for two years. With the new figurehead Mueller in place, they sat around for two more years trying to bait the President into something they could call “Obstruction”.
Strozk and Page–and Clinesmith, too–weren’t fired from the team because Mueller and Weissman were ethical. They were fired because Mueller and Weissman are completely unethical. They wanted to continue their crooked scheme and the Lovebirds made them look bad.
Put another way, Strozk, Page and Clinesmith weren’t fired for the Coup Plot revealed in their texts. Those texts are what got them hired in the first place. Getting caught is the only reason Weissman fired them.
Hell hath no unmasking like a Deep State woman scorned.
