First Lady Melania Trump Introduces 2019 White House Christmas Decorations…

Oh my gosh. First Lady Melania Trump introduces the 2019 Christmas Holiday decorations, and they are spectacular.
Beautiful Winter Wonderland.
That is absolutely gorgeous. She is a fabulous designer.
Magical!
Absolutely gorgeous… And the Christmas decorations are nice too.
A thoroughly classic beauty has done a thoroughly classy and beautiful job of decorating the White House for Christmas.
I would LOVE to visit! Spectacular, indeed!
FLOTUS has style
And Grace!
Lovely. She’s outdone herself 💯👍🏼😇🇺🇸
I love those! Maybe they can come do my house, too?
Simply beautiful!
I pity the next First Lady (or Gentleman) — Melania has really set the bar very high for grace, elegance, and “wow!”.
No one else will come close. And we only see the surface. How patient she must be watching a mere man fight a war with a force of evil that is not of this world. Giving up time with her is one of many sacrifices he is making for us and for our country. Giving up time with him, and the life they could easily be living ….. I would love to hear their conversation.
Be Best, she says. I would love to hear her thoughts about God, about this country
“……..fight a war with a force of evil that is not of this world.”
👍
This ornament of Mao Tse-Tung was on the Obama’s Christmas tree. Mau was a communist like Obama who killed some sixty five million people. It’s so nice to have a real American president and a female for the first lady instead of that transgender creature.
You betchya, Devilbat!!!
And thank you for reminding us of that horror…both horrors!
The Clinton’s had a tree dedicated to porn.
Great, ‘Never Forget’ comment, The Devilbat. = Obama had some peculiar ornaments, besides just the Chairman Mao one. … Surely, Obama’s favorite ornament was the one with Obama’s face on Mount Rushmore.
The Trump White House should release a huge catalog of Christmas ornaments for sale. The ornaments would feature President Trump pointing a finger at different politicians, and members of the ‘Deep State’ while saying, “Now that I’m President, you’re going to JAIL.” Hillary Clinton supposedly said, “If Trump is elected, we’re all going to jail.” … The US Treasury just might sell enough ‘Trump’ ornaments to pay off the National Debt.
American muse whose strong and diverse heart…
There is no better description of America than the poem by stephen Benet, John Brown’s Body. The invocation: …this grain was not seeded from some foreign soil but Pennsylvania and Kentucky wheat…
and it describes Melania’s husband: … the running stag, the gull at wing, the pure elixir, the American thing…
God bless america
Beautiful, bearescat!
If only I had understood that at the age of 14, I actually might be more of a poet!
Donald Trump cements it.
Beautiful! The “Be Best” touch is so much better than the Obama Mao ornaments touch🙄
America is full of the wonder of Christmas again thanks to this POTUS & FLOTUS. We are blessed! Perhaps the other 40% will figure it out some day. In the meantime, the Christmas season has begun… Peace, Love, Joy & Hope! Advent is here 🌲
I think this year is my favorite so far! And Melania is like the angel on the tree…
There is no mistake…this is definitely the Trump Administration White House!
Sublime! A little over the top for the Federal style of the White House, but sublime!!!!
Just stunning! Our First Lady is truly talented!
Dec 12, 2017
Christmas at the Vice President’s Home
Our lovely Mrs Pence.
The Christmas Season is here!Always a joy to design our Christmas cards! This year’s card is a watercolor painting of the front door of the @VP Residence! 😃#Christmas 🌲 pic.twitter.com/4URHpTXm5L
— Second Lady Karen Pence (@SecondLady) November 29, 2019
The Christmas Season is here!Always a joy to design our Christmas cards! This year’s card is a watercolor painting of the front door of the @VP Residence! 😃#Christmas 🌲 pic.twitter.com/4URHpTXm5L
— Second Lady Karen Pence (@SecondLady) November 29, 2019
Beautiful!
She’s incapable of taking a bad picture. And yes, I did check out the decorations!
The White House looks very elegant for Christmas this year! Just like our First Lady!
Personally, I’d prefer a selected group of Democrats hanging from the White House tree. OK, any tree actually, but if they did it on the WH Christmas tree they wouldn’t have to put any gifts under it for me.
This being the Christmas season….where the birth of Christ is remembered… should one be wishing death to people. Perhaps leaving hate for another thread would be more appropriate.
I wasn’t suggesting they be killed, just hanging there. Then again, how many of those Democrats are Christians or support the teachings of Christ other than when it’s politically convenient to do so?
We can leave the nooses looses until after 12th Night.
No need to make excuses….my friend and I had a good laugh and we like your post.
Beautiful and elegant.
Hateful liberals will be complaining that everything is so ‘white’ in 3…2..1
What a shame that there are ppl who are so controlled by cold, dark, empty hearts to the point that they will not even acknowledge our beyond exquisite First Lady of the United States, that we have been blessed with, and all she has done and is doing for our very special God given country 🇺🇸
She, being an immigrant, has expressed more, care, love and appreciation for the United States of America (and it’s people) than the whole lot of them. Pity.
Beautiful in every direction, and yet, no publication will feature Melania.
Beautiful! Love the Paperwhite Narcissus forced into bloom and the trees decorated in white to match.
As for that rose-laden garland on the mantel – Wow! I bet it smells fabulous.
I am fascinated with the hallway…..Are those glass or plexiglass panels with etched trees?
I love the stars hanging on the ceiling…magical…!!!
Treehouse Poet Laureate
