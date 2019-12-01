First Lady Melania Trump Introduces 2019 White House Christmas Decorations…

Oh my gosh.  First Lady Melania Trump introduces the 2019 Christmas Holiday decorations, and they are spectacular.

Visit the White House Advent Calendar HERE

38 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Introduces 2019 White House Christmas Decorations…

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    Beautiful Winter Wonderland.

  3. livefreeordieguy says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    Absolutely gorgeous… And the Christmas decorations are nice too.

  4. Judiciary says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    A thoroughly classic beauty has done a thoroughly classy and beautiful job of decorating the White House for Christmas.

  5. Landslide says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    I would LOVE to visit! Spectacular, indeed!

  6. R Daneel says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    FLOTUS has style

  7. Tiffthis says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    Lovely. She’s outdone herself 💯👍🏼😇🇺🇸

  8. Mari in SC says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    I love those! Maybe they can come do my house, too?

  9. LeslieKay says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Simply beautiful!

  10. ZurichMike says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    I pity the next First Lady (or Gentleman) — Melania has really set the bar very high for grace, elegance, and “wow!”.

    • CountryDoc says:
      December 1, 2019 at 11:58 pm

      No one else will come close. And we only see the surface. How patient she must be watching a mere man fight a war with a force of evil that is not of this world. Giving up time with her is one of many sacrifices he is making for us and for our country. Giving up time with him, and the life they could easily be living ….. I would love to hear their conversation.

      Be Best, she says. I would love to hear her thoughts about God, about this country

  11. The Devilbat says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    This ornament of Mao Tse-Tung was on the Obama’s Christmas tree. Mau was a communist like Obama who killed some sixty five million people. It’s so nice to have a real American president and a female for the first lady instead of that transgender creature.

    • WSB says:
      December 2, 2019 at 12:08 am

      You betchya, Devilbat!!!

      And thank you for reminding us of that horror…both horrors!

    • CarolynH says:
      December 2, 2019 at 12:22 am

      The Clinton’s had a tree dedicated to porn.

    • GGHD says:
      December 2, 2019 at 12:50 am

      Great, ‘Never Forget’ comment, The Devilbat. = Obama had some peculiar ornaments, besides just the Chairman Mao one. … Surely, Obama’s favorite ornament was the one with Obama’s face on Mount Rushmore.

      The Trump White House should release a huge catalog of Christmas ornaments for sale. The ornaments would feature President Trump pointing a finger at different politicians, and members of the ‘Deep State’ while saying, “Now that I’m President, you’re going to JAIL.” Hillary Clinton supposedly said, “If Trump is elected, we’re all going to jail.” … The US Treasury just might sell enough ‘Trump’ ornaments to pay off the National Debt.

  12. bearescat says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    American muse whose strong and diverse heart…
    There is no better description of America than the poem by stephen Benet, John Brown’s Body. The invocation: …this grain was not seeded from some foreign soil but Pennsylvania and Kentucky wheat…
    and it describes Melania’s husband: … the running stag, the gull at wing, the pure elixir, the American thing…

    God bless america

  13. StandTall says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    Beautiful! The “Be Best” touch is so much better than the Obama Mao ornaments touch🙄
    America is full of the wonder of Christmas again thanks to this POTUS & FLOTUS. We are blessed! Perhaps the other 40% will figure it out some day. In the meantime, the Christmas season has begun… Peace, Love, Joy & Hope! Advent is here 🌲

  14. TreeClimber says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    I think this year is my favorite so far! And Melania is like the angel on the tree…

    Liked by 5 people

  15. WSB says:
    December 1, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    There is no mistake…this is definitely the Trump Administration White House!

    Sublime! A little over the top for the Federal style of the White House, but sublime!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

  16. dustycowpoke says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Just stunning! Our First Lady is truly talented!

    Liked by 5 people

  17. nwtex says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Dec 12, 2017
    Christmas at the Vice President’s Home

    Liked by 2 people

  18. nwtex says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Our lovely Mrs Pence.

    Liked by 3 people

  19. islandpalmtrees says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Beautiful!

  20. MIKE says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:09 am

    She’s incapable of taking a bad picture. And yes, I did check out the decorations!

  21. Blue Wildflower says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:15 am

    The White House looks very elegant for Christmas this year! Just like our First Lady!

  22. czarowniczy says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Personally, I’d prefer a selected group of Democrats hanging from the White House tree. OK, any tree actually, but if they did it on the WH Christmas tree they wouldn’t have to put any gifts under it for me.

    • nwtex says:
      December 2, 2019 at 12:26 am

      This being the Christmas season….where the birth of Christ is remembered… should one be wishing death to people. Perhaps leaving hate for another thread would be more appropriate.

      • czarowniczy says:
        December 2, 2019 at 12:46 am

        I wasn’t suggesting they be killed, just hanging there. Then again, how many of those Democrats are Christians or support the teachings of Christ other than when it’s politically convenient to do so?

        We can leave the nooses looses until after 12th Night.

  23. kittylenoir says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Beautiful and elegant.
    Hateful liberals will be complaining that everything is so ‘white’ in 3…2..1

  24. nwtex says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:20 am

    What a shame that there are ppl who are so controlled by cold, dark, empty hearts to the point that they will not even acknowledge our beyond exquisite First Lady of the United States, that we have been blessed with, and all she has done and is doing for our very special God given country 🇺🇸

    She, being an immigrant, has expressed more, care, love and appreciation for the United States of America (and it’s people) than the whole lot of them. Pity.

  25. andre says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Beautiful in every direction, and yet, no publication will feature Melania.

    Liked by 2 people

  26. Diddian says:
    December 2, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Beautiful! Love the Paperwhite Narcissus forced into bloom and the trees decorated in white to match.

    As for that rose-laden garland on the mantel – Wow! I bet it smells fabulous.

    Like

  27. Lumina says:
    December 2, 2019 at 1:05 am

    I am fascinated with the hallway…..Are those glass or plexiglass panels with etched trees?
    I love the stars hanging on the ceiling…magical…!!!

    Like

