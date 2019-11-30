Chairman Nadler Sends White House and Republicans More Deadlines for Fast-track December Impeachment Effort…

Candidate Trump was framed for stealing a horse; President Trump was subsequently accused of trying too hard to avoid hanging for it. Prosecutor Mueller eventually conceded that Trump didn’t steal the horse; however, by then the focus was on Trump’s efforts to avoid the hanging. Eventually Mueller testified; it surfaced there was never a horse to begin with… Impeachment was stalled. Prosecutor Jerry Nadler is attempting to resurrect a legal theory that President Trump can still be hung for attempting to avoid the hanging, even if there was no horse theft. Yup, that’s were we’re at.
Earlier Friday House Judiciary Committee (HJC) Chairman Jerry Nadler sent another letter to the White House outlining a December 6th deadline for executive participation in the coup by impeachment. The chairman also sent ranking member Doug Collins a similar letter asking for rebuttal witnesses by December 6th. In anticipation of Nadler denying the republican rebuttal witnesses he has scheduled a committee hearing on the republican complaints for December 9th [yes, same day as IG Horowitz report release].
Both of these requests, along with the prior “groundwork hearing” request, come from the HJC before the judiciary committee has received the House Impeachment Inquiry report from Adam Schiff’s HPSCI partisan impeachment committee. Apparently the HJC knows the report content from Schiff’s committee; which means there will be no full committee review by any republican members of the bunker basement impeachment group.
Here’s the Nadler letter to the White House:
Here’s the Nadler letter to ranking member Doug Collins:
Here’s the initial “groundwork” letter to the White House:
- December 1st – Deadline for White House response for participation in “groundwork” hearing.
- December 4th – HJC “groundwork” impeachment hearing at 10:00am.
- December 6th – Deadline for White House response for participation in HJC Impeachment Hearing.
- December 6th – Deadline for House Republican witness list.
- December 9th – Hearing to deny House Republican witnesses.
- December 13th – House recesses for Christmas break.
No idea when Adam Schiff’s House Impeachment Inquiry report (written by Lawfare) will be delivered. [ I do mean Literally written by Lawfare]
No idea when the HJC Impeachment Hearings will be held, or if they will just go straight to a House vote on impeachment.
Obviously Chairman Nadler is in a hurry.
Not much interest from the public on these impeachment farces..so I do not anticipate any major loss of interest in IG report because of them. We Deplorables have all the evidence we need.
CITIZENS’ EMERGENCY CONSTITUTIONAL ORDINANCE (CECO)
If every American had the intelligence to read the Constitution and the Federalists Papers (for starters) they would be able to determine for themselves that what the dems/left/swamp/media are/have been doing since Donald Trump announced his intentions to run for President is not only violating many parts of the Constitution, but a long list of laws/regulations that have served this nation well since 1789. The real purpose of all of the dems/left/swamp/media’s actions to date are simply designed to preserve the old oligarchy and distract the attention of the American public away from their years of corruption! If I had any influence/power I would raise any army of Judaeo/Christian warriors armed with a Citizens Emergency Constitutional Ordinance (CECO) to march on every seat of power in the nation. Our task would be to install the ordinance, certify citizens qualified to restructure their governments into organizations with the primary purpose of serving/protecting all of their citizens while following proven standard business practices in operating their various levels of government.
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS A CECO was presented to Donald Trump during his first month in office. He thanked the retired military officers for their efforts and asked that they wait to see if he and his team could show the American people through the implementation of all of his plans designed to take America to heights never before achieved. I think that he was/is right in more ways than we can actually calculate to date, don’t you?
That signature appears as if “Jerrold” has had a stroke.
Anybody hear anything about that?
Nadler = A snake that just refused to die.
Wanna bet that the stolen horse Nadler accused President Trump of stealing is in Nadler’s (or his thugs) pocket all along?
😉
What kind of due process is this……….
“If you would like to seek MY CONCURRENCE to issue any subpoena……”
In essence, the President may call only witnesses, I agree to
And Americans thought lynchings were outlawed. I guess everywhere except the Capital.
And AG Barr says NOTHING!
Sure these are one side rules made up 100% by the House Dems and outside your control but….
Good gosh man, you are the highest attorney in the land and you can’t even publicly comment and explain to the American people who you say you work for, just how much of a fraud and setup this is?
Absolutely disgusting!
So Nadler shifted his demands, as he now realised lol, the President would be at the NATO meeting.
I have always thought the Lawfare indictment was already written to be delivered to Nadler, except now they have a problem. Truth and facts matter.
How novel.
I seriously can’t figure out what the end goal is for these loons. I don’t think there’s a chance of them winning in the senate. So what’s their purpose in continuing this BS?
