HJC Chairman Nadler Attempts to Reframe “Impeachment Inquiry” With “Groundwork Hearing” – Before Receiving Impeachment Inquiry Report – Violating Their Own Resolution Process…

House Judiciary Committee (HJC) Chairman Jerry Nadler, together with Lawfare contracted impeachment agents Barry Berke and Norm Eisen (pictured below), are attempting to reframe a collapsing impeachment and pull-in White House participation.
Chairman Nadler has announced a December 4th hearing with a panel of democrat selected constitutional lawyers and legal ‘experts’, to discuss the procedural framework of an impeachment process. As Nadler states: “Our first task is to explore the framework put in place to respond to serious allegations of impeachable misconduct”. So the HJC initial objective to build their narrative is to explain what the impeachment process is about.
This is transparently an attempt by Nadler/Lawfare to give legitimacy to an illegitimate political exercise. The hearing purpose is framed as a trap to pull the White House in, and thereby create the optics of constitutional legitimacy. Strong caution is advised and I would not be surprised to see the White House refuse to participate. Here’s why:
With the House investigative portion of resolution 660 complete, per Adam Schiff and a yet invisible report from the HPSCI committee submitted, either the House Judiciary should follow their own process or not. The White House and the minority have not even seen the one-sided report mandated by the House Impeachment Inquiry Resolution.
My advice to the White House would be to respond to Nadler’s letter by informing him the House “Impeachment Report” authorized by resolution 660 has not yet been delivered; therefore, without a basis for the HJC to consider the validity of the first phase, it would be presumptuous to engage in a second phase framework exercise without the origination material described by the House Democrats’ own procedure.
The HJC is putting the proverbial illegitimate cart before the invisible horse. Hammer them with this ! How can the HJC construct a hearing on the framework of impeachment without the results from the impeachment inquiry report?
Here’s the Nadler Letter:
Obviously Lawfare is rushing. They are rushing to push out this hearing on December 4th before the DOJ Inspector General drops a report on December 9th that would weaken their impeachment narrative.
Here is the originating House Resolution 660:
.
Their initial plan was good. ( was going to work)
They had control of the media, agencies, allies around the world etc.
They had everything under control to pull this off
Until… pesky Nunes, Rogers, Solomon and others opened their yapper. Then Hannity like a huge megaphone blew the story wide open.
They have been on damage control since then and it’s too late to change plans.
They are guilty of severe crimes and must cover them up.
If not for disinformation pravda they would be in jail already.
Schiff is up to his eye balls in the Ukraine corruption and much more.
They don’t have a choice but to finish what they started. There’s no way out for the crooks.
Their are hanging on by a thread. That thread is their Pravda. It’s all they got!
The deep state got caught, including Lindsey Graham. Now they are in survival mode.
It’s like a cornered animal. They have to fight with all they got.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Since Lawfare is funded by the Chinese, why can’t we designate them as a terrorist organization?
Notice how all the lefty groups fit in this category nowadays…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Certainly hammer them with FARA violations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So it sounds like this will be the “meeting/discussion/hearing” where the Democrats and the “constitutional” panel come up with their interpretation of “high crimes and misdemeanors”.
So any definition or “meaning” they decide will constitute what PT can be impeached for.
He’s a meany.
Orange Man Bad.
He got elected.
Racist.
Sexist.
Sky is blue.
All impeachable offenses according to the ” expert constitutional panel” made up of Democrat Lawfare specialist.
“Nuts!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least he doesn’t LOUDLY pass gas during his televised pressers like FARTICUS Swalwell does.
LikeLiked by 4 people
FARTICUS- great!
LikeLike
Sure he does, it’s just coming out the other end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Send Conan as White House representative
have him wear his medal
a la Vindman–noone can criticize him
a sign around his neck:
‘Thats Private Conan to you, Congress-putz’
LikeLiked by 4 people
HSCI Ranking Member Nunes pointed out that the rules state that the minority gets a one day hearing, too, so this rush to start the next Kangaroo Court session is really premature.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oops. The President will be in London at the big NATO meeting on that date.
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
If so, that’s why it was selected. Dems love to trash Trump even more when he’s on foreign soil working with other world leaders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They trash here, they trash him there, the Dems will trash him everywhere.
🤣
LikeLike
A nod to the Scarlett Pimpernel?
LikeLike
If it’s something the white house shouldn’t do… I’ll be expecting them to do it. Traitors on both sides of the isle.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then they call Mark Levin. Oh, wait …
LikeLike
Is it possible they are purposefully corrupting the House process so that the Senate will HAVE to reject it and they can avoid the Senate trial while also achieving goal of labelling the president “Impeached”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
dawg, I wouldn’t be surprised if the idiots aren’t trying to make the Senate reject it. I’m still to wondering if our President isn’t for the Senate hearings in order to bring into the light facts and subpoenas for all involved from FISA abuse and spying on the Trump campaign all the way back through Ukraine bribery including Hunter Biden and not forgetting Fusion, Nellie O, Strzok and Page, McCabe, Yates how about the missing Hillary emails and the Weiner laptop. I think a whole lot could be brought to light during the process of clearing our President of any and all impeachment charges.
LikeLike
The latest “new” normal: Presumed Guilty Until Proven Innocent.
Ever changing rules of engagement promoted by the Dems. They can’t be that stupid…can they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The conclusion after 3 years;
The whole system is too corrupt.
Too many high level people involved for this to be just a one time thing.
If I tried to frame an innocent person for a crime, I don’t know anyone I would go to for help with the scam. Not one! I don’t have a good friend I trust that would get involved in a scam to help me out with a scam.
And I wouldn’t go to someone I don’t know. That person could very well turn me over to the police.
How can they find dozens of people, not only willing to do what they did but all very comfortable doing it and walking around selling books and smiling.
It means one thing. They have been doing this kinda of dirty work for decades and all are in it.
They don’t need to look around for help. They all participate.
That’s what Democrats are covering-up.
If they don’t “save” the day they are done!
They have been ruling this country for decades and moving us further and further to the left.
All Satan’s hope is in Congress right now. Even the “tea party conservative” Judge Napolitano pulled his mask off. It’s do or die for them. Many people who posed as conservatives have now exposed themselves as part of swamp.
If that doesn’t tell you how desperate they are… nothing will.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lol yes the Swamp’s reach is vast. But it is being cleaned up with the exposure of sunlight. The sewer system was developed over many years and it is going to take a lot of patience to drain it. If there is anyone that can pull off this miracle; and the feat would indeed be miraculous, it’s our guy.
There will be setbacks but we must never let up. I am praying the left makes a monumental mistake with this impeachment sham. This new polling out about Black Americans starting to sway could be a tell tale sign it may be happening. All it will take is a hairline crack in the Lefts facade. A small fissure could start the landslide needed to make the draining of this swamp a whole lot faster.
LikeLike
Schiff, Nadler, Tribe and lawfare. What a bunch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tribe has lots of wacky tweets .Just read them .He’s really gone downhill .
LikeLike
Why on earth would the WH participate in this mess?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why on earth would the WH participate in this mess?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Within the letter suggested by Sundance, President Trump should also state that the House must follow their own rules and honor the request of the minority members to call witnesses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Show Democrats the political opponent and they’ll invent the crime — and the process…
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Democrats will never stop because, no matter what PDJT does, 0bama, Biden, Hillary, Kerry, and rest of his corrupt administration will always be guilty — always…
LikeLike
Nadler said the hearing, which will focus on “Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment,” will take place on Dec. 4. Trump is scheduled to be in London for a NATO leaders meeting on that date.
The hearing will “serve as an opportunity to discuss the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment, as well as the Framers’ intent and understanding of terms like ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,'” Nadler said.”
So just a Lawfare seminar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is possible that this is part of Pelosi’s exit strategy after Schiff failed and polls have turned. As explained in earlier comments, both the constitutional convention minutes and Federalist paper #65 explain what ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ meant. Borrowed from prior British law.
So get in experts who can explain this on the record. Then Schiff submits his nothingburger report, and Nadler’s Judiciary declares doesn’t meet the constitutional impeachment bar so lets censure Orange Man Bad instead for being a big meanie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree.
Whatever comes out of their seminar will generate years worth of well-funded debate for constitutional scholars. A new academic cottage industry for Lawfare lawyers who may need a job after this circus leaves town.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump’s response could be quite brief:
“It is my pleasure to inform the Nadler that neither myself nor counsel will be attending this hearing. We feel a hearing on “The constitutional basis for impeachment” is an unnecessary expense to taxpayers, given that any house members currently unfamiliar with the US constitution can educate themselves at their local library”
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump’s response could be quite brief:
“It is my pleasure to inform the Nadler that neither myself nor counsel will be attending this hearing. We feel a hearing on “The constitutional basis for impeachment” is an unnecessary expense to taxpayers, given that any house members currently unfamiliar with the US constitution can educate themselves at their local library”
LikeLike
All is well.
LikeLike
It’s great to see Abbott and Costello continue their comedy routine for a little while longer. This is another fine mess you’ve gotten us into, Stanley.
LikeLike
Shabby Nadler was blowing it, so they gave it to Schiff. Schiff blew it so bad that they’re giving it back to Nads.
Not only did his Schiff’s witnesses fail, he was caught in a bait-and-switch when he promised the whistleblower and then switched when the ‘blower turned out to be Biden’s Ukrainian Bagman.
Even worse, in his mad ambition, Schiff was involved in criminality himself, colluding with the crooked IG into changing the form to allow “hearsay” whistleblowing. Clearly Schiff was coaching Ciaramella, lying about it, and obstructing justice. He even felt the legal need to announce in the middle of the hearings that he didn’t know Ciaramella, a bald-faced whopper no one believed.
But by all means, please keep going.
LikeLike
Schiff also was in on the Mueller fiasco so he’s actually blown it twice. lol
LikeLike
Levin on impeachment: Democrats are up Schiff’s creek
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6108464874001#sp=show-clips
LikeLike
Excellent analysis as always. The real challenge is how your message can be delivered to Trump team and WH? Will they be disciplined enough to stay on the point and talk to much about it.
LikeLike
Let’s see…
Americans wanting to enjoy the holidays over the next 40 days. vs. Democrat criminals trying to impeach an innocent man.
Yeah…that will play real well.
Just when you think they cannot be any more clueless, they end now trying to dance on quicksand.
They are imploding their political party.
If they believed in God, I would say send the priest in for last rites. Since they don’t, things are about to get much worse for them.
LikeLike
Mr President, If I may offer my humble advice on this matter…
Tell The Penguin to ‘POUND SAND!’
LikeLike
Pardon my density, but I thought that Schiff Et Al were already investigating impeachment and drawing up articles to that effect. Now I learn that, Nadler is going to go back over the whole thing anew to determine the basis for impeachment. I would call it a Chinese Fire Drill but that might be xenophobic to compare fictional Chinese firefighters with the turd-swappers of Congress masquerading as Chairmen of Elevated Committees.
LikeLike
…or just ignore them and let them keep volunteering for the Trump reelection campaign.
They are helping Trump’s campaign so much…Mifsud might even start emailing them.
LikeLike
Not even the bones from the Turkey…no mashed potato…no buttered bread…
NOTHING NOTHING NOTHING
Listen up Fat Man: “Go play with Schifty Schiff”
LikeLike
The President should simply say, “Put me on trial. We are ready to deal with all of you…and, remember, you wanted this.”
LikeLike
The dems are disorganized and desperate. Now let’s see if the GOP has the will to attack and go for the kill shot.
LikeLike
Framework. They mean frame work, as in frame-up.
I hope Nadler can get his money back from the “legal scholars” who are advising him on how to maximize their billings. Perhaps he receives a kickback from their fees.
LikeLike
Everyone here with Twitter needs to post this SD post/advice/warning on POTUS’ account. Repeatedly. Constantly. 24/7.
We can’t trust the people who’ve been giving POTUS advice for past 3years.
LikeLike