The Mysteriously Redacted Paragraph – 700 Days Since Lindsey Graham Outlined Susan Rice CYA Memo, and DC Doesn’t Want Answers?…

In the past several days; and in anticipation of an inspector general report/release tasked to look into the FISA processes of the prior administration; I have been assembling a file, a series of reminder questions, that peer into the heart of the 2015/2016 FISA surveillance. Today, is another reminder… [*ahem* Sidney Powell, please note]
Left to right: Kathryn H. Ruemmler, President Obama, Lisa Monaco and Susan Rice.
Knowing what we know now, consider this long forgotten letter from Susan Rice’s lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler. Ms. Ruemmler is currently the global co-chairman of the Latham & Watkins white collar criminal defense practice; she formerly served as White House Counsel to President Obama. Ask yourself: how do these paragraphs reconcile?
[…] While serving as National Security Advisor, Ambassador Rice was not briefed on the existence of any FBI investigation into allegations of collusion between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia, and she later learned of the fact of this investigation from Director Comey’s subsequent public testimony.
How could Ms. Rice be aware of a “national security compromise”, “particularly surrounding Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn” after a “briefing by the FBI”, if she was not briefed on the existence of an FBI investigation”?
See the problem?
Perhaps now it is worth remembering a certain paragraph within the Susan Rice letter that mysteriously dropped from the radar. When Senator Lindsey Graham first revealed the existence of the Susan Rice “memorandum to draft”, it was at the height of the Mueller investigation.
Likely as a consequence of that ongoing investigation, there was paragraph omitted from the public release of the Susan Rice memo. I am pretty darned sure that paragraph would answer the question I asked moments ago…. and that’s why, 700+ days later, that memo has never been unredacted and/or released.
So here’s the background and citations for everyone to refresh.
On February 8th, 2018, Senator Lindsey Graham first revealed an inauguration day 2017 email from Susan Rice to herself. That’s 700+ days ago, and yet we still don’t know what is behind the removed and classified paragraph.
Why is this being kept hidden?
At 12:15pm on January 20th, 2017, Obama’s outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote a memo-to-self. Many people have called this her “CYA” (cover your ass) memo, from the position that Susan Rice was protecting herself from consequences if the scheme against President Trump was discovered. Here’s the email:
On January 5, following a briefing by IC leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 Presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present.
President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book“.
The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would, by the book.
From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.
[Redacted Classified Section of Unknown length]
The President asked Comey to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Comey said he would.
Susan Rice ~ (pdf link)
This has the hallmarks of an Obama administration justification memo, written by an outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice to document why there have been multiple false and misleading statements given to incoming President Trump and his officials.
This is not a “CYA” memo per se’, this appears to be a justification memo for use AFTER the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy narrative collapsed; and if the impeachment effort failed.
The “By The Book” aspect refers to President Obama and Susan Rice being told by CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, that President Trump was the subject of an active counterintelligence investigation…. Yet, Rice denies ever knowing about Trump being under investigation? This contradiction cannot be reconciled.
So with the Mueller investigation concluded, why didn’t Senator Lindsey Graham release the full email content, including the classified and redacted aspects which remain hidden?
Susan Rice responded to Senator Graham’s letter through her attorney Kathryn Ruemmler. Again, Ms. Ruemmler is the global co-chairman of the Latham & Watkins white collar criminal defense practice; she formerly served as White House Counsel to Obama.
Ruemmler’s letter stated there was nothing unusual about Rice’s email memorializing a White House meeting two weeks after the meeting occurred, January 5, 2017. Additionally, Ms. Rice’s lawyer said her client was completely unaware of the FBI investigation into President Trump at the time she made the draft on January 20th.
In part, Ms. Ruemmler’s letter on behalf of Rice states:
In light of concerning communications between members of the Trump team and Russian officials, before and after the election, President Obama, on behalf of his national security team, appropriately sought the FBI and the Department of Justice’s guidance on this subject. In the conversation Ambassador Rice documented, there was no discussion of Christopher Steele or the Steele dossier, contrary to the suggestion in your letter.
Given the importance and sensitivity of the subject matter, and upon the advice of the White House Counsel’s Office, Ambassador Rice created a permanent record of the discussion. Ambassador Rice memorialized the discussion on January 20, because that was the first opportunity she had to do so, given the particularly intense responsibilities of the National Security Advisor during the remaining days of the Administration and transition.
Ambassador Rice memorialized the discussion in an email sent to herself during the morning of January 20, 2017. The time stamp reflected on the email is not accurate, as Ambassador Rice departed the White House shortly before noon on January 20.
While serving as National Security Advisor, Ambassador Rice was not briefed on the existence of any FBI investigation into allegations of collusion between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia, and she later learned of the fact of this investigation from Director Comey’s subsequent public testimony.
Here’s the full letter:
.
Everything about this Susan Rice email, including the explanations from her lawyer Kathryn H. Ruemmler, is sketchy and suspicious. The sketchy extends to Senator Graham’s lack of action to declassify the redacted paragraph.
Nothing about this DC activity is passing the proverbial sniff test…
As we await the DOJ Inspector General report on FBI FISA authorized surveillance directed toward the Trump campaign and incoming Trump administration; which apparently is significant enough connected to the DOJ case against Flynn such that the prosecution has requested a delay in further proceedings until the IG report is released; I would remind everyone the biggest challenge for current U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is not necessarily investigating evidence we do not know, but rather navigating through the minefield of evidence a significant portion of the American public are well aware of.
Borrowing from a comment to emphasize the point therein:
We will know the FISA Report is a whitewash if Byrne and Butina are not addressed by disclosing whether Republican presidential candidates other than Trump were surveilled.
For Rogers to conduct his audit and for Collyer to conclude therefrom that 85% of the 11/1/15 through 4/18/16 searches were unauthorized, the database has to have some type of access/search history — whether who or what or when or all three — and for Collyer to conclude that the same person was searched multiple times suggests that its access/search history is qualitative, not just quantitative.
This should also be the case due to the need to regulate statutory two hop authority under Title 1. If you cannot audit access/search history through one or two hops, you cannot know whether the accessor/searcher stopped at two hops for enforcement purposes.
Under such circumstances, the database is subject to abuse beyond our wildest dreams, given it is left to the good faith of those accessing/searching to regulate themselves without any potential oversight.
If this is the case, then Horowitz should tell us (as should have Collyer before him). If it is not, then Horowitz should describe the access/search history of the FISA application for Carter Page, as well as the 3 renewals.
He should describe the extent of the electronic surveillance on Page — text, cell, email, internet, GPS, financial and travel — then identify all those surveilled on the first and second hops, including specifically those affiliated with the Trump campaign or family, including Candidate Trump, both primary and general, President-elect Trump, and President Trump.
The meeting between President-elect Trump and Admiral Rogers had to have communicated actual NSA database surveillance, whether authorized by the FISA court or not, for Trump to react by moving his transition team from Trump Tower and for cabinet members in the intelligence community to urge the ouster of Rogers to President Obama in response. We just don’t know how much Rogers told Trump.
As head of the NSA, Rogers was in a position to monitor database access and search history even outside the confines of the audit, so theoretically he could have monitored every access/search conducted under the Page FISA application and renewals, and provided continuous updates to President Trump through their expiration. But if the small group knew he had that capacity, knew he was watching them, then why seek the renewals in the first place?
To cut through the intrigue, Horowitz should disclose whether the audit revealed electronic FISA database surveillance on candidates other than Trump. If the access/search history for the subcontractors reveals surveillance of Cruz or Rubio, in the same timeframe as Byrne was running Butina through their campaigns, then that is clearly political espionage, using “Russian influence or collusion” as a pretext.
If all of these issues are observable by a poor lurker from what Sundance has been addressing for the last 3 years, Horowitz should be able to see them from his investigation. If he does not address them, we have a whitewash.
Maybe what Susan Rice “commemorated” was a CMLA memo. (Cover My Lying Ass)!
In the eight year Obama yearbook, Rice is the most likely to succeed….. in getting hanged.
I believe it is because they ALL are in on it and NO ONE including the President wants justice for what happened. The real fight is over control of our economy and the fight we see over DeepState is just the public front that masks the private, hidden fight between globalists and nationalists.
PDJT is NOT seeking jail for the perps of Russia-gate, Email-gate or Ukraine-gate. What he seeks is victory on MAGAnomics.
Everything else is just to entertain/stir up the voters…on both sides. And, of course, generate clicks, views, listen-tos and donations.
I hear ya Magnus but lately, and because I’m like, 74 (holy crap!), I just can’t dredge up the old cynicism any more. Don’t things about Trump, America, and Truth and Justice seem a little more encouraging than they used to be? They do to me. Can’t say as I’m right, but there it is.
Hope you are right, afraid you are wrong.
That doesn’t sound like the POTUS I’ve been watching for 3 years.
IMO Barr’s toughest job will be covering for his swampy friends, while trying to simultaneously please the people that see through the BS.
Then I think you have missed a lot.
PDJT announced after his election he did NOT want to see Hillary prosecuted.
There are PLENTY of times that PDJT has stated that so-and-so SHOULD go to jail but NOT once has he announced that HIS DOJ would charge those found guilty of crimes with ANYTHING.
People see what they want to see, too often. However, SHOW me the TWEET, announcement or press release when HE said ANYONE would be CHARGED, INDICTED or PROSECUTED. You cannot do so, because it has never happened.
Trump has “speculated” that the spying can be traced to the WH and Obama himself. He has repeatedly called the actions of Strzok and Page as treason. He has characterized what has happened to him as the worst political scandal in history. Trump knows what is in the report. If it is a “whitewash,” Trump will be more surprised than anyone.
That’s as good an argument as any and becomes more profound with each passing day amid the lack of an indictment of a single coup conspirator. There were so many crimes committed that it’s almost impossible to keep up w/o a scorecard.
Concur with your take on it.
I commented in another CTH thread yesterday that I believe PDJT is in a balance of terror position with the DC establishment, i.e. Deep State, alphabet agencies and Congress. The President is determined to stop sending taxpayer dollars through the overseas laundry and DC is writhing in anticipation of losing its slush fund. (Yes, I truly believe that most of the Senate participates in this, to the extent that I doubt they would reject impeachment.)
So, if our President redacts everything which should condemn the Deep State, then he is left without much defense against a full onslaught from the mediocrats and the rest of the Deep State. The President is playing a waiting game while his opponents destroy themselves and his supporters overwhelmingly vote him back into office.
Will the Deep State continue the impeachment madness until it destroys itself through incitement to violence, or will they gamble on fixing the coming election?
The gang of 8 Dems are very uneasy about their documents being revealed that they wrote a letter to Rosenstein ( when Trump first wanted to declassify ) to keep his promise to shield them . It would be great for Trump to declassify them during this charade of an impeachment .
LikeLiked by 1 person
unredacts
You are probably correct.
LikeLike
I have always been baffled by the fact that Susie Q was never bothered in the least by being sent on 5 Sunday morning news shows to spew forth a myriad of lies. This tells us that 1) she has no conscience, 2) she has no morals, and 3) she was not worried in the least about her culpability in the lying and cover-up process. Somewhere deep in the bowels if the DoJ, were Susie Q and Rummy both granted sweetheart immunity deals (a la Cheryl Mills)?
LikeLiked by 7 people
4) she’s not very bright
My guess is that in the redacted paragraph she made a statement that made it clear that Obama knew everything that was going on, stupidly mentioning in passing that he had been briefed on it and in effect stating that Obama demanded that the continued illegal political espionage be conducted “by the book.” A real forehead slapper that required redaction to protect Obama, because NO one wants to prosecute the FBP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
5) susan rice would “give her life for her fuhrer.”
She didn’t just run out there and lie like a rug that morning; she was instructed to do so, and the talking head shows were waiting for her as arranged by the WH.
LikeLiked by 4 people
6) She is dirty as all of them. It was her dirty duty to be Ms. Pravda
We will soon see Sally Yates in the news foreshadowing her demise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most people don’t know that the online version of PRAVDA was conservative but the print version remained Communist.
Didn’t bother Obama to repeat the same video lie to the United Nations thus allowing the terrorists to walk away from Benghazi. They’re still free.
If a lawyer wrote it probably none of it is true so there’s no discrepancy. If a dem lawyer wrote it certainly none of it is true and democratic immunity applies anyway.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Little people” don’t get to see things that they can’t handle.
Keep pushing Sundance. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Just boiling over here!!
Happy Holidays, everyone!!
Trump 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I think we all get that way from time to time. I get so angry that I have to back away for awhile.
Happy Holidays
Trump 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Whitewash. New Boss, same as the Old Boss.
Its unfortunate that “whitewash” unlike “white hat” is dirty.
Yup, DC doesn’t want answers.
Thanksgiving has tuned up the Soidey Senses. Please ATTORNEY POWELL, Shout loud and hard that the Rice Memo is an intrinsic part of the Brady material required.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Soidey is NOT Spidey
yes, I remember that “memo”..it was read the same way I think most intelligent people understood it to represent. the media didn’t do much with it, because it served its purpose…the weak and intellectually and morally compromised press held it up as valid…put that done as number 2,428,843,941 times the press in the modern area failed to pursue with vigor a favorable distortion that suited its agenda and protected one of its “own”.
a farce! a document that was designed as a simple “get out of jail card”..a memorialized article that could be held up in ANY future investigation to be used to shield not only one person, RICE, but also to place a bookmark with the press (“it’s been investigated ad naseum they will say), and more importantly, when you understand the implication, this memo serves a broader purpose: to protect the WH and Obama (I refuse to consider him a president by name in this circumstance)
this is how you design your escape plan…AND you protect others…but no one is buying it…it was too simple and way to exactly and felt like she wrote it down as a last minute panic, like someone might “accidentally” break their phone after an all nighter out with the boys before creeping back into the house.
RICE isn’t a very good liar..but then…most corrupt people aren’t very bright…there is just a little bit of human left in these people that spoils their intention to be perfectly dishonest and get away with it.
god made us this way…humans are incapable of making lies stand up to strong inspection.
Modus operandi. Dems are always accusing others of activity or vice that they themselves appear to be involved in. Almost as if to cover their own misdeeds and actions by misdirection. Considering Obama’s hot Mike comment to Putin concerning his leeway entering his second term, it raises suspicion that Obama may have more to hide than just surveillance of political opposition.
Maxine aters should be subpoenaed to answer questions on the “Powerful” database “Obama” created. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vbTugrr2Ag
I have long had the theory, discussed on Mark Wauck’s blog, that somewhere in the bowels of the CIA, FBI, and DoJ, lie the aborted remains of embryonic investigations and lures on Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz. To believe that all of this was unique to Donald Trump is to be laughably naive. If they did it to Trump, they were surely prepared to do it whoever won the Republican nomination.
LikeLiked by 8 people
More involved than that, Yancey. Early in the nominating process, before the final winner was becoming obvious, they would have had to cover their bets and snoop on the several front runners.
And of course, there are skeletal remains of spying efforts against romney and his primary opponents in 2012. sotero didn’t start this crap in 2016.
Maybe, but I wouldn’t be surprised if somehow they didn’t “do” Jeb!, because he was already on the team. The election was supposed to be Bush v. Clinton, with Bush taking a dive just like McCain and Romney did. The best laid plans of rats and men…
Yancey:
Cruz, yes
Lil Marco, yes
But Jeb!? The Intelligence Community had their preferred GOP candidate, and it was Jeb!
We’ve been given very little actual information, so far; some, but not all of the Strzok/Page texts, for example. Seems like breadcrumbs dropped to lead us deep into the forest.
Protecting the FBI plot leaders like Comey and McCabe seems a small concern to them. McCabe is now a regular on CNN. Not exactly DB Cooper, is he?
And the keeper of that trove of documents in the basement is a CIA/Bush man named Bill Barr.
Yancey: “It’s an insurance policy.” Done all the time, I suppose. How long has it been going on at this level of simply routine procedures?
i bet obama was under an insurance policy also..
the way to bring us all together is to POINT the DeepSTATE as to why ALLLL PAST PRESIDENTS NEVER GOT WHAT THE PEOPLE WANTED who voted them in……
because the Deep State has ALWAYS ruined the elected president’s representation of his voters..
use this narrative! bring Dems together to focus on one EASY target.
Obama wanted ___ but couldnt do it because of the Deep State
Bush wanted ____ but….
Isn’t if funny, with all the leaking in Washington, that whatever is put behind the black bars never gets leaked?
right..it also explains how easy it can be to fill in the blank with whatever is most convenient too…
allows one to re-write facts as needed to explain away undesirable conflicts.
those are nothing but deep start coup’s.
The entire Obama Cabal are very confident THEY ALL WILL SKATE. Comey seems to have a bad case of lockjaw.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the only thing I can celebrate about susan rice is that I have heard that her own son has rejected her ideals and asserts a conservative republican politic.
I wonder what turned him? youthful rebellion ..or just plain common sense?
Maybe common sense, or integrity, is one of those genetic traits that skips a generation?
My guess is an unpleasant daily dose of the reality of progressive/globalist mendacity as demonstrated by his loathsome mutterchen.
Does Horowitz even have the level of security clearance to do a deep dive on this to the extent necessary to name names?
Or is it a feature not a bug whereby “those with a need to know”, e.g., IC hide behind the “we’re protecting national security” excuse?
LikeLiked by 1 person
my understanding is that DOJ IG has clearance at ANY level according to the scope of his authority to investigate at DOJ and according to existing need to know.., but not principal classification authority..he can read it..he can’t mark it.
this is assumed based on reports that he has offered to defendants of the soon to be released report to address concerns and read the report in a compartmentalized scif that he has authority over. I just can’t imagine an IG not having access…He’s essentially called for a review…I think that is normal. I think also there are going to be some agreements about what material must not be located in his investigative report. I think the summary may or may not address those concerns in specific deep detail. I will assume it.
I can however imagine IC agencies not sharing everything there is…and creating alot of misinformation if the material they have responsibility over cast doubts or direct evidence of criminality.
the IG has his work cut out for him. I can only assume that Barr understand there will be expected hard stops of reality that horowitz is facing in getting down into the weeds …I think this is where indictments to the lower level folks will generate some momentum and create nothing short of a sudden case of “cooperation”..at least that is the hope.
I think this is where durham and huber come into play also..they will have presumably the authorities to prosecute and set grand jury..with hope a court judge governming that process will allow a full account and force these agencies to hand over any material these prosecutors need. But again, this will be difficult if the IC’s have created internal firewalls against it. (think..second set of books type of thing, or more realistic…attorneys who might argue executive priviledge existed at the time of some of these operations…I can see the arguments ranging wildly)
one of the unknowns however, is what kind of cooperation happens as indictments start flowing.
that is where things start happening…
I look forward to it.
with confidence.
Wasn’t the FBI IG prohibited from investigating within the Counter-Intelligence Division, as determined by Sally Yates? How convenient!
I would add IMO if we have a whitewash IG Report the chances are also high we have a whitewash investigation with a conclusion something to the effect of……
The predicate was appropriate just bad intel from the beginning coupled with some policy issues which we will address………….
But to sell this, IMO you can not have PT around.
Imagine the twitter barrage PT would descend down on Barr and Durham if this were their conclusion coupled with the emotional outrage PT would generate at his future rallies and MAGA supporters.
Not to mention PT could immediately press for declass to embarrass their findings as possibly bias and not “complete”
So if whitewash is the direction the INVESTIGATION goes then IMO it can only go there IF PT is impeached.
IMO the outcome of the investigation goes hand in hand with the direction of impeachment.
It helps explain why Lindsey has not released the redacted Susan Rice paragraph.
So if whitewash is the outcome then IMO the fix is in for impeachment. In chess, strategy is not singular. It is planned out in multiple steps where every sequence is executed thoughtfully.
Think about how they go hand in hand:
It allows for all of this never released, redacted stuff to stay redacted and classified.
It allows the FBI and DOJ institutions to be “officially” preserved.
It allows for any accumulated evidence to remain in the deep dark FIB evidence room forever.
It allows for the DS within the agencies to blame PT and everything was all just conspiracy theory by the “radical right”
It allows the right to be silenced quickly by the DS and media if the MAGA leader, Rocky Balboa Trump is not around.
It allows the DOJ to sell bad intel to America while burying massive spying and data gathering and most recently Dc money laundering schemes.
It allows for the needs of the many (the DS) to outweigh the needs of the few (PT)
So IMO A = B. Two peas in a pod!
The day Comey stood before the county and told us nobody would prosecute Hillary the FBI died (to anybody with a brain). The rule of law is pretty much dead. Barr might be the one to actually complete the burial. If so then I will move my money out of the market into cash for The Donald will start to blow up DC. Make note.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ The Uncovering – Mike Rogers’ Investigation, Section 702 FISA Abuse & the FBI”
https://themarketswork.com/2018/04/05/the-uncovering-mike-rogers-investigation-section-702-fisa-abuse-the-fbi/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m a firm supporter of RADM Rogers. I have through grapevine that he has testified before a grand jury on a range of investigations, in both huber AND durham.
I also have read thru grapevine that RADM Rogers under oath also reported his initial reports of abuse directly to the House Intelligence Committe when the republicans were in control, just prior to trump inaguration.
I do not know the details or the specifics of what his testimony contained..but it was HIS request to meet with HIC.
I am not sure what that means…but it does make me slightly uncomfortable that anything damaging he may have reported has not actually been realized in policy changes or personnel investigations up to this point. I find that worrisome.
It calls into question what the republicans actually did or did not do with his testimony.
It might explain why Barr may be in a real hard place now on the assumption this reveals that some or all of the members of the house intel committee refused to act on his testimony..
I’m not sure how trump stands on that issue. these are after all, his supporters and have fought hard against nearly everything the left has attacked him..
it will be a contest, imho, between the interesting trump perogative over loyalty priorities and the actually demonstrating justice and proper remedy for a broken corrupt IC community..
this is going to be a very interesting moment for barr….he will have to measure his strategy against the very real possibility that doing the right thing, might involve being truly independent as an AG …
it’s going to get very ugly even if you set aside the left agenda.
what a time to be alive right?
I don’t mean that to be trivial either!
Good points.
👍
Imagine the head of the NSA does a 6 month audit and finds during just that time period 85% of the searches are non-compliant.
Wouldn’t that stat alone prompt SOMEONE to say maybe we should do a much deeper dive audit like maybe go back to 2009-2016 and see what we find?
But why have we never seen or heard of any deeper dive, FISA audit being done? Do we really think Horowitz has done this deeper dive? And never a peep from the FISA court.
So in fairness maybe it’s been done and is pending disclosure to the American people
Or
Maybe those in charge don’t want to go there ever as they know just how bad the abuse has been so let’s just move along.
IMO just way to many whitewash indicators to ignore and the Susan Rice still redacted paragraph and the never seen scope memos are just a couple of other biggie tells IMO.
IMO key people are counting on the millions of ignorant Americans who haven’t read crap on any of this coupled with a full lock down & control of the media to keep the water from ever boiling over.
What we have had all along IMO is operation Snookered 1 & Snookered 2
“But why have we never seen or heard of any deeper dive, FISA audit being done?”
Because the FBI was illegally using the NSA database as far back as the Herr Mueller days to get warrants and convictions. I am on phone, my computer has the links that I previously have posted here regarding that from a CIA whistleblower.
“Wouldn’t that stat alone prompt SOMEONE to say maybe we should do a much deeper dive audit like maybe go back to 2009-2016 and see what we find?”
The fact that not a single dem has demonstrated the least bit of curiosity about that stat screams volumes.
If we ever see the unredacted text will it be the actual text or substitute text? The DOJ has very little credibility, I put nothing past the pack of liars. They continue stonewalling and slowwalking, they continue to defer prosecutions because “there’s bigger fish to fry”. The party’s almost over, fry the fish already or it won’t matter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is not long upon to defend out highest duty to throw off this government and provide new guards for our future security. When the time comes, I am certain that the train of abuses and usurpations will be found here in the pages of the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The majority of politicians both left and right feel like they know better than the voter and taxpayers..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The most important “left out” witness IMHO of all the investigations is Adm Mike Rogers. Why hasn’t someone called him to reveal what he told the President on that secret midnight visit to Trump
Sundance is telling Sydney Powell to do more research on if and why the deep state was not only spying on Trump but Rubio and Cruz and if they were their still in deep schit.
LikeLike
“How could Ms. Rice be aware of a ‘national security compromise’, ‘particularly surrounding Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’ after a ‘briefing by the FBI’, if she was ‘not briefed on the existence of an FBI investigation’?”
Somebody surmised something.
They’re all liars.
Susan Rice et al are all big liars and bad liars.
Remember the unmasking debacle? Susan Rice had unmasked the names of US citizens caught up in surveillance of foreigners. She reportedly told the HPSCI in a private hearing on Mar 22 2017 that she unmasked the names of Trump transition team members who had met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ) from the UAE when he visited Trump in New York. That meeting was on Dec 15 2016 and it was conducted in Trump Tower. Present at the meeting in addition to Trump: Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, and future NSA Michael Flynn.
I’m concerned about the extent of the surveillance. Was the meeting monitored?
And if Rice knew nothing about the counterintelligence investigation of Trump or the FISA warrant on Carter Page, why was she so concerned about someone meeting with the incoming President? So concerned that she not only read the reports about the meeting but requested to know the names of the US citizens who participated. I can’t remember if she leaked any of that info to the press.
(Sigh, remember the good old days when the GOP had the House majority and Devin Nunes could grill the traitors?? GET IT BACK!)
(I think I have the date of the HPSCI hearing wrong, so just ignore that. I think it was later in the year.)
The President will get a number of ‘wins’ on the economy, SC (perhaps) internationally, culturally. Over the next five years should he be re-elected. Some bigger, some smaller one would think.
But if the deep state and coup platters are not dealt with severely, much of what he accomplishes will be erased and reversed. Much more so by a Democrat President, but steadily and more subtly by a Republican.
The problem is that he is a unique presence. Using the Republican Party as a vehicle without being beholden or strongly enmeshed in their long term operations.
Despite a handful of good, loyal MAGA acolytes there is no real structural foundation to persist and dominate an agenda outside the Republican Party. And post-Trump the MAGA duke will quickly collapse, barring severe swamp draining.
Tough times beyond Trump unless the criminal elites are neutralized permanently.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treepers: So far there are about 30 plus comments posted.
Has anybody noticed something very of?
I have read this posting twice because the first time I read it something was bothering me!
Everyone seems to have forgotten to check Sundance’s link to the commenter he qouted. Well I did!
First, of all it is a very recent, from a commenter I have never seen before! Ever!
Second, this comment is written at a level only Sundance, Ristvan, Syndey, or another very top notch lawyer (or person) could write! This person has to be very familiar with what is going on behind the scenes!
My best guess is a different kind of “leak” to Sundance!
Maybe I am reading too much into this? Maybe too much tuurkey stuffing?
Any thoughts?
I think I may have seen the user name before, but maybe it is the moniker, from Blazing saddles, (Blazing Saddles is a 1974 western comedy film about a corrupt political boss who, in an attempt to ruin a western town, appoints a black sheriff, who promptly becomes his most formidable adversary.“)
Mongo only pawn in game of life.
🤣
A2:. Likely your memory is probably better than mine! I know many of the poster names but could easily have missed Mongo Mere Pawn!
Her/his comment obviously caught SD’s attention as it did mine!
Interesting background to the handle name! I remember that movie. Almost exactly like real life in DC!
P.S. I am glad I visited Hong Kong before it was turned over to China! I enjoy your postings!
Thanks Wes, and the commenter, no matter the name has made excellent arguments.
A2….this is the only place I have left to reply to you. I deletedthe poster who was impersonating you….another phoney g-mail account. He (she) had made 6 postings, all of which have been deleted.
Thank you again Ad REM! I don’t know why I am being targeted, but the hooligans are definitely reading here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ad rem: Wow! Identity thief is obviously big big even here on the CTH!
Latest scam is where they steal your phone line! Someone calls you. But when you hang up and dial another number you are really dialing the previous phone number!
A2: Her/his further comment on this thread about the need for whitewashing IG report was also very interesting.
Definitely not a new person. Just not profilic like some of the rest of us. 🙂
Uh, prolific. (blaming turkey)
From the footnote
See Evan Perez, Jim Sciutto, Jake Tapper, Intel Chiefs Presented Trump With Claims of Russian Efforts to
Compromise Him, CNN (Jan. 12, 2017) (the IC briefings of President Obama and then-President Elect Trump
**included the Steele dossier)**
“Ask them to look for email between Comey and Brennan Dec.16”
The memo exposed that either Comey perjured himself before Congress, under oath, or Susan Rice committed fraud, by entering a lie on the public record.
One or the other was lying. Comey denied any meetings after the 2016 election happened, with the outgoing administration.
Rice got the letter from the UK disavowing Steele. She couldn’t give it to anybody in the ic cause it would stop the fisa. I suspect she gave it to either her big boss or the ag and that is what her email to herself was about. They can all have plausible deniability because they did nothing and the know nothing… the most ethical administration in history.
The idea that the January 5, 2017 meeting with President Obama, Vice-President Biden, FBI Director Comey, Assistant AG Yates and Rice did NOT include a discussion of Crossfire Hurricane or the Page FISA surveillance is laughable. The entire purpose of the meeting was to inform President Obama of the status of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and to obtain guidance from him as to how to continue the investigation through the transition from his administration to the incoming Trump Administration. The only reason to get such guidance from President Obama was to get clear authority to withhold information from President-Elect Trump because he was a target of the investigation. Neither Comey nor Yates had the authority to unilaterally withhold such national security, law enforcement and foreign policy information under the relevant federal statutes that control the transition between administrations. Only President Obama had that authority. The idea that Comey and Yates would ask for such guidance without disclosing the results of the surveillance, electronic or otherwise, FISA court authorized or not, is ludicrous.
For example, we are to believe that Comey met with President Obama on January 5th to get guidance on how to continue the Russian influence investigation through the transition to the Trump Administration, having already arranged to meet President-Elect Trump the next day in Trump Tower with the express purpose of disclosing certain “evidence” from the Steele dossier that formed the predicate for FISA surveillance on the Trump campaign, but somehow Comey couldn’t be bothered to discuss the very same “evidence” with President Obama? Seriously? You stop by the White House for a visit with Presidet Obama with your plane ticket to New York in your pocket and your impending meeting with the target of your investigation just slips your mind?
No. President Obama likely authorized Comey to INTERROGATE President-Elect Trump the next day, using the details of the dossier as any investigating agent would in trying to get incriminating responses from a target that did not know he was the subject of an investigation. Again, view Comey memorializing his meeting with President-Elect Trump as the preparation of a 302 for the investigation. Sorry, Comey may be arrogant and corrupt, but he is not stupid when it comes to his own hide. No way he interrogated President-Elect Trump without President Obama’s authorization.
My guess, this will be the reason for the whitewash, if there is one. Because the entire mess implicates President Obama, and President Obama remains the Third Rail of politics due to the demographic and political implications of any attempt to hold him accountable, President Trump and AG Barr will have to take a long hard look at opening Pandora’s Box. Add to that the national security implications if full disclosure of FISA abuse ends up cancelling or impairing a critical national security tool.
Think about it. With the recent polling among Americans of African descent on President Trump’s approval rating, as well as the general lack of enthusiasm of the same group of Americans for the current crop of Democrat presidential candidates, would you consider attacking President Obama as a corrupt, presidential power abuser, so that the Democrats and the Media could respond with renewed charges of racism that just might energize this group against you? Something to think about. President Trump has got to get re-elected to continue draining the swamp. He may have to let the biggest swamp creature of the last decade go in order to get re-elected. How he does that when his political base is so well-informed about the corruption and abuse is the question Sundance is addressing to AG Barr’s good graces.
LikeLike
Mongo Mere Pawn:. I liked your first comment very much. SD did too! If this is your second comment, I like it too. Having to choose between re-electing President Trump or nailing Obama is a really hard swallow. Maybe delaying charges until after 2020 election is another route?
LikeLike
LikeLike
JustScott: I will take your word as well as A2’s above that Mongo Mere Pawn has posted here before. I still like her/his comment. It is rare for SD to quote a treeper’s comment.
You can’t keep kicking FISA reauthorization down the road. And you can be sure any Democrat who defeats President Trump will immediately fire AG Barr and request the resignations of all US Attorneys, including Durham. Timing will be everything. It may be possible to avoid implicating President Obama by using Vice President Biden as a proxy, but that may be the very reason the Democrats are preemptively dragging Biden and his son in front of the country. Not sure how effective that will be, but President Obama may be setting up his VP to be the fall guy. After all, the purpose of putting Biden on the ticket was to give Senator Obama national security and foreign policy experience. “He only authorized what his Vice President recommended.”
I still think the Obama authorization Trump card is the likeliest explanation for the continued public arrogance of Brennan, Comey, McCabe, et al. Even if President Trump and AG Barr decide holding them accountable is the right thing to do, despite the electoral implications of implicating President Obama, do you honestly think the Republican Senate would stand solid behind their decision? Senator Graham can’t be bothered to hold a hearing. Senator Cornyn has been on the SSCI the entire time, some of which he was the second ranking member of Senate Republican leadership, and he has said nothing about the clear abuse of the FISA court, let alone the leak of the FISA application by Wolfe. Navigating the political shoals of this controversy is way above my pay grade. I just am thankful for the opportunity Sundance gives us to be aware of the situation and to comment as God gives us guidance to see.
Mongo is not new. He/she has been commenting here at least since 2013.
Nice Blazing Saddles reference.
“Mongo mere pawn in game of life”
Whoever interviews PT next will they please ask just 2 questions…..
1) When you said we caught them, we caught them all did you mean we EXPOSED them or we have criminally caught them? Big big difference.
2) Over 15 months ago you said you were going to declassify everything pertaining to this Russia Collusion frame job. When will Americans see ANY of the documents and what if Barr does not declassify and expose them to the American people, will you?
The answer to these simple 2 questions will tell us everything IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The quote Sundance used at the end of this, from Mongo Mere Pawn , is so accurate that it could literally be sent to AG Barr.
The only way to “save the institutions” is to reveal EVERYTHING. Followed by prosecutions so thorough as to make anyone and everyone remaining in the institutions be afraid of being caught if such actions are ever considered again.
In other words, the investigations and prosecutions must have full INTEGRITY if the institutions are to ever have INTEGRITY again…….because right now, THEY DO NOT HAVE INTEGRITY. And everybody knows it, whether or not their political leanings allow them to admit it. This is not a matter of “our team” vs “their team”.
It’s a matter of INTEGRITY.
Greg1: I see you check Ed SD’s link too! Mongo Mere Pawn has just commented above about a second consideration for whitewashing the IG report, sadly election politics.
Question, wouldnt Admiral Rodgers bring supporting audit detail to PDJT, when he went to Trump tower? I would have brought any supporting reports showing , who was queried, date time ranges, logins of the users etc.
Question, wouldnt Admiral Rodgers bring supporting audit detail to PDJT, when he went to Trump tower? I would have brought any supporting reports showing , who was queried, date time ranges, logins of the users etc.
Question, wouldnt Admiral Rodgers bring supporting audit detail to PDJT, when he went to Trump tower? I would have brought any supporting reports showing , who was queried, date time ranges, logins of the users etc.
Yeah..I posted the Mike Rogers connection a couple of days ago and again today.
To go back to SD’s opening statement(s) – Senator Graham “gots some splain’n ta do” – but don’t hold your breath; he’s all hat and no cattle to use someone’s term.
Great post and questions by Sundance. But wouldn’t President Trump have access to the original unredacted memorandum of Susan Rice? Perhaps Sundance can ask President Trump or someone close to him? Or is that naive thinking on my part?
Any lane on the Mega Highway of Corruption and Criminality that leads to Obama, which is about all of them, must be blocked.
I have suspected from day 1 of the disclosure of the Trump Russia Collusion hoax that the conspirators intended to unleash these accusations against whoever the GOP nominee turned out to be. They planned to do this to Hillary’s opponent, Trump just happened to win. If Rubio had won or Cruz or Jeb, Rand, Ben…. whoever the GOP winner was, that nominee would’ve been smeared with this crap.
John Brennan is the architect of it…. but his master had to be President Obama, supported by Valerie Jarrett…. and many other high-ranking Obama Administration officials.
Thank God the plot failed. Although, looking at it from 3+ years out … it was a stupid plot! Who the Hell would ever believe any one of the GOP candidates would collude with Russia to win against Hillary? I swear! These people are so dumb!
No matter what they did, Hillary was NEVER, EVER going to win any election for President of the United States. NEVER! We The People KNOW who and what she is and WE CAN’T STAND THE BITCH!
Furthermore, We The People, were fed up with 8 years of the Obama “fundamental transformation” that was imposed on us without our consent! We were hellbent on cleaning this mess up. No way were We The People going to submit ourselves, our family’s futures and our country to that New World Order Globalism excrement!
This seditious cabal and the minions of their entrenched brethren within the government have underestimated their fellow average Americans for far too long. It is well past time to educate these jerks about whose power they’ve been abusing!
I pray that IG Horowitz’s report is not a whitewash. It’s time to expose these criminals and conspirators. We must get these losers out of our government and into federal prison cells!
Nancy Morgan Hart said, Don’t expect anything in the upcoming report. It will protect and minimized and accomplish no justice.
Question from Canadian treeper who doesn’t understand your system as well as you all:
So, does Barr sign off on Horowitz’s report before it’s released? If he does -and it’s a white wash- then clearly not only is Horowitz only ‘mopping up aisle !0’, but Durham in turn will also just apply a a bit of wax, rather than tear out all the flooring and renovate, am I right?
If, on the other hand, Barr does NOT see and sign off the Horowitz report before its release, then can I assume there is still a chance Barr will call BS on the report if it is a white wash, and allow Durham to expose the truth?
Thanks in advance to anyone able to clarify this for me:)
i think RICE is pulling a throw…. as in the Steele thing was never anything but a counter cover..
is there any way to know the first FISA on page was really signed that day? is there a way for them to backdate? similar to how the FBI guy backdated the email?
as in Mueller was the first fisa and this was all to cover the crap they did.
