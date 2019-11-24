Liars Club – Fusion GPS Glenn Simpson Claims He was Tricked by Russian Operative Natalia Veselnitskaya…

It would appear U.S. Attorney John Durham digging into the origin of the ‘vast Russian collusion-conspiracy’ has the founders of Fusion-GPS getting twitchy. The “Mamet Principle”of pretending not to know things was on full display today during a Meet the Press interview with Fusion founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch.
For obvious reasons fellow traveler Chuck Todd avoided the most damning lines of questioning including why they hired Nellie Ohr, why Simpson lied to the House intelligence committee, and why Glenn Simpson invoked the fifth amendment in refusing to testify to the House Judiciary Committee.
It was demonstrably evident that Glenn Simpson was working with Russian operative/lobbyist Natalia Velelnitskaya in a 2016 effort against the Trump campaign. However, during the interview today Glenn Simpson takes the defensive position that he was likely tricked by the Russian. WATCH:
.
While Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson was domestically working with Russian lobbyist Natalia Veselnitskya. A little reported Russian Deputy Attorney General named Saak Albertovich Karapetyan was working double-agents for the CIA and Kremlin.
Karapetyan was directing the foreign operations of Natalia Veselnitskaya, and Glenn Simpson was assisting her inside the U.S. Glenn Simpson managed Veselnitskaya through the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. However, once the CIA/Fusion-GPS operation using Veselnitskaya started to unravel with public reporting… back in Russia Deputy AG Karapetyan died in a mysterious helicopter crash.
Additionally back in 2018 Simpson claimed in testimony to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that he did not have contact with any FBI or DOJ officials regarding the infamous Steele dossier until after the 2016 election. But Bruce Ohr’s emails show that he and Simpson were in contact as early as August 2016.
On Page four of the HPSCI memo (pdf here) under point #3 we see the relationship between Fusion-GPS and the FBI as outlined in contacts between Bruce Ohr (DOJ), Nellie Ohr (Fusion GPS), Chris Steele (Dossier Author) and the FBI:
3) Before and after Steele was terminated as a source, he maintained contact with DOJ via then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, a senior DOl official who worked closely with Deputy Attorneys General Yates and later Rosenstein.
Shortly after the election, the FBI began interviewing Ohr, documenting his communications with Steele. For example, in September 2016, Steele admitted to Ohr his feelings against then-candidate Trump when Steele said he “was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president.” This clear evidence of Steele’s bias was recorded by Ohr at the time and subsequently in official FBI files-but not reflected in any of the Page FISA applications.
a) During this same time period, Ohr’s wife was employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research on Trump. Ohr later provided the FBI with all of his wife’s opposition research, paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaign via Fusion GPS. The Ohrs’ relationship with Steele and Fusion GPS was inexplicably concealed from the FISC. (link to pdf)
- Glenn Simpson is in contact with Bruce Ohr on August 22nd, 2016
- Christopher Steele is meeting with Bruce Ohr in September 2016.
- The FISA Application was October 21st, 2016.
- Nellie Ohr passed on research to her husband Bruce, who passed on to the FBI.
Now take a look at the testimony of Fusion GPS head Glenn Simpson about contact between Fusion GPS and the FBI.
Question:
You’ve never heard from anyone in the U.S. government in relation to these matters, either the FBI or the Department of Justice?
Simpson Answer (under oath):
After the election. I mean during the election, no.
That’s a direct lie to congress. Hence Mr. Simpson took the fifth amendment position against self incrimination and refused further testimony to the House Judiciary Committee.
Someone on here mentioned the “You first” protocol on these investigations. As in, the Democrats get first shot. Which now appears to be over. It appears that the Democrats Eastern front has collapsed and it’s going to be wild coming in.
It is that feeling you get when the hangman starts tightening the noose around your neck. You start shittin and pissin your undies. I think that is how Glenn Simpson is feeling. I don’t want to get to euphoric, but it appears that a lot of things are starting to line up in the positive for Trump.
F Cuck Todd. Midget Democommunist.
Easy to figure out which “Journalists” are on the Payroll.
The Democrats can’t catch a break, and they don’t deserve to.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-democrats-cant-catch-a-break-and-they-dont-deserve-to/
Just a little warning – Peter Fritsch is one of those annoying “up-talkers”…so it’s, like, very hard to listen to?
Isn’t this lying under oath to Congress and Roger Stone was arrested by 27 FBI agents yet this guys walks away scot-free?
“Additionally back in 2018 Simpson claimed in testimony to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that he did not have contact with any FBI or DOJ officials regarding the infamous Steele dossier until after the 2016 election. But Bruce Ohr’s emails show that he and Simpson were in contact as early as August 2016.”
When can we expect a full SWAT team to show up at his house and arrest him. 🙄
Being a demonrat has it’s perks on our one way highway of justuce.
These people could be a whole chapter, or 2 or 3 or 4, in an updated version of Mark Twain’s classic work, “Man, the Lowest Animal”.
He lied. Just like all of the others who swore to tell the truth. If I lied under oath, I would lose my career, my pension, and stain the reputation of the men and women who work with me. It’s unbelievable to me that these people have impunity.
Yes, he did lie. Which demonstrates again that putting liars “under oath” is an exercise in futility.
John Adams had good reasons for saying:
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/john_adams_391045
@2:40 “He spent a lot of time going through the Dossier” not he wrote the dossier. Who wrote the dossier?
i would love to play poker with these two idiots.
Go to jail or admit Trump is right. What a decision these people are having to make!
I believe Mr. Simpson may be getting whiplash from all of his rapid looking behind when he hears footsteps. He surely should be one of the first dominos to fall.
Ohr and Steele were in contact way, way before August 2016. Here’s a quote from an article documenting their interaction as early as February 2016:
–BEGIN QUOTE–
Sunday, 21 February 2016—and there we find a covert “retired” MI6 operative named Christopher Steele engaged in a curious email exchange with an employee of our own Department of Justice, Bruce Ohr. As it just so happens, Steele and Ohr were discussing a Russian billionaire of interest to both of them. You may have already guessed that the Russian billionaire they were discussing was named Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska, who Steele referred to with initials “OD” or “OVD.” Somehow—somehow, you see—Christopher Steele, in London, had learned that during the upcoming week there was going to be “an inter-agency meeting” in the United States on Deripaska, which Steele presumed in his email that Ohr would be attending.
–END QUOTE–
Much much more where that came from:
“CIA Crimes: How John Brennan Weaponized the CIA and FBI, and Conspired with Russia and Harry Reid to Frame Trump—PART A”
https://chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/cia-crimes-how-john-brennan-weaponized-the-cia-and-fbi-and-conspired-with-russia-and-harry-reid-to-frame-trump-part-a/
excellent interview chuck. way to lob those softballs
things we learn from this:
-the two liars are going to claim that Steele did not find any information himself but was merely used as a ‘disinformation specialist’– culling the good info from the bad
-fiona hill and steele had worked together on more than a single occasion–i believe fiona seemed to imply that their connection was more limited
-the two liars will not turn on each other…they will present a united front
-the two liars are awful at the business of lying. their body language is god awful..
Interesting developments. Seems the impeachment processes is bringing out all the shady characters in the Russian hoax. So it really is all connected.
Sundance has outlined the preferred oilers for FBI, CIA and State. What is NBC?
Spotlight on Bill Barr. Both Roger Stone and Michael Cohen were indicted, tried and found guilty for lying to Congress, yet we see no justice is blind indictment of Simpson or anyone on the left for the same offense. HOW CAN BARR, UNLESS INCOMPETENT OR CORRUPT, AND ESPECIALLY AFTER HIS “RESISTANCE” SPEECH, NOT SEE THAT THE TWO TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE IS WHAT IS RIPPING THIS COUNTRY LITERALLY IN HALF AND DESTROYING AT LEAST 50% OF THIS COUNTY’S BELIEF IN OUR INSTITUTIONS AND THE CONSTITUTIONAL RULE OF LAW UPON WHICH THE ENTIRETY OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC IS BASED. He is truly missing the boat. Even a fair investment of time into a simple lying to Congress indictment would substantially restore our faith in the system, yet our pleas for justice continue to go unanswered. Without a fair answer to our pleas, it is doubtful this republic will go on.
Everybody needing a defense fund, Comey, McCabe and now Simpson all write books for money?
Suspicious, no?
The judge who convicted Roger Stone have no shame. Unbelievable. Here we have Glen Simpson seems lying through his teeth. What kind of banana republic do we have?
Just for the record, their new/current investigation is financed by an NGO, that is only interested in Educating the Public, headed by none other than Dan Jones…. Imagine that…
