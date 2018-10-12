Fusion GPS Co-Founder Glenn Simpson, Will Invoke 5th Amendment Protection to Avoid Congressional Testimony…

It is reported today that Fusion-GPS co-founder, Glenn Simpson, will not agree to testify to congress and will invoke his fifth amendment privilege to avoid answering questions.
Chris Steele – Bruce Ohr – Glenn Simpson
This is interesting for several reasons. Recent evidence and testimony has conflicted with Simpson’s prior testimony. Specifically testimony from DOJ official Bruce Ohr who testified to meeting with Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele in August 2016 prior to the FBI seeking a FISA application against Carter Page.
In prior testimony Simpson said he only met with Mr. Ohr sometime after Thanksgiving of 2016. Not coincidentally it is the FBI interview notes of Bruce Ohr that congress has requested to be declassified, and that DAG Rod Rosenstein wants to keep hidden.
Simpson hired Bruce Ohr’s wife Nellie Ohr, in late 2015 to work on the Trump opposition research project. That oppo research effort evolved into the Christopher Steele authored dossier after the DNC and Hillary Clinton hired Fusion-GPS in April of 2016.
One of the most likely reasons for Simpson to take the fifth amendment is his network of activity extends beyond the DOJ and FBI, and directly connects to the Obama White House during the election time-frame the dossier was being assembled. It does not seem coincidental the Obama administration recently began seeding the media with a story about why the White House was active in the ‘Trump Russia Collusion’ narrative.
The New York Magazine article dated October 10th (yesterday) is a clear signal that someone in/around the previous Obama administration team is seeking to create a plausible ‘by the book‘ excuse, for why the White House was engaged with the same elements constructing the Trump dossier. The timing is simply too transparent.
The NYMAG article outlines a secret meeting and secret strategy from the Obama White House to force candidate Donald Trump to accept a defeat in the 2016 election:
In October 2016, senior staff in the Obama White House discussed what they should do if Hillary Clinton won the November election and Donald Trump refused to accept the result as legitimate.
[…] The Obama White House plan, according to interviews with Rhodes and Jen Psaki, Obama’s communications director, called for congressional Republicans, former presidents, and former Cabinet-level officials including Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, to try and forestall a political crisis by validating the election result.
In the event that Trump tried to dispute a Clinton victory, they would affirm the result as well as the conclusions reached by the U.S. intelligence community that Russian interference in the election sought to favor Trump, and not Clinton. (read more)
Remember, despite the claims by DNI James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan, in the final report NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers disagreed with the premise the Russian election involvement was to help Trump. Specifically the Russian efforts went both ways including the organization of anti-Trump rallies at Trump Tower.
That NYMAG report, published yesterday, appears to be an attempt to make an excuse for why the White House was engaged with the participants in the Russia Collusion narrative.
However, in hindsight, the actions and motives by all of the participants in October 2016, become increasingly clear. As quoted by Hillary Clinton during the second debate, October 9th, 2016:
HILLARY CLINTON: “But, you know, let’s talk about what’s really going on here, Martha, because our intelligence community just came out and said in the last few days that the Kremlin, meaning Putin and the Russian government, are directing the attacks, the hacking on American accounts to influence our election.
And WikiLeaks is a part of that, as are other sites where the Russians hack information, we don’t even know if it’s accurate information, and then they put it out. We have never in the history of our country been in a situation where an adversary, a foreign power, is working so hard to influence the outcome of the election. And believe me, they’re not doing it to get me elected. They’re doing it to try and influence the election for Donald Trump.“
Again, in hindsight, the above highlighted part of Clinton’s statement during the second debate inherently implies her knowledge of the closed-door white house meeting. Clinton didn’t stop at saying Russia was trying to interfere in the election, she specifically framed the issue as Russia trying to help Trump win the election.
Back to Glenn Simpson…
It is entirely likely Glenn Simpson knows exactly who, from the White House, was involved in the efforts to support his anti-Trump work. Simpson’s wife, Mary Jacoby, visited the White House on April 19, 2016, the day after NSA Director Mike Rogers shut down contractor access to the NSA and FBI database on April 18, 2016.
The wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House in April 2016, at the same time as the DNC and Clinton hire Fusion GPS to conduct the opposition research on Donald Trump, surrounding Russia. [WH Log Link]
(The Hill) A lawyer for Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, told the head of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday that his client will “invoke his constitutional rights not to testify,” defying a GOP-issued subpoena seeking to compel him to give a closed-door deposition.
The lawyer, Joshua Levy, told Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) in an electronic letter that Simpson will not participate in this committee’s inquiry because it “is not designed to discover the truth.”
“Consistent with the September 27, 2018 letter we sent to you, Mr. Simpson, whose testimony is a matter of public record, will not be participating in a confidential deposition before this Committee,” lawyers for Simpson write, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Hill.
“He will instead invoke his constitutional rights not to testify under the First and Fifth Amendments of the Constitution.” (read more)
.
F**k him up and then lock him up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure his ass can be retroactively FISA’d. Troll through his NSA stored data, THEN get a warrant. Gooses and Ganders, no?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Pardon me tor thinking such a thought, but the Hiilary logo’s red arrow looks like a sex toy for her to use on Huma Abedin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be fun ( a little, anyway) to watch the MSM suddenly start shrieking about all the same things they’ve been denying for the past 2 years, only now they’ll say it was President Smooooth being super duper clever.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Except President Smoooooth just isn’t cool any more.
LikeLike
I hope the House Judiciary serves Simpson with a subpoena. Make him come before the Committee and state publicly: “Base on advise of counsel, I refuse to answer the question based upon my Constitutional right to ….”
I have been waiting months for someone to say that, and Simpson won’t be the last.
LikeLiked by 15 people
THIS. We need to WATERBOARD these communist Watergate entrapment conspirators with their own WATERGATE-STYLE FOOTAGE to merely BEGIN the justice they are due.
How many HUNDREDS OF TIMES can we make them take the Fifth? When Stefan Halper start taking the Fifth about Watergate, THEN we’re getting somewhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am readily available and know the process.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“his client will “invoke his constitutional rights not to testify,” defying a GOP-issued subpoena seeking to compel him to give a closed-door deposition”
They already subpoenaed Simpson. He’s defying the subpoena itself based on “his constitutional rights not to testify under the First and Fifth Amendments”.
Can they hold Simpson in contempt? Can they make him appear in person to plead the fifth? Is it an actual thing to say “I have a right *to not testify*”?
It seems to me the next step would be: if Ohr’s testimony conflicts with Simpson’s initial testimony, then you refer Simpson to the DOJ. If Simpson doesn’t want to play the narrative spin game with Ohr (and Nellie), then he can sit on his fat ass and wait for the indictment. Then the question becomes: how do you get Sessions and Rosenstein to indict Simpson for perjury?
Aaaaannnnnddd we’re back to Sessions and Rosenstein. I like full circles, but this is getting effing ridonkulous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Arrest him for perjury…
LikeLike
Hope to see Glenn Simpson striped of his wealth and sent to prison in the near future.
He’s a smear merchant…………
LikeLiked by 12 people
Try taking the fifth when these guys come for you, Glen!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
✅. Hah!
LikeLike
If Jason Chaffetz is correct that AG Sessions is afraid to prosecute Hillary Clinton or anyone close to her, I don’t see many of these people ever going to jail, including Andrew McCabe. Sessions, and a hand full of RINOs, have squandered the opportunity of a lifetime to clean out the swamp.
Even if POTUS fires Sessions after the mid-terms, two years have been wasted, and there are no guarantees he’ll be able to get the person who could change everything confirmed. Some may not even want the job knowing dems will wage a major smear against them, and may even do worse, to them and their family.
Sessions was either in on it from the start, or was introduced to the concept of Arkancide his first day on the job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am beginning to think that Sessions was the insurance policy.
LikeLike
Agree! That’s what I said last year–the original insurance policy. Treepers didn’t like it much then, but I think it’s pretty obvious now. There’s no 24D chess, no Stealth Jeff, no winks and nods. It is exactly as it appears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember legitimate questions about sessions last year. People we’re insulted, cursed, and called trolls by the Q-Tip Trust Sessions Crowd. Quite the 180 people have done.
LikeLike
Don’t people ever tire of the Sessions obsession?
Good grief… what does that have to do with slimy glenn simpson taking the fifth to attempt to hide his guilt?
Topic, please!
😀
LikeLike
The “Session Obsession”
Sounds like a dance from the early 60’s…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must be as much fun to some too! lol
LikeLike
“what does that [Sessions] have to do with slimy glenn simpson taking the fifth to attempt to hide his guilt?”
Because it’s ultimately up to Sessions to take legal action. And since Sessions is “recused” from Anything And Everything Having To Do With Russia Ever In The History Of The ten Dimensions Of The Universe, then it falls on Rosenstein to take legal action. So: no legal action.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and this is why cth comments are worthless
when did you change?
LikeLike
Sorry, when did I change what? Not following.
LikeLike
Agree. The Sessions fans still don’t want to admit they were wrong after 20 months.
LikeLike
It has everything to do with the overarching topic, which is whether these endless testimonies will become useful beyond theater and a few people losing their jobs. Congress can have all the hearings it wants to, but if Sessions won’t allow indictments and prosecutions, it doesn’t matter what slimy Glenn Simpson does or does not do.
We can all sit on the edges of our seats eager to find out which slime ball of the week will do what, but except for its entertainment value, none of it will lead to structural and cultural changes within these agencies. No consequences, no deterrent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The talk all over the internet is the same as this from Sundance; “That NYMAG report, published yesterday, appears to be an attempt to make an excuse for why the White House was engaged with the participants in the Russia Collusion narrative.”
NOTHING has changed in 2 years. Brennan and Clapper said 17 DOJ entities claimed Russia meddled in the elections and that is the be all and end all that is comfortable for ALL involved, including every pundit (except Hannity and friends)who talks about it even on FOX. Humans hear only what they WANT to hear, and everyone hears it was necessary to surveil Trump and friends in hopes of catching the WikliLeaks culprit who stole the election from Hillary. They LOVE that narrative, and I, for one, am astounded that the President doesn’t seem to care enough about it to clear his name and get recompense.
LikeLike
If you want the husband, squeeze the wife. Subpoena Mary.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“If you want the husband, squeeze the wife. Subpoena Mary.”
_______________
Assuming that he cares about his wife, or that theirs is not a marriage of convenience, or blackmail, or political opportunism, or a beard, etc.
If, for example, Glen is looking to get divorced, this would be a perfect opportunity to send her up the river.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don’t really know what ‘send her up the river’ means, I just heard it in old cops ‘n robbers movies when I was a kid, and never really had a good opportunity to use the expression until now 😁
LikeLiked by 7 people
Up the river meant to Sing Sing Prison from New York City.
“Down the river” was to send blacks to the Deep South during slavery, where it was harder to escape to the Midwest. Think Huck FInn, when Jim was sold down the river to Louisiana from Missouri.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To be even more specific….
All of the thirteen colonies originally had slavery, including indentured servitude. A little before the time of the Revolution, colonies in the north, and associated territories to the west (current Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, etc.) started to enact laws against the practice. These laws would generally take effect over the course of years. This left slaveholders in these states in a bind. They could hold their slaves until the last minute, and incur financial loss when they were freed…..or the slaves could be “sold down the river” to places they might remain slaves, albeit at a discounted price.
As with many botched implementations of good ideas, there were many ramifications of these policies that continue to this day. Any “Upstairs, Downstairs”-type arrangements got sacrificed on the altar of economic necessity — a slave family that had been treated relatively-well in an urban Massachusetts household for four generations could find themselves distributed across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina doing field work.
In that regard, being “sold down the river” was a huge final betrayal by northerners after a decades-long denial of human rights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀 lmao 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scott467, you crack me up!
LikeLike
Look at the geographic location of the Sing Sing prison in Ossining, NY versus New York City. It is literally “up the river” (Hudson) on the east bank.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nothing like a good ole dose of common sense… the beard aspect makes as much sense as the rest as the “left” is pretty twisted but “all about those much-needed optics”.
No one is likely to beat bathhouse bari’s version of “the beard” though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And do we remember the other Mary Jacoby connection? Weiner’s laptop address book?
https://www.investorvillage.com/smbd.asp?mb=4288&mn=285299&pt=msg&mid=17973711
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great memory!!!! Where is the Facebook post text of Mary Jacoby’s bragging?
“In December Josh Caplan at The Gateway Pundit reported that Mary Jacoby bragged on Faceboook that her husband was behind “Russiagate.”
The wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby, is proud of her husband’s work that led to mass Trump-Russia hysteria. Jacoby is so proud that she felt the need to boast on Facebook about how ‘Russiagate,’ would not exist if it weren’t for her husband.
Mary Jacoby is also listed on the Obama White House visitors’ log.
It’s a small world between far left reporters and Democrat politicians.
LikeLike
Caught in a trap….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Elivsi in “Suspicious Minds” used “caught in a trap” too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^^^This ^^^^^ your on it Pedro
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhhh, very convenient. so now he believes that the Constitution is not a living-breathing thing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Of course, that’s the only time the UniParty rats of all “flavors” use the constitution. When it “benefits” them and accommodates their evil ways.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people are evil and nothing says desperation like a retroactive cover up.
LikeLiked by 11 people
There is just something about the two fingered Mickey that works… l 😀 l
LikeLiked by 1 person
Symmetry. Only three fingers…just, works. x2!
LikeLike
It’s the white glove treatment … 🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
view=detailV2&ccid=Wq4l12j4&id=3B9B940349FC15E7F3A36F7872D86712D4B689A7&thid=OIP.Wq4l12j4oMWeM1C-TTR24gHaEK&mediaurl=https%3a%2f%2fi.ytimg.com%2fvi%2fz-6Mf2q1U-Q%2fmaxresdefault.jpg&exph=720&expw=1280&q=the+longest+yard+1974&simid=608007860944504438&selectedIndex=160
I think he broke his effin’ neck…
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=Wq4l12j4&id=3B9B940349FC15E7F3A36F7872D86712D4B689A7&thid=OIP.Wq4l12j4oMWeM1C-TTR24gHaEK&mediaurl=https%3a%2f%2fi.ytimg.com%2fvi%2fz-6Mf2q1U-Q%2fmaxresdefault.jpg&exph=720&expw=1280&q=the+longest+yard+1974&simid=608007860944504438&selectedIndex=160
LikeLiked by 1 person
/var/folders/h7/5zlf4x390dzcf3106_d58gdm0000gn/T/com.apple.iChat/Messages/Transfers/Image 10-8-18 at 9.43 AM.jpg
LikeLike
OK- I give up-
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here you go Bigdog
LikeLiked by 2 people
THX TDU- my skills are few!
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂🤣😂
LikeLike
LikeLike
Get the original image URL – not the Bing long-formula URL that pulls in the photo.
It should have this form:
– http or https at the beginning
– .jpg or .png or .jpeg or other IMAGE extension at the end
– all on a line by itself
LikeLiked by 3 people
E for effort BD35…
😀
LikeLike
Holy Mozzarella Sticks, I thought Q invaded the thread.
LikeLike
The Obozo White House is complicit in this collusion and in sedition post election.
Simpson’s pleading the “Fifth” might delay justice, but it won’t stop that train from getting to its rightful destination.
LikeLiked by 10 people
With all due respect, it’s doubtful. I can hear the boo birds from here.
LikeLike
Concern noted.
Boo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boof.
LikeLike
“How do pronounce that?”
“Flatulence, Senator.”
LikeLike
Maybe, maybe not but I think GB you are on to something and you make a lot more sense than the military going after any US citizen as some mention on this blog. I also don’t think they will have to squeeze his wife. There is great danger for the corrupt cabal of DOJ and FBI dirty cops. They have little to no loyalty or integrity. If they will break the trust of the people in order to skew the Presidential elaedtion, they will certainly lie, steal, cheat, plea the fifth, etc. their problem: those who have flipped and have ratted them out. They cannot trust anyone to keep their mouth shut. Even the mafia has more loyalty and trust then these dirty cops.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And, all their previous testimony and statements by which many have already hung themselves. So there’s that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
I agree. If Redacting Rod and the others artfully hide too much, DUMP BIG LEAGUE!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We need the bNk accounts.
LikeLike
Geez…BANK!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And what are the odds that Nellie will show up next week?
LikeLike
Nellie (presumably) has an interest in aligning herself with her husband, who already testified. Bruce already testified that he met with Simpson before the election — this contradicts Simpson’s previous testimony. Now Nellie has an opportunity to bang another nail in that coffin and confirm Bruce’s testimony, present Simpson as the coordinator of the whole dossier thing, and lower the Ohr’s collective profile on the whole deal. Simpson was the guy with the media contacts, the connections to DNC/Coie, and facilitating the dossier creation with Steele. If Bruce and Nellie… er… “flip”, then Simpson is on his own, and the Ohr’s can go to Disney World with a slap on the wrist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK bet’s are on. Who’s gonna be be the first Arkancide?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is entirely likely Glenn Simpson knows exactly who, from the White House, was involved in the efforts to support his anti-Trump work.
I know exactly who from the White House was involved: Barack Hussein Obama and anybody he wanted involved.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Valerie Garrett
LikeLiked by 4 people
Of course. Barack ‘s Third Term.
Hillary was in no condition, physically nor mentally, to be President.
Had Hillary been President, all she had to do was read from prepared statements and teleprompters.
It was all a facade.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Clinton looked diabolical in her last interview. Completely cold and quiet in her presentation. I have never seen her quite this way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotta link to that? I missed it, evidently… I’ve seen here look diabolical before, but not quiet in a presentation.
LikeLike
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton-democrats-cannot-be-civil-with-republicans-anymore
Scroll down to the CNN interview. The bitch is evil. Or should I say bitches. Amanpour is doing the interview.
LikeLike
And until getting our way (meaning winning back at least one of the houses of congress) we won’t be civil. These fools can never be bothered articulating what we evil Republicans are doing to destroy THEIR values, but also seem to be completely tone deaf to if we also choose to employ their tactics! If we don’t like who they are and what they’re trying to do, does that not also give us justification to be uncivil to them? Good luck finding your safe place Hillary when the screw is turned and we return the favor.
LikeLike
What was the phrase Lisa Page tweeted to Strozck?……. “POTUS wants to know everything we are doing.”
Obama and the HildeBeast are at the core of the onion, and the layers are slowly -too slowly for me- being peeled back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, what happens now? Simpson invokes the Fifth, ignores a Congressional subpoena and that’s it? Is there enough evidence, corroborated, on the record to charge him? Or,is this like the IRS scandal, Benghazi and Fast and Furious all over again?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. There is enough evidence. The bank accounts, possibly unmasking PDB files and NSA info from Admiral Rogers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It cannot end this way, not anymore. The Obama Administration cannot be allowed to skate and go free. The resistance must be crushed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Hear here Julie.
LikeLike
“Is there enough evidence, corroborated, on the record to charge him?”
It doesn’t matter if the DOJ doesn’t take action on a referral.
Rod? Care to comment?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We knew that would happen.
Go get him through other options. Solid conviction proof.
He knows he will end up ”Arkancided” or in penitentiary for quite some time while loosing all his money to defend himself.
Zero trust in the guy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT has become very open about the democrats colluding with the Russian, and only the democrats, most recently. He said this in his last rally in Erie, and the media has been reporting it as “a PDJT lie,” basically.
There is a reason that he has been saying that. It is obviously true and 100% completely correct, and it is and has been obvious on the surface, “prima facie,” for a long long time by the very definition and construct of the “Russia dossier” (hint: it used Russian sources and was paid for by the DNC-Hillary-and potentially Obama through PC law firm). This has been the elephant in the room for a long time, and it is a YUUUUUGE elephant.
Does anyone, especially the fake news media remember when PDJT said that the Clinton campaign paid for the dossier? Remember how Hillary denied it, and the media called PDJT a conspiracy theorist, again? Remember when it was confirmed that Hillary paid for the dossier, and the media apologized to PDJT? Me neither!
There is so much to consider here. PDJT DOES KNOW all the details. The truth is coming out.
I can’t wait.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually, now that PDJT has started openly talking about the Dems colluding with Russia, they suddenly put out the new spin that it was Obama and Co’s super cool double top secret plan to force Trump into accepting his inevitable loss. They started that line today. As usual, things happen, MSM ignores until Trump makes it a big deal, then they acknowledge but spin it so that their guys still come out smelling like a rose.
LikeLike
“spin it so that their guys still come out smelling like a rose.”
Maybe to the leftists it smells like a flower. To those of us not afflicted with TDS, it smells like a fresh application of pig manure has just been applied.
Luke13:8 And he answering said unto him, Lord, let it alone this year also, till I shall dig about it, and dung it:
LikeLiked by 1 person
The main question in my mind is…….We hear ‘Russia’ this and ‘Russia’ that, always from the ‘small group’ people and the leftist media, who are all liars.
Is Russia really involved?
Has anyone with any credibility found actual material from Russia?
It would not surprise me at all if it was all MADE UP by the ‘small group’- the usual suspects that Sundance illustrates so well…..Simpson/Steele/Ohr(s)/Page/Stroczk/Halper/and all the rest….. with Obama and the Beast controlling it all.
LikeLike
Russians, Chinese, Macedonians. It’s all been a frantic “quick, it’s time to change the narrative” every time the laser pointer is over the target.Right now, the narrative has changed yet again. We’re close.
LikeLike
Not surprised in the least and the ‘shoeless Joe’ tweet is right. Let him appear, get hammered by questions and let him say, like a great stutter, I invoke the fifth amendment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
None of us would want to be suicided, either.
LikeLike
They should have thought of that before they got involved with the Clintons? Plenty of evidence of that going all the way back to their Arkansas days.
LikeLike
Mary Jacoby, Commie, group of six, fourteen hours in the Obama WH, at a critical juncture in the Zer0/Hellry presidential-transition, what’s not to trust? 🙄
LikeLike
Interesting that Simpson is NOT using perkins coie this go round . . .hmmmmm
LikeLike
Mark Elias sat by while his client Glenn Simpson lied through his teeth at the last grilling
Sidney Powell suggested the Michael cohen” treatment for perkins coie – raid their offices if they were engaged in a criminal enterprise / conspiracy w the DNC, hrc for prez, fusion gps, and zeros ofa
The scribd letter is from a law firm that is not perkins coie….
Which means that Perkins coie was not able to get a conflict waiver from ______ (which one of its other clients?)
Or that firm is possibly (I hope) under indictment. Or They know or should know that their firm is in VERY hot water.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’s like a much more unredacted copy of the FISA Court letter on violations. Also Rogers and others in public testimony on the nature of the misuse. This doesn’t mean giving the password to a database. Just means explaining how misuse was occurring, who allowed it, if information funneled back to Clinton campaign, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is the market tanking right now when all of the fundamentals of businesses and the economy are so strong? So gradually increasing the rates up one-quarter of a percent at a time back up to where they traditionally have been is the culprit? I recognize the negative of all of the collective debt in the system and the additional costs that will arise from having to pay greater service costs for that debt. But I strongly suspect this is a convenient means of once again changing the subject and trying to steal the solid economy from Trump going into the mid-terms. October surprise anyone?
LikeLike
One reason
“Virtue Signal Stock Plunge”
https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2018/10/11/virtue-signal-stock-plunge/
And check the comments
LikeLike
Largely because the Fed keeps raising the federal funds rate (the interest rate banks charge to lend money to each other) That impacts pretty much every other financial decision because it starts to make the bond market look more attractive than the Dow “Casino”. They held the rate at almost 0 for all but about 1 of the Obama years, then started raising it about a month after Trump won.
LikeLike
I’ve been offline for most of the day–I am gobsmacked by this NYMag story. What the heck!?* This is unbelievable, especially as we know that it is the Democrats, Hillary, BHO and their like that have refused to accept the election results.
I suspect that the Republicans that agreed to “validate” the returns were recruited at the Sea Island meeting in Spring 2016. Colin Powell was already on my list of creeps, but wow, also Condoleezza. This is a HUGE deal and I can’t believe that people aren’t furious about this. (assuming that POTUS has known for some time).
HOW DARE THEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And then to tell us that they refuse to be civil until they are in power. Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump tweets about something and they have to cover it. Trump talks about something in a rally and they have to cover it. So they did what swamp weasels do- they found a way to dress it up as a good thing for them.
LikeLike
You want to take the Fifth? Oh no you don’t. Give him conditional, limited immunity against anything he reveals under oath. Then he CAN’T refuse to testify. Sure, he gets away with it, but seriously, who the hell is Glenn Simpson and who cares about him? He’s a bit player. The real players were/are Hillary, Obama, Brennan, Clapper and Comey. I’d gladly let Simpson slither away free if it meant having his testimony against the others. We’ll probably never prosecute Hillary or Obama, but if Brennan gets locked up, I’d consider it a good day’s work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“It does not seem coincidental the Obama administration recently began seeding the media with a story about why the White House was active in the ‘Trump Russia Collusion’ narrative.”
This is how we know that we are getting close to the target. They telegraph things automatically because the Alinsky tactics are hardwired into their brains and they cannot deviate…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am praying for a document dump Friday.
Replies to Hillary’s “Russian hacking” accusation….[What does it matter now?]
Just another lie since there was no hack, only the MSM would have you believe Seth Rich was a victim of a robbery attempt.
LikeLike
The American people will not accept another IRS/Benghazi/Iran/U1/Fast & Furious/HSBC/Freddie&Fannie/Las Vegas/911 white wash.
And nor will President Trump.
They’re in the frying pan that’s over the fire and there’s only one place to jump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The lawyer, Joshua Levy, told Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) in an electronic letter that Simpson will not participate in this committee’s inquiry because it “is not designed to discover the truth.” ”
Well than why don’t you testify and set the record straight?
Enlighten us, the unwashed Walmart shopping denizens who have strayed from the golden path of socialism that BHO was leading us down (/sarc)
LikeLike
Fusion only had the amount of influence the FBI wanted it to have – therefor the FBI is of the corrupt the supremist.
LikeLike
Forgive me but this smug scumball needs a throat punch..
Followed by an extended stay at “club fed.”
LikeLike
Fusion was simply a henchman for the crime syndicate called the FBI.
LikeLike
“In October 2016, senior staff in the Obama White House discussed what they should do if Hillary Clinton won the November election and Donald Trump refused to accept the result as legitimate.”
This was before PDJT won the election that they expected the Hag to win. So if they where planning the Russia fiction then, against a candidate they expected to lose…..why?
Could it be that they where concerned about the amount illegal voting and vote rigging (tampered machines) and the Russian story was going to be their pre-prepared plan to divert public attention from any post election allegations of such.
LikeLike
Edit……… I’ve not made my point clear. What I’m asking is this, was the Russia junk being got ready to cover the hags cheating and the flak they knew would be coming at them.
LikeLike