More Suspicions Confirmed: Glenn Simpson Lied During Congressional Testimony…

The original Glenn Simpson conflict was actually noted on February 2nd, 2018, when HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes released the House memo outlining the conflicting statements between Glenn Simpson’s testimony, Christopher Steele, and the evidence of Bruce Ohr notes reviewed by congressional investigators. However, until recently the public never had the actual Ohr notes.

Using the recently released Ohr documentary evidence Daily Caller journalist Chuck Ross now draws attention to the conflict:

(Via Daily Caller) Newly released Department of Justice records appear to conflict with testimony that Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson gave to Congress in 2017 about the timeline of his interactions with top DOJ official Bruce Ohr. Simpson claimed in testimony to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Nov. 14 that he did not have contact with any FBI or DOJ officials regarding the infamous Steele dossier until after the 2016 election. But Ohr’s emails, which have been provided to Congress, show that he and Simpson were in contact as early as August 2016.

[…] The Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday that Simpson sent an email with the subject line “Can u ring” to Ohr on Aug. 22, 2016. Ohr’s log shows he had contact of some sort with Simpson on that day. (read more)

Here’s how we noted the Glenn Simpson, Chris Steele and Bruce Ohr conflict in February:

Within the HPSCI Memo release there is an aspect that directly conflicts with the prior release of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson in his testimony to the committee.

On Page four of the memo (pdf here) under point #3 we see the relationship between Fusion-GPS and the FBI as outlined in contacts between Bruce Ohr (DOJ), Nellie Ohr (Fusion GPS), Chris Steele (Dossier Author) and the FBI:

3) Before and after Steele was terminated as a source, he maintained contact with DOJ via then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, a senior DOl official who worked closely with Deputy Attorneys General Yates and later Rosenstein. Shortly after the election, the FBI began interviewing Ohr, documenting his communications with Steele. For example, in September 2016, Steele admitted to Ohr his feelings against then-candidate Trump when Steele said he “was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president.” This clear evidence of Steele’s bias was recorded by Ohr at the time and subsequently in official FBI files-but not reflected in any of the Page FISA applications. a) During this same time period, Ohr’s wife was employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research on Trump. Ohr later provided the FBI with all of his wife’s opposition research, paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaign via Fusion GPS. The Ohrs’ relationship with Steele and Fusion GPS was inexplicably concealed from the FISC. (link to pdf)

Glenn Simpson is in contact with Ohr on August 22nd, 2016

Christopher Steele is meeting with Ohr in September 2016.

The FISA Application was October 21st, 2016.

Nellie Ohr passed on research to her husband Bruce, who passed on to the FBI.

Now take a look at the testimony of Fusion GPS head Glenn Simpson about contact between Fusion GPS and the FBI.

(LINK to pdf Testimony)

Question:

You’ve never heard from anyone in the U.S. government in relation to these matters, either the FBI or the Department of Justice?

Simpson Answer (under oath):

After the election. I mean during the election, no.

That’s a direct lie to congress.

“Simpson’s lawyer, Joshua Levy, did not respond to a request for comment.”

Advertisements