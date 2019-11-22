President Trump Extensive Phone Interview Discussing FISA Report Developments and Coup Effort…

Earlier this morning President Trump called in to Fox and Friends for an hour-long interview about the breaking story of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith manipulating FISA documents to gain surveillance on the 2016 Trump campaign.

President Trump notes the current trickle of information is only the beginning and the background story could be the biggest political scandal in modern U.S. history. President Trump awaits the final reports showing the full scope of the investigations and the likelihood of FBI spying and surveillance on his campaign and administration.

Additionally, President Trump discusses the frustrating political agenda behind the Pelosi and Schiff partisan impeachment effort at great length. WATCH: