President Trump Extensive Phone Interview Discussing FISA Report Developments and Coup Effort…

Earlier this morning President Trump called in to Fox and Friends for an hour-long interview about the breaking story of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith manipulating FISA documents to gain surveillance on the 2016 Trump campaign.
President Trump notes the current trickle of information is only the beginning and the background story could be the biggest political scandal in modern U.S. history. President Trump awaits the final reports showing the full scope of the investigations and the likelihood of FBI spying and surveillance on his campaign and administration.
Additionally, President Trump discusses the frustrating political agenda behind the Pelosi and Schiff partisan impeachment effort at great length. WATCH:
57 minutes of pure President Trump! What a way to start my day!
God bless and keep him
Amen. An incredibly strong person to have put up with this BS for 3 years. He knows all and it will be a magnificent display when it is all unleashed.
Did anyone catch the question about the whistleblower (LEAKER)? PDJT told Steve Doocy several times that Steve knew/Knows the whistleblowers name. So now we do know that it is in fact Eric C.
Will a transcript or summary article please soon be forthcoming here?
Trump’s lawyers are going to have to go on the offensive in front of the SCOTUS in order to permanently stop Schiff and Pelosi. What they are attempting is a textbook Bill of Attainder to unlawfully “find” high crimes that don’t exist. Our Constitution forbids them … twice.
I have read your posts on attainder. They make great sense but we don’t hear a peep about it. Maybe the President’s team feels it needs to be saved for the Senate trial.
Or SCOTUS arguments.
To permanently stop them, it’s the criminal courts, not SCOTUS. To give and indication, we have already seen lower courts rule on things which the SCOTUS has already ruled against.
They will ignore the court if it differs from their interests. They dont care about the law or process. No respect. Only a prison cell will stop them.
A trial in the Senate will be the end of the Communist Democrat Party. POTUS’s lawyers can call anyone to testify under oath. Nail them ALL to the cross Mr.President.
PT just held a rally on Fox and Friends
Bring it on Mr. President…”I want some butts….”
The way I see it, there were two parallel track going on that the Dems are purposely conflating:
1. Rudy Giuliani, as PTs personal lawyer, had started investigating Ukraine way back while the Mueller investigation was still going on. Rudy was doing his job to defend his client against ALL THAT.
2. Meanwhile, Ukraine gets a whole new gov’t, so the normal process of getting some assurance of anti-corruption efforts by the recipient as a condition of foreign aid, WHICH IS REQUIRED BY LAW, is ongoing.
The narrative is conflating the two situations and combining them by saying Trump was using his personal lawyer and so was doing it ALL for personal reasons.
Agree. All foreign aid is conditional. Otherwise you’d have to fly it out in cash on pallets…
Will we be sitting here next year this time with the Republic intact or will we be under totalitarian Democommunism?
Without regard or care for the law or the true wishes of voters, increased use of “voting machines” coupled with hacking means, yes. We could be.
Regardless of Trump’s true support and number of valid “ballots” actual cast.
Roadrunner always wins because coyote is stupid.
Is it really possible that President Trump only has an opinions about how bad the IG report is going to be and he doesn’t have first-hand knowledge? CNN says that a low-level lawyer did something but all is ok in the end about the phony FISA warrants.
Has the media been honest to date? I’m just asking for a friend.
I don’t believe he would know the specifics yet. IMO, he is trying to stay arms length from DOJ as much as possible to avoid claims of “obstruction of justice”.
It’s evident the coup plotters began inserting “quid pro quo” into Ukrainian diplomacy totally out of left field as a setup for the current impeachment inquiry.
No, they were trying to use it to obstruct justice. Just like the Mueller investigation delayed justice in the matter of intelligence community spying on a Presidential campaign, the Ukraine impeachment investigation was intended to delay justice in the matter of wanton corruption in Ukraine involving prominent Democrats.
“they were trying to use it to obstruct justice”
This. Quid pro quo is latin for basic diplomacy.
Nothing was ever illegal, the trick is to have the media frame it that way and then get the president to “obstruct justice”. Releasing the transcript of the call destroyed that play.
And, in fact, quid pro quo is an inherent part of NORMAL relationships.with foreign governments. POTUS did nothing sinful, the opposite is true, CoC is responsible for ensuring staff met a due diligence standard,
Contrast the President’s conduct with Bureau DoJ Command Chain,, cowardly sneaks who plead ignorance, lack of intent, “mistakes were made”. They own it.
Now we must demand ACTION & incontrovertible PROOF of restructural reform, organisational firewalls, firedampers and restoration of a separate coeequal agency dedicated to internal investigations & oversight.
The OLC is a revolving door for Lawfare rats.
Baker, Yates designed and authorised an unconstitutional policy, that massively expanded the purview of OLC,
Ditto, NO MORE Executive & interagency FINKS endowed with concentration of power ,“intersectionality”. Ie Susan Rice , etc.
Tin pot blackmailing Despots got away with superseding Congressional & outside oversight.
Likewise, that DOJ “Catch 22 “ prefab auto immunity for Corrupted Club Members by requiring indictments funnel into DIRTY prosecutors and TAINTED districts. MUST BE NULLIFIED.
If all this is evident to me, a non attorney , it surely is clear to those entrusted with our justice and Nat sec.
God bless this man! Amazing the fortitude and the determination that we have in Donald J. Trump! The famous John Paul Jones (JPJ) quote comes to mind when I hear from President Trump. “I have just begun to fight!” – JPJ
Trump has just begun to fight. He said it and live up to it, that if you hit, he will hit you back 10 times harder! Bring it on! Senate trial if you dare Dems? Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it and more!
I think the Dems at some point, seeing the bleeding from the polls will have to find a way out. I think they do the impeachment inquiry in judiciary. They will subpoena Mulvaney and Bolton (watch out for him) and see what comes from that, but they have to allow the president to cross examine them if it’s to be a legitimate process, which it has to be to pass Supreme Court scrutiny. Then we’ll see.
I think in the end, they won’t be able to get the votes for impeachment they want (many defections to pass it), because Biden will not want his son called up in the Senate, where Giuliani can unleash his evidence on him. If the Dems wanted Biden to be their nominee (I believe they do and it’s why they are doing all this crap), there’s no way they allow it to go to the Senate. I think, they will fail on impeachment, but settle on censure, which will garner the big votes they want. An impeachment vote, if that passes, will pass with the fewest number of votes in history and there will be a big bipartisan vote against it, unless Pelosi is really determined to drive her party off the cliff and insist on a complete vote for impeachment. However, because of the that NJ Dem who voted against and who now is looking pretty smart, I think it will be very difficult for Pelosi to keep her caucus united in complete support of impeachment. I think she will lose much more than two votes from before when the real impeachment vote comes up. So much so, that I think, she will pull it (for the good of the country) and go for censure. That is if she’s smart! We’ll see!
The polls are already showing this thing is going off the rails for the Dems. They need a way out. Censuring the president might be it to avoid a Senate trial that reveals the whistleblower and Hunter Biden. Remember the access Hollywood tape? Seemed like a sure thing for Hillary! Trump turned that around by parading Bill Clinton’s past indiscretions and Trump went on to defeating Hillary in an electoral college landslide. It will be worse for them Dems with the impeachment if they go through with it!
Do the Progs actually think the President doesn’t know what they are doing and what is in their closets? It’s truly mystifying to watch it play out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’ve never had anybody fight back. Certainly not to this level and with this vigor. They were so used to getting their way, making R’s buckle and give in, that they never had to up their game. Learn how to cover their tracks, be careful, and most importantly execute (could you imagine a Trump version of Benjamin Wittes allowing idiots like Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler to execute his well-laid perfect plan to take down a formidable enemy?) Trump had fifty years dealing with hostile governments, criminals, and media on a daily basis. Practice literally makes perfect.
Trump is a builder. Being a construction manager is a great way to learn how to multitask. Only those who have done it or seen it done knows how complicated it can be trying to plan and execute a major building project juggling engineers, bureaucrats, hiring men, purchasing and delivery of of materials, and planning for acts of God all at the same time while keeping the money flowing in and trying not to go broke. It keeps one mentally nimble and teaches one how to be creative and how to improvise.
I can’t imagine any other Republican politician, scarcely any man or woman, who would have soldiered on like this. Even Reagan did not push back nearly as hard. The closest thing in my lifetime to him is Maggie Thatcher. Or Lech Walesa (he had a different although in some ways much harder job). Both of whom had to fight back against a government and media establishment determined to take them down.
If they censure could PDT demand a trial in the Senate? I believe the Senate does not want a trial it could expose many republicans as well. After all how many pics have we seen over the years of Mccain and Miss Lindsay in Ukraine?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Censure won’t satisfy the howling maniacs raving for Trump’s head. Pelosi would certainly lose her job as Speaker. Besides, there’s that little matter of the Burisma investigations that she has to stop by fair means or foul. They won’t censure. They’ll impeach and then try to get a conviction. Which would mean the war’s begun.
DELENDA EST BIDEN!
PDJT told Steve D. during that Steve D. does in fact know the name of the Leaker/ Whistleblower. Steve D. backtracked several times, PDJT reiterated several times. So, we now have somewhat of a confirmation that it is Eric.C.
The Lefty blue check marks on the blue birdie are in panic mode about Crowdstrike being exposed for their role in the 2016 election along with Ukraine. They’re all screaming lies and conspiracy theories again.
Too late. The Schiff Show has proven that the Dems are simply out to hide their crimes and stop PDJT.
We are fortunate to have such a strong willed president like Donald Trump fight for us in the midst of all this nonsense. This morning, I sent my congressman (a Dem) a note thoughtfully expressing outrage over the impeachment charade and how it is holding up the people’s business. In particular, I mentioned Pelosi’s comment yesterday where she said that Congress may not have enough time to pass USMCA this year. I told him that this bill would keep our economy on a growth trajectory and how disgusting it is for USMCA to take a back seat to their impeachment stunt. I encourage everyone to reach out to their representative in Congress…it is public opinion that drives their decisions and if they hear from enough of us, good things will happen.
What’s up with this guy?
A NeoCon yes, but I thought he somehow was the NeoCon that was not NeverTrump. I guess not. He will be subpoenaed by House Judiciary, so maybe this is at trap for them to get their hopes up? I just don’t see Bolton being a rat for the Dems, but stranger things have happened and if there’s this crazy GOPe/NeverTrump plot to get Trump removed in order to field a Pence/Haley ticket in 2020, then I guess any is possible.
Something to watch…
Click bait and book deals is all he has left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Usually, people in any walk of life, who attempt to return to the public spotlight, by saying ‘stay tuned’, or some similar phrase, are trying to sell something.
Just saying.
Marie Yovanovitch, Bolton go back a ways. I think Bolton’s been upset since he was left out of Korea talks. That’s before he was let go. Been waiting for Bolton to come out from behind the curtain .
Bolton likes a strong overseas American military presence and PT wants to bring the troops home.
So with that background what do you think Mr. Bolton is going to say??
The Globalist have there opportunity right now to take PT out of office and be done with him as they can not afford him for 5 more years and definitely can’t afford him to expose all the Ukraine money laundering.
IMO Mr. Bolton will be the “surprise” Senate witness and IMO it will not be favorable to the President.
Another reason IMO PT should fight this fraudulent impeachment at the Supreme Court BEFORE it gets to the Senate as the Senate IMO is already a done deal, they just need and are awaiting the hand off.
Peggy Noonan Reminds Us WHY TRUMP WON
Three years after outsider Donald Trump blew up the political world with his implausible victory over the consummate insider, Hillary Clinton, many establishment Republicans still don’t get it. From their elite cocoon, they continue to indulge the hauteur that put off ordinary voters who had grown tired of a fossilized political class that serially ignored their interests, and seemed more concerned with their own insider perks and privilege rather than in repairing the damage that decades of bipartisan progressive technocracy had inflicted on the Constitutional order.
The grande dame of the disgruntled NeverTrump Republicans has been the Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan, whose columns on Trump usually sound like a mash-up of the prescriptions of Emily Post and a snobbery redolent of Lady Violet Crawley from Downton Abbey.
As typical of a Noonan column, she starts with some sly preening of her insider-status as a wise political guru: “A young foreign-affairs professional asked last week if the coming impeachment didn’t feel like Watergate.” Unlike hoi polloi, Noonan knows “foreign-affairs professionals,” and they seek her out for her wisdom.
We see here the NeverTrumper’s fundamental error: prizing sizzle over steak, words over deeds, appearance over reality. The current House hearings are yet another Democrat political stunt, made up of witnesses who are recycling office gossip with varying degrees of separation from the originals, the contents of which are mainly subjective opinions or feelings that have no relevance for establishing facts.
Consider this example from the testimony of acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor–– which the mainstream press hyped as a “bombshell,” and whom Noonan praises as an exemplar of professionalism––as summarized by David Marcus in the New York Post: “He said David Holmes, a counselor for political affairs at the US embassy in Kiev, told him that he had overheard a phone conversation between Ambassador Gordon Sondland and President Trump.” In what courtroom other than the old Soviet Union or Cuba today would this twice-removed hearsay be admitted?
Noonan’s focus on her subjective disapproval of the Republicans’ unmannerly response to what is in effect an illiberal political show trial, replete with secret hearings, leaks to the press, and pre-coaching of witnesses, ignores the substantive consistency of the Democrats’ despicable and desperate attempts to invalidate the results of an election and disenfranchise 63 million American voters.
Noonan goes on to expand on her elevation of “professionalism” by giving us the res gestae of acting ambassador William Taylor, consisting mainly of his military record. She also singled out George P. Kent, highlighting his degrees from Johns Hopkins and Harvard, and his 27 years in foreign service. Again, the NeverTrump preference for sizzle over steak, evident in Noonan’s “They seemed [N.B.] to have capability and integrity.” Why? The right credentials––military service and Ivy League degrees–– are assumed to bespeak achievements benefitting the American people, just as a polished delivery suggests “integrity.”
Indeed, when it comes to foreign affairs, generations of highly credentialed foreign policy mandarins have not compiled a record that would suggest those credentials contribute to success. The two most consequential failures include misreading the Iranian Revolution as an anticolonial bid for freedom and popular sovereignty, rather than a religious revolution aimed at creating an Islamic theocracy; and failing to foresee and thus prepare for the collapse of the Soviet Union, something that was unthinkable to the big brains of our foreign policy establishment.
This from an article by Bruce Thornton over at FrontpageMag today:
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2019/11/peggy-noonan-reminds-us-why-trump-won-bruce-thornton/
Now regarding the 3 journ0lists, talk show hosts, who spoke with the President this morning, be advised that they had likely been given certain DeepState questions to ask him; and that’s why they were constantly interrupting him and changing the subject.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
I wouldn’t seek out Peggy Noonan’s opinions for anything. I’m tired of her know it all, hand wringing, please like me drama. Female version of Chris Wallace. Unfortunate, her book on Reagan years ago was very good.
Peggy voted for obama twice and hillary once yet claims to be a Republican.
Peggy is divorced and has only one child yet claims to be a Catholic.
Peggy was one of dozens of Reagan speech writers yet presents herself as his one and only speech writer and a top adviser.
Peggy is a liar and a hack.
A good rule of thumb is if Peggy supports a particular politician that politician is at least corrupt if not also incompetent.
I’ve seen many arguments by libs that degrees are the end and be all. People living in reality know life accomplishments can only start the day after graduation. Of course there are also many people who have huge success worth no degree at all.
President TRUMP, please do this EVERYDAY. Call into FOX & friends and directly give them 1 hour of your day and cut all other Fake News outlets.
Just pushing along Paul Sperry’s tweeted list of 31 Dem Congresspeople in Trump 2016 districts, Congress’ switchboard is (202) 224-3121.
For the record, as of this morning neither Va Congresswomen Luria nor Spanberger has made a determination at this time. When pressed, both offices did concede that they were strongly leaning towards flat tires and/or inclement weather on the day of the vote. (Note: The first statement is definitely true. The second may not be.)
Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)
Lucy McBath’s (D-Ga.)
Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)
Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)
Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa)
Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)
Cindy Axne’s (D-Iowa)
Jared Golden (D-Maine)
Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)
Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)
Angie Craig (D-Minn.)
Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)
Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.)
Chris Pappas’s (D-N.H.)
Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.)
Andy Kim (D-N.J.)
Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)
Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)
Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.)
Max Rose (D-N.Y.)
Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)
Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)
Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.)
Kendra Horn(D-Okla.)
Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)
Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)
Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.)
Ben McAdams (D-Utah)
Elaine Luria’s (D-Va.)
Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)
Ron Kind (D-Wis.)
A direct snail mail mailer from the POTUS campaign, followed up a few days later with an email to each Republican and Independent voter for which the campaign has an address urging them to remind their representative that POTUS carried their district in 2016 could be helpful…maybe there is not much chance to derail this train wreck (a self contradictory yet appropriate metaphor), but sets a data point in the minds of the voters to be remembered in Nov 2020…
I am Luria’s district and I am gonna raise holy hell myself…
I’m in Swampland No Va, David. The way this state has swung All Blue is remarkable and awful grim. Luria’s staffer was pretty informal. Spanberger’s staffer was clearly reading from a cue-card…these are very serious allegations…the Congresswoman’s key concern is natl secuity lol…but again, neither has finalized a determination. Give ’em hell!
“President Trump awaits the final reports showing the full scope of the investigations and the likelihood of FBI spying and surveillance on his campaign and administration.”
Trump has already been briefed in detail. He’s just playing coy by saying “I’m not involved.” It is likely that he is not involved in the sense that he gets told everything but says nothing. He was not vague or coy at all…he was very direct that more is coming and said, “This is just the beginning.” He also dropped that after the IG Report comes out, Durham will have something “very soon after”. That suggests they are using the IG Report as political cover for Durham. It will be MUCH harder to claim Durham has politicized this if the Obama IG reports a great many disturbing details and sends off a few meaty criminal referrals. Falsifying details in a FISA application and then trying to cover it up is definitely in my category of “meaty”…as opposed to the usual “lack of candor” crap.
I trust my inner cynic when it comes to the Government Party. I full expect the IG to say there are just some policies and procedures to tighten up, maybe some computer-based-training modules need updating, that sort of thing.
But I am more than happy to be pleasantly surprised.
If the goofy Repubs would put up a HALFWAY DECENT CANDIDATE Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) is EXTREMELY VULNERABLE. Up till just a few years ago our District was sold Red Republican. But the corrupt, incompetents who run the party up here lost it to a lightweight like Sean Patrick.
Too bad there’s no way Elise Stefanik could run for SENATE! I hope that’s in her future plans some day.
Our Greatest President ever. Musta watched GoT..
He wants a Senate Trail
A Trail By Combat ….
We are going to need MOR Popcorn.. A lifetime Supply of it..
This is gonna get good!!
I SOOOO wanna to see Chitty Shifty & Negative (denture Sucking), Nancy & the Do nothing DemoRats to GO DOWN with the Chit, whoops I mean Ship..
Al-La like the Titanic..
Whoops a Trial by Combat 😉
It’s a shame that the President has trusted and still trusts so many, many people who have and will betray his trust while they are smiling and talking with him.
Isn’t that the truth. Supporters, hangers on, regular Republicans, RINOs, Generals, other military, civil servants, Congress, news reporters, embedded Obama sycophants, have all betrayed this President, stabbing him or his family in the back while smiling to his face.
And yet he still marches forward doing great things for us.
How can any outsider find thousands of appointees to help run government without being mowed down by this buzzsaw of betrayal?
Like Pence – I no longer trust him at all – he just wants his name in the history books as prez, even if for 1 day. I hope at some point next year when this crappola is over, that PDJT, gets a real bulldog as VP candidate after pence decides he needs to spend more time with his family.
PDJT has planned strategically this moment since Nov. 2019 to prosecute the Coup/Criminals for framing the President of criminal acts that they actually did and to reverse the will of the American People.
PDJT strategically/courageously planned and “used the time” that the Coup/Criminal/Globalist tried to destroy the President for the past 3-years, to allow the criminals to destroy themselves by creating additional mountains of paper/digital trails of Evidence with new mountains of testimonies, creating easy prosecutions, perjury charges and plea deals (Also educating all of us etc.).
The perfect stage we see today for easy prosecutions; did not happen by accident. (PDJT Plan)
Durham investigating of criminal acts will be easy to prosecute; the coup/criminals/globalist thought Hillary would win. They acted extremely sloppy, openly and with boldness leaving mountains of paper/digital trails of evidence that will destroy them all.
PDJT 3-years of “Acknowledgement” of seeing corruption along with the American People guarantees PDJT will do his duty (has no other options) to the Constitution and the American People by implementing the Criminal Codes to destroy the Coup/Criminals/Globalist to save the Rule of Law, Constitution and our way of life.
Barr and Durham knows they must implement PDJT plan of Justice or they will be eliminated and PDJT will directly manage the FBI/DOJ. (Barr Interview with PDJT before accepting the position).
PDJT will be known throughout history of saving the United States by implementing the criminal codes to destroy the Coup/Criminals/Globalist.
Paul you are correct; PDJT is 100% responsible for what is about to happen.
PDJT for political reason and other obvious reasons gave the appearance of an arms-length approach; but this was not reality, PDJT knows to save himself, his family, the Constitution and the American People he had to do his duty of implementing Justice.
PDJT will do his extraordinary/unimaginable duty if Barr/Durham betrayed their duty to the President and the American People. PDJT has many paths to implement Justice; powers given to the President by the Constitution.
PDJT has educated the American People of the Globalist Plan to convert the U.S. to a 3rd world country.
Everyone involved in the Coup has perjured themselves over the last 3-years to easily be convicted of perjury. All combined would equal at least 1,000 years…
PDJT knows the only way to save the United States Constitution is by saving the Rule of Law; implementing PDJT 3-year plan of implementing Justice.
PDJT through the Rule of Law now has a way to drill deep into the deep state.
Apparently, Trump is with the plan people. He also says the IG report will be explosive. Can we drop this hate now?
Listen: I *know* Trump-speak. His repeated dropping of the phrase “This goes straight to the top” is a CLEAR message that there’s hard evidence that Obama had his spindly little girly-legs TOTALLY immersed in the spying operation against Trump — if not even evidence that he was the originator of the illegal initiative.
Clapper said as much that he was taking orders from O.
Absolutely, the Kenyan Village Idiot was the Instigator! But I can promise you one thing – Obama Bin Laden will NEVER be so much as questioned over any of this!
Thank you for posting!
The polls are showing independents moving to the President because of this impeachment. This past week has been a disaster for the Dems. There’s no sugar coating that. Independent voters see this for what it is and a forced impeachment vote, where you have a big bipartisan vote against, will only guarantee that president will win the Senate vote with complete GOP support and that the Dems will lose the House in 2020!
Why? Because the 31 or so Dems that have seats in districts that Trump won big in 2016 know that the independent voters are ultimately the ones that will decide their fate. The recent polling from Gallup, Emerson, and that Wisconsin poll, all are showing independent voters are rallying to the President. Not good for them! That will make them turn on impeachment and demand Pelosi allow them to vote against it, which means a big bipartisan vote against. This bipartisan vote against impeachment isolates Pelosi as a radical partisan and gives moderate GOP Senators like Susan Collins, etc, cover to vote against removal in Senate.
The push for impeachment was supposed to get the GOP in the Senate to turn on Trump. That’s not happening with this polling news. The hearings in the House intelligence committee was a fiasco. Undoubtedly, the House judiciary committee will not fair any better (Jim Jordan is there too!). And the Senate trial will be far worse because the president will control it and have complete subpoena and cross examination power!
So, it’s not going to happen in my opinion. The Dems may think Trump is calling their bluff and may think its bombast on his part in saying he wants a Senate trial, but we who know our lion, Donald J, Trump, knows he does not bluff! He will light the zippo and blow this whole thing up if they force his hand!
Again, I reference that Access Hollywood situation. Trump did what no GOP politician would have ever done. The Dems thought he would react like any other GOP politician when faced with scandal and condemnation from his side, that is to drop out of the race in shame (remember Herman Cain? And other examples). Instead, Trump apologized and then went on offense and trotted out all of Bill Clinton’s greatest hits and brought them to the debate! It was glorious! He went on to win the election for us big! The Dems thought doing this impeachment and getting some weak GOPers in the Senate, that Trump would do what Nixon did, resign for the good of the country. They still have not learned that Trump is not wired like the typical GOP politician. He will fight and he will subpoena Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, the whistleblower, all of the folks in FBI, CIA, etc involved in the 2016 Democrat election interference and spying on his campaign to clear his name!
Do you think the Dems want to go there? I think it ends up being a vote to censure the president because an impeachment vote that fails in the Senate to remove the president or have Trump resign, ends up being the same thing, a historical mark on the president of no real significance ala Bill Clinton. The difference is with a censure, you avoid the Senate trial controlled by Trump and all that he will do to clear his name and win. Also, you avoid exposing your 31 Dems, in districts Trump won, being tied to a big fiasco where the Speaker has isolated herself as a leftist partisan with a failed impeachment outcome. Right now, the Dems are on the ropes hoping Bolton or someone close to Trump saves them by ratting him out. Problem is, there’s nothing to rat out without concrete evidence. Trump wins again! MAGA!!
I had to stop watching in the middle of the video. Did Chris Wallace set up this segment? It’s sickening. I hope Trump punishes them, no more calls to them, no more interviews. F ’em.
and saying “sick” so much makes me wonder how much of their personal conversations were recorded.
So funny to hear the Dims/MSM over the last two weeks talk about how corrupt Ukraine is. How do you say “pot, meet kettle” in Ukrainian?
Is it just me, or were the three anchors rude and disrespectful? Constantly rushing & interrupting President Trump. Several times, refuting what he said, for instance: Trump: “James Comey is one crooked cop”. Brian Kilmeade: “Well, he doesn’t think so”.
All three persistently threw out liberal talking points….. what gives!?!?!?!
He states he wants a senate trial because he knows that’s exactly what the senate rats don’t want. One well placed question by his lawyers would crumble all of them..both sides. I am predicting the senate will “encourage” the Dems to not impeach, for if they do, they will have to deal with it themselves. Trump ain’t no Nixon. Publicly stating that he wants to defend himself for all to see has to be driving them nuts. He should be humbled by now..right?
I JUST LOVE THIS BIG BEAUTIFUL BRAVE TWEETING BRUISING MOTHERF*CKER. 🙂
There, I said it. 🙂
Keep in mind, at the end of the day Murdoch signs their paychecks
