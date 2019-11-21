Two Races – Pelosi and Schiff Are Racing Court Rulings For Impeachment Vote, and IG Report for Narrative…

Last week we outlined the likely schedule for all of the rapidly surfacing DC issues to include: (A) Pelosi and Schiff’s impeachment effort; (B) the IG FISA abuse report being released; and (C) the narrowing timeline of court decisions for all three of Pelosi’s impeachment committees.
Today we have some new background to help see the narrative race and legal race. Pelosi and Schiff are not only racing the impeachment vote against the IG report, they are also racing against the Judicial branch wiping out all prior “impeachment inquiry” validity.
Effective at the end of business today the House is now in recess for the Thanksgiving holiday. CNN is reporting:
The House returns on December 3rd and recesses again for Christmas break on December 12th. That is the window for Pelosi to cram in all of the House needs; eight days.
Remember, the House Democrats punted the budget with a short term CR so that has to get done. We were hopeful Pelosi would put the USMCA ratification up for a vote; however, that now appears to be off the table until 2020. So the budget and impeachment vote are inside this eight day window.
But that is not all that is inside this window.
Eight Legislative Days in December
On December 9th the IG report on FISA abuse and DOJ/FBI corruption will be released. On December 11th Michael Horowitz will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
So there are two races.
♦ One race within the Trump impeachment is for the narrative: Trump Impeachment -vs- DOJ/FISA corruption against Trump. This is the race everyone is discussing.
♦ The second race within the Trump impeachment is legal: Pelosi, Schiff and ultimately Nadler -vs- the Judicial branch. This is the race few are watching, but actually could be far more consequential because it could invalidate the entire HPSCI process.
The aforementioned mid-December House Impeachment Vote is not a vote to impeach President Trump. It is a vote at the end of their “inquiry”; and a vote to authorize the House Judiciary Committee to begin their “official” impeachment hearings.
The mid-December vote will be to authorize the House Judiciary Committee to begin the “official” impeachment hearings. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff need this vote fast; they need this vote before they lose any court case that could make the “impeachment inquiry” invalid.
Additionally, Nancy Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler need this full House authorization vote to gain the authority to penetrate the constitutional firewall that protects the separation of power in the “official” impeachment investigation. And they are hoping that any loss in the three pending cases will not undermine the validity of the prior impeachment inquiry…. that’s an issue.
That’s why Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler need to get that mid-December House vote before they lose any SCOTUS ruling. There are three cases, each of them appears heading to the Supreme Court; one is already there.
♦The first case is the House Oversight Committee effort to gain President Trumps’ tax returns as part of their impeachment ‘inquiry’ and oversight. That case is currently on-hold (10-day stay) in the Supreme Court; outcome pending. There is a very strong probability Pelosi will lose this case because Oversight doesn’t have jurisdiction and the case began back in February.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. granted the administration’s request to stay the federal appeals court ruling against Mr. Trump until “further order” — for now — as the high court decides whether or not to hear the president’s challenge.
[…] Douglas Letter, general counsel for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, had sent a letter to the court, agreeing to a brief 10-day stay while the parties filed their court papers debating the need for an injunction while the case is being considered. (link)
Probability of loss to Pelosi 90%.
♦The second case is the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) effort to gain the grand jury information from the Mueller investigation. The decision by DC Judge Beryl Howell was stayed by a three member DC Appellate court. Oral arguments were November 12th, the decision is pending. [Depending on outcome, the case
could will also go to SCOTUS]
[…] the appeals court in a brief order said it would not immediately release the documents “pending further order of the court.” The court also asked the House and the Justice Department for more briefings and set a Jan. 3 date for another hearing. (link)
Probability of SCOTUS 100% – Probability of loss to Pelosi 80%
♦The third case is the HJC effort to force the testimony of former White House legal counsel Don McGahn. Issue: subpoena validity. The HJC has asked for an expedited ruling. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has announced she will deliver her ruling on Monday November 25th.
The House’s letter to federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington points out that it is considering impeaching Trump for obstruction of justice, for which McGahn would be a key witness since he spoke to special counsel Robert Mueller for the obstruction investigation, and for lying to Mueller, after testimony at Roger Stone’s criminal trial raised questions about Trump’s written answers to investigators about Russian interference in the 2016 election. (link)
Probability Appeal 100% – Probability SCOTUS 90% – Probability of loss 50%
Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Lawfare are hoping a full House vote to authorize impeachment will help them retroactively in any judicial decision (court, appeals or SCOTUS). The only case where that seems possible is the last one; and that has a long way to reach SCOTUS.
Remember, the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on any ancillary case that touches upon the validity of the unilaterally declared House impeachment process. The Supreme Court has not ruled on any case that touches the impeachment “inquiry”.
The issue at stake is whether the legislative branch can penetrate the constitutional firewall which exists within the separation of powers.
If the House loses the Tax case in SCOTUS (likely), and/or either HJC case in appeals or SCOTUS it will mean there was no constitutional foundation for the “impeachment inquiry”, and the committee approach therein.
Without the constitutional recognition of the judicial branch Pelosi and Schiff’s HPSCI status as a constitutional impeachment process would be fatally flawed. The product from all of that effort could be considered invalid; and possibly the Senate could ignore any House impeachment vote that uses invalid evidence gathered in the fatally flawed process.
This is why Pelosi and Schiff are racing the court for their legal foundation; and simultaneously facing the IG FISA report release for their narrative foundation.
Leaks on Durham coming out now.
https://saraacarter.com/durham-probe-expands-to-pentagon-office-that-contracted-fbi-spy-stephan-halper/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=social-pug
Would be fun if Halper got into so much public scrutiny that Cambridge cut him loose.
No more international symposiums on intelligence. Would he end up back at his Virginia farm where Durham’s subpoena servers could find him?
Trump approval has jumped from 43 to 48 in Emerson poll. Impeachment support has tanked. Support dropped from October. 45 oppose and only 43 support. This is Emerson not Rasmussen. Trump now wants a full trial in Senate. McConnell is officially screwed. He can’t double cross Trump now. No way. And he can’t let Trump call witnesses and expose uniparty corruption. When the Dems come back from break Nancy will be forced to end this. Bank on it!
I can’t believe with Jay Sekulow on Trumps side we aren’t in for the time of our lives soon. I think we’re going to have a good Christmas season that cancels out the Obamacare fiasco.
That would be a true Christmas present, do we dare to dream?
We pray and dream and hope for the goodness of Mandkind to prevail. We even pray for our enemies. It ain’t easy but then we are blessed for this act. Perhaps it is our time.
What if President Trump decides to do a massive declassify when Horowitz releases his report?
Talk about sucking the oxygen out of the Impeachment fire.
“What if President Trump decides to do a massive declassify”
And who exactly is going to produce the documents??? We have seen with FOIA requests, requests by Judges, etc. that the “Deep State” is very effective a stalling or losing the documents. i.e. original Flynn 302s???? gee wiz can’t find them!!
Yep. He’s not Merlin.
Three. The Angel of Death approaching Justice Ginsburg. She could go anytime or hang on til who knows when.
Would Mitch prioritize the confirmation or the impeachment trial? Favoring the former would put the trial in the middle of March (?)…just in time for Super Tuesday when the senators running for president couldn’t skip the trial. Heh.
“The Angel of Death approaching Justice Ginsburg. She could go anytime or hang on til who knows when.”
I actually think that’s another reason for the impeachment scam. If she departs in the near future, the Dems will claim that PDJT lacks the moral authority to appoint a replacement. They will hope that a Dem win in 2020 will put the appointment back in their “court”.
Definitely. But it might not stop Trump from nominating someone or Mitch from holding the confirmation process.
The Dems say Gorsuch is illegitimate because he has Garland’s “stolen” seat, and Kavanaugh is illegitimate because of Easy Blasey’s perjury.
So what’s another “illegitimate” justice? Mitch has already said he’ll hold confirmation hearings in 2020, even though it’s an election year.
IIRC Clinton nominated justices after he won the senate trial.
POTUS simply needs to address the Nation. Take his case directly to the people.
I don’t know why he hasn’t done a national address yet. He should’ve done at least one, maybe a few.
He knows the media would have “technical issues”.
MSM is the conduit and is unreliable.
The MSM already threatened to not put President Trump on tv for a speech awhile back and said something to the effect that they didn’t want him lying or some such nonsense. They were terrified he would be persuasive.
Wait til the State of the Union address……which requires Pelosi inviting him……..
If she gets her impeachment I seriously doubt she gives Trump a platform for the world that would force her to sit there and take it while Trump unloads on her and her democrat ilk.
I actually think if it got bad enough, meaning true enough, the MSM would cut away to prevent people from seeing it. Then they could just “summarize” it for the benefit of the American people so nobody gets “triggered”.
Interesting. Thanks for laying it out SD. As always, it is greatly appreciated.
Pelosi is lacing up her Nikes. Geez, I’d love to see her try to run in them.
For once the slow rusty wheels of government are working against the Demwits.
Good old sneaker mouth nancy shure can run her mouth.
Clowns with an unlimited supply of meth. Sanity and health will become impaired.
Ray Runge: Clowns with an unlimited supply of meth.”
Omigosh! I believe that is the best description of Schiff-for-brains that I’ve run across to date.
You’ve probably vastly understated the situation, but that’s OK. I get your drift.
How are Americans going to react when they learn these current hearings are just the prelude and we still have an actual impeachment to sit through? My guess is that they are already tiring of the Schiff show and will not be amused to learn that this will drag on even longer with Nadler.
The Journey Rock and Roll tune is already an accessible and established meme, or the definition of hear say in a pop tune. 2. Over stuffed and inflated snobs in the bureaucracy will not carry the message in the light of day. 3. “Thunderstruck” is another rock tune that will excite enough Deplorables to storm the barricades.
I will remain long term positive.
“Now, let us please step back from all of this, and consider a wee bit of law from … say, the year 1542.”
Fundamentally speaking, we are presented with the following:
• “A Legislature” who, having assumed unto itself Judicial prerogatives, concludes that some officer has committed some crime, and, on its own authority, finds him guilty.
• Then, having found him guilty, the Legislature now proceeds to mete out punishment – in this case, impeachment.
• And it does so maliciously, and without benefit of trial.
In short: “a Bill (or Writ) of Attainder” Precisely the thing that caused nobles to lose their heads (and, their estates) during the reign of King Henry VIII … and, precisely the thing that our Founders specifically – and, presciently – prohibited. (§1.9.3)
For this very reason, the Founders of our Country carefully specified a “separation of powers” between the three branches, and expressly stipulated that no branch could “assume” any powers granted to the others. Because they carefully intended that their Government would not exist “at the pleasure of the Congress.”
Bills of Attainder are now legal. Schiff said so. Cuz Orange Man SOOO Bad.
If Impeachment really meant that much to the Democrats, why didn’t they just continue to work into the holiday?
Didn’t they work through Christmas Eve to pass Obamacare?
Superb analysis. Thank you. However, I’m not completely convinced that Nadler can pull off what Schiff has been able to concoct. Nadler’s control over the Mueller narrative was abysmal as was his control of the process. Certainly, he may be emboldened by what Schiff accomplished (messaging and controlling), but he is not as quick on his feet. The Achilles heel is Nadler.
LikeLike
The fake tunnel is painted against the rock wall. They have their jet packs on and turned up to full power, ready to speed toward that ‘tunnel’.
Will they be so stupid to plow into the rock?
This week was their best shot, and it couldn’t be any weaker if they tried. Their case is based on hearsay of a transcript we can all read!!
Cross examination by Republicans of the witnesses confirmed that no other conversation had by the President on this issue was improper as well.
Please do it Democrats. You will wreck your pathetic political party.
Oh, and don’t look now Democrats, the DOJ is ready frog-march your asses for the crimes YOU have committed.
May God hasten the justice you have long deserved.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/gop-leader-drops-bomb-on-schiff-points-to-committee-rule-that-must-allow-republicans-day-to-call-witnesses-dems-forgot-to-strike-this-in-their-crooked-plot-to-remove-trump/
The fundamental legal principle which Constitutionally defeats everything that the Democrats are now trying to do … is that the Separation of Powers stipulates that the Congress does not have “judicial” powers. In other words, although the Congress has the sole prerogative to make laws, it has no(!) powers to conclude that anyone has broken them! (These powers are carefully split between the other two Branches.) Then, the all-important Impeachment power is then restricted by the requirement of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” which the Congress is not, by its own authority, permitted to “find!” Donald Trump stands in fear of no criminal indictment, nor does any judicial proceeding now exist which might now nor in the future potentially expose him to one. He is, in the eyes of the entire American judicial system, “an innocent man!”
Thanks for this breakdown, sundance. Very helpful. Got a good feeling that the two out of three and possibly three out of three you stated are going to happen. I am loading up on popcorn.
In his letter Rep. McCarthy cites House Rule XI, Cause 2(j)(1) The Minority Rule on calling witnesses. This rule allows the Minority to call any witnesses they want on at least one day of a congressional hearing, upon notifying the Committee chairman, which the Republicans did this morning.
Schiff will call for a voice vote adjourning the committee hearing and then claim the hearings occurred.
We ( all supporters) need to come up with some sort of campaign. Whether by phone, twitter, streets, etc. to insist USMCA comes next when they return, before anymore impeachment stages.
The trade deal is important, we need to break up timeline, and remove Pelosi’s leveraging tool.
Is there any event or information that, at this time, could occur or be disclosed that would cause the Dems to immediately drop their impeachment pursuit? Or are we destined to watch the People’s House, impeach the duly elected People’s President?
Several other things to consider that could totally muck up the timeline:
Iranian revolts – Destabilization of the country or even toppling of the Ayatollahs.
Ukraine expanding Burisma and other investigations beyond what is going now.
The Damoclean sword of DECLASSIFICATION.
The second Damoclean sword of an early indictment coming out of Durham’s investigation.
Xi saying F**k and bloodily suppresses Hong Kong.
And there’s the possibility of something totally random happening, like a 9.0 quake in Seattle, an NK missile going a wee bit off course and actually hitting Japan, an unexpected death. I don’t think Princeps actually thought killing Franz Ferdinand would set off the Great War, but did.
So far the vast majority of the country has only been watching interesting times. I very much hope we don’t end up having to live them as well.
DELENDA EST BIDEN.
I would caution for restraint, the chances of seeing the kind of justice we seek is nil. Might be some slaps on the wrist but they will skate.
LOOK WHO IS ON BOARD THAT RECEIVED BURSIMA MONEY
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/look-who-is-on-board-that-received-bursima-money/
IMO, Articles of Impeachment voted out of Judiciary and them passed by the full House would be a Bill of Attainder; could those articles be referred to SCOTUS to rule on
Constitutionality?
Great analysis by SD once again. While the House socialists are maniacal I can’t believe they are suiciidal. Allowing a vote on articles of impeachment and then forward on to a Senate trial will be exposing the facade and corruption of the likes of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, et al. Can’t believe the Biden establishment want that during a Prez campaign.
And then exposing Schiff for Brains and the pajama boy during a Senate trial would be total disaster. As much as I would enjoy such a self destructive Kabuki show I can’t believe San Fran Nan will let it get that far!!
Then again didn’t Pres Lincoln say…“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.” –
