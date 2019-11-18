Key Dates Highlight Pre-planning of Impeachment Agenda – Pelosi, Schiff, and The Hand-off To Nadler…

There is a lot of rapid information about events worth putting into a calendar context to see the democrat mapping. David Holmes has just been added to Thursday’s public impeachment testimony (Nov 21st); he will join Fiona Hill. In essence this rapid addition highlights Schiff on a tight schedule, and his portion ends November 21st, this week.
Additionally today, as expected, it is now reported that Pelosi will take up a short-term continuing resolution (CR) tomorrow to fund government; that will push govt funding to December 20th aligning with the mid-December budget vote plans: Impeach, USMCA and budget). This intentionally designed delay aligns with Pelosi and House counsel Doug Letter requesting a delay in SCOTUS review of arguments for Trump Taxes. Everything gets punted to after Thanksgiving; then mid-December they will flood the zone.
However, outside of the House control, Lindsey Graham has announced Dec 11th as the date for Horowitz to testify, which makes the likely FISA report on/around Dec. 2nd.
It’s worth putting it all into a calendar to see how the end of the year is shaping up.
♦Tuesday November 19th – 9 a.m ET: Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the Ukraine usurper on the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, the executive usurper/aide to Vice President Mike Pence will testify. Then at 2:30pm ET Kurt D. Volker, the former United States special envoy to Ukraine, and Timothy Morrison, a Europe and Russia expert for the National Security Council will testify.
♦Tuesday November 19th – Unknown time, the House will vote a short-term CR funding government until December 20th. This pushes the budget vote into mid-december. This is all by careful design.
♦Wednesday November 20th – 9am ET: Ambassador Gordon D. Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, will deliver testimony. At 2:30pm ET Laura K. Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs, and David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs will deliver public testimony.
♦Thursday November 21st – 9am ET: Ms. Fiona Hill, the National Security Council’s former senior director for Europe and Russia (originally thought Vindman was sketchy leaker); and David Holmes, a political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv (just added), will give their public testimony.
Unless something changes, Thursday ends the Adam Schiff public hearing part of the impeachment inquiry; and everything is transferred to the House Judiciary Committee for “official impeachment proceedings”. This also ends the House legislative session until after Thanksgiving (return Monday, December 2nd).
♦Friday November 22nd – The DOJ Inspector General closes the “principal review phase” for interests to review the upcoming IG FISA report and provide their feedback for consideration within the report. The IG then begins to put the finishing details on the report…. we enter Thanksgiving week.
♦Monday December 2nd – Congress returns for the final two legislative weeks of the year.
♦Monday December 2nd – The most likely date for the release of the IG report on FISA abuse, though it potentially could be released on Thanksgiving week.
♦December 3rd – 6th: The House Judiciary Committee, Chairman Jerry Nadler, likely takes over the impeachment hearing agenda. [In the period between November 22nd and December 2nd, the HPSCI will be sending over the Lawfare impeachment report and underlying evidence.]
♦December 9th through December 12th – The final week of the year for the House of Representatives to vote on all of the strategically punted issues. There will likely be an official impeachment vote in this period; and the “inquiry” will end. The vote will be to authorize the House Judiciary Committee to begin the “official” impeachment hearings.
In this final legislative week there are currently three key issues Pelosi will have scheduled as priorities: (1) The full house impeachment vote to authorize the HJC to conduct the “official” impeachment investigation. (2) A full house budget vote to fund government through the end of the 2020 election year; and (3) Likely a full house vote for the USMCA.
The USMCA and Budget will be pushed as bipartisan chaff and countermeasures to hide the impeachment authorization vote. It’s not a final vote to impeach, it is a full House vote to initiate the House Judiciary Committee phase.
♦Wednesday December 11th – Right in the middle of the last House legislative week, the Senate Judiciary Committee will be hearing from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
Given that the House Judiciary Committee will be tied up with the House impeachment process; and given the nature of the report they would prefer did not have exposure; Jerry Nadler will likely not hear any testimony in the House from Horowitz.
♦Thursday December 12th – the House recesses for the Christmas Holiday.
This is the way things look now…. things can/could change… but that’s the broad outline.
Appreciate all you do Sundance.
Ditto! Thanks so much for this calendar.
The Rats-D, have nothing on POTUS. What a farce.
So then we end up starting 2020 with there being an “impeachment investigation” going on in the House, but no vote on Articles?
Pelosi can keep the whole thing going in the House without triggering a Senate trial as a giant smear / oppo campaign, while tring to get the McGahn/Mueller grand jury information. But the more “impeachment!” bleeds into the campaign, the more ludicrous the whole thing looks to practical independents.
But first tomorrow, a chat with Pence. In private.
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-daily-guidance-and-press-schedule-for-tuesday-1839933174
It’s not a final vote to impeach, it is a full House vote to initiate the House Judiciary Committee phase.
I like to think that I pay attention to this stuff….but I thought that Pelosi wanted to get the Articles of Impeachment voted out of the House by end of year.
So “all” that is going to happen is that *finally* the House officially votes to start formal impeachment process? I thought Pelosi was going to just quickly have Judiciary vote out 1 or more formal Articles of Impeachment and then get House to vote on each.
They could pull it off and have a House Impeachment Vote prior to Christmas, but there would be little/no time for any Trump defense to appear before HJC. So that’s why it is unlikely.
They are saying it could happen prior to Christmas if Nadler calls no witnesses. Not calling any witnesses means no Trump defense.
Nadler will call no witnesses because their prior testimony in Intelligence Committee absolutely positively ‘proves’ obstruction/corrupt intent/extortion/bribery/malfeasance/High crimes and misdemeanors . . . because they all felt or heard or were told these things and Trump’s policy re Ukraine is wrong wrong wrong.
Truth does not matter. Evidence does not matter. The law and the Constitution do not matter. All that matters is removing Trump from office or preventing him from running for reelection.
If more info comes out that Pelosi Schiff et al were involved in arms sales to Ukraine when Obama would let US sell Ukraine arms that could make things even uglier. Policy to enable profiteering.
Would not that be a good turn of events for Trump Defense? NOTHING gets defended in the House, due to underhanded Dems, but in the Senate, with a Trump Defense, the House Dems would be shown to be the complete evil bottom dwellers that they are. Just askin’?
is this gonna be like one of those friggin “super bowl” pick a square deals? pick the vote day? pick the day nads gets the batton…. (he looks like a bumbker… baton-dropper….) ….
SD…..
i appreciate, more than I can express, the dedication and time you&your team have invested in the battle that we’re engaged in… while others have done stellar work in the very best traditions of “old school” investigative journalism….. TCH constantly placed all the stone cold facts out for review…. and considers all possible alternates in the very best of strategery
SEMPER FI….
OK. If the house votes to begin the House judiciary phase before breaking for Christmas, then how long till the Judiciary Committee finalize the Articles of Impeachment? Then, when will be the final vote? Looks like the Senate Trial will occur well into the Primary Season when the President is confirmed as the Nominee. After, we, the Deplorables have chosen him to run as the Republican Candidate for Re-election. If they push this too far, he can drop Pence from the ticket, and name a VP after he is re-elected. Andrew Jackson did it.
Pelosi Go Nuts On Live TV After Brave Reporter Said This Amidst Epic Impeachment Failure
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/pelosi-go-nuts-on-live-tv-after-brave-reporter-said-this-amidst-epic-impeachment-failure/
She’s drunk again. Go figure. Republicans should ALL mention Eric in their questions tomorrow and just turn this @#$%show into an absolute circus.
Can’t arrest us all, Nancy.
Heck as little time the House actually works I am surprised anything gets done. More squares each month not in then out. Do we pay these fools for full time work?
She knows more about intelligence than anyone in Congress dontchaknow?
She checked out Caanan for Joshua I think…
She dated Moses before he was married.
General Flynn rulings should be added to this list. This ruling should be very telling.
Hopefully the IG FISA abuse ++good report will have an early release ….like ….um…
by Thanksgiving.
Then we can all say That turkey is done, FINALLY, (and it’s so yummy). Stick a fork in it.
By the time we get to January, America will be (for practical purposes) 10 months away from a general election vote. Assuming Nadler needs several weeks to put Articles together, we’ll be 9 months away. Democrats will be voting in primaries. The whole thing gets sucked up into the election.
If this is the timeline (no vote on Articles before 2020), you start to wonder if the impeachment proceedings aren’t really also serving (as a primary purpose) to be a defense against the FISA report / Durham investigation. In which case “impeachment!” doesn’t end, but doesn’t have the purpose of actually resulting in Articles of Impeachment — its just a vehicle to provide a legal countermeasure to the Durham investigation.
@Revenant. The impeachment proceedings (as was the Mueller Report and all the subsequent “hearings and investigations” to come, from all the Resist! participants, in and out of government) are designed to influence an election …nothing more.
This is vendetta, not chess.
Election interference
In my humble opinion, having read heavily on not only here but major news, for this reason alone it seems time for Horowitz, Barr to step up and, Durham to release.
It’s an election year, and 2020 isn’t looking good for educated anti-socialism Americans nor educating new comers. And so goes America on our own centuries of Constitution.
Let’s not let Democrats, let by Schiff and Pelosi and “Lawfare” (whom my very educated but busy democrat husband has no recognition of) pull down our American Republic! I’m too educated to allow that for my kids and 1 out of 2 so far are too! Keep on speaking up American’s!
I get the feeling the FISA report will be on 12/6
Because it’s St. Nicks?
Why is Move On buying Bill Boards along highways? They plan for this to go on and on until Trump is removed!
The “Insurance Policy” continues with democrats starting a NEW “investigation” into Trump lying to Mueller in his written statements and SDNY boxing Benedict Roberts into a corner vis a vie Trump’s tax statements. This is the difference between the left and the GOPee: The left never…ever…stops.
Good thing Obama the Dolt has ValJar, Soros, Lawfare, life-long bureaucrats and alphabet agencies to keep control of the government for him…while Trump has a few patriotic repblicans and the American people, who no longer have a voice.
Too bad we don’t have an opposition party to watch Trump’s six like that {sigh}.
Are the Democommunist media propagandists going to completely ignore the IG report and just do 24/7 impeachment? I think that might be the case.
“The President can come before the committee……..,
~~~>IF the President wants to take the oath OF OFFICE.” ~> ???? ~Nancy Pelosi
That woman definitely needs to be taken to task!
She needs to be taken to the penitentiary.
Or to an insane asylum.
The way this Shifft show is going, this whole charade may have blown up in their face by the time for the Nadler handoff. There’s just no there there.
The “on a tight schedule” words reminded me of Red Skull in Captain America. His plans also didn’t go according to script. 😁
Show me a Trump I’ll find you the crime. What a pathetic party of jackals.
thanks for all the work, Sundance. Details like this really really help.
This impeachment crap is like having a bad head cold that you just can’t shake. It continues to drag on for weeks/months/flipping years! I’m thinking maybe I’m not alone. Every time I turn around, I read the demon party is starting some investigation into something that President Trump did/thought/felt/pretended/dreamed/would have done if he could. Enough.
I so want to see these lower forms of life to go down. Hard.
Trump could REALLY screw a Pelosi by refusing to sign the CR…shut the government down during the slowest work month of the year for the perpetually lazy Government Party. Shift the media into “government shutdown” mode which distracts from the fake impeachment hearings. “Resolve” the impasse to coincide with Horowitz testimony.
If the IG Report is a dud, no harm done. If it’s bad, really bad, the delay in funding gives Trump leverage on needed reforms before agreeing to any lengthy budgets.
Maximum leverage.
What if Trump announces no Continuing resolution. Send me a budget.
In order for them to start the orangeman wants to kill granny initative they would have to spend time looking like they were budgeting and or co to using in good faith. That takes a lot of energy. Rino’s would be in a tizzy ready to deal with POTUS. The impending government shutdown sucks all the oxygen from the room. OR the government shuts down just in time for the holidays . Trump owns the down side I told them once , I told the twice, I told them three times no more CRs so he blows the house down. Fulfill your Constitutional requirement and pass a budget. ….perhaps he will consider a CR that goes through the recesss but it better be a good one and watch them scramble. Perhaps he will toss I. A dig about none of the people who elected you get 6 months off a year GO TO WORK.
Forgive my ranting fantasy
Trump 2024
Lol, we both had the same thought. We have a hysterical Congress that needs a slap in the face / cold water to get themselves under control. Trump could meet with the GOP Senate and basically say “We’re going to let this ride for a few weeks through the holidays.”
There wouldn’t need to be a CR if Nancy had spent her time on the budget and USMCA instead of the face impeachment.
No CR unless Schiff steps down and testifies under oath. No CR unless USMCA is passed.
Urk. Doesn’t it look like the House will hold the House vote to start “official” impeachment hearings the same day Horowitz testifies in the Senate? Which do you think CNN etc will show live. Like we don’t know.
As always, thank you Sundance! On a side note… do we know when they will be voting on renewing the ‘no’ freedom act…?
..life was fun once…in America…of course that was back when the left was slipping it to us…slipping up on our backs…. but we were too stoned to notice…we really didn’t think that what we are dealing with now could really happen…
Really…we didn’t…..
but then the ten pounds of schitt stuffed into a five pound bag types such as jerry Nadler came along….I guess they were always here…
But we were too stoned to notice….
The Californians took over the nation…..feinchinastein….jerry brown….Nazi Pelosi…..the paul ryan types…whatever the whiffer who preceded ryan…
Boehner…that’s the guy….but…
we were too stoned to notice…
