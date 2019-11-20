Day four of the public impeachment hearings again takes place in two parts. Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, will testify first at the public hearing before the House Intelligence Committee at 9am ET.
In the afternoon session Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs and David Hale, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, will be testifying at 2:30pm ET
Well, I guess we can tell who has insomnia. Thanks for the info, Sundance. As always, much appreciated. You are my ultimate red pill dispenser.
I sleep in the daytime. These hearings are great for dozing off to. Soooo monotonous and boring.
@7:05 – cnn, wolf and fredo – their hair is on FIRE this morning!
Another “HISTORIC” day – will sondland save the President or SAVE Himself?!
HE can provide information about WHAT THE PRESIDENT WAS THINKING ABOUT…,…(yeah ok)!
Is this what the “news” of the day has come to. Its ALL just hype entertainment.
wolf to fredo – “it may be chilly outside where your at, but its GONNA BE HOOOT in that chamber today!!!
Conrad Black sums up this farce nicely.
FTA – Americans Should Demand an End to This Impeachment Absurdity
There was never a legal basis to it and there is no longer even an entertainment justification for it. It merely makes the United States appear ridiculous—to itself and to the world.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/11/19/americans-should-demand-an-end-to-this-impeachment-absurdity/
Read it as 4 Dead Horse! SIck!! SAD!!!
45 promised to drain The Swamp and now we see How Deep It Goes…”Lt. Col. openly defying President in Congress…Fake Whistle blower WH Spook…30 tp 40 people listening in on “Bat Phone?”
Insane
Jeopardy question:
Colonel Klink, Major Hochstetter, and Sargent Schultz
Answer:
Who is Adam Schiff, Vindman (that’s Lt. Colonel to you), and rotating members of the media cramming together into the large uniform of a heavyset Nazi.
Pelosi and Schiff’s remake of Hogan’s Heroes is just like the original. Funny on one hand, but on the other hand, there’s absolutely nothing funny about evil, driven people that are capable of anything.
Who cares if a President holds-up aid to another Country in order to catch a United States criminal such as Biden’s. Actually, politicians shouldn’t be giving all these Country’s aid paid by the American tax-payer in the first place.
fangdog is correct.
Suspend all foreign aid.
While we’re at it, suspend all immigration as well.
PERIOD !
And, I don’t mean what a large, hairy man,
“identifying” as a woman, has every month.
Right as it starts, the president should send a (joke) tweet that he’s sending military assistance to Russia. Mess with their heads.
I’m going to watch again just to see Jim Jordan call Pencil Neck a liar once again!😂
God bless President Trump!🙏💜
Schiff’s district is one large “Star Wars” bar scene with “Men in Black” aliens as well.
That is not an exaggeration at all.
Just fence it in and declare it a no go zone, insane axylum.
