Day Four House Impeachment Hearings – 9am Sondland – 2:30pm Cooper and Hale – Livestreams

November 20, 2019

Day four of the public impeachment hearings again takes place in two parts. Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, will testify first at the public hearing before the House Intelligence Committee at 9am ET.

In the afternoon session Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs and David Hale, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, will be testifying at 2:30pm ET

Fox News LivestreamFox Business LivestreamPBS Livestream Link

.

.

12 Responses to Day Four House Impeachment Hearings – 9am Sondland – 2:30pm Cooper and Hale – Livestreams

  1. OW21 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 7:08 am

    Well, I guess we can tell who has insomnia. Thanks for the info, Sundance. As always, much appreciated. You are my ultimate red pill dispenser.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. bleep21k says:
    November 20, 2019 at 7:13 am

    @7:05 – cnn, wolf and fredo – their hair is on FIRE this morning!

    Another “HISTORIC” day – will sondland save the President or SAVE Himself?!

    HE can provide information about WHAT THE PRESIDENT WAS THINKING ABOUT…,…(yeah ok)!

    Is this what the “news” of the day has come to. Its ALL just hype entertainment.

    wolf to fredo – “it may be chilly outside where your at, but its GONNA BE HOOOT in that chamber today!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. getfitnow says:
    November 20, 2019 at 7:24 am

    Conrad Black sums up this farce nicely.

    FTA – Americans Should Demand an End to This Impeachment Absurdity

    There was never a legal basis to it and there is no longer even an entertainment justification for it. It merely makes the United States appear ridiculous—to itself and to the world.

    https://amgreatness.com/2019/11/19/americans-should-demand-an-end-to-this-impeachment-absurdity/

    Like

    Reply
  4. Publius2016 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 7:33 am

    Read it as 4 Dead Horse! SIck!! SAD!!!

    45 promised to drain The Swamp and now we see How Deep It Goes…”Lt. Col. openly defying President in Congress…Fake Whistle blower WH Spook…30 tp 40 people listening in on “Bat Phone?”

    Insane

    Like

    Reply
  5. Nobodysfool says:
    November 20, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Jeopardy question:
    Colonel Klink, Major Hochstetter, and Sargent Schultz

    Answer:
    Who is Adam Schiff, Vindman (that’s Lt. Colonel to you), and rotating members of the media cramming together into the large uniform of a heavyset Nazi.

    Pelosi and Schiff’s remake of Hogan’s Heroes is just like the original. Funny on one hand, but on the other hand, there’s absolutely nothing funny about evil, driven people that are capable of anything.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. fangdog says:
    November 20, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Who cares if a President holds-up aid to another Country in order to catch a United States criminal such as Biden’s. Actually, politicians shouldn’t be giving all these Country’s aid paid by the American tax-payer in the first place.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • The Third Man says:
      November 20, 2019 at 7:56 am

      fangdog is correct.
      Suspend all foreign aid.
      While we’re at it, suspend all immigration as well.
      PERIOD !
      And, I don’t mean what a large, hairy man,
      “identifying” as a woman, has every month.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Sentient says:
    November 20, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Right as it starts, the president should send a (joke) tweet that he’s sending military assistance to Russia. Mess with their heads.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. susandyer1962 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 7:53 am

    I’m going to watch again just to see Jim Jordan call Pencil Neck a liar once again!😂

    God bless President Trump!🙏💜

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. dogsmaw says:
    November 20, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Like

    Reply
    • The Third Man says:
      November 20, 2019 at 8:00 am

      Schiff’s district is one large “Star Wars” bar scene with “Men in Black” aliens as well.
      That is not an exaggeration at all.
      Just fence it in and declare it a no go zone, insane axylum.

      Like

      Reply

