FBI Releases Internal OPR Report Containing Details of Peter Strzok Investigation…

As an outcome of the ridiculous wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, the DOJ provides the internal Office of Professional Responsibility report as part of their responsive filing.
The OPR report is the culmination of a two-month long internal investigation conducted in 2018. The OPR report contains several embarrassing details, including new text messages, about Peter Strzok during his FBI employment. The report is only public because it is part of a filing connected to his public lawsuit.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Here’s the report:
After Strzok was suspended and removed from his position, FBI Agent David Archey assumed the lead role in the Mueller investigation, August 2018.
I like footnote 16 on page 12.
“The US Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of New York and the Eastern District of Virgina were notified of your actions.”
Concerning sensitive grand jury info that he was emailing back and forth from work to home. The excuses he gave are ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We know the DOJ declined to prosecute on the referral from the OIG as a result of the MYE investigation, but this letter indicates a referral from OPM.
Are we talking about two different referrals? Is the referral from OPM still active?
LikeLike
Or am I getting my referrals and declinations mixed up? Has it been previously known that Strzok was referred for criminal prosecution?
LikeLike
Based on the preponderance of the evidence, I conclude the allegations are substantiated and you sir, are a jackass.
LikeLike
Evil personified.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been several great “Antichrist” portrayals in books and movies through the years… Damien Thorn, Nicolae Carpathia, etc. But I think this is the only REAL person who gives off those vibes. Creepy, creepy dude!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dangerous man.
LikeLike
No jail.
LikeLike
Demotion and 30 day suspension?!?
Being cained then thrown off a cliff seems more appropriate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, ha, ha! — “Your vituperative text messages will be the subject of damning public discourse for days, months, and even years to come, and the FBI will be recipient of the expressed outrage.”
The OIG person who leaked the texts in late 2017 should get some kind of award.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I personally enjoyed this footnote (GA is Lisa Page, if you don’t know):
During a text exchange from April 4-8, 2017, you and GA discussed that your wife had access to your devices and had located GA’s husband’s full name, found a hotel reservation ostensibly used by you and GA during a romantic encounter, had access to photographs from your phone, threatened to send all the information to GA’s husband, and also threatened to hire a private investigator. GA told you to determine whether your wife might use recovery software to locate other evidence of your affair on your devices.
Life in the Strzok household must have been so much fun. 🙂
LikeLike
Is this evidence good enough for all the naysayers that continually maintained the Strzok/Page affair was some sort of fake government story line?
Or, do the conspiracy theories continue?
LikeLike
Hard to read all this spew. Unfortunately, I wager that Strzok and the attorney Page are just the tip of a greasy iceberg from the FBI.
LikeLike
Substantial violations of FBI regs and all he gets is a 60 day suspension and demotion? No wonder the FBI is in the toilet. At least Sessionzzz fired McCabe, but it does cause me to wonder just how many serious (multiple) rule breakers continue to be employed by the country’s “premier law enforcement agency” and how it can even be called that given they don’t fire anybody, McCabe and Comey notwithstanding?
LikeLike
Can anyone explain WHY Strzok was the lead in BOTH the Clinton email and the Russian investigation? Who assigned him to both, I guess is what I am asking.
LikeLike
Seems Strzok & Page were as easily led by Media stories as they purport dumb voters to be.
LikeLike