The Supreme Court Halts Lower Court Ruling for President Trump Tax Returns….

The Supreme Court has halted a lower court ruling that granted the Committee on Oversight and Reform access to President Trump’s tax returns. However, that’s not necessarily the lede.
The issue at stake is whether the legislative branch can penetrate the constitutional firewall which exists within the separation of powers. The House issued a subpoena in February for eight years of the president’s tax returns, which the Committee then later argued was part of the September House impeachment investigation.
All of the surrounding court rulings are predicated on accepting a constitutional process for an official impeachment investigation is underway. However, the Supreme Court will hear arguments that will likely challenge that assertion. To wit, within the buried lede to the background issue we find this paragraph:
On Monday, Douglas Letter, general counsel for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, had sent a letter to the court, agreeing to a brief 10-day stay while the parties filed their court papers debating the need for an injunction while the case is being considered. (link)
The general counsel for the House, Doug Letter, knows that a SCOTUS ruling against the House endeavor could severely damage the legal and constitutional framework of the entire impeachment enterprise. Therefore it is in Speaker Pelosi’s best interests to instruct Doug Letter to defer or stall a SCOTUS review until the impeachment crew has framed their partisan impeachment process.
Remember, the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on any ancillary case that touches upon the validity of the House impeachment process.
There is an important granular aspect to the validity of the House impeachment process that few are paying attention to. The Supreme Court has not ruled on any case that touches the impeachment “inquiry”. The House of Representatives does not want the Supreme Court to hear any case that touches on the impeachment “inquiry”.
In addition to the Trump Tax Case, there is another case from the HJC where they are attempting to use the framework of a constitutional impeachment process as the underlying authority for their endeavors. That case surrounds the Grand Jury (6e) material from the Mueller investigation.
If the House loses the Tax case in SCOTUS or the HJC case in the DC Appellate Court, or SCOTUS, it means there is no constitutional foundation recognized to the “impeachment inquiry.”
Without the constitutional recognition of the judicial branch then: (a) Pelosi/Lawfare have to restart the process with a genuine House vote; or (b) the ongoing impeachment process will have no recognized constitutional standing; and (c) the Senate could ignore any House impeachment vote, cast without recognized constitutional standing.
That is why Nancy Pelosi and Doug Letter do not want SCOTUS to weigh in.
BACKSTORY to HJC case: On October 25th DC Judge Beryl Howell granted the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) request for legal authority to receive 6e grand jury material underlying the Mueller report.
Additionally, and most importantly, within the Howell decision she officially recognized the HJC effort was predicated on a constitutional impeachment process. In essence Howell’s opinion granted the HJC with “judicial enforcement authority.”
The DOJ moved to appeal the decision and requested a “stay” pending appeal. Judge Howell rejected the DOJ “stay” motion.
The DOJ then appealed to the DC Court of Appeals. A panel of three judges issued an “administrative stay”, blocking enforcement of the Howell ruling while the appeal was reviewed. The DC Appellate Court heard arguments within the appeal.
Right now; and considering the House voted on a ‘resolution’ to support Nancy Pelosi’s unilaterally decreed “impeachment inquiry”; and due to the lack of structural specifics within the constitution surrounding the impeachment process; I would put the odds at 50/50 the House Judiciary Committee could win this case based on lower court rulings.
It is critical that AG Bill Barr sends his best constitutional lawyers to defend the interests of the executive branch. The DOJ has a solid constitutional argument to make; and if they end up losing the decision the verbal arguments will be a key factor in whether the Supreme Court would take up the issue (after en banc appeal exhausted).
The HJC objective is simple. They seek judicial enforcement authority for their subpoenas so their targets cannot legally refuse to give testimony; and by extension the constitutional premise of the House process is affirmed.
The premise for both fronts: (1) document subpoena 6e material, and (2) testimony from White House Counsel Don McGahn, is predicated on penetrating a constitutional firewall that exists within the separation of powers.
Under existing SCOTUS precedent, the White House can be compelled to deliver Executive Branch documents and testimony so long as an official legislative branch impeachment process is underway.
Judge Beryl Howell was the first person in the judicial branch to recognize and accept the HJC position that such an official impeachment process was ongoing. At the heart of this appeal is that recognition.
If the DOJ can successfully argue the House has not followed the traditional and constitutional process that authorizes impeachment investigation; and allows the HJC to penetrate the separation of power firewall; it will be a major blow to the Lawfare scheme.
A ruling in favor of the DOJ would invalidate the narrative of the House.
A ruling in favor of the DOJ would also allow the Senate to dismiss any results from Schiff and Nadler’s investigation, because their process would not be predicated on constitutional provisions for impeachment.
In short, this is a pretty important ruling.
After AG Barr’s speech about how the Judiciary and Legislative Branches of government are attacking relentlessly the Executive Branch, maybe AG Barr himself should argue this case before the SCOTUS.
At least we know he is passionate about this issue.
Traditionally, SCOTUS argument is by the Solicitor General or his/her staff. The Solicitor General is presently Noel Fransisco, nominated by PDJT, sworn in 19 Sept 2017, and HIGHLY competent. He just brilliantly argued DACA. We are in good hands.
Ristvan: Where does the Solicitor General sit in the DoJ pecking order?
Reports directly to AG Barr. A BIG position. Unlike most other direct reports who have major management/administrative duties (Wray runs the FBI), the Solicitor General ONLY prepares to argue SCOTUS cases on behalf of the United States. Intensive legal preparation/practice for each hour of actual argument.
Ristvan: Then very good for President Trump if AG Barr has his back!
Likely also means 110% preparation or you look like a fool!
I have to “assume” SCOTUS doesn’t suffer fools very well!
(“Ass-u-me” is a very dangerous word in engineering!)
We all “assume” that enough gravitas exists within these Justices but have seen narrow opinions on many fronts which just adds to the “confusion”. This is a big deal and one side or the other will lose bigly. All I have seen is an endless carnival baseball water dunking contest to see who gets to dunk the “orange man” while this will have serious long-term consequences. To the uninformed among us, a bag of flour, eggs, chocolate and milk automatically makes the Pelosi cake when the reality is it is just a mess on the floor. There must be some legalistic latin expression that says essentially that 10 non-crimes don’t add up to 1 crime ever and I hope the Justices know the phrase including the Liberal side. It is like executing someone for 100 petty non-violent crimes. Mass hatred is for elections not political executions.
And would this also mean that ONLY the solicitor general argues for the government?
Pigglosi has to pray the America haters can prevail at SCOTUS, because she does not have the votes to impeach President Trump, and more democrats are defecting every day.
At a presser last week, Pigglosi herself stated (paraphrasing) the house had not decided whether or not to impeach the president, and that they were still looking for information.
Can that public statement of fact be used by the Solicitor General in any argument before SCOTUS, or is it irrelevant?
Highly relevant to this appeal and can be used.
She’s so damn flaky and senile, methinks many America haters wish she would publicly shut up. 😉
In addition to juggling a ton of lies by herself and other Democommunists.
Zorro:. Let us hope that one of the “juggling lies” she accidently drops has a sharp point!
We see why appointing so many judges has been so important.
America has become a nation run by lawyers. Not by the people, not even by politicians. The joint is run by lawyers (hence the decline).
Just like the ruling class of a 3rd rate banana republic own the judges and can get whatever they want, in America the ruling classes shop for judges and get whatever they want.
The ONLY stumbling block has been the supreme court and that has been a close run thing (yeah I’m looking at you Roberts, you dirty bastard).
Forget everything else, unless the courts are brought under control, America will eventually become a land of lawless ruling classes. The dirtiest and meanest will crush all opposition.
(we also see why Soros has been concentrating on lower level officials such as Attorney Generals and judges). Act local, think global.
Arrest- Great post. Like you I have zero faith in 99% of judges including Federal, State, County and local. Judges are nothing more than SUCCESSFUL POLITICIANS. In some instances they don’t even have to be a lawyer to run for the office of judge.
They are either elected or appointed in a completely political process. There is no guarantee that they have “jurisprudence” or any special wisdom or enlightenment. Most of them that we are seeing lately are as crooked as the pols that put them in office.
Our President Trump was amazingly brilliant in his strategy of loading up the courts with as many good judges as he has been able to find. This will be one of his enduring legacies.
I read that in Texas that lawyers appearing before judges can make political donations to that or those elected judges. No reason to be concerned in Texas, I reckon.
I would like to see the taxes belonging to ALL the politicians – Obama, Clinton, Pelosi, Ryan, Comey etc. They all have made way, way too much money that didn’t come from the paycheck for the job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given Barr’s rather detailed and pointedly directed speech at Federalist, here is hoping that Barr does not want to be labelled a fool if either this SCOTUS ruling goes sideways, the Mueller docs release goes upside down, or the IG report or Durham findings are big piles of steaming poop.
Hope he realizes he has painted himself into a corner if these important rulings go against him. Maybe he is assured that things are going in the right direction that he gave the speech.
rulings won’t carry the weight that barr and durhams indictments will. i see it the other way. the court will look like idiots when the corruption is exposed. and they know its coming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gary: Let us hope you are correct!
Speaking of SCOTUS, let’s face it, Justice Ginsburg isn’t getting any younger…
With impeachment an issue that will presumably wind up on the high court’s docket, it effectively blocks PDJT from having his nomination, if it becomes necessary, confirmed before the end of his first term.
I feel very strongly that the seat held by Justice Scalia is what propelled then citizen Trump over the top in 2016, never Trumpers held their noses and pulled the lever for him solely because of the vacant seat. Conservatives turn out in force when it comes to the Supreme Court. However, I don’t care to put my theory to the test again, there’s too much at stake.
SD:
“In short, this is a pretty important ruling.”
Another very clear and highly informative commentary. IMO, it appears Roberts is the linchpin, and that is a legitimate cause for concern.
DallasDan:. Near the bottom of the older comments column, Ristvan very nicely addressed all of the legal points. Worth a read! You will sleep better for sure!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you very much! I thrive on ristvan’s legal knowledge and astute observations regarding the law. Again, thanks. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, he put a bloom on my day.
November 12th has come and gone. What happened?
I wonder if DOJ could and should argue that the rules put forth under the “inquiry vote” violate the constitutional rights to due process of the Executive. Therefore, how could the process voted on by the House be deemed an impeachment per the constitution, if its processes are unconstitutional? Success in this line of argument would not only negate subpoena power but be a political disaster for the dems. The inquiry could be shut down by the supreme court as currently being implemented. I am not a legal scholar, or have such training, but this seems to be common sense to me. Hope to get thoughtful comments on this.
Outsiders, you’re not welcome inside our little club!
Progressive libtards can’t even understand trump didn’t collide with Russia and the call with Ukraine was perfectly legal, imagine their heads exploding when they see on line 42d trump inserted a number with 17 zeros behind it.
The Piglosi/bullSchiff/Lawfare plan read well, but the on stage performance is currently getting a zero score on Rotten Tomatoes. 😁
