IG Michael Horowitz Will Testify About FISA Report to Senate on December 11th…

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham has announced that Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify About the 500+ page FISA report on Wednesday December 11th, 2019.
WASHINGTON – Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today announced that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify before the Committee on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
The Inspector General will discuss the findings of his investigation into DOJ and FBI’s conduct during the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant process as it relates to the 2016 presidential election. (link)
Considering the end of the principal review phase on Friday November 22nd; and considering the Thanksgiving holiday of November 28th; this likely puts the publication date for the report on/around Monday December 2nd, with testimony the following week.
It is possible the FISA report release, and the 12/11 Horowitz senate testimony will come at the same time the House of Representatives moves the impeachment inquiry into the House Judiciary Committee. According to the Pelosi calendar the last day for the House of Representative is Thursday December 12th.
here’s hoping it blows up DC cabal…not holding my breath…
You’ll suffocate if you do.
Can we expect,”behind closed doors?”
All I want for Christmas is …
“All I want for Christmas is …”
A two hour long video of democrats being arrested and taken away in chains.
There may be some Republicans too
in name only.
“some” will be expanded bigly
The Devilbat – from your wings to Gods ears!
Two hours may not be long enough!
Many
Are
Getting
Arrested!
Trump 2020 The Man America Needs.
Early Christmas Presents are the best
went to get my hair cut. old boy in chair ahead of me. lady barber is an artist. asked if she could paint a scene on an antique two handle buck saw. she said i’d have to clean it good and paint it black or grey,and she’d paint the scene on top.’what would you like for a scene?’ she said. i said i wanted the capitol building on one end ,the mall,washinton monument on the other end ,with the members being frogged marched out in cuffs. white,black,yellow politicians. being a liberal,her mouth dropped open. the old boy laughed.
Expect President Trump to seize the initiative just prior to, or in conjunction with, the release of the IG report.
begin the defensive leaking
craft that narrative, black hats..cmon, ‘The Bens’–start anticipatory spinning
When do they vote on renewing FISA? (asking for a friend…)
12/15 I heard somewhere.
I believe that was announced for the 12th, but I could be mistaken.
According to an earleir CTH piece, the current act expires 12/15 so renewal would have to happen before then.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/07/is-pending-ig-report-on-fisa-abuse-being-held-up-to-facilitate-nsa-bulk-data-re-authorization-that-expires-december-15th/
I hope they vote not to renew FISA. I am more afraid of our intelligence community that I am of foreign terrorists.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Me too.
Me three.
Me four
Me four! Interesting timing huh.
I agree. I hated Obama, but I didn’t want the cia to take him out, because that’s even scarier. Sadly though I don’t think it’s realistic to expect the corrupt powerful government to give up its powers. Not even a little bit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are certainly entitled to your opinions, how ever if this highly exposed corruption is allowed to continue or be covered up. Bill Barr and Horowitz and maybe Durham but President will not go down being any part of this evil on the American Citizens under his watch.
Not happening
I like FISA. And I see the need for our secret police. The issue is who runs it and in the service of what aims. I want it run in the service of the aims I think are important. But everyone would say that, including those whose views are opposed to mine. And thus we have the world we have and always have and always will. I suppose some countries are homogeneous enough–in thought and otherwise–that this doesn’t produce too much internal tension. Unfortunately, that’s not today’s USA. The problem lies with us. My guess is that whichever side ultimately loses this last great battle, the other side will be clamoring for secession.
With an open boarder and until the wall goes up, I disagree. You can’t tell me there aren’t unfriendliness who haven’t crossed already and waiting for the signal to do massive $hit. Trump will be blamed if something happens anyway and that’s part of the insurance plan.
Agreed! They are an evil shadow government that makes every conspiracy theory I ever read appear plausible!
LikeLike
I generally agree with you, except: the FISA should be used against all the perpetrators who have misused it. Judge them, as they have judged POTUS. On second thought, they are worthy of a double portion of judgment.
Dec 15th
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/07/is-pending-ig-report-on-fisa-abuse-being-held-up-to-facilitate-nsa-bulk-data-re-authorization-that-expires-december-15th/
So it seems the timing of the IG report drop and testimony may very well blow up that vote to renew- here’s hoping!
LikeLiked by 3 people
As long as the Trump admin does it. Fine. Cancel it in 3-4 years.
Until then let’s use it to roll up on the deep state.
Well, thaaaaaaat’ll jack up the timing for Pelosi…….I hope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know that many CTHers go back and forth on supporting Lindsey Graham. I hope and I feel like he has seen the light. I happen to be a supporter, but about 2 weeks ago he announced that he would not chair Senate judiciary in 2021. He will be turning this committee back to Chuck Grassley.
I am fairly confident that there will be hearings about FISA abuse issues right up to, if not into the year 2021 and I feel this is too important to let Lindsey start off as the chairman only to resign after a year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with your comment on Graham’s timing. It still puzzles me that he seemed eager to take the reins of SJC only to announce he’s giving it up. Many people have complained he hasn’t seized the initiative to hold hearings that counter the House Democrats and their illusory impeachment drive. Whatever has impeded his interest in investigating Democrat fraud and their promulgating unconstitutional rules in the House must be devastatingly bad for Graham, otherwise he wouldn’t have relinquished his opportunity to build reputation as a Senator to be reckoned with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of our commentators speculated that John McCain may have played a bigger role in Russia-gate than first though. Further Senator Graham didn’t want any part of hearings that implicated his best friend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally agree Graham is determined to do anything to blow up the ‘legacy’ of his ‘sainted’ good friend. That and I”m sure the IC has some damning stuff on him–nothing else explains his lack of action-
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt McCain had been involved. IIRC he was also implicated in Ukraine corruption. So I see that it’s possible looking into the current corrupt Congressional Democrats’ involvement in Ukraine might uncover activity of McCain.
Even worse, was Graham himself mixed up in McCain’s Ukraine adventures? That could be a still bigger reason for Graham to beg off committee chairman responsibility.
McCain and Graham received state medals from former Ukrainian dictator Petro Poroshenko. Why? I wonder. Might Graham be concerned about the results of the investigation into corruption ordered by current Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup, thinking about it just now, some similar ideas occurred to me. Graham could be worried that looking into Ukrainian-Congressional Democrat matters would reveal McCain’s corruption, and possibly even Graham’s conduct if he’d been involved too.
“It still puzzles me that he seemed eager to take the reins of SJC only to announce he’s giving it up.”
As I heard it, Grassley told him he’s pulling rank to get it back after the election, and Graham acquiesced. Watching Graham on Hannity every night, no wonder. The day job was crimping his new career as a talking head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, I didn’t know about Grassley wanting it back. Apparently Graham caved with hardly a whimper of protest, like he wasn’t really eager to take the helm.
Now it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense why Grassley gave up the chairmanship in the first place. I guess he had his reasons.
otherwise he wouldn’t have relinquished his opportunity to build reputation as a Senator to be reckoned with.
You mean like Sessions relinquished his Senate seat so he could help Trump return justice to DOJ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh you mean actions intended to impede the President’s effectiveness? Sure enough most of us saw AG Sessions as an impediment, that staying in the Senate would have been better by quite a margin. Graham’s motivations are somewhat more divided, as noted in comments above he’s probably acting in a self-protective mode. I think he’s likely to be mixed up in Ukrainian corruption like so many other elected officials and doesn’t want that to come out.
Grassley is up in 2023.
Graham, the poser, is up in 2021.
Poser will be campaigning and bragging and doing quid pro quo.
Plus he’s not up to the job in any way shape or form.
I don’t go back and forth. I consistently call him out for his lack of action. He’s head of the judiciary committee. Do you know how powerful it is? Wait until you see the dems get it. Then you’ll see real power. But Lindsey Graham just makes excuses and pretends he’s helpless. He goes on tv and says things like “someone should look into that”. Hello! YOU’RE THE SOMEONE!!!! He’s doing a Ryan. Remember when the Paul Ryan house was soooooo helpless all while the establishment pretended Russia into a real Mueller investigation? Look at the house now! Look how powerful the committees are! Look what they can do! And the Senate versions of the same committees are far more powerful. Lindsey Graham could have stopped Mueller and he could have stopped Schiffty. He could have called Mueller. He could have called anyone who you could possibly think of, provided they’re alive. He still can! He’s a fraud and he dances when McConnell tells him too. When McConnell says stand down he stands down. He’s a weak and pathetic man, a corrupt man, an owned man. A man of the status quo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is getting federal judge appointments passed to McConnell for Senate confirmation. If he does nothing else, that suffices for now. The ‘Resistance’ can be fought on other fronts.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You’ve a good-working mind, ristvan.
I got a fundraising letter from him today.
Stuff it back into the prepaid, self-addressed envelope and send it back to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Signfollies,
I am doing something better. I bought a bunch of those Trump 2020 Bills and I am sending those to these RINO clowns when they ask for money.
He is there to do a job. That job is not in the interest of US citizens. It is to protect himself. By doing that, he protects The Swamp.
He is a compromised Swamp Critter. He cannot be trusted or expected to “do what is right”. There is no hand-wringing over what he may or may not do. There is no “see the light”
The Swamp is deep….
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re dreaming… given that 99% of the treasonous rat bastards responsible for the FISA illegalities have long left, in one way or another, the FBI and DOJ and couldn’t be compelled to give statements to the IG to impose criminality, I expect this report to be milk toast at best and raise more questions on the traitors’ culpability than it answers. Gonna be a joke on the issue of criminality. Remember, despite Peter Strzok’s clear bias and highly sketchy and irregular behavior, Horowitz couldn’t even render an opinion that Strzok was obviously biased. It’s gonna be one big tepid yawn.
can hear it now… rules were broken… so they will put new rules in… then pat themselves on the back for fixing things.
you can bet your life on it.
Timing may be helpful but it is less important than content. I hope that with Barr around Horowitz does not pull punches, but clearly lays out all the perfidy around FISA abuse complete with recommendations for many indictments. I also hope this is followed quickly by Durham actually indicting them. This has to happen to stop the blatant criminal behavior by those in our intelligence agencies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How would that look if Durham has conflicting info about Horowitz’s report.
It would also likely put a damper on some of the shenanigans going on with the Dems in the House. Barr needs to say that an investigation will be opened on the coup that is still ongoing today. Make Schiff and Pelosi freak out.
There was a short-lived leak several weeks ago that Barr had asked Horowitz to go back and rewrite parts of the report to specify the particular laws which were broken in a way that the American People could understand it clearly. I cannot find the source now, but I distinctly remember reading this. The fact that it dried up almost instantly gave me the sense that it was real, and an indication that the “executive summary” might shed some light on the specific criminal violations Durham is looking into. i.e. what actually “triggered” the change from “administrative review” to “criminal probe”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect timing!
Right into 2020 as expected.. Was always Trumps plan I suggest to milk this for 2020.
Ofc. sucked waiting this long for people tuned in like us,,
FISA
Flynn
Durham
Right before the D primary and a lot of big revelations until the election.
PRIME TIME!
I hope that with Barr around Horowitz does not pull punches…I also hope this is followed quickly by Durham actually indicting them.
—
I hope I wake up 40 years younger, knowing all I know now, and with all my hair back..
NothingBurger 3.0 vs the fraudulent FISA report.
Will Horowitz show some true huevos?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately all the media are and will focus on is the Nothing Burger 3.0 and that takes the sting out of FISA testimony. The GOP need to turn flip the Nothing Burger. Do something, go postal on Shiffty Shiffhead during testimony. Get Geraldo Rivera to open the Schiff Vault in the basement. Have a sit in, block Shifft from entering the Vault. Spray-paint 1000’s of toilets gold and dump them at the Capital. Dump boxes of bananas into Schiffs office to protest this Banana Republic Court.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Which means the pre-report “leak window” opens up later this week and just prior to Thanksgiving.
The two sets of leaks that I would be most concerned about are:
– leaks on the Barr/DOJ side tempering expectations, lots of vague talk about rules and procedures and training, that sort of thing. You know, the old “mistakes were made”. stuff.
– leaks from Team Coup d’Etat trying to raise expectations to the point where people get over-excited for serious criminal referrals that wind up not panning out. That would make the report a bust…set people up then cut them off at the knees.
– leaks from Congress where Team Coup seems excessively relieved and Team Trump seems exasperated or frustrated. Thus far, the timing of impeachment – the Ukraine thing blew up almost precisely when the IG sent his draft to Barr – says that the Democrats are very worried about this report.
The most promising aspect of this whole investigation is the nearly complete radio-silence that Horowitz, Durham and Barr have been able to maintain. And, the comparative radio-silence from Team Coup d’Etat other than the occasional squawks from Brennan. (such as that cryptic tweet from Witte to Page last week) Together, these point to Seriously Bad News for the Government Party.
So, if you’re a leak-reader and like to sort of read the tea leaves and see if you’re right, watch the next 8-9 days and ask yourself: who is leaking, who are they leaking to, and what message are they trying to convey?
I still give it 3:1 odds against any significant criminal referrals. “Lack of candor” that sort of thing at most. The more serious stuff, like fraud, sedition, falsifying/planting evidence, conspiracy to commit X, etc. are low probability due to the nature of how the bureaucracy works. Team Coup knows how to do things which are illegal, but paper it up in a way to make it look like bureaucratic error. The question is whether Horowitz and eventually Durham see through it and take appropriate action.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also, I do expect that whole “the CIA duped the FBI” thing to get torpedoed. That was an early leak from Sep/Oct that seems to have withered. They were collaborating, and this will be made plainly clear. The question is whether Horowitz and Durham consider that a criminal conspiracy or just a bunch of coincidences and “lack of training / inadequate procedures”.
My take on the expansion of Durham’s timeline was that he had already achieved the initial objective, that of disproving the predicate, and was then moving forward to add continuing conspiracy. I am, admittedly, not one who does much chess playing, but the only reason I could think of for expanding the parameters was that the original objective was met and you still have time or resources and had identified another objective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe this to be the case as well. He very quickly determined that the investigation was launched on bogus predication. So the next obvious question goes to why was that done, who made the decision, and how did the coup play out over time. He doesn’t need to expand the probe into 2017 if the fall-back argument of Brennan/Comey/etc. – that the dossier wasn’t important and that the real trigger was PapaD – was true. It wasn’t, and Mifsud was a setup to plant evidence of PapaD.
It’s going to be interesting how the media spins this. They’ve called it a “conspiracy theory” for so long that listening to them talk about it is pretty hilarious. They’re going to embarrass themselves because they won’t know the particulars, which is going to create even more problems for the coup plotters. You can’t defend the coup plotters if you don’t know the true facts that form the “conspiracy theory”.
Which in turn means that the coup plotters will find limited utility going to the media…which will be clueless how to defend them.
Which means the pre-report “leak window” opens up later this week and just prior to Thanksgiving.
Hahaha! You’re right! We’d better get ready for it. We should have a contest, the person who gets the largest number of leaks correct wins something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! Yeah, like those “snowblower” contests that the local weathermen hold every year for the viewer/reader who correctly predicts the first official inch of snow*.
What should the winning criteria include?
I’m thinking:
Correctly predicts whether or not there are criminal referrals, the nature of those criminal referrals, and the specific individual. So the entries could range from “it’ll be a nothingburger, and consist mainly of recommendations to fix the FISA process” to “Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page” criminal referrals tied to “conspiracy to commit x, violation of 4th amendment rights of US persons, forgery, false official statements, false testimony to the FISA court, fraud, etc”.
I think we should ask Sundance to open up an official contest and maybe a reader poll with choices like “nothing is going to happen, total cynicism, Fitzmas 2019” and “criminal referrals of a serious nature (not “lack of candor”)”.
*Which, coincidentally, I won last month on weather5280.com by predicting the correct date and the correct total in Denver the furthest in advance (9 days prior) of the storm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is that, about a week before the FISA reauthorization vote? Not a whole lot of time to do a deep dive into the real problems with the FISA statutory scheme. Quite frankly, it has always alluded me as to how the 2 hop rule can in any conceivable way be squared lawfully against the constitutional mandates of the 4th Amendment to the constitution. At the 2 hop stage, what is the probable cause to intercept and review communications against 2 individuals where there is no reasonable suspicion that they are a foreign agent, that they have violated a law of the federal government or have committed a crime. Seems unconstitutional to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems crazy that Horowitz would address the FISA abuse and not recommend the renewal to go down. it’s possible that he simply says a new set of regulations need to be implemented. Hopefully Barr/Trump intercede and make it go away.
LikeLike
It’s unconstitutional from the get go. Secret courts. No rights for the accused. Wrong wrong wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, now you’re sounding like the House Intelligence (?) Committee!!
How else are they going to know that Carter Page’s Uber driver is, according to his wife and her lover, lousy in bed?
This is a sign to the Deep State that “all is well”. If indictments were coming down, they wouldn’t be announcing it 23 days in advance. But if “decline to prosecute” and a lot of weaselly lawyer behavior is the outcome, then it provides ample opportunity to spin the soon-to-be-leaked IG report (I’d wager 100 bucks Schiff, Pelosi, NYT, and WaPo already have it) for maximum Swamp effect against Orange Man Bad.
Hate to blackpill, but that’s the way it is. Indictments or GTFO.
I’m betting that this is a HUGELY, HUGE, nothing burger. I pray that I’m wrong but I’ll believe it actually accomplishes something only after I see the arrests/results of the report. Horowitz has much to prove; as does Barr, Durham, and Huber. IMO, the DoJ is totally, completely, and entirely corrupt and will continue to be so until hell freezes over or We the People clean it out by force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally, we have a definitive date.
Time for justice to be served at last!
DJ: It sure would be nice but I have to wonder about the timing. If the IG report is being released before the Dec 15 deadline for FISA congressional renewal then most likely it has to be a nothing burger. If it was a real burger then it would be released after Dec 15.
Are others thinking the same thing?
Or maybe Barr is forcing Horowitz to release it beforehand so the FISA renewal goes down in flames, and the ‘secret court’ is effectively abolished.
Draining the swamp, baby!
DJ:. Well that is a nice thought!
AG Barr made a very forceful speech last week in defense of POTUS. But:
A major charge against President Johnson after the Civil War was the “illegal” firing of Secretary of War Stanton (or any cabinet member) because of an unconstitutional law that was not declared so until 1920. That and other historical laws, such as progressive Democratic President Wilson’s Sedition Act, taking away freedom of speech against government policies/actions, is why I tell people to watch what laws Congress passes and any Presidents orders issued under Executive Orders does since everything is constitutional until the courts determine otherwise. The imprisoning of all Japanese Americans and some Germans and Italians by FDR in 1941 was by Executive Order.
A Dem president could declare all private ownership of firearms being illegal and start seizing them “legally” as local officials did in New Orleans during Karina. That seizure took years to get declared illegal. Meanwhile, those citizens were defenseless for the remainder of the emergency and maybe beyond.
The rule of law, as was required in the Soviet Union’s Constitution, is only as good as those who are in charge.
No executive order overrules the Constitution. I haven’t heard of a vote not\r of it being sent to the states for a 3/4 pass vote. Until then, we should treat those attempting to disarm American citizens the way sanctuary cities/states treat ICE. Guess who set the precedent for that one??
“In a phase of this struggle not widely known, some of us came toe to toe with this enemy this evil force in our own community… and make no mistake about it, this is an evil force. Don’t be deceived because you are not hearing the sound of gunfire, because even so you are fighting for your lives. And you’re fighting against the best organized and the most capable enemy of freedom and of right and decency that has ever been abroad in the world.”–Ronald Reagan, 1957
Again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Things are going down faster than Horizontal Harris on Willie Brown’s birthday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t it be a kick in the crotch to find republicans behind all this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For one, Paulie Numnuts Ryano was a disgrace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Supposedly, Comey is a Republican, so you’re not wrong. Mueller too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s is even more interesting is General Flynn is a lifelong Democrat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just goes to show you that the party label doesn’t mean much and hasn’t for quite some time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like McCain, Romney and the Bush people, it just wouldn’t surprise me at all.
Interesting timing if the report gets released during POTUS’ trip to the UK on Dec 2-4.
Not to be an Eeyore, but I’m numb to this.
And I expect tough language with no ensuing penalty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Horowitz can only recommend indictments it’s up to Barr to prosecute, so we’ll see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be four days before the sunset of three provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act—50 U.S.C. §1861., 50 U.S.C. §1805(c)(2)(B), and 50 U.S.C. §1801(b)(1)(C)—December 15, 2019. Pro’ly just a coincidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, as far as I’m concerned, the single most important thing is that the release and the testimony will occur before this date. Because, the FISA Act (first enacted in 1978) has not stood the test of time. We cannot deny – and, Horowitz will probably explain at exhaustive length – that it has been effortlessly “gamed” by non-elected bureaucrats, such that both the Director of NSA and two FISA Judges have complained about it, and cited hundreds or thousands of violations.
So, we should not consider “re-authorizing” a law that has failed the country so utterly. We need to begin a public process of determining what ought to replace it. That process won’t be easy or quick.
In my humble, the PATRIOT Act should also be extensively revised.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And behold a pale horse….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Executive summary: “Mistakes were made”.
Recommendation: More and better training.
Sorry Folks….If Lindsey Grahams is telegraphing his intentions weeks out it ain’t good…..Why give a 3 week notice, a week is more then enough time for the Democrats??? Sure, I have hope for Justice…..but I’m a realist…..and what I’ve seen so far is no one in the Coup is going to be indicted…..When a Congressman can Legally Lie, make slanderous stories up about criminal activity that never happen, etc….There’s no way anyone of importance is going to be indicted…
Remember, virtually all of the exposed corruption at the FBI/DOJ and other Bureaucracies was willfully committed by Lawyers……Lindsey Graham is a Lawyer…Mitch McConnell is a Lawyer….Lyin’ Schiff is a Lawyer….Schumer is a Lawyer….Comey, McCabe, Paige, all Lawyers…You get the picture……We don’t have a Constitutional crisis, We have a corrupt Lawyer problem……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oddly enough, no mention of this at the beginning of ABC’s evening news, nor on a CBS radio update I just heard. Weird, huh?
I’m sure Piglosi will, due to the extreme gravity of the situation 🙄 keep everyone around right thru Christmas. Her vendetta against PDJT has no rational bounderies.
LikeLike
I expect she will be quite prayerful, as she often is, doncha know.
I don’t know what difference more hearings can be expected to make since we know from observatopm that any and all of these yokels are willing to lie under oath, over oath, on the side of oath, and in normal every day life when it seems convenient for them.
That’s not cynicism. That’s reality-based perspective.
Tell it to her priest. Maybe, like Biden, she isn’t accepted in a Catholic Church because of her anti-Christian liberal views!
What a lovely birthday present from my government.
The deep state has become HAL from 2001.
“I’m sorry Dave, I can’t let you do that.”
They will destroy their human overlords (We The People) in order to preserve themselves (a state construct).
I wonder in what ways Trump will expose and nuke the Deep State if the legit way–using the Barr/Durham/DOJ path–is denied him. Will all have to play out soon otherwise he’ll be impeached and removed and will have lost his chance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well hot damn, we have a date .. let the leaking begin ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think about this…..
One man who has spoken so eloquently at NotreDame and last week about the horrific abuse he is seeing from the Judiciary and the Legislative branches of government as they attack the Executive Branch.
And this same man has ABSOLUTE and 100% CONTROL and POWER to look at……
1) Every single document, email, text and phone call captured by the NSA of these perpetrators in and outside of the CIA, DOJ, FBI, NSC who may have crafted and executed this Presidential coup for the past 3 years
2) Every FISA request, FBI Contractor Search and every unmasking request for the past 4 years, including any communications with FISA judges.
3) Every document email, text, phone call communication and FINANCIAL transactions from Ukraine to Americans that occurred since the 2014 Ukraine Coup.
4) The Weiner Laptop, the Hillary Server, the NSA captured DNC emails the 47 Hammer hard drives, PapaD’s serial numbers and Mifsud’s phones
5) Depose Jullian Assange, Ed Butowsky, Ellen Ratner and the 2 attending physicians who worked on Seth Rich.
6) And can open up any investigation and subpoena anyone at the drop of a hat beyond what Durham is doing
So again there is NOT ONE THING that Barr can not see, do or declassify (other than the bleach bit Server and smashed blackberrys) in order to get to the truth and the bottom of this Presidential coup, the Ukraine Coup and the Burmisa issues.
With all of this that is at his finger tips and under his complete and total control is it even possible that the IG Report would come back as milk toast?
Is it even conceivable or possible that Barr comes back with zero indictments??
Ladies and Gentlemen, the man who recently gave two of the most beautiful speeches about our Republic, our Constitution and how the Founders truly intended it all to work will IMO either go down in American history as the man who saved our Republic or possibly the biggest __________ in American history.
IMO there is just no middle ground with everything that is at his disposal IMO. The highways are littered with hard evidence far and wide AND again there is NO STONE Barr doesn’t have the authority to turn over, none!
It is just not possible that ALL of this is just miss communication, an errant Dossier, bad information from our intelligence teams and/or training and procedural errors, right???
I for one am hoping and betting it will be the former for the sake of the Republic and millions of Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where is the Obama database Maxine Waters spoke of? Is it in Obama’s basement, or bathroom?
I’m willing to bet old Nanny already has a copy.
I hope this testimony will be open to the public, televised.
This date locks in several primary consequences and probably a lot more secondary stuff.
FISA renewal is after. Not enough debate time, so short extension likely.
Release will be days/weeks before that hearing so as Barr said, ‘imminent’. Puts real pressure on Schiff Show, that keeps coming up empty handed.
So Treeper Christmas comes first week of December.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s almost impossible to read any pro Trump blog and forum comments these days.
So many depressed people with no hope who also give their best to bring others down with them.
Repeating their ad nauseam.
So weird. Do you people not see how Trump systematically is deconstructing the deep state, throwing bred crumbs leading to the grand finale?
Is it a trust issue? President Trump to your face is telling you he drains the swamp.
All the players are placed carefully over 3 years..
How could you trust him in 2015 with his “lofty” goals but when he says:
“We are winning”
“I’m draining the swamp” you drop your head? Kind of pathetic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AG Barr’s speech about the assault on religious liberty that he gave at Norte Dame, and his recent speech at the Federalist Society on the assaults on the Executive by the other two branches of our government give me reason to believe that he is in pursuit of a systemic failure of our institutions.
I think the best analogy in our history for the present coup attempt is the decision taken by Andrew Johnson to invoke a military tribunal to prosecute the Lincoln assassins. In our present situation there are so many perpetrators with varying levels of conspiracy as to be impossible to effectively prosecute individually in civil courts, especially in Washington. The Horowitz reports to date provide enough evidence, in my opinion, to support prosecutions all round.
I hope AG Barr gives another speech in which he presents the administration’s strategy for the use of a military tribunal to quickly and decisively get this travesty behind us.
LikeLike
On to the 2020 election for the 31 House Democrats running in districts Trump won in 2016. I don’t want to forget to mention the five Democrat Senators tuning for reelection in 2020 (AL; MI; MN; NH; NM), and are put between a rock and a hard place by the Schiff Show.
That isn’t the half of it since we still have government funding (to avoid a shutdown) and USMCA. Today the POTUS had an off-schedule meeting with Fed Chairman Powell. Not in the Oval Office — where the walls have ears — but in the residence. The POTUS tweeted afterward that they talked about “everything.” Which I took to mean the POTUS querying Powell about what he was going to do if the Democrats proceed with an impeachment vote and detonate the stock market.
There’s also this little tidbit:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/schiff-leaked-disinfo-politico-part-impeachment-scheme-according-lawsuit-filed-wh
I’ve had a sense from the beginning of Schiff’s machinations that there was a whiff of a sting quality ala what slapped down the SSCI.
“Bertrand secretly communicated with Schiff or his staff via encrypted email, including proton-mail, and messaging services, such as Signal.”
Maybe this is the reason nanzi is getting testy
“Pelosi Orders CBS Not to Ask Her About GOP Impeachment Criticism”
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kyle-drennen/2019/11/18/pelosi-orders-cbs-not-ask-her-about-gop-impeachment-criticism
“LET ME REMIND YOU AGAIN THAT YOU WORK FOR ME!!!!!”
~ Nanzi
Shes losing it.
There’s always hope, but it’s likely to be a critique with no charges, just like Comey and Hillary’s pay-for-play email server.
Sundance wrote:
“It is possible the FISA report release, and the 12/11 Horowitz senate testimony will come at the same time the House of Representatives moves the impeachment inquiry into the House Judiciary Committee.”
This is going to create all kinds of mischeif for the media leftists. Do they go to the shiffshow to keep controlling the narrative or do they try to deconstruct and spin the FISA report.
Decisions, decisions. Far too much pressure on those mental midgets.
As for Horowitz, I am managing my expectations.
