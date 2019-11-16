After Rep. Elise Stefanik Highlights Ambassador Yovanovitch False Statement – Stefanik Becomes a Target…

On March 20th, 2017, New York Representative Elise Stefanik first made a name for herself when she questioned FBI Director James Comey about why he purposefully did not inform congressional oversight, Gang-of-Eight, about the FBI investigation of candidate Donald Trump in 2016. Ms. Stefanik caught Comey off-guard and his only response, albeit stuttered, was: “because of the sensitivity of the matter?” {LINK}

Fast forward to November 15th, 2019, yesterday, and Rep. Stefanik again showed her acumen when she asked Ambassador Yovanovitch to reconcile her opening statement about not ever discussing Hunter Biden or Burisma against evidence Ms. Yovanovitch previously admitting to an extensive briefing session specifically about Hunter Biden and Burisma. Once again, Stefanik caught a political operative in their network of lies. {LINK}

Having watched events closely it is obvious Elise Stefanik is a smart young representative with serious skills to see through the chaff, countermeasures and false narratives advanced by political left.

Hence, as if on cue, the entire apparatus of the political left began attacking their #1 new enemy. Today the unholy alliance of corrupt political operatives and the allied media went on the attack.

Guess what was on the Democratic talking points memo today? pic.twitter.com/vqzCZfFydW — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) November 16, 2019

They even started posting fake pictures in an effort to make Stefanik look bad.

There is a fake picture of @EliseStefanik flipping the bird. This is the original without the photoshop. pic.twitter.com/DE9fKct4xE — BOOMER💥CONFIDENTIAL HUMAN SOURCES [4K] (@BOOMER4K) November 16, 2019

This is the original video of Rep Elise Stefanik that was altered by to make it seem that she was giving the middle finger (see next post).

George Conway retweeted it and called her trash. pic.twitter.com/nYI7p15gcE — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) November 16, 2019

Hilary Clinton campaign manager (and friend of Avenatti) started the attack on Congresswoman Stefanik. This is the first tweet. Then it gets worse. https://t.co/g6bJwAUGpa — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 16, 2019

Clinton hit on Stefanik and Nunes in action—see below. Parkhomenko was Hillary’s advisor. https://t.co/xyv9DTbSdh — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 16, 2019

It is always easy to see who the left really fears by the approach they take to smearing strong and articulate people.

Indeed Ms. Stefanik is a threat to the political left and has now become their enemy.

George Conway and Schiff publicly attacked a talented and beautiful Congresswoman @EliseStefanik. This means she is over the target. Good on you, Congresswoman! Keep going! pic.twitter.com/0O8uVgn1tY — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 16, 2019

It's VERY Clear. Far-left Dems & Never Trumpers CANNOT handle the Truth. That's why they are launching disgusting smears & doctoring photos of me in a sick attempt to intimidate me. Thx for proving that our side is WINNING. Donate NOW to help me fight backhttps://t.co/MlLBNmCor4 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 16, 2019

