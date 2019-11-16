After Rep. Elise Stefanik Highlights Ambassador Yovanovitch False Statement – Stefanik Becomes a Target…

On March 20th, 2017, New York Representative Elise Stefanik first made a name for herself when she questioned FBI Director James Comey about why he purposefully did not inform congressional oversight, Gang-of-Eight, about the FBI investigation of candidate Donald Trump in 2016.   Ms. Stefanik caught Comey off-guard and his only response, albeit stuttered, was: “because of the sensitivity of the matter?”  {LINK}

Fast forward to November 15th, 2019, yesterday, and Rep. Stefanik again showed her acumen when she asked Ambassador Yovanovitch to reconcile her opening statement about not ever discussing Hunter Biden or Burisma against evidence Ms. Yovanovitch previously admitting to an extensive briefing session specifically about Hunter Biden and Burisma.  Once again, Stefanik caught a political operative in their network of lies. {LINK}

Having watched events closely it is obvious Elise Stefanik is a smart young representative with serious skills to see through the chaff, countermeasures and false narratives advanced by political left.

Hence, as if on cue, the entire apparatus of the political left began attacking their #1 new enemy.  Today the unholy alliance of corrupt political operatives and the allied media went on the attack.

They even started posting fake pictures in an effort to make Stefanik look bad.

It is always easy to see who the left really fears by the approach they take to smearing strong and articulate people.

Indeed Ms. Stefanik is a threat to the political left and has now become their enemy.

 

208 Responses to After Rep. Elise Stefanik Highlights Ambassador Yovanovitch False Statement – Stefanik Becomes a Target…

  1. johnnyfandango says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    George Conway is irrelevant. A failed fattie in search for a hamburger. No one would know who he was if it wasn’t for Kelly. She should change her last name. She could do much better.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Aeyrie says:
      November 16, 2019 at 10:04 pm

      She should change her husband!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • randyinrocklin says:
      November 16, 2019 at 10:43 pm

      There are two choices for Kelly-Anne. Either tell her loud-mouthed husband to shout or divorce him, or quit her job. She’s just another thorn of distraction for Trump. Sh*t or get of the pot.

      Like

      Reply
      • Jimmy Jack says:
        November 16, 2019 at 11:12 pm

        That whole situation is beyond my comprehension. I can only assume she has motives that align with her husband (and his handlers) or she’d quit. If she disagrees with her husband why stay with a man who works against you and publicly humiliates you? The only thing I can this is this somehow allows her to keep him on a leash.

        We are not living in a time when being of different mindsets on candidates was a temporary friction – this is dividing families, ending friendships and business relationships all over the country. I’ve never seen anything like it but I do cite the start of it as the Obama admn years.

        Like

        Reply
  2. burnett044 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    before you consider the vets march on DC it may be wise to look back in history at the last time Vets march on DC…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. treehouseron says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    I watched her questioning. She was incredibly respectful to the ambassador. I had never heard of her before the hearing, and at first I assumed she was a democrat because of the kind words she had for the ambassador. She then completely dismantled, in a calm, logical, easy to follow manner the entire message of the ambassador.
    I then realized she wasn’t a democrat, probably calls herself a republican, but in actuality is a Patriot who actually serves her constituents and her country.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  4. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    SD, Elise shined and made a name for herself at the Conway hearings. Was misled by fake news to criticize PDJT. Elise realised her error and quickly returned to supporting PDJT and truth.
    Bravo, Elise!

    Great pics of here with PDJT. PDJT needs to have a rally in Albany, NY area.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. The Red Pill says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    If she is a target of the left…then she is being effective in exposing them.

    That’s how they roll.

    Stefanik is a HERO!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Patience says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Interesting that Stefanik was asked –by (ahem) ‘journalists’– about President Trump’s tweet,
    to which she replied, “This is NOT ABOUT TWEETS. It’s about the impeachment of the President of The United States of America!”
    >and via tweets the leftists are trashing her.

    Keep it up swampers!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. LouisianaTeaRose says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    They are scared of this one.

    Hehehe.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Jim Comey is a Weasel_Doug says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    I’ll be calling her office Monday to let her know how much I appreciate her courage in the face of the Demonic Forces Of Evil that is the DC Swamp.
    They truly are the greatest threat to our country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. JohnCasper says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Edwards, John Bel (Dem) 43.16% 107,314
    Rispone, Eddie (GOP) 56.84% 141,327

    https://data.shreveporttimes.com/election-results/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. patti says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Yeah, Elise is getting The Sarah Palin treatment… good and hard….she’s a problem for them.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Ausonius says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Some writers here have been skeptical of her, because she has not always liked everything President Trump has written or said. I think her “Twitter” post above (“WINNING”) proves she is on our side, along with fighting back against the Conspirators running the Coup d’Etat.

    For those not convinced that a conspiracy exists, that co-ordination among all the Leftist outlets exists to destroy people, you are not paying attention! A media onslaught like this against Elise Stefanik is NOT a coincidence, NOT spontaneous.

    Did they think they could intimidate her because she’s a WOMAN??? It suuuure seems that way!

    And Conservative radio hosts like Rush Limbaugh and Mike Gallagher play collages almost every week of Leftist media rats repeating the same attack phrases over and over to spread The BIG LIES of their propaganda. How is that NOT a Conspiracy against all of us?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • gigi says:
      November 16, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      “Some writers here have been skeptical of her, because she has not always liked everything President Trump has written or said….” Duly noted. As conservatives, we think for ourselves. We’re not cool-aid drinking cult members, i.e. liberals. That said, I think that “trust but verify” is still in order.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • stripmallgrackle says:
      November 16, 2019 at 10:37 pm

      Meanwhile, Barr is being attacked as a ‘radical authoritarian’ for his very thorough analysis of separation of powers speech yesterday. We can’t have people running around exposing democrats for the anti-Constitutionalists that they are, now can we? The news out of DC is getting to be downright scary. With the insanity on the left currently on display, it’s hard to fathom that the next election will likely be decided by the usual one to two percent margin, three at the most. Maybe things will be different this time, but I’m not counting on it.

      Like

      Reply
  12. ATheoK says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Hit their defenses with well aimed barbs and bombs, one expects to catch flak.
    The better one is hitting the target, the more flak one takes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Peter says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    So let me get this straight – The President (who has the discretion to do so) sends an ambassador to their dream job 3 months early on the same salary (which shows how over paid academics are) and it’s somehow an impeachable offense.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Don McAro says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    I spent hours today destroying her opposition today.
    and man did i piss off a lot of people…. It was fun and actually got a few likes from her

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. Cash says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    NPR is like a drug that makes people feel like they are smart. But they really know very little. They walk into the room and start on about some testimony they listened to, and how bad it looked for Trump. But when challenged on any detail at all about what exactly the charge might be, that would not apply threefold to Joe Biden? They shrug and say “I just know what I listened to..” and stomp off., And if it is ones ONLY source of information, it is a very untrue world to live in indeed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • stripmallgrackle says:
      November 16, 2019 at 11:14 pm

      We can’t have NPR listeners spitting up their soy lattes during Morning Edition, now can we? Show some compassion and understanding. /sarc

      Like

      Reply
  17. ezgoer says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Notice NeverTrump (phony Republicans) were quick to attack Stefanik this morning. Led by idiot blowhard George Conway aka Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Theses traitors are worse than the Democrats.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Lottacats says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Elise catches them off guard. She’s good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Ned Zeppelin says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Get over it. Stefanik rocks!

    Like

    Reply
  20. USA First! says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    When you understand EVERYTHING the left accuses the right of , is what they have done.

    And EVERYTHING they say you are is in reality what they are.

    And when they’re saying the right causing damage to something, what it really means is it’s helping MAGA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. jephfree says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    dang Yankee girl gotta pulse. Theres some life in her. exposes that fired ambassadors lie in a New York minute. Just went ahead of nikki haley for #1 Madame President 2024. as nikki pops up this week awaiting the impeachment, Ms. Stefanik is fighting to putting an end to this sham. Smartest lady in politics & don’t have cankles, Upper New York State shout out!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. dreamguardian007 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Representative Stefanik is terrific! Just made my first-ever contribution to an out-of-state candidate.

    Like

    Reply
  23. RatedProduct says:
    November 16, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Mega Kudos to Ms Stefanic. Big, big courage.
    I’d go Uber Mega Kudos if she’d actually flipped ’em off. Any MSM lens.
    What a freakin’ sham these people are. Liars. Their sycophants are delusional.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Cteed75@gmail.com says:
    November 16, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    She did a good job of calling out Schiffhead for failing to deliver on what he claimed to the Press… so here’s a parody mocking Bug-Eyes. (He deserves far worse.)

    Like

    Reply
  25. The Gipper Lives says:
    November 16, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    They called her trash for standing up for America,
    They call the President trash for standing up for America.
    And they call us trash for standing up for America.

    In America, trash take you out. Scumbags.

    Like

    Reply
  26. jus wundrin says:
    November 16, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Slightly off topic, but I ran across this 5 year old article about two veterans who had almost the entire county board, in one of the most corrupt counties in IL, arrested for violating the Illinois Open Meetings Act, a Class C misdemeanor.

    ‘Entire county board arrested following citizens arrest by 2 military veterans’

    https://www.ocalapost.com/entire-county-board-arrested-following-citizens-arrest-by-2-military-veterans/

    They also got many other officials to resign. Perhaps this needs to be done to the fascist dims, and the repub accomplices in congress. Looks like they are still active, and have expanded their ‘watchdog-ing’ through out the state. Here is their facebook page.

    https://www.facebook.com/Edgar-County-Watchdogs-243466689007262/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Graham Pink says:
    November 16, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    Democrats.
    They never learn.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Graham Pink says:
    November 16, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Democrats.
    They never learn.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Jimmy Jack says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    I have been concerned for Stafanik and am glad to see her hanging tough. She will have the full weight of the legitimately evil Democrat machine against her as well as the mainstream media, entertainment industry and lunatic leftists.

    I hope everyone here who can donates to her campaign fund, even if it’s only a few dollars. I’d imagine the support of patriots from across the country will help her steel herself emotionally for what she faces. And of course, I’ll keep her in my prayers daily.

    Like

    Reply
