After Rep. Elise Stefanik Highlights Ambassador Yovanovitch False Statement – Stefanik Becomes a Target…

On March 20th, 2017, New York Representative Elise Stefanik first made a name for herself when she questioned FBI Director James Comey about why he purposefully did not inform congressional oversight, Gang-of-Eight, about the FBI investigation of candidate Donald Trump in 2016. Ms. Stefanik caught Comey off-guard and his only response, albeit stuttered, was: “because of the sensitivity of the matter?” {LINK}
Fast forward to November 15th, 2019, yesterday, and Rep. Stefanik again showed her acumen when she asked Ambassador Yovanovitch to reconcile her opening statement about not ever discussing Hunter Biden or Burisma against evidence Ms. Yovanovitch previously admitting to an extensive briefing session specifically about Hunter Biden and Burisma. Once again, Stefanik caught a political operative in their network of lies. {LINK}
Having watched events closely it is obvious Elise Stefanik is a smart young representative with serious skills to see through the chaff, countermeasures and false narratives advanced by political left.
Hence, as if on cue, the entire apparatus of the political left began attacking their #1 new enemy. Today the unholy alliance of corrupt political operatives and the allied media went on the attack.
They even started posting fake pictures in an effort to make Stefanik look bad.
It is always easy to see who the left really fears by the approach they take to smearing strong and articulate people.
Indeed Ms. Stefanik is a threat to the political left and has now become their enemy.
George Conway is irrelevant. A failed fattie in search for a hamburger. No one would know who he was if it wasn’t for Kelly. She should change her last name. She could do much better.
She should change her husband!
She should feed him more doughnuts —. Fatty ones with lots of sugar and Bacon.
If a wife (or anyone else) puts one strand of long hair in his food everyday death will supervene.
There are two choices for Kelly-Anne. Either tell her loud-mouthed husband to shout or divorce him, or quit her job. She’s just another thorn of distraction for Trump. Sh*t or get of the pot.
That whole situation is beyond my comprehension. I can only assume she has motives that align with her husband (and his handlers) or she’d quit. If she disagrees with her husband why stay with a man who works against you and publicly humiliates you? The only thing I can this is this somehow allows her to keep him on a leash.
We are not living in a time when being of different mindsets on candidates was a temporary friction – this is dividing families, ending friendships and business relationships all over the country. I’ve never seen anything like it but I do cite the start of it as the Obama admn years.
She has children.
before you consider the vets march on DC it may be wise to look back in history at the last time Vets march on DC…
The mistake those vets made was to think the government gave a damn about them and their service to their country. Pershing and Patton were there, driving the vets off, if I recall my history correctly.
This time, no one’s coming to ask government for something. They’re coming to demand of government, and back that demand up the Constitutional way, through force of arms.
boots Macartur patton and Ike were there …the doc is worth a review…..much to learn
McCarthur and Vindman have something in common.
McCarthur, I learned from the video, disobeyed a direct order from his Commander in Chief and attacked the veterans.
Thank you for posting the documentary.
So much for the military is on our side…
I am coming to this conclusion myself to a degree. I am in a veteran family though and know our family members are steadfastly on the side of patriots.
I watched her questioning. She was incredibly respectful to the ambassador. I had never heard of her before the hearing, and at first I assumed she was a democrat because of the kind words she had for the ambassador. She then completely dismantled, in a calm, logical, easy to follow manner the entire message of the ambassador.
I then realized she wasn’t a democrat, probably calls herself a republican, but in actuality is a Patriot who actually serves her constituents and her country.
Ron, isn’t she great?
Here is the vieo of her questioning Comey. Enjoy!
! expose the coordination!
Taylor transcript Page 51 , line 15 “well, as she’s testified, she was told by the deputy…”
Yanovitch transcript released Nov 4 ~~~~!!!!!
Taylor Testified Oct 22!! or October! HOW DID HE KNOW WHAT SHE TESTIFIED!???
A CTH Headline from a few days ago regarding the super-secret Schiff basement testimonies:
Eric Swalwell: “These witnesses, for the most part, they’ve not been coordinating or talking to each other”…
That’s how.
For the most part. Like they didn’t coordinate the smear attacks on Justice Kavanaugh. Fortunately there are some Conservatives growing spines!!
This is a wonderful recounting, ron. Thank you for writing it.
Haven’t seen ya in a while, good to see ya.
she nailed comey to the wall.
This was incredibly impressive at the time and I’ve had her on my mind ever since.
Now, compare the depth of her questioning to that of the left’s darling little Cortez. Strikingly different.
SD, Elise shined and made a name for herself at the Conway hearings. Was misled by fake news to criticize PDJT. Elise realised her error and quickly returned to supporting PDJT and truth.
Bravo, Elise!
Great pics of here with PDJT. PDJT needs to have a rally in Albany, NY area.
Conway?
Freudian slip. Ha!
*Comey
If she is a target of the left…then she is being effective in exposing them.
That’s how they roll.
Stefanik is a HERO!!
Or in the words of FGL, “put your shine on!”
Interesting that Stefanik was asked –by (ahem) ‘journalists’– about President Trump’s tweet,
to which she replied, “This is NOT ABOUT TWEETS. It’s about the impeachment of the President of The United States of America!”
>and via tweets the leftists are trashing her.
Keep it up swampers!
That “journalist” was Chad Pergram, Fox News Producer.
Surprised?
Don’t be. It’s the new, Paul Ryan-approved, Fox News – the Fox-attack-lie-obfuscate-denigrate-attack-News
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, jeans2nd.
Too much of fox ain’t what it used to be, “fair and balanced”; pffft!!!!
Schizophrenia on the rise.
They are scared of this one.
Hehehe.
I’ll be calling her office Monday to let her know how much I appreciate her courage in the face of the Demonic Forces Of Evil that is the DC Swamp.
They truly are the greatest threat to our country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I’ll be calling her office Monday….” And donate to her! We have to put our money where our mouth is and support Rep Stefanik for putting herself out there, trying to fight for truth and justice on this. They’re trying to make her “pay” for it, meanwhile trying to make an example of her and dissuade others from similar efforts. https://secure.winred.com/EliseStefanik/donate
LikeLiked by 2 people
I donated $25
Edwards, John Bel (Dem) 43.16% 107,314
Rispone, Eddie (GOP) 56.84% 141,327
https://data.shreveporttimes.com/election-results/
1% reporting
Yeah, Elise is getting The Sarah Palin treatment… good and hard….she’s a problem for them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some writers here have been skeptical of her, because she has not always liked everything President Trump has written or said. I think her “Twitter” post above (“WINNING”) proves she is on our side, along with fighting back against the Conspirators running the Coup d’Etat.
For those not convinced that a conspiracy exists, that co-ordination among all the Leftist outlets exists to destroy people, you are not paying attention! A media onslaught like this against Elise Stefanik is NOT a coincidence, NOT spontaneous.
Did they think they could intimidate her because she’s a WOMAN??? It suuuure seems that way!
And Conservative radio hosts like Rush Limbaugh and Mike Gallagher play collages almost every week of Leftist media rats repeating the same attack phrases over and over to spread The BIG LIES of their propaganda. How is that NOT a Conspiracy against all of us?
“Some writers here have been skeptical of her, because she has not always liked everything President Trump has written or said….” Duly noted. As conservatives, we think for ourselves. We’re not cool-aid drinking cult members, i.e. liberals. That said, I think that “trust but verify” is still in order.
Meanwhile, Barr is being attacked as a ‘radical authoritarian’ for his very thorough analysis of separation of powers speech yesterday. We can’t have people running around exposing democrats for the anti-Constitutionalists that they are, now can we? The news out of DC is getting to be downright scary. With the insanity on the left currently on display, it’s hard to fathom that the next election will likely be decided by the usual one to two percent margin, three at the most. Maybe things will be different this time, but I’m not counting on it.
Hit their defenses with well aimed barbs and bombs, one expects to catch flak.
The better one is hitting the target, the more flak one takes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍
So let me get this straight – The President (who has the discretion to do so) sends an ambassador to their dream job 3 months early on the same salary (which shows how over paid academics are) and it’s somehow an impeachable offense.
I spent hours today destroying her opposition today.
and man did i piss off a lot of people…. It was fun and actually got a few likes from her
LikeLiked by 8 people
You are our Hero, Don. Thank you.
NPR is like a drug that makes people feel like they are smart. But they really know very little. They walk into the room and start on about some testimony they listened to, and how bad it looked for Trump. But when challenged on any detail at all about what exactly the charge might be, that would not apply threefold to Joe Biden? They shrug and say “I just know what I listened to..” and stomp off., And if it is ones ONLY source of information, it is a very untrue world to live in indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She plays both sides though.
“She plays both sides though” Can you give some examples? Interested to know more. I think I did see she has a pretty high bipartisan voting rank – I bet it’s about social justice issues. On this vital issue though, she’s sure nailing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right now she is very very useful and doing exactly what needs doing as opposed to many others who are not fighting nearly so hard.
She is for DACA. Plus, don’t you think, all things considered, there was a ton more she could have nailed the slovenly ambassador for?
Maybe that means she is an independent thinker. If so, I can respect that.
She just came out in support of DACA.
Notice NeverTrump (phony Republicans) were quick to attack Stefanik this morning. Led by idiot blowhard George Conway aka Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Theses traitors are worse than the Democrats.
Elise catches them off guard. She’s good.
Get over it. Stefanik rocks!
When you understand EVERYTHING the left accuses the right of , is what they have done.
And EVERYTHING they say you are is in reality what they are.
And when they’re saying the right causing damage to something, what it really means is it’s helping MAGA.
dang Yankee girl gotta pulse. Theres some life in her. exposes that fired ambassadors lie in a New York minute. Just went ahead of nikki haley for #1 Madame President 2024. as nikki pops up this week awaiting the impeachment, Ms. Stefanik is fighting to putting an end to this sham. Smartest lady in politics & don’t have cankles, Upper New York State shout out!
Representative Stefanik is terrific! Just made my first-ever contribution to an out-of-state candidate.
Mega Kudos to Ms Stefanic. Big, big courage.
I’d go Uber Mega Kudos if she’d actually flipped ’em off. Any MSM lens.
What a freakin’ sham these people are. Liars. Their sycophants are delusional.
She did a good job of calling out Schiffhead for failing to deliver on what he claimed to the Press… so here’s a parody mocking Bug-Eyes. (He deserves far worse.)
They called her trash for standing up for America,
They call the President trash for standing up for America.
And they call us trash for standing up for America.
In America, trash take you out. Scumbags.
Slightly off topic, but I ran across this 5 year old article about two veterans who had almost the entire county board, in one of the most corrupt counties in IL, arrested for violating the Illinois Open Meetings Act, a Class C misdemeanor.
‘Entire county board arrested following citizens arrest by 2 military veterans’
https://www.ocalapost.com/entire-county-board-arrested-following-citizens-arrest-by-2-military-veterans/
They also got many other officials to resign. Perhaps this needs to be done to the fascist dims, and the repub accomplices in congress. Looks like they are still active, and have expanded their ‘watchdog-ing’ through out the state. Here is their facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/Edgar-County-Watchdogs-243466689007262/
Democrats.
They never learn.
I have been concerned for Stafanik and am glad to see her hanging tough. She will have the full weight of the legitimately evil Democrat machine against her as well as the mainstream media, entertainment industry and lunatic leftists.
I hope everyone here who can donates to her campaign fund, even if it’s only a few dollars. I’d imagine the support of patriots from across the country will help her steel herself emotionally for what she faces. And of course, I’ll keep her in my prayers daily.
