Lying to Congress – Marie Yovanovitch Was Prepped by Obama Administration About Issues With Hunter Biden and Burisma…

Representative Elise Stefanik brought to light interesting information today surrounding how the Obama administration was concerned about issues surrounding Vice-President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his connection to a corrupt Ukraine company Burisma. This revelation directly contradicted the Yovanovitch opening statement.

During questioning Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch admitted the Obama White House spent time briefing her on how to respond to congress if questions about Hunter Biden and Burisma were raised. This testimony highlights the concerns by the Obama administration about a clear issue with the Biden family and corrupt Ukraine interests.

.

This admission by former Ambassador Yovanovitch directly contradicted her testimony that was made only minutes before the admission. From her opening statement:

[Yovanovitch Opening Statement November 15th, Page #8]

Contrary to her opening statement, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch later admitted under questioning that Obama-Biden officials prepared her to answer questions about Hunter Biden's role on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma during her 2016 confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/GrGOxThFyC — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 15, 2019

