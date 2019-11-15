Lying to Congress – Marie Yovanovitch Was Prepped by Obama Administration About Issues With Hunter Biden and Burisma…

Representative Elise Stefanik brought to light interesting information today surrounding how the Obama administration was concerned about issues surrounding Vice-President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his connection to a corrupt Ukraine company Burisma. This revelation directly contradicted the Yovanovitch opening statement.
During questioning Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch admitted the Obama White House spent time briefing her on how to respond to congress if questions about Hunter Biden and Burisma were raised. This testimony highlights the concerns by the Obama administration about a clear issue with the Biden family and corrupt Ukraine interests.
.
This admission by former Ambassador Yovanovitch directly contradicted her testimony that was made only minutes before the admission. From her opening statement:
[Yovanovitch Opening Statement November 15th, Page #8]
She admiited she knew nothing.
the house of cards is folding..
LikeLiked by 8 people
She didn’t need to know anything. She was their for the Dems to widen counts of impeachment and bring Russian smoke to retrack away from dem crimes on Ukraine.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And right about now you can imagine that Alexander Seymon Vindman dude polishing his little medals and getting his favorite Army uniform ready for his chance to lie in public next week.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Is that Dr. Venkman or The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
she started a response with “we…I ” implies collusion and conspiracy get them!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good catch!
LikeLike
The new talking point is the 7/25/19 transcript is the ‘bribery’ call.
LikeLike
The Uniparty and Globalist “Directorate”, Corruption Conglomerate, “inter-agency” (Deep State) has become so TRIGGERED about any bona fide investigation of the Ukraine BECAUSE the laundered “money trail” of that corruption AND the ESPIONAGE TRAIL for “US election interference” that in FACT exists with *subversive* Ukraine bad actor “players” will be exposed by INVESTIGATIONS being done at the request of the current POTUS.
The reason for all the FLAK that the current POTUS has been getting from CRIMINALS triggered and “outraged” by any BONA FIDE investigation of corruption in Ukraine, is the laundered money trail points back to subversive US citizen accomplices in the previous administration ….including specifically the Biden “connection”.
POTUS DJT has *dutifully* encouraged and requested a BONA FIDE investigation of CROOKS who are the unhappy targets and are AFRAID of being accountable. The investigation of Burisma “payees” is getting so much FLAK because that long overdue investigation is precisely and directly
OVER THE TARGET and the corrupt who are accountable as “payees” of that BURISMA racketeering PAYOFF BRIBE are feeling the heat.
The tangled web of corruption leads back to one spider.
Likewise investigation into Uranium One will also expose similar corruption by SUBVERSIVES who
in fact ARE traitors engaged in racketeering who have sold out their country to enrich themselves.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Likewise investigation into Uranium One will also expose similar corruption by SUBVERSIVES who in fact ARE traitors engaged in racketeering who have sold out their country to enrich themselves.”
And may I add they sold out for pennies on the trillions of dollars. Think about just the trade deficits for the last 20 years, $13.2 TRILLION dollars. You think those government officials entrusted with power and the responsibility to govern were enriched that substantially? They sold us out CHEAP, CHEAP, CHEAPLY!
LikeLike
Look I don’t like him either but it sounds like Obama was against some of this crap HRC and Biden we’re pulling. I watched the Stefanik video (she’s great SD) and it kind of dawned on me that maybe HRC and Biden were a bit; shall we say, racist. I think they both saw O as a weak figure that was incapable of prosecuting/stopping their illegal plans. Just a thought.
LikeLike
She’s going to need to correct her testimony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will go down along with the McCarthy hearings as one of the most corrupt and unfair exercises in American history.
Well at least Pelosi and Schiff will make the history books.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Washington Deep state bureaucracy is sickening –
LikeLiked by 4 people
In her testimony, she stated she was teaching a class at ? G-town? university on national security. Perhaps it’s for that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because she’s the Georgetown U. ambassador to the New World Order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jason Ross: You got that right. Training the next cadre of NWO commissars.
LikeLike
Falsus in Uno, Falsus in Omnibus
https://definitions.uslegal.com/f/falsus-in-uno-falsus-in-omnibus/
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is the truth about the “do not prosecute list?”
What is the truth about her blocking Ukraine from sending 2016 campaign interference by Clinton and DNC?
LikeLike
I meant blocking Ukraine from delivering info to Trump admin.
LikeLike
So by my count this is at least the second time Yovanovitch (allegedly) lied under oath to Congress. Just today, Roger Stone was convicted and faces prison for … lying under oath to Congress. Will Yovanovitch now be investigated by the same authorities and prosecuted by the same prosecutor for the same crime as Stone? Or will SHE be allowed to “correct” her statements and explain it all away as just a misunderstanding of the questions?
LikeLiked by 5 people
fyi..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Money quote at the end about the aid. If this whole charade by Adam Schiff is about aid that was withheld for 50 days, what about the Obama Administration that withheld aid to Ukraine for 8 years!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The more I see of Elise Stefanik, the more I’m impressed. I hope she has a big future in politics if she wants it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the notion of “bribery” came from how Giuliani characterized Biden’s quid pro quo. I think this whole thing by the Dems is to accuse Trump of doing what Biden actually did !
This interview is a reminder of the issues with Ukraine and why Trump decided to go the “irregular” route. The old crew didn’t do anything about the corruption in Ukraine or the conflict of interest that Biden had, according to Giuliani and thus Trump wanted them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This admission by former Ambassador Yovanovitch directly contradicted her testimony that was made only minutes before the admission
So she’s gonna get life in prison for lying to Congress, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like Martha Stewart and General Flynn, no doubt, because we have equal justice for all!!!.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
And, obama fired a general who was ready to send help to the Benghazi personnel actually under attack (as opposed to yovanovich)
LikeLiked by 4 people
so that sounds like perjury… or just another oh, never mind… deep state lies aren’t perjury just misspeaking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, come on, Clod.
She simply was just lacking candor. No biggie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the First – a new network (with Jesse Kelly and Buck Sexton in the lineup). They look interesting and someone there can meme too.
LikeLike
Whoops. wrong link – sorry. Probably should have posted in the daily thread also.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love it — that is Adam Shiff BUT at least tis cat looks like he has “some” game 😉
LikeLike
Yes, these first 3 witnesses are just like those shots. Hit and misses! The media is the real corrupt cabal though. There’s nothing to this impeachment at all. Yet, the media is gassing it up for RATINGS. It’s disgraceful.
I am just waiting for one of these witnesses to blow up on the Dems. It will just take one witness to say that they don’t want to be a part of this sham and it’s over.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Was a pleasure listening to Rep. Stephanik who again was articulate, informed, prepared, complimentary yet fearlessly direct in her examination of this witness. Yovanovitch’s own testimony revealed her to be a leftist pawn and disgruntled employee. PDJT, prepare now to drain another elitist, partisan department when ur re-elected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sundance,
You misspelled “tricycle”.
😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
While Elise is doing donuts in her F150 on his lawn.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Brennan’s response this morning to one of POTUS’ tweets:
John O. Brennan
@JohnBrennan
·
7h
Your comments reflect the despicable nature of your character, hate & fear of our foreign service officers & desperation to protect your corrupt & criminal acts. Your efforts to intimidate will fail. May your downfall be swift, your penalty onerous, & your legacy condemned by all
________________________________________
Dear God,
Please give Durham and Barr the strength and the ammo to put John Brennan in prison soon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ms Yovanovitch’s statement in closed door testimony from October 11, 2019. President Trump is being accused of Quid Pro Quo, something for something, but this statement is about how the Obama Administration dealt with former President Poroshenko, Not Trump’s Administration. p.298
“we [Obama Administration] were conditioning our assistance that they [Ukraine] had to do certain things in order to receive the money that they needed to keep the country afloat.”
LikeLike
I liked this take too –
LikeLiked by 1 person
He couldn’t stop blinking, notice?
LikeLike
Her comments to the press afterwards were very powerful too. She’s going to be a star before long. Watch –
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure Jim Comey remembers her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s got my vote for any role that she’s gonna run for.
LikeLike
When is Madame President, Kirsten Gillibrand up for reelection? She’s such a phony.
LikeLike
So she is now going to be charged and run through the ringer by Trumps DOJ for lying to congress with up to 20yrs imprisonment?
No of course not we are on the R team we take it but don’t dish it. Trump was elected because he didn’t play by those rules but I guess not. After all we are almost in the 3rd year and he has still not taken control over any of his administrative executive departments. After all why are we in the 3rd year with a O appointee ambassador in Ukraine or tim buk 2 for that matter. What we cannot get one through the senate that is fine then let the office stay vacant and if it isn’t important enough for the to approve a Trump appoint into then delete it. Let the balls swing. PAST TIME.
This is not paddle ball this is one or two levels from fighting in the street act like it.
LikeLike
Let’s see what happens to this “fine” public servant… R Stone just got convicted on charges of “lying to Congress,” amongst other peccadilloes. Two-tiered justice, anyone?
LikeLike
CNN’s ‘live updates’ mentioned Rep. Stefanik by name several times today. I believe that’s a first. The network is getting hard-pressed to maintain the dying narrative. Even when their morning and evenings are full of “analysis” they can’t escape little tidbits like this:
“While she might have a compelling story to tell about her personal experience, Yovanovitch wasn’t around for any of the other events that are part of the impeachment inquiry, including Trump’s controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.”
It’s buried by all their added opinions, but it’s in there. Schiff can’t afford the voice of reason to break out at the hearing. All we need is one DEM member of congress to indicate they will vote against impeachment, and the dominoes will quickly fall.
LikeLike
What a second…We are three witnesses in this “impeachment inquiry” and thus far we have only innuendo. No facts to support the “bribery” charge of the Dems. LITERALLY NOTHING. Yet, they will vote to impeach our President, meaning they will ask the Senate to put on a trial with no direct evidence, just hearsay and innuendo to remove him from office? These people are INSANE!
LikeLike
Jim Jordan
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is twice she has perjured herself now. She also did it in the closed hearings. When does this biotch get cuffed?
LikeLike
So, this means she’ll be in the same lockup with Roger Stone, right? (Damn, I crack myself up sometimes).
LikeLike
Still nearly a year to the election.
So much more can happen to put this garbage in the rearview mirror by then. Mueller having much impact anymore?
Sure, the swamp is conditioning and brainwashing a certain segment of the gullible low information public. But most probably are Democrats anyhow. But can they keep going full throttle based on this incredibly flimsy fake narrative once it gets more distant?
It seems they are strategically unloading their best shots now. Hordes of Lawfare drones spinning and parsing. Full MSM propaganda. Optics set for maximum emotional provocation. Narratives honed and fine tuned daily. Rehearsed by the actors cast for their roles.
If it goes to the Senate and funny business ensues then the charade of having two parties is exposed and officially brands the country as a Banana Republic. But I will try to remain hopeful that things don’t degenerate that much. For now.
But all this Congressional theatrical production is rolling out for the holiday season. Intended to spread emotional contagion.
And more importantly, the Deep State and MSM have already been delegitimizing Horowitz, Durham, Barr in advance. Expect that to intensify.
Everything of a counter offensive by Team Trump will be built around whatever damage comes from Horowitz/Durham/Barr. Even if the swamp tries to call anything critical against them pure partisan politics, I think they will just be talking to their base. Confirmation bias in action.
More people than the swamp figures on do factor in objectivity. And if the reports do provide real factual evidence of crimes and a coup then that will matter. Not to the hard core rabid ideologues of course, but many who will cool off before casting their vote and weigh the options.
Maybe I’m more naive and traditionalist in this ongoing civil war, but a year is a long time from now. But of course, the contingency of Barr delivering a no nonsense comprehensive report with criminal charges will be the key factor.
Timing will be everything. And it is starting to get uncomfortable. Especially if a Senate trial overlaps the election campaigning.
The President will need all the ammunition he can get to roar on offense.But a Senate trial literally puts him on intense defense. Even if he wins decisively it will be a long drawn out process.
In hindsight, perhaps ceding declassification to Barr was being too generous. Barr understands the politics, the timetable, all the inside stuff. Hopefully the time he is taking will ultimately produce an airtight, thorough report with teeth that all of Lawfare cannot deconstruct.
Anything less will make the election campaign seem like the Alamo.
LikeLike
Elise crushed her completely in this clip.
LikeLike
So now The Deplorables are learning that the Obama administration, in company with George Soros, has altered the political landscape and schematically interfered in Ukraine, Guatemala, Macedonia, Libya, Syria, Iran, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, African Ebola related and his agents remain embedded in ambassadorships and policy making departments of Foreign Affairs of the U S A. Thank you Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan; they could not have done it without you..
LikeLike
When you see some of the testimony where the ex-ambassador who has no knowledge of anything related the point of the @#$%# hearing talks about her feelings. So, we should impeach Trump because your 3-year term ended, and Trump decided to hire somebody else? Impeach Trump…because you’re SAD?!
Fricking frick frick frickety frick!
via GIPHY
LikeLike
“……we hired PDJT to fire people (swamp bureaucrats) like Yovanovitch…..” trending
LikeLike