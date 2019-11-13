Senate GOP Leadership Warns Trump: Any White House Attempt to Dismiss Impeachment Charges Will Fail…

They are called “decepticons” for a reason. McConnell is king, and Cornyn, Thune and Barasso are his praetorian guards. {Go Deep}
Senator John Cornyn (TX), a key member of the Senate GOP leadership; and a member of the Senate Judiciary and Intelligence committees; warns the White House that a vote to immediately dismiss articles of impeachment and avoid a trial won’t work.
“There’s some people talking about trying to stop the bill, dismiss charges basically as soon as they get over here. I think that’s not going to happen. That would require 51 votes,” Cornyn told reporters Wednesday. “I think it would be hard to find 51 votes to cut the case off before the evidence is presented.”
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top Senate Republican, John Cornyn, said on Wednesday that should the U.S. House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump, he doubts a motion in the Senate to immediately dismiss the charges would succeed.
Cornyn, who spent years as the Senate’s no. 2 Republican, said such a motion would not receive the 51 votes necessary in the Republican-controlled Senate to pass. He said he was confident that ultimately, a vote in the Senate to remove Trump from office would fail. (read more)
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, is one Republican senator who previously hinted at the possibility of advancing a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment. However, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told GOP colleagues during a lunch meeting last month any motion to dismiss would have to come from the president’s defense team after the impeachment managers deliver the articles to the Senate.
…Senate Republicans, even though they control 53 seats, don’t think there would be enough unity within their conference to dismiss charges against Trump before the prosecutors and defense have a chance to lay out their arguments and senators have a chance to ask questions and deliberate. (link)
One of the problems in the Senate trial is the participation of the SSCI within the network of interests working to eliminate candidate Trump and then President Trump from office.
SSCI Chairman Richard Burr doesn’t go on an political targeting expedition like that without the approval of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Yes, it really is that simple.
To remind ourselves how Minority and Majority Senator McConnell took down the threat of the Tea Party revisit these old articles: CNN Part I and CNN Part II both showcase how McConnell works. Then do some research on how McConnell worked with Haley Barbour in Mississippi [SEE HERE].
The Tea Party was a risk to McConnell in 2010-2014 the same way MAGA coalition is to McConnell in 2016-2020. Take nothing for granted.
Trying to build leverage against President Trump…
I will remember, and act when needed.
I think the Dems want to see 53 vote for impeachment in the Senate even if it fails. They can say a majority wanted him out of office.
The Eyes of Texas are upon you, Cornyn. Remember you are up for re-election.
I say we sacrifice his seat if necessary. RINOS are like that mini spare tire, they only get you 50 mi.es down the road then they are worthless.
I say we start selectively cutting 1-2 of them out now even if it means sacrificing the seat as IMO PT will pick up 2-4 seats in the fall so this trade IMO would be well worth it and just maybe start to teach the other RINOS who is the real boss.
Cornyn and the others in that photo make me sick! This is the scum that Trump has to depend on to support him! They are in it for themselves and if the voters from their states have any integrity they will vote these a$$holes out!
Trump Shoes yet to drop:
1. Ukraine call #1 transcript
2. (McCabe charges?)
3. OIG FISA Report
4. John Durham indictments (would he be brought in if there weren’t criminal issues at play?)
Did I miss anything?
BTW, Barr doesn’t have to burn down the whole FBI and DOJ … he can say the illegal acts were confined to a dozen or two corrupt leaders.
“Cornyn told reporters Wednesday. “I think it would be hard to find 51 votes to cut the case off before the evidence is presented.””
That clown is starting from the premise that evidence would actually be presented. So far, the left has nothing but butthurt.
Maybe after we sacrifice McConnell and his seat in the 2020 election we consider doing the same with Cornyn seat assuming PT can pick up 2-4 seats in the fall.
I’d make that trade in a heartbeat vs watching their games to obstruct PT every day for the next 6 years.
Cornyn should have been thrown out long ago when he was playing the fool with the Tea Party. It was pathetic how he changed his tune enough to fool voters into re-electing him.
So basically, Sen. Cornyn is saying that an impeachment process of an innocent President – of his own party, which has the majority – which is based on hearsay and foreign policy disagreements and political bias is okey dokey and appropriate, and they will play this out and try to blackmail said President into doing what they want.
Gotcha.
How can ANYONE in the Senate think after today they need to bring that clown show to trial. A complete farce! Call the RNC, call your senators, at least your GOP ones, and CALL COCAINE MITCH and let them know we aren’t buying what they’re trying to sell. None of this hearsay biased bullshit would stand in a real court of law and it shouldn’t enter their chambers.
Oh, and speaking of McConnell, when he got up there at that Kentucky rally, I said to my husband, watch, he is ONLY going to talk about judges! And sure enough, that’s all he talked about, that’s because he can’t ever bring himself to say anything good about MAGA. It makes me wonder just WHAT kind of judges we are putting on that bench if he is so anti-American.
Quite a bomb shelll
Read the whole thread
My question is…..
Is this evidence coupled with the Biden tape and the Grassley 2017 letter enough for AG Barr to open a possible criminal investigation??
I am wondering the same thing…& sorry I should have mentioned that the male Kerry helped was his step son.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1194782001422721024.html
Here’s the unroll.
If McConnell plays games with PT and this Impeachment we must take action IMO.
And the action I’m suggesting is we organize all MAGA supporters in KY and we sacrifice McConnell by asking them to vote democrat for just his Senate seat ONLY in Nov 2020.
There is a good chance that McConnell will run unopposed in the primary so to rally behind another Republican candidate may not be possible so thus this strategy.
There would be nothing McConnell could do to stop us and he would be gone come Nov 5.
IMO, We need to send a message and regain control of our party. PT is our guy and we expect unequivocal support of him.
I would gladly sacrifice a single RINO now in order to send a message and possibly get some of these other traitors in line.
Weeding them out is the only way and if they run unopposed this an option.
Yes short term pain for long term gain IMO.
War is not easy.
And pray tell, who would take his place? Getting rid of Ryan did not get us Jordan, we got McCarthy.
When is Burr’s time up? Isn’t he and Cornyn not seeking reelection? Why don’t they just resign now?
What better way to get all exculpatory evidence out to a live TV audience that the MSM is forced to cover than an impeachment trial?
So, look at dems tactic that they put up a BS impeachment knowing that it’s DOA in the senate. Dems say, “They’re afraid”. Reverse is true, dems are afraid of a full trial.
GOP saying here, “No DOA, Bring it”. Triple dog dare.
Watching the bombs being lobbed on the DS from other corners of the interwebz this PM is absolutely amazing. Kerry, Pelosi, Biden and Romney’s kids being drop-kicked into the fray. Looks, to me, like Pelosi is being targetted and she will have to yield to the suits telling her to shut Schiff’s show down. Rather save their own kids that AOC’s and Warren’s groupies.
A caveat to that is not just a few Senators have much to hide re. illicit Deep State, China and Urkraine connections. I don’t think they want a real trial.
How many more Republicans would be taken down by Ukrainian Koruption?
That’s the $64,000 question, and exactly my point, WSB
There are also loyal foot soldiers in McConnell’s Senate Corruptocrat ranks, one of whom is Sen Rob Portman (R) Ohio.
These loyal Senate Corruptocrat foot soldiers will do anything, anything at all, when directed so to do by McConnell.
Many of us here have seen it first-hand. Sen Portman hears from us Deplorable Ohioans on a regular basis, and never let him forget that we know, and we don’t forget.
We didn’t vote for Portman, we knew he was going to win anyway, but we did protest a vote for Connors, who didn’t have a chance.
I’m going to be calling Portman, he hears from me fairly regularly anyway. What or how are you going to tell him? I want to sound as good as possible on this one. Portman was also one of those on that Sea Island trip.
Where in Ohio are you? I’m in NE Ohio but from central.
Never forget the despicable RINO from Alaska , the illegitimate senators Daddy’s girl Lisa Murpigtroughski.
Don’t trust Mandarin Mitch either, but I also read this a warning to Democrats that they will get brutally exposed in any trial. That’s why I think Peachment fails by a few votes in the House.
McConnell is a cripple both physically and morally.
Here is the link to the Cornyn contact page.
Everyone of us can call the satellite offices. The reason? Aides answer. Call, and call, and call and
Let them know their Senator just threatened the President of the United State.
Six ways from Sunday?
We do not have the 51 votes?
My a$$. Mitch is making Cornyn a capo. Let’s disrupt it.
These criminals must go.
https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/contact
Condoleezza Rice has come out with remarks that she finds Trump’s “shadow diplomacy” in Ukraine troubling. Says that asking by name for a foreign country to investigate an American is wrong.
Another Bushie, Juleanna Glover, is suggesting a secret ballot in the Senate.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/11/12/path-to-removing-donald-trump-from-office-229911
Of course, John Bolton is a Bushie.
Condoleeza Rice is at the Hoover Institution @ Stanford. Guess who else works there now >>>>HR McMaster, Eric Ciaramella’s former boss.
