Hearing Highlights – Jordan, Stefanik and Ratcliffe Deconstruct Impeachment Narrative…

Day One of the Pelosi, Schiff and Lawfare effort to publicly construct support for the impeachment of President Trump ends. Within the questioning of State Department officials George Kent and Bill Taylor the value of adding Jim Jordan to the hearings became clear.
Jim Jordan, Elise Stefanik and John Ratcliffe methodically deconstructed the false premise advanced by the impeachment crew. It became clear that both Kent and Taylor held no specific and direct knowledge of the substance behind the claims made by the democrats leading the effort. Here’s a few highlights starting with Jim Jordan:
Jordan pressed Taylor on how he came to have a “clear understanding” that the U.S. aid to Ukraine was dependent on opening an investigation into Trump’s political rivals. Jordan said there was no “linkage” and Ambassador Taylor said he came to his “clear conclusion” based on what other people said about what other people heard about conversations with other people.
Here’s the visual to help (tweet embed video):
A visual recap of the “clear understanding” of Ambassador Taylor’s knowledge of what happened. #ImpeachmentHearings
.@Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/5sZD2CozfL
— Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) November 13, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Next up John Ratcliffe: Rep. Ratcliffe reviewed multiple public statements made by Ukrainian President Zelensky that he was not pressured by the U.S. and had no knowledge of military aid being withheld from Ukraine.
.
Then Elise Stefanik brings it home by outlining Burisma: Rep. Stefanik focused on both officials’ statements on the corruption in Ukraine and Burisma:
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bad news my fellow Treepers. Trump is screwed.
I have inside knowledge that the DNC now has a witness with direct first hand knowledge that a bunch of Cubans were hired by the Committee to Reelect Trump. They broke into Putins humidor to snatch some tasty Dominicans and tried to cover their tracks by sealing it with masking tape. The witness will testify that the stolen cigars had a note wrapped around two of them tied with a string —in Vald’s own hand writing. They were dropped on the side of the road just south of the Antietam National Battlefield about an hours drive north of the Russian Embassy in DC. The note clearly shows that Putin was plotting with Pelosi to get her to introduce legislation to bring back the Tenure In Office Act. Well, it seems Trump was told about this in a Whitehouse meeting and the entire briefing is on a an old analog tape. That’s not all— part of the the tape got erased. The witness will say that Trump’s was having an affair with the sound technician who erased the tape. She works in the Whitehouse and is only 21. Witness has possession of the the young gal’s dress—Blue dress. The woman’s Aunt is Stormy Daniels.
When I heard this I knew it would be over. It’s so much more believable than what went on today.
LikeLike
Since you mentioned a circus
LikeLiked by 3 people
Listening to the hearing today, it was a low energy dud from Schiff.
Going back getting the condensed version, just seeing the highlights and early analysis…this was a nuclear disaster for the Dems.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Someone tell the media… LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very fun to watch it explode live.
But, thank God for the mute button for when the Dems talked.
Both of the star witness are multi-generational swamp rats, whose daddies got them gigs in the energy sector early on in their careers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people seem unclear about The Constitution. Irregular channels? Regular is whatever President Trump says it is. Because the president sets foreign policy. And that’s what we voted for.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ms. Stefanik Killing it.
I have only followed twitter today, FBN said “Schiff is ready to file articles of impeachment” did I hear that correctly? Or is that speculation?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s Andrew Weissmann on MSNBC with his take. Remember, Weissmann delivered the material to Schiff, and now Weissmann is frustrated with the outcome:
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤮🤮 I cant believe he’s showing his face. What’s not surprising it’s MSNBC, I’m sure he’ll be on Madcow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best meme of the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These clips have to be shared far and wide. Most Americans didn’t watch this mess live, and the clips that the MSM media are showing don’t include any of these.
In fact, you’d be hard put to find many Republicans at all in their coverage. It’s as if only Democrats showed up today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This might liven up Day 2 tomorrow.
Sounds very hot IMO!
https://mobile.twitter.com/MichaelCoudrey/status/1194697471928102917
LikeLike
Keep it up, shiff & co…
“We ain’t played cowboys and socialists…. Yet”
LikeLike
I would laugh if I knew the outcome of this treasonous plot.
We are playing for all the marbles this time around.
How in the hell is every American not loading vehicles with every gun they own and heading to DC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is my question too Johnny, They are pushing the citizens of this country to the limit. They do want war. No, they are at war because We The People had the audacity to elect a president of our liking.
LikeLike
“President Trump did not seek our approval prior to talking with the President of Ukraine.” Seriously?? 😯
LikeLike
The real epiphany for me today was to learn from the Dems that third and fourth person hearsay is generally more accurate and damning than 1st person testimony. They said it so it must be true.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Taylor was a falling star, a minor pebble that quickly shed its meager light and left no afterglow.
LikeLike
who is the STAFF MEMBER that overheard a call of Sondland hearing PDJT say investigations?
Is this another audio provided through another country wiretapping PDJT and providing to Schiff?
Taylor’s best testimonial was this NEW REVELATION TODAY.
Treason.
LikeLike