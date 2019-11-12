The Silence of The Shams – “Some Witness Reviews Still Being Negotiated”…

The Washington Post jumps-in to the Horowitz ‘principal review’ timeline adding that some of the opportunities for witnesses to review the final draft report are “still being negotiated”, likely by the attorney’s for the principals.
Take all reporting on this two-week review phase with a grain of salt. Despite the NDA’s there will be a rush to control the narrative. “People familiar with the matter” will start popping up in the Washington Post, New York Times, Politico, Buzzfeed and CNN.
There is likely to be a flood of spin from the PR teams behind each principal outlined in the report. Lawyers for James Comey and Andrew McCabe will be using every angle of Lawfare imaginable to attempt to shape their clients image within the report.
Lawyers, Lawfare legal teams, and DC-based PR consultants for Sally Yates, John Carlin, Mary McCord, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Hillary Clinton, James Baker, Michael Kortan, Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, Chris Steele, Glen Simpson, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, John Brennan, James Clapper and many more will all be working at courtroom rates to control any report damage for their clients.
The Obama administration will be working in the background, while Fusion-GPS takes in fees and pays their primary journalists and narrative engineers premium rates for column inches that protect their client interests. This is one big confab of interests all positioning to control any negative impressions and highlight their magnanimous patriotic activity.
Watch and we will see full deployment of the justification defense and “outrage trap“. After all, according to their predictable defenses, there was evidence, even if slight, that President Trump was a Russian asset belonging to Vladimir Putin…. it had to be taken seriously, etc. Even the Republicans in congress were alarmed.
We are going to see the Intelligence Community Assessment deployed as a shield… see, even the entire intelligence community was concerned about Russia; so we had to use the FISA process…. because these were unprecedented times, unprecedented threats, etc.
Spying, surveillance, unmasking, electronic monitoring, all of it will be deemed as necessary because the system of our entire governmental apparatus was under attack…
You know the routine.
Watch for it in the next two weeks; watch who is protesting the loudest; and we will be able to identify where Horowitz’s report was targeting the hardest. Look for the tell-tale signs of ‘justifications’ and who is deploying those justifications to excuse their involvement.
WaPo – The Justice Department inspector general has begun scheduling witnesses to review draft sections of his report on the FBI’s investigation of President Trump’s 2016 campaign — the clearest indication yet that the long-awaited document will soon be released publicly, people familiar with the matter said.
The particulars for each witness’s review were not immediately clear and in some cases were still being negotiated. The inspector general’s office will probably offer relatively short windows for witnesses to submit feedback and take other steps to prevent leaks, as it often does in sensitive and high-profile cases. (read more)
I am ready for all the traitors to be arrested by the military and sent to Gitmo for a tribunal trial. I’m sick of them and their attempt to control the government. Looks like the “president’ has been a puppet for a long time and they can’t stand a REAL President. Time for them to go.
You are going to be very disappointed
You are so right 1riot1ranger.
They all get cushy jobs and book deals, instant multimillionaires.
Judges and juries in D.C are corrupt as hell.
Scaphism or something like it would be appropriate but unlikely.
I had to look up scaphoid my, sounds fair to me. Betraying the public trust should always earn three times the sentence as a regular everyday crime.
Autocorrect did that
Who will run the [military] tribunal? Will it be an Obama or Bush General? How many Vinmans would be on it ?
That sounds like some crazy QAnon nonsense talking points. No, the military will not be arresting anyone for treason. That’s not how it works in our Republic.
I hope you haven’t been roped in by the ridiculous 8 chan Q nonsense. There will be no military tribunals. Don`t be surprised if the coup plotters get away with all of it. Like Sundance has pointed out top military brass are in on the plot also.
Yup. The only justice possible would have to come directly from us, the citizens. That’s just reality. If we keep hoping and praying for others to do our job..it will never get done.
Haven’t you figured it out yet? Waiting or hoping for the MILITARY to step in and correct this outrage, isn’t going to yield the,results you wish for.
The Joint Chiefs, and much of the Pentagon is IN on the coup. After all, theres all those defence contracts,…
AND Obama purging the upper command, promoting synchophants,
etc.
The military brass won’t lift,a finger, to protect POTUS, or bring the perpetrators of this coup, to Justice.
Don’t EVER trust military brass.
Yup. They got to their position, by CYA, and they maintain their position, and advance their position, the same way.
While I agree that the military brass are against the president, that is not true for those below them. They may well take matters into their own hands. There is more than one precedent for this. During the Russian revolution of 1917 Russian soldiers returning from the battlefields of WWI shot all the military leaders who supported the Czar.
If Trump had simply declassified everything two years ago like he promised this asinine circus, where the felons review and edit the indictments, could have been avoided. As it is the truth will never be known with armies of lawyers fixing the story to suit their crooked agendas.
Did y’all see Lintsey say Risch would need to call Biden to testify since he runs foreign relations committee and they have oversight on State dept?
Biden is a former Senator. Member of the “Fraternity”. They aren’t touching him. Matter of fact, they intend to slow up Warren and Sanders to help him
I think he has to be protected because exposing QuidProJoe exposes the “ONE”.
A few short years after Americans were desperately leaping from the 95th floor of the WTC to escape the inferno created by vile, sub human Moslem savages, we wound up with a moslem chief of our CIA, moslimas in our Congress, moslem mayor in Maine, and a 1/2 negro, Indonesian moslem in our White House.
It boggles the mind, shocks the senses, flies in the face of all credibility…
The Third Man, you echo my thoughts exactly. We would be called “racist” by many, I suspect because they have not researched exactly what it means to be Muslim and what that means for our Country.
“Sticks and stones…”
Hi Riotranger-IMO disappointed is an understatement. As I have been saying 2 years, NO ONE IS GOING TO JAIL-or even be indicted.
One does not get far in politics without a Potomac chip and/or get out jail free card. All those involved in this coup have a get out of jail free card…or 2 or 3 cards. And they have let Barr know they will play those cards if indicted. So Barr is DS. Get that through your head. Barr isn’t sending anyone to jail. Barr was approved by Mitch. Not Trump, Mitch chose AG Barr.
All of these delays are not a coinkydink. Barr’s job is to guide “Spygate” flight to a soft landing…and doing a fine job of it.
Actually I think it was #43 Bush,
“Mitch chose AG Barr”
Call his son, Hoover Biden, and let him demonstrate his vital skills for running a Ukie gas company.
LikeLike
Yes, pathetic.
The media will exceed their mind boggling capacity for dishonesty beginning very soon. All will be shaped as Trump is bad and they are all saints. After all, Trump is being impeached in the “fairest” and “most transparent” way ever done in history by the glorious democrats who only have the best interests of the country at heart.
And all of the months of investigation leading up to these upcoming reports are just retaliation by that bad orange man.
Yellow journalism of the late 1800’s is stunningly real journalism compared to MSM nowadays. They know it too, but the ends justify the means for them as they are liberals before anything else.
Wow.
“Even Republicans in Congress…”
No. Just a few foul RINOs in the pay of the CoC.
konrad,
We will SEE how many Republican Senators, are willing to defy Mitch, and vote against conviction.
Your a LOT more optimistic than I am.
You do realise the ‘squishy’ Republicans is all a ruse, don’t you?
McConnell dictates how each Senator votes, and thats how they vote.
Blame McCain for Obamacare R&R not passing? Guaranteed, if McCain had been too ill to thumbs down, McConnell had others in the bullpen and warmed up, ready to take that bat.
It was NEVER going to pass, no way.
not a few. Every.Single.One. Remember how many voted multiple times to prevent Trump a recess appointment? Every.Single.One.
Now, it only takes a few to abstain from voting to tip the balance, so most Rs will vote against impeachment, though not enough to stop it from happening.
But don’t let that fool you. Every.Single.One. is being paid by the enemies of Trump.
Every. Single. One.
As much as they will worry about the IG report, it’s Durham they should really be afraid of! Last report I heard was he was in Australia interviewing Downer. He’s unraveling this conspiracy bit by bit. Tick tock!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s where the Trust The Plan goalposts will go after the IG FISA report.
2018 – Trust the plan Sessions/Huber/Horowitz.
2019 – Trust the plan Barr/Durham/Horowitz
2020 – will be Trust the plan “Wait for Durham”…
The “trust” is found in the exhaled currents from a tumultuous snore that propels the dust under the rug.
“Soon”
Been following this from the beginning and 👆is depressing.
Too pessimistic tonight Sundance! We will win! The IG report will be released but I believe Durham is on course. Unlike Huber, we have a sense of what Durham is doing. He’s interviewing the right folks (such as Mifsud) to get to the bottom of this conspiracy. What was the predicate?
No, we can’t liken this to Sessions/Huber. I called out Sessions very early while others had unfounded faith in him. This time I sense a genuine, righteous purpose on the part of Barr and Durham to get to root and then pull it out for all to see. Good investigations take time and I think Barr/Durham will fully vet this so that there’s no doubt when it all comes out.
Always remember that without Barr, Mueller would still be in business. Barr shut that down and Mueller ended up looking like he needed to go to the old folks home! Have faith!
I tend to agree with this. PT is a counter puncher. He said he’s captured them all. Maybe they’ve just kept their powder dry, holding their fire until they see the bloodshot in their eyes. I think they’ve found their predicate and are ready to roll.
Btw…nothing has been declassified yet. All their ammunition kept in storage until the great battle begins! And it’s now upon us.
‘Catching’ crooked Democrats has NEVER been the problem. They get exposed, caught, outed, all the time, year after year. It’s PROSECUTING them afterwards that never gets done.
It’s time for the hammer of justice. I gotta believe.
No, because Lawrence said so…
Yes, digitaldoofus, this the key.
So many revelations, so many probable revelations, so much ticking and tocking…
But they’ll never convict before a D.C. judge and jury.
Correct. Last I heard, they were trying to put Jennifer Palmeiri (HRC Dir of Communications), or her husband, on his JURY! And the “Judge” was allowing it!
Tainted jury pool for sure! Granted, he could definitely appeal later– but good luck getting it out of DC higher Courts! 🙄
Oops! *Roger Stone’s Jury.
I could handle even frequent acquittals in front of (obviously) partisan, crooked DC juries — but we never even get THAT far! Our side doesn’t even hang indictments around their crooked necks! Even in an acquittal, they retain the stigma (and expense) of having been criminally prosecuted … and believe me, that is a punishment unto itself.
Digitaldoofus… NAILED it. There is overwhelming evidence of corruption, illegal activity, and outright abuse of power. There will be ZERO prosecutions simply because the above-mentioned crimes were committed by Demonrats.
Sorry, guys.
First off, IF Barr and Durham are cleaning up the mess on aisle 3, of coarse they would go to England, Italy and Australia, and say “give us everything you’ve got (so we can BURY it.
More fundamentally, McConnell gave Barr confirmation. Ergo, Barr is a CLEANER, not a Housecleaner.
Just cause you were right, early on about Sessions, doesn’t mean you haven’t fallen for the,same wishful thinking you derided the last time.
Aside from what you may ‘semse’ there is NOTHING concrete, only innuendo and unamed sources and tick tock.
And, McConnell confirmed Barr, and Barr recently briefed WHO?
POTUS,….NO! He briefed GRAHAM, McConnells current #2.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fairly sure he had PDJT convinced if he agreed to release the report (against what the Law required), the whole Mueller BS would end.
When in fact, it was simply a means of passing the baton to Congress… to carry forth in their Mission (Phase 3), the removal of PDJT – The Impeachment.
Barr also convinced PDJT to relinquish his control & power to expose the BS & Fraud thru Declassification.
The only way Barr can save himself & his credibility– is to flip the script, in that he was setting them ALL up to hang themselves.
Only I don’t have much faith in Durham aka. Huber-Take 2 … The Biker Version! (B/c the “Deplorables/Trumpkins” will totally fall for it, again!)
He’s survived far too long in the Swamp + look at what our (criminal) intel agencies were allowed to become– enemies of the people.
We can hope he & Barr prove many wrong.
We’ll wait ……… STILL waiting ……. and Waiting some more….. ⏱Tick-Flippin-Tock…. Where’s the ⏲ [“Ding-Ding”] part?
Note: The clock seems to be broken, b/c the damn thing NEVER moves!
Yep.
Here’s The Plan: Patience breeds complacency… meanwhile the crooks escape accountability. 🤨
NEW PLAN: Never Forgive, Never Forget, Expect Us! 🇺🇸
And remember Dan Bonginos decree.
“New Rules” !!!
Even though our Reps(that can be trusted) are few. We have been and must continue to fight just like the dems and our VSGPDJT,
DIRTY👍🇺🇸
The “Trust the Plan” is gathering
Rust.
It’s not just that the goalpost has wheels; it’s mounted on a truck that says “U-Haul” across the back.
🤣 that’s hilarious… but sadly true!😢
When is Judge Sullivan’s ruling due? If he orders everything Sidney Powell demanded disclosed, that would be a start.
Yup. He could be doing all these interviews to create the illusion of investigating..but in reality just clearing them from any malfeasance. True story.
Not expecting anything significant from Downer, who was interviewed in London last month. According to the Washington Examiner, he denied undermining then candidate Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
God bless you, Sundance and thank you for all that you do!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This report has no meaning and fake msm would not cover it until indictments are announced. The fake Impeachment’s timing is all planned out with this report. There is no coincidence or natural in DC including weather, everything is planned.
Everything except Donald J Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true Chip Doctor.
Donald J Trump and his Deplorables really threw a monkey wrench into the DC swamps carefully laid plans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand why these folks should be able to “review” their statements before the report is released. Did Gen. Flynn get to review his statements to Strzok and Piento when he was the NSA to President Trump?
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya think that after a few seasons pass that a “review” could be compressed.
No need ..Stroks and Pienta were just having a little fireside chat with the good LtGen./s
Well I had to read the WaPoop article before turning in. This story was shorter so not nearly as fictitious as was the AP’s Deep State fairytale linked in the previous CTH article.
Crafty writers here tried to give the appearance of more objectivity and did pretty well but only on the surface.
Thanks Sundance for providing the libretto to this opera, so we are alerted as to how to interpret the ensuing “news” coming between now and before this report’s impending release.
That’s because at the Wash.Compost;
“Democracy Dies in Darkness”.
Well…. ‘Marxists Scatter in the Light’
Sure was nice to hear one VSGPDJT say “I caught the swamp. I caught them all. Let’s see what happens. Nobody else could have done that.”
The man keeps his promises and his word.
So the sham narrative will be such that it could make Adolf Eichmann seem like Mother Teresa.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look for a surge in ‘GoFundMe’ (legalfunds) in the next 2wks.
I could be wrong but I think if they are indicted, they are not allowed to use Go Fund Me to raise legal fees, that is why Gen Flynn had to go elsewhere for his defense fund.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Referrals.
Indictments come from Grand Juries…. And “Durham”.
Like that would stop them.
Not that it will be needed. The Han Empire via Brookings via Lawfare will take care of their legal representation.
Speaking of which, Whistleblower Aid is attracting a lot of attention today as a sham charity. Charles Ortel dove into the topic a couple of days ago on the YouTube show he does on Jason Goodman’s channel every week called Sunday with Charles. Good into.
Also, it turns out there are rules about outside money and outside work government employees can take in. Guess what? That Go Fund Me page for Eric Ciaramella might be able to take in funds from foreign sources. Some have said that could be a problem for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would so much rather have “Liars on the Lamb”.
Take it all back to the start.
The Obama weaponization of the security databases as was done to the IRS database.
Illegal searches, unmasking, spying, abuse of power all the way back to 2012, if not earlier.
Everything since has been CYA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Republicon leadership were as complicit as,Obama and the,Dem leadership in Lerner/tea party, which is,why the did the,sham investigation, that,went no where. In fact, those ‘investigations’ are a ‘tell’.
Benghazi, Sundance has done an excellent job of laying out how Congress couldn’t hold Hillary accountable, because they were complicit.
Same for fast/furious, and Lerner.
Do you really think the CIA and FBI signing a Memorandum of Understanding, which ‘allowed’the FBI contractors access to the NSA database, in exchange for having the,CIA establish a station in the U.S., under the guise of the FBI counter terrorism office, is something the Gang of Eight and SSCI wouldn’t have been briefed on and greenlighted?
Congress is the real power in D.C., and McConnell is as much a Conmunist as Obama or Hillary.
Well, a “short window” was mentioned. That means either review your testimony or be damned. The people that were interviewed only get to see their interview.not the entire report. Either they sign off as accurate or make minor corrections to what they said. They don’t get to rewrite their testimony sworn under oath. They don’t get a “do over”.
If stuff leaks then that is just more kindling to pile on the fire.
The MSM will spin the plates, but who cares anymore. Nice entertainment if that is to your tastes.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Do they get copies of their interview so they can pass them around and get their testimony aligned? Wouldn’t be surprised if interviews are leaks.
I don’t know, but I surmise they already have a copy unless it is embargoed. That is to say, they cannot release their testimony publicly. Just held by their lawyers. It would protect them as well as the government. If criminal charges are filed.
Based on previous reports, they have 2 weeks, or 10 working days. They have to sign an NDA, and apperently it has some pretty serious penalties for violating.
The IG doesn’t even HAVE to include their responce, or he can include it, and write a rebuttal.
Much of this has been covered in Sundances previous articles on how I.G. reports work.
What I, personally will be looking for, is how much daylite there is between the body if the,report, written by Horowitz, and the,Summary and Conclusions, written by or at the direction of Barr.
Fred, (the crow I have promised to eat if I am wrong about Barr) is also VERY interested in this,aspect.
Recomendations to indict, that go NO where, are getting old. Boring. NOTHING has happened with the 8 Nunes has,sent, or several from Grassley, or previous ones from Horiwitz,…or that,Senate,staffer,…or,…well ANYONE.
Oh, THATS right,..they indicted Epstien, so they could seperate him from his,security and kill him.
Let them tell it to the grand jury.
When the investigation went from “review” to CRIMINAL, there is no doubt in my mind that Durham has the smoking cannon evidence to make the cases an absolute certainty of indictments. Barr is well aware of the majority make-up of Washington DC being democrats and he wouldn’t be rolling the dice and taking a taxpayer joyride to Italy for nothing.
I don’t think we can yet imagine how strong the evidence is. All the begging, coaxing, apologies, requests for leniency, by these fungus or ther attorneys isn’t going to change it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was absolutely NO legal significance in ANNOUNCING that Durhams ‘review’ had ‘become’a Criminal investigation.
Durham is a Federal Prosecutor. He always had the authority to empanel grand juries, issue subpoenas, and issue indictments.
The ONLY point in ANNOUNCING he was conducting a criminal investigation, was to make it LOOK like he was doing something. Same as,Sessions ‘announcing’ Hubers appointment.
Means NOTHING.
Going to England and Italy, interviewing Downer and Musfed?
More show, more cover up.
Its all smoke and mirrors, don’t fall for it, its,a waste of energy.
The way the msm works is to print enough of the truth so that if you happen to know a little then you are suckered into their web. They usually don’t come right out and lie but leave out the one sentence or phrase that puts the object into context. If Durham actually indicts some of the conspirators, the msm will print it as if there is a lot of doubt about his investigation and that witnesses that testified have not been thoroughly vetted. There will be no rush to judgement by them and if a conviction occurs, it will be labelled as a miscarriage of justice and a political hit job.
Every lie has a kernel of truth. some are adept at it, others just betray themselves. More than rapidly blinking eyes.
I’m not worried. And, I don’t say that lightly.
The US has more important challenges to deal with than whiners, leakers, liars and those that make money off of clicks and giggles.
We want these Deep State®️ brand turkeys plucked and dressed — and don’t forget the gravy (indictments)!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The Obama administration will be working in the background, while Fusion-GPS takes in fees and pays their primary journalists and narrative engineers premium rates for column inches that protect their client interests. This is one big confab of interests all positioning to control any negative impressions and highlight their magnanimous patriotic activity”
That’s it folks, that’s the club, the club we the people don’t belong to
The entire ball of wax, the globalists, the puppet politicians, the enemy of the people media, the radical left / Marxist cabal, academia, the judiciary, Wall Street, foreign enemies
The club in all their glory, doing what they do. Gaming the system. Usurping the peoples power. Stealing the peoples wealth, resources and influence. Pillaging the the blood, sweat and tears of our ancestors. Making a mockery of and destroying the Constitution and American ideals
They circle the wagons and utilize the power they stole from the American people. They have all the bases covered
They built this unholy alliance over decades, a den of thieves brought together from various nefarious factions to work together to rape and destroy the American dream for profit
This is what happened while we slept
Now we’re at the precipice, with only President Trump holding us back from going off the cliff. How this all plays out will determine if our children live free or as slaves to a criminal oligarchy
“Witnesses?” There is narrative framing right in that word!
These are not witnesses who will have the opportunity to review the IG’s report. These are people named as perpetrators of a criminal conspiracy out of the Obama administration’s DOJ.
We have opinions about the optics we see but, how many times has those optics been used by our President to bring a ray of sunshine and come out winning for all Americans? Trust Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
OLC Opinion in Scribe….
Can not get the one Sundance uploaded to load. No error message.
Found another here :
I hope every one of these bastards spends their family savings and some more, to spin narratives and defend themselves.
If this DOJ doesn’t do the right thing, America is a 3rd World country…period.
No national leader or global power player will miss any opportunity to bribe, blackmail or corrupt American politicians in the future, knowing the whole joint is a cess pool of crooks and corruptocrats.
Either DOJ does its job NOW, or you’re done. No going back. No chance of future corrective measures.
Criminal referrals………just give me many criminal referrals, Mr. Horowitz.
I imagine there’s alot of “He did it…..no, she did it” going on amongst the coup plotters right now. Who will get thrown under the bus……..Vegas should take odds on it. 😉
The original draft of the IG report is never coming out. Should an IG report ever be released and actually contain IG Horowitz’s signature, (sarcasm) it will be the negotiated redrafted version…void of any incriminating material. What a shame to watch this happen and helplessly witness how far our government has fallen. Frustrating as heck!.
How many Americans are still stuck in the ‘this can never happen in my country’ mode? Those that refuse to accept that our main just-us dept is extremely corrupt, the media is far left biased and engaged in cover ups, and our elected officials are not as pure as the wind driven snow?
I think in the next 6 months, if not sooner, American history will arrive at a crucial juncture. Will the US follow the rest of the western nations down into the pit of a globalist hell after impeaching Trump, and brushing a few ‘miscreants and incorrigibles’ aside, or will a wake up call occur to right this great ship called the United States of America?
“Negotiating” with treasonous traitors…. WTF?!
Why did you put an apostrophe in attorneys?
I see Apples and Oranges where A has nothing to do with B.
Barr is investigating the predicate to Russia Collusion and NOTHING about Ukraine Corruption.
Even when he exposes and indicts a few or many fall guys for this Russian Collusion hoax, IMO it has zero bearing on this “self contained” impeachment fraud which is totally outside AG Barr and the American people’s control.
Sure, 62 million people will finally know the Russia Collusion was all a fraud and will also conclude that this Ukraine extortion story is another frame job but the point is THERE IS NOTHING THEY CAN DO ABOUT IT.
They can be pissed all they want and make as many phones calls as possible but it won’t stop impeachment as the Dems are all in at this point.
The Dems were smart to abandon the Russia Collusion hoax after Muller went down in flames and concocted a new frame job called “Ukraine extortion to get Joe” because they knew Ukraine was a hot bed of corruption with many dirty hands.
Dirty hands that could be leveraged to vote accordingly IMO. This was the brilliance of their plan. How do they get to impeachment and control the vote. It’s always about controlling the vote.
When it was only Russia Collusion it didn’t involve as many dirty hands so impeachment was never going to get through the Senate. But with Ukraine and the threat of many possible dirty hands it became a reality, the net was now big enough to snare 66.
So, I’ve given up on Barr being the white hat saving PT. Yes, he and Durham will expose the Russia Collusion fraud and that will help many who have wanted justice but unless he has already opened up a full criminal investigation in Ukraine, I see no way he can or will stop this impeachment frame job.
Public opinion at this point means squat and the Dems know that. It is now a self contained bubble environment where the game is all in the Senate and has always been how to secure 66.
A great indicator IMO is it is the R’s who are retiring and not very many Dems.
PT’s only hope is the Supreme Court but even there it could be a crap shoot.
In the end, IMO looking back over everything it was building the “leverage” on thousands that was our undoing.
Bogey: More dirty hands! An astute observation!
The Russian hoax was ALWAYS about Senate Republicons. It was to give them an EXCUSE to say they had the votes to convict, so PDJT would resign.
And the,excuse would be a,’Saturday Night Massacre, in which the Mueller Weismann team GOADED PDJT into firing them, possibly Sessionsand,Rosie as well. (Watergate model), aka “the,Obstruction Trap.
Or, PDJT could be shown to have committed perjury, similar to how Flynn was manipulated.
Either Obstruction of Justice or Perjury would give,Senate Republicons political’cover’ to vote to convict.
Didn’t work, so now, ironically they,are trying to use “Political dirty tricks” as their excuse. It has,ALWAYS been focused on,Senate Republicans,…after all, DEMS,don’t NEED an excuse.
Game of thrones
Well, here.
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2012/s1209.pdf
This is the IG’s report on Fast and Furious. Horowitz was sworn in during April 2012. He issued this report in September of the same year. It would have been his first big report and he almost certainly came in after the review was underway.
FISA applications were not involved, but warrants for nine roving wiretaps were. The process for obtaining those wiretaps was scrutinized as was the content. Guess what? It is pretty clear that even with the focused therefore limited information submitted to get those wiretaps, it was possible to discern that Fast & Furious was not a real law enforcement effort. The attorneys who were in charge of those warrants either did not pick up of the deadly scam in front of their faces or they played dumb, saying their role in assessing was about establishing probably cause and necessity.
(Sally Moyer, is that noise we hear your career being flushed down the toilet because you recycled a lame excuse?)
I’ve been jumping around and have not read much yet, but this is what I have already seen stated in the little bit I have read. I hope to read much more of the 500+ pages.
IGs are supposed to look mostly for waste, fraud, and abuse. The do audits. They look at policies and procedures and ways to improve processes. From what I understand, they can recommend corrective action for any pertinent issues. Their recommendation can include disciplinary action, further education, and even referral for prosecution. The focus at least starts with process issues.
This IG report is supposed to have started with a review to find the issues with the FISA warrant abuse. Horowitz has seen something similar with the F&F roving wiretap warrants.
There is still a lot to read. I don’t know if anyone went to prison or even lost a job after that report. What I do know is that Eric Holder and Lanny Breuer both left to go back to Covington & Burling within a few months.
IMO, this report needs to be released before the Senate votes to reauthorize portions of the USA Freedom Act. What Horowitz and his team produce should be quite relevant for changes in the law and processes that might be enshrined therein.
Shay Neary. Get it? Plussed the tran. (dad joke)
Oh my gosh, I must be too tired to type.
Pick up of a scam = pick up on a scam
Probably cause = probable cause
I am afraid to look any farther down the page. It may all be beyond incoherent.
And no, I don’t drink or take drugs.
Sorry about that.
S
Sherry,
No need to apologise. I, and I suspect most long time treepers, have learned to read ‘WordPress’, this strange language that resembles English, LOL.
I find myself automatically deciphering the readers intent, and can usually do it automatically.
I followed what you posted, and it was a great, concise review of the,I.G.’s job.
Many have been critical of Horowitz, in part because of unrealistic expectations.
If an auditor is called in for a ‘routine’audit of a companies books, and uncover a fraud, they don’t make arrests; they call the cops!
Similarly, if the IG finds evidence of a crime, in the,coarse of his investigation, he informs the DOJ, thru a criminal referral; he ‘calls’the cops, and turns over to them any relevant evidence if what he believes is criminal wrongdoing.
He can only induce interviews of CURRENT government employees, former employees, or average citisens can tell him to take a hike; he does NOT have,subpoena power.
Waste, Fraud Abuse, thats his bailawick. Were policies and procedures followed? Is there a ‘loophole’in P&P, that needs to be closed?
The DOJ will protect their own. The report will say no criminal intent only bad judgement. Watch and see.
The Washington Amazon Post is twisting themselves into a knot trying to be the good little whore as has eternally been their role for the democrats. But there’s not enough pefurme in the country to cover the stink this time.
This is going to be what we have waited for for THREE years. Look at the photos of Durham’s face and then look at the panic of Brennan and Clapper. Clapper has already thrown obama head first onto the train tracks knowing what’s coming. The proof that WaPo is in hyper damage control mode already is even more proof that this is a Category 5 Hurricane coming and they know it !
What exactly has to be “negotiated?” The lies, perjury, the conspiracy, the felonies?
Who gives the bank robber the opportunity to negotiate his charges before they are filed?
Oh, ye of little faith
When the hell are these people going to realize that they are the baddies?
I find it hard to swallow they believe their own bullsh__.
We’ve been waiting two years for perp walks. I’ll believe that when I see it.
Meanwhile, Roger Stone is being prosecuted for being a Trump supporter.
It would be delicious if Eric Ciaramella is recommended for prosecution in the IG report.
That would actually go a long way in explaining the timing of this whistleblower hoax.
