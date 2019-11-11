EU Begins Accepting Serious Consequences From U.S. Economic and Trade Position…

The major industrial economies of the European Union (U.K., France, Germany) have been the beneficiaries of a decades-long system which allowed one-sided benefits -via tariffs- against U.S. products.
With President Trump demanding reciprocity, and with less industrial purchasing from China, the EU is now starting to contemplate a dramatically different economic future.
(Reuters) – Persistent weakness in euro zone manufacturing raises the risk of other sectors of the economy being infected, extending the currency bloc’s recent downturn, European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Monday.
“The longer the weakness in manufacturing persists, the greater the risk that other sectors of the economy will be affected by the slowdown as well,” Mersch told a conference.
“Risks to the growth outlook remain on the downside overall.” (read more)
I think it is safe to say the majority of American voters have no idea how deeply the global economy is dependent on systems of trade that are based on the U.S. trade deficits.
The $500+ billion annual trade deficit the U.S. was running with China was the primary vault Beijing used to purchase industrial goods from the EU. With President Trump reversing the outflow of dollars into China, the EU economy has been hit hard.
Simultaneously, President Trump has begun the process of confronting EU tariffs against U.S. products that have existed since the 1948 Marshall Plan was enacted. Under the Trump administration USTR Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have put the EU on notice that U.S. trade agreements will no longer accept the one-sided benefit; the current U.S. position is reciprocity without compromise.
Against both standards of diminished Asian purchases and diminished protectionism for their collective economy, the EU is entering into a phase of severe economic consequence.
The social spending within the EU is heavily reliant on their ability to capture U.S. wealth through exports (China) and trade tariffs against the U.S. As the EU central bank is starting to realize, a diminished influx of money into their system will likely have significant consequences that extends far beyond the simple lost revenue from global industrial purchases.
Combine that financial reality with a significant loss in revenue from the U.K. via Brexit; and then overlay the generous social payments to the mass influx of migrants; and you can see a storm cloud appearing that seems unavoidable.
NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg is coming to the White House this week, and we can be sure his visit is directly related to this EU reality.
Interesting times…
Every socialist government in the world relies on balancing their books on the generosity of the hard working American capitalist. .
Amen!
“…generosity of…the hard working American capitalist…” who won’t be around if the American Socialist democrats have their way.
Mmmm interesting concept.
(thinking …)
Thus the American Socialist #Democrat’s policies all seem self-defeating.
To destroy the US itself seems utterly pointless.
It seems to me their aim is to gain total power, to perpetuate the status quo & maintain the appearance of a Capitalist society.
With success, they can then “encourage” the harder working people to continue their “generosity” by taxing them more & disarming them totally .. I don’t like this train of thought.
Shades of the Matrix, all those billions of bodies living a dream & generating energy used by the machine to perpetuate the status quo.
Is Hollywood laughing at us?
when I first watched The Matrix in the theater so many years ago it seemed like a typical great Hollywood sci fi movie, just realistic enough to capture your attention with just a little suspension of disbelief. As time goes on I am more and more fearful about how much greater more prescient a movie it was. It no longer seems to take any suspension of disbelief to accept that large segments of our younger population would be more than happy to give up their freedoms and the realities of life and to lose themselves in a virtual reality as long as they are able to be made to feel better than, better than average.
Can we continue to keep the nuclear genie in the bottle? What about the robotic or AI genie when the time comes. We quarantine moon rocks to prevent the introduction of possible alien life forms which might result in a pandemic. How long until some idealistic/self loathing grad student of the future takes it upon xemselves to launch the more perfect and progressive electronic/quantum life to out evolve the clearly defective biological lifeforms. On our current trajectory I must say I sometimes have my doubts.
Read Animal Farm again, this time as an adult. I suggest you look up who the characters represent first. It’s only 63 pages. That is what they expect from us.
Its up to us to help our President by electing new republicans. The ones that are for his and our agenda and reelect our President in 2020. He should win easy.
100% Nailed it!
Don’t you love it when socialist checkbooks are overdrawn?
The only good socialist is an insolvent socialist.
Greece just did a deal with China and I think it was 1 week ago or so they did a deal with Italy in regards to pork products plus…
It looks like both the USA and China are trying to decouple from each other.
Compare Italy’s pork production to that of the USA. Otherwise decoupling is great but it won’t work for the Chicoms which is just fine with me.
the chicoms own the biggest pork producer in the US , Smithfield . They expanded that plant recently .. but are now exporting ..lots guess where ..
Not ever buying anything Smithfield.
Don’t be so fast to cut off your nose to spite your face.
Smithfield employs American workers that have produced great pork products since long before there was Chinese investment in the company. Their products represent fantastic value – more so now that there happens to be foreign ownership.
Obviously, you can pay a little or pay a lot for your Holiday ham. With Smithfield, you don’t have to pay through nose for a excellent, flavorful ham.
Don’t be so fast to cut off your nose to spite your face.
Smithfield employs American workers that have produced great pork products since long before there was Chinese investment in the company. Their products represent fantastic value – more so now that there happens to be foreign ownership.
Obviously, you can pay a little or pay a lot for your Holiday ham. With Smithfield, you don’t have to pay through nose for a excellent, flavorful ham.
Or a dead, one, I prefer dead.
Doggone right! The Trump train is running their gravy train off the tracks.
Thank you Mr. President.
Maybe socialism just hasn’t been implemented right. Although it’s never ever worked anywhere, a little democrat squirrel from the West side of Chicago told me that it works fine there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dances with Wolverines says: “Every socialist government in the world relies on balancing their books on the generosity of the hard working American capitalist. .”
While simultaneously telling us how much they despise us..
LikeLiked by 5 people
And pixie dust from the Central Banks.
Yes. Europe always has relied on picking America’s pockets but never thought America would have the stones to do anything about it.
As with everything brainless, egomaniacal bullies do, the only thing they understand is a beating. A process that needs to employed against our domestic, delusional, hateful fantasists.
G-d bless President Trump!
KAG 2020.
I love this President!
Me too, John, and I LOVE the circle graph. So stinkin’ true!
No more Uncle Sam Sugar Daddy for the Euro-weenies. Good luck funding your welfare State.
LikeLiked by 29 people
“Good luck funding your welfare State.” Nice to realize Americans, some working into their 70’s so many Europeans can retire earlier. ( some in their 50’s ). ……” How are you today? Welcome to Walmart.”…..” Table for two?”
Good luck surviving the riots when you take things away from your socialist state when you can no longer afford them.
French entrepreneurs should start producing guillotines.
One can see the desperation everywhere. Not only in Europe, but globally.
The bribe funds are drying up as well. Evident by how our politicians are reacting to PT.
Pray that PT stays safe. There will be an all out effort against his reelection, by hook, crook and fraud.
Totally agree that PT stay safe. Looks like they would do just about ANYTHING to keep him from succeeding.
You hit the nail on the head.
Think of how many people with lavish lifestyles both domestically and overseas depending on stealing from this country.
They’ve been exfiltrating our wealth all along, and yet they want more, i.e., the whole honey pot. We are the ones supplying the OPM that will dry up if they succeed in taking us over as another doomed socialist enclave. Killing the capitalist goose that lays the golden eggs.
We did a big chunk in keeping alot of Europe from speaking German but just like at home we have those that spit on US.
Heritage, yep. the dirty chicoms are the same species as our American vampires:
they are willing to suppress HK, which is their golden egg, for the sake of their ideology.
Marxists are all the same.
the will to power is paramount, people be damned.
and you see how the STATE DEPARTMENT is targeting our president – BECAUSE THE STATE DEPARTMENT APPEARS TO REPRESENT the other countries.
Good point – it just clicked why these ambassadors and State Dept officials are doing this.. they are representing other countries oddly.
my guess is the Ukraine aid it to pay for Russia Gas since the agreement ends in December. and at that point ukraine has to prepay russia – and Europe NEEDs WARMTH come winter.
Europe can go F itself. brexit and each country makes a deal with US in the best interests of their citizens and not this global crap
Our executive branch leader can fire the state department, can he not? Or restructure it.
What we’re witnessing today is part of the progress of Mike Pompeo and the rest of the President’s team neutralizing, ‘disarming’ and dismantling the weaponized and over-grown State Department of hillary clinton.
It was left with more booby-traps and traitors than the road to an ISIS goat roast.
Sad thing is that they are as entrenched as hookworms because of union and federal rules. The State Department has been a government unto itself for decades; their attitude is that though the President may change, they are still there and they can outlast anyone.
SES employees cant be fired. THEY ARE A STANDING ARMY – yellow fringe on the american flag. i could be wrong, but somethign is weird about them!
Youtuber American Intelligence Media has very informative videos about SES. The gold fringe on the flag has something to do with maritime law, I think, rather than Constitutional law.
The product is callLNG and the Gulf Coast of Texas is ready provide large batches for the cold Euros. Their choice is windmill electricity or suck up a bit for to Putin for the Russian suppled natural gas. AND I’m sure Iran would gladly subject a swath of land for their personal pipeline to Germany.
Green Weenies supply very small amounts of protein and negligible BTUs.
“Called LNG”
hell yea and GDP GOES UP!
good call!
The irony of all this is that Europe lives in abject fear of the Russian bear,. They want Uncle Sam’s nuclear umbrella and GIs ready to leap to their defense if Putin decides to get frisky. And yet they hook up their veins to Putin’s gas pipe. God forbid they pay a 10% premium for security and partnership with the country that protects and funds their globalist experiment. Game friggin;’ OVER. Buy Russian gas. Buy Russian S400s. Invite Russia to come in and spend the evening with your daughter. And the best of luck to ya!
exactly , thats wht makes me so disgusted with europe! they talk crap about russia but depend on them for energy!.
two faced frauds ! good point!
Germany already imports energy; their mills and panels are incapable. Another dirty little secret Mother Hen is learning is that immigrants do not contribute $ to political parties.
is that code for Merkel learned her refugee acceptance screwed her ? cause without our aid for saving their refugees they are just dead weight.
Yes, it seems that McCarthy had it completely correct, except that he underestimated the scale of the problem by a couple of orders of magnitude. He thought there were possibly a few dozen that should be ferreted out, there are thousands.
I pray he gets a third term.
That we’re clueless😅
Trump talks about this a lot, but the media filters it. We have been subsidizing Europe’s “free” health care for decades. We have been subsidizing their national security / militaries. We have been sucking it up with higher drug prices here to subsidize their cheaper drugs there. Then we get told to “be more like Europe” to which I usually reply, “What? Become a bunch of freeloaders off a more economically strong nation? What nation do you presume we leech off of, then?”
This is why they are trying to get rid of Trump. It is why the coup plotters likely had help from their friends in “Five Eyes” nations. We’re talking about a reset of the world economy to something much more like it was in the 1960’s where the United States dominated and we threw our weight around economically. Until Trump, for the past 30 years, we have been patsies. The late H. Ross Perot called it “the giant sucking sound”, and he was exactly right. America just wasn’t ready for Donald Trump 1.0 back in 1992. But Perot was right, and Americans paid the price.
Use this kind of stuff to tell your GOP congressmen and Senators to hold the line and stick with Trump. You tell your Democrat congressmen and Senators that Trump is ACTUALLY DOING the things they lie to their voters that they want to do…putting American workers first, putting the American economy first, etc. But they never do, and you tell them that Trump has caught them in the Big Lie, and that you are motivated more than ever to vote for people who support the President and his agenda.
Everywhere you post on social media, do the same. Remind people how good our economy is right now compared to China, Europe, etc. Remind people that Trump is breaking decades-old bad deals. Remind them that every “expert” said if we ship all our jobs overseas that those countries will become friendlier and we’ll all get richer, but that this never happened. Remind people that all the predictions of doom have failed, the economy is growing, the Dow is rising, and more Americans are working than ever before.
You remind them of that, and you don’t worry about if it looks like only one friend read it. Trust me, there are 20 more who read it, understood it, and are grateful that you had the guts to say it.
Stand and fight.
Excellent post & advice!
Trump talks about and does it.
Sundance explains it.
That’s nice. My advice is that everyone do the same. I get notes all the time from friends of mine on social media who are afraid to say things because of their relatives or their coworkers…so they are afraid. They always say “Thank you for writing the things you write. I can’t do that because of ______, but wanted you to know I read what you write and I agree.”
There are so many more of us than we realize, and it’s not about one web page or one POTUS…it’s about millions of Americans standing up and fighting back. Hard.
“Until Trump, for the past 30 years, we have been patsies.”
No, you were victimised by your politicians being bribed to sell you out.
Yes.
It will be interesting to see what PT’s plan is to the worldwide conspiracy to temporarily crash the economy in September/October 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Im just rambling but it was my first thought reading your comment!
Their economies are going to crash because our “support” is gone. Nothing more need to be done. And China should remember, that there are pending tariffs that were delayed but will be applied when Trump gives the go ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IS LAWFARE FUNDED BY FOREIGN GOV??? dont let this GET OUT OF THE LIGHT .. keep the focus on it ! CHINA MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD.
A patsy is somebody who is easily taken advantage of or cheated, so I’ll stick with my own choice of words. The fact that we were taken advantage of by politicians who sold us out just makes us look that much dumber. We were patsies for the scam. Until we recognize that we were not victims but active participants who fell for the lie we are going to continue to have these problems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But we found out that we were simply lied to by the politicians and much of the media and the truth was concealed from us. That concealment required a compliant press that lacked curiosity or else was deliberately spiking the facts.
For several decades, finding truth was like finding a needle in the haystack. Internet news was not much more than what we found on nightly MSM television or the MSM news papers. Only in the recent 10 years has the online alternative media grown exponentially and rightfully challenged the assumed superiority of the old MSM.
The average voter relied on a free and curious press to “speak truth to power”, but we finally discovered that the press had decided to become part of the power, and thus protect it and shield it from discovery.
So I think “patsies” is not historically accurate; however, knowing what we now know, if we choose our representatives unwisely from here forward, it may be apropos.
YES that is a KEY POINT – if we ever would of knowing of this theft of our wealth, we never would of allowed it.
this uniparty deception controlled by chairmanships and CLEARANCES given to only a few needs to END. WE NEED NO more secret programs. SIMPLY create TRADE with countries and OUT countries that wont deal with us and sanction the hell out of them into submission. – then their people rise up – we make a new FAIR deal with the new leader. and people GET ALONG.
this should be the new NEWS Channel. a TV news that isnt based on pleasing commercials, but companies invested in AMERICA can advertise.
Defend Fortress America!
I am SO very tired of hearing people talk about “free health care” “free childcare” etc and saying, “Well if Europe can do it we can too!” I just want to scream at them that the ONLY reason Europe can do what they do is because the US has covered their defense spending for decades and we have subsidized their economies with absolutely one-sided trade deals and currency manipulation! And even with all of that, “Socialism lite” only worked in the northern European countries that had small homogeneous populations who had been raised with a very strong work ethic. My husband is first generation from Norway and even his cousins who are in the second generation of beneficiaries admit that they are running out of money and that their kids are WAY too used to hand outs…and now that the country is filling up with immigrants who do NOT want to work and who bring, or have, large families that require a huge number of benefits, it will not be long before even those bastions of “socialistic success stories” begin to crumble. The southern European countries, such as Greece and Spain, are already upside down AND overrun with immigrants to boot!
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not with the human female dogs running Sweden. And all of a sudden they’ve been hit with bunch of IED’s but dare not name the perps.
Very uplifting post!
Another shot out of the park by Sundance whose prescience is astounding.
One other thing- why am I seeing so many obvious trolls at the Tree House in recent days? There are a surprising number of new names spouting some off the wall comments.
LikeLiked by 21 people
The first I care about.
The second, care isn’t a word I would use.
That’s because SD is over the target and the trolls are following orders to deflect, deflect, deflect. Think of them as living chaff.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Looks like Sundance and some Treepers are puttin’ some knickers in some knots somewhere….
LikeLiked by 1 person
CTH has been cited in a few articles on news sites and radio programs recently. Even heard Rush mentioning CTH not long ago.
With fame and fortune come the pitfalls. Someday we’ll just have to say “we knew Sundance when….” 🙂
…when PDJT had 3.1 million followers on Twitter.
Seneca, you’re seeing more trolls because the Deep State is panicked.They know they’re losing. And, not by just a little but by a lot!!
Imho, that’s all they got, noise, not able to realize the enormous size of the crowd of Deplorables. Worldwide and growing!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏2020MAGA/KAG
Looking like Sundance and POTUS are carrying a big stick and not talking softly! Two birds with one trait (stone?) A yuge thank you to all our vets and these two!!! It doesn’t get any better than this!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Pa Hermit…A VERY BIG TANGO YANKEE!!!!!!!
What trolls that come on here are relatively mild-mannered or are deleted by AdRem. Go to Vox or the Federalist to see what unrestrained trolldom is like.
I come here to read both the articles and the comments. Quillette is the only other site I regularly read articles and comments on. I go to the Federalist or Townhouse or NR or other middle-ground to conservative sites to read the articles. I don’t even bother to go to the liberal sites, the articles are BS and the commenters belong in the violent ward.
I don’t understand why so many conservative sites tolerate thuggish, stupid trolls. Their posts are mostly ugly ad hominem attacks or uninformed provocative statements.
I appreciate the robust moderation in place at CTH as it makes the comment section almost as useful and illuminating as the articles. And it does make troll-spotting much easier. On some other sites comments become largely useless due to trolls and rolcons having the freedom to spread disinfo, misinfo, and just plain bad vibes.
AdRem is a blessing.
Last sentence….concur.
I miss Scott Adams blog comment section before it was disabled. It was a total vicious all out troll war, no holds barred. It turned out most of the lib soy boy trolls were posting from foreign countries, which was very disappointing. But do keep in mind that you have no idea who or where posts come from.
They want to free speech themselves into nothingness, even though they know they are being attacked by squadrons of trolls.
My fault ,Seneca! I’ve shared our Sundance and the Treehouse far and wide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sundance is a victim of his own success, as the Treehouse is the recipient of many H/T’s and other recognition from several leading articles on other news sites (such as Whatfinger) re: the impeachment hoax / COUP.
Bastards….
ROLCON only works on HIVE MIND followers, we think for ourselves and we SKIP right over their comments. thats the GENIUS of a society or SITE based on individuals.
Nov 11 – Pelosi signaled through Harold Ford on Fox news – that she will decide the Inquiry determined no impeachment. and they signaled biden will be the candidate to LOSE the election . and in return drop the case against him, and they will clean up their operation (close shop).
PDJT can focus on the SES and not politicians now (that were simply doing what they all do)
Here is a perfect example of Trump winning that does not get published….
If you know the flooring industry in the US, it is graphically centered in Northwest Georgia in the Dalton area. There are now two Chinese companies that are building flooring manufacturing plants in the area. Why, because of Trump’s tariff’s. It is cheeper to build plants in the US and manufacture their products here than manufacture them in China and ship them here. This is what they were doing before Trump’s tariff’s.
These plants will employ hundreds of Americans. They are also purchasing millions of dollars in manufacturing equipment that is made in the EU. So the EU is winning too.
Are you tired of WINNING yet……..
The Dalton plants use Invista Fibres from Koch Industries. Koch bought Dupont Fiber years ago. Koch built huge capacity in China and now can expand on the gulf Coast.
Do we trust the chinese companies to be here in the states? I see the immediate economic benefit, but are there long term consequences to these companies with no loyalty to the U.S. and a willingness to hurt their country doing business with us?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
3G not suspected? or 5G?
The Marshall Plan, which has included China for the last 30 years or so—is now over.
It was a good idea after WWII, but it should have ended long ago.
Sane America thanks Don Trump.
Macaulay: Indeed, and especially in recognition of Veterans Day (formerly, Armistice Day, in the War to End All Wars–until it didn’t), it is high time for America to step out of the very long shadow of WWII.
Armistice Day………forgotten…….just like Decoration Day.
It’s time for Europe and China to get out of our pockets and stand on their own.
I think I can answer that…
Most American voters vote with their hearts and less with their minds. As has been said, “Those who fail to see the past are doomed to repeat it.” But… those who know the past, are doomed because of those who fail to see it.
Instead of reading law and bills introduced by congress, Americans just take everyone else’s word and unfortunately, it ain’t gonna change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree on all points. How do you destroy socialism in Europe without firing a shot? Smoking hot capitalism in America that requires a level playing field of its competitors.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Did CN(BS) follow the “Navarro Rule”?
Doubtful, IMO. From what I’ve observed they’re more interested in breaking headlines and moving markets (even on bad information) than being 100% accurate.
“Expected…”
Just like when it was reported he had a deal with China concerning tariff rollbacks.
“…Politico reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the decision…”
More media reporting on media, citing one unnamed, unverified source.
(sigh)
Thanks SD – have just added a new phrase to my BS algorithm “person familiar with”
These people truly are dopes.
thank you sundance. OVER TIME your articles have helped me understand that GLobalism was simply a means of distributing America’s wealth and industry through the world for their benefit.. and OUR expense.
with us simply stopping the theft of our country it devestated the globe. THAT IS PROOF that this scheme is sick. other countries shouldnt be affected by us simply stopping our theft. otherwise what the hell are they countries for? PAPER COUNTRIES.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Spread the word far and wide and fast !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks man! i live how this feels like a collective group of individual thoughts learning.
richterbin,
Most treepers, who read Sundance’s ( the AUTHOR) articles on Trade, which collectively entail a kind of masters degree level universtity class inveconomics, KNOW exactly what he is saying.
The U.S. education is woefully inadequate in many areas, economics is one.
The ‘average’ American has had NO understanding of how Our leaders have been ‘screwing us with our pants on’ thru International Trade deals they have agreed to, for 30 years.
We KNEW we were being SCREWED, we just didn’t know HOW. We are about to SEE, with our own eyes, how we have been financing Europe, thru International agreements, at our expence.
The $ that has flowed out to the rest if the,World, from the U.S., has now reversed direction.
The E.U. as constructed, is UTTERLY dependant on the exfiltration of wealth out of the U.S., so is China.
While PDJT ‘s ‘demands’ of recprocity, a fair and level ‘playing field’ totally reasonable, from a U.S. point of view, after all fair is fair, from the standpoint of EU and China, his demands are IMPOSSIBLE to comply with, as to do so would destroy their existing systems.
He will not relinquish in his demands, and THEY can not agree to them, cause it would be suicide.
After all, they have developed a system dependant on robbing the U.S., and PDJT is saying “no more”.
And, there is no other entity they can rob: the U.S. is ‘the only game in town’.
TRILLIONS of Dollars are at stake.
EU hasn’t engaged in IP theft like,China, but its underfunding of NATO probably ‘squares’ that, so really EU has been stealing nearly as much from us, as CHINA.
So, 500 Billion/ year to each,…Trillion $/ year, every year for 30 years?
Great infrastructure for EU and China, crumbling 100 year old infrastructure here.
GREAT Social programs in EU, Crappy, underfunded ones here,…
Bring the manufaturing jobs back HERE, Keep the innovation and money HERE, and let the rest of the World adjust.
And, if that means Conmunist sytems, like the EU and China go ‘bust’, because their systems can not compete with American Free market Capitalism, well so be it.
Regime change accomplished through wielding economic might, rather than failed attempts through military might.
Economic Security is National Security!
God I LOVE President Trump!
how does he train europe to be self sufficient? it the only way thought the break up of the union and them making self deals between each other?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Most treepers, who read Sundance’s ( the AUTHOR) articles on Trade, which collectively entail a kind of masters degree level universtity class inveconomics, KNOW exactly what he is saying.”
What I have learned here about global economics blows me away.
Before coming here, the topic, or any other topic with economic in its description, would either bore me to sleep or give me a headache from confusion. No longer.
Dutchman – one of your finest moments. Thank you. I’m one of those who has had to work hard to follow the train of thought and explanations in the economics pieces on this incomparable website. It is not enough to thank Sundance, you, and all the other Treepers who contribute so much to my Econ 101 education. But please accept my gratitude, regardless.
My husband and I, after much discussion, did vote for Candidate H. Ross Perot when he ran as an Independent against the re-election of GOPe Poppi Bush. It took years of following politics and economics for me to understand why our instincts to reject Term 2 GHWB were on solid ground. After all, the almost 20% of us who voted for Perot inadvertently helped to elect BillyJeff Clinton. And we ALL know how that turned out, and worse, to where it led us.
Mr. Perot, with his “giant sucking sound” campaign, saw clearly where our country’s “leadership” had maneuvered us. May he Rest in Peace. He laid the groundwork for the genius Presidency of Donald J. Trump.
Very well done Dutchman, as always. Cogent, concise, informative, however, you do realize that you’re trying to enlighten a blithering idiot. Great effort all the same. Perhaps the idiot child will learn something?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes it’s like a football broadcast around here, with Sundance calling the game, and some very astute Treepers doing color.
Other times it’s like an accelerated learning lab.
SD is my assigned reading every day, and if at all possible, the comment threads because of who posts here how they do it.
And I am sooooooooo not alone.
There is one more leg of this stool that isn’t mentioned…and that is the USA subsidizing NATO, and the EU not paying their fair share. Trump is now hammering the EU to pay up or shut up RE NATO.
Europe depends on Economic Socialism. And Economic Socialism only works until you run out of other people’s (i.e., America’s) money.
EU will feel a lot of pain while this corrupt system is rebalanced.
US voters are being bamboozaled 24-7 by a morally corrupt media complex. Ditto EU & Asian lemmings. Ppl are being feed a steady diet of daily Ka-Ka. Meanwhile PDJT has systematically reset US taxpayer and consumer $$$$ on a global scale, including trade, tariffs, free-stuff, etc. Funds are drying up for the global freeloaders and they’re p-o’ed. When the US shows trade deficits, you, me, we pay! Our global trade partners have been laughing it up AT OUR EXPENSE since the late ‘40’s! No freaking more!
These knuckleheads want to build an E.U. Army. They cant even pay what they owe NATO. They were hoping to use American extracted wealth to build it. PDJT put the kibosh to that plan.Sin Loi mofos.
Yeah, didn’t globie Macron make some veiled inference, during Trumps visit to France a while back, about an international army not necessarily having to fire on its own citizens ??……………it was very telling how this weenie thinks. If the US gravy that supports economies in the EU gets shut off, government confiscation of wealth their answer.
I can speak to Sundance’s post truth from decades of front line personal experience. I was a very senior (made youngest ever partner while there) strategy consultant to European multinationals while based in Munich for 6 years. (Why me there? Because I spoke passable French and truly fluent German.)
Three anecdotes.
First, lots of intra European dealings are simply corrupt. My personal example is the day I was to fly to Vienna to meet with Siemens Osram (light bulbs) execs. The flight was cancelled the night before because they had all been arrested in the ‘Weiner Allgemeinde Krankenhaus’ bribery scandal. Concerning fluorescents in a big new public hospital
Second, lots of intraEuropean dealings violate century plus US antitrust laws, with governments complicit. My personal favorite example was trying to understand why the Siemens underground electric cable business had no traction in Italy. So I was in Italy, when a Siemens exec explained it clearly over lunch with wine ‘off the record’. North of the Alps, by government regulation, all underground electric cables MUST be plastic insulated. Here south of the Alps, by government regulation, all underground cables must be rubber insulated (made by Pirelli). Got it.
Third, that same ‘corrupt’ EU plies its ‘free trade—NOT’ tactics against the US in international trade. I have many favorite examples (Vehicle emissions, technology) but one really sticks out. To prevent US farmer competition, EU by and large bans GMO crops—even for animal feed—even though there is zero science supporting such a policy.
Another sneaky non-tariff barrier is electrical wiring! In the US green is commonly used for grounding wires. So by adding a requirement that there must also be a yellow stripe added to the green can very nicely serve as a non-tariff barrier!
new term im learning ty- “non tariff barrier” essentially sneaky rules to block something while looking as if they are impartial.
like us saying we require all imports to say made in america. lol imagine that.
LikeLike
******
The “Non-GMO” Euro-Snowflakes are “fix’in” to get a real science lesson when the Fall Armyworm crosses the Med. from North Africa in the next year or two. >80% of US corn/maize is GMO and worm resistant, not so the European crop.
I always respect your posts ristvan. There is science supporting gmo crop health risks. I won’t eat, buy, grow, or feed animals even, any gmo type food/feed. The gmo science, in my opinion, is no better than the “climate” science. A lot of people are seeking out local organic farmers and ranchers to avoid the gmo soy and corn that is in most processed foods. We can grow food without modifying the genetics and without pesticides, yes, even on the scale we grow for the world now. The commitment of our government and high production growers has to change in order for that to happen. I applaud the EU for not accepting gmo crops. I won’t buy them either. My two cents.
I hear you, G~ma. In India there have been good studies of chromosomal affects of gmo rice on children, but monasanto and other ag giants have managed to keep them suppressed, while those same ag giants have been gobbling up the whole foods industry and non-gmo producers worldwide, like a hive of borg.
I hope with all that you still enjoyed Munich, a great city and surroundings.
The strong Dollar exchange rate makes it even more difficult for ALL those stagnant economies to score points and buy more from America.
Maybe the biggest lesson-learned here should be: “Bloom Where You Are Planted.”
Globalism openly encourages a nation to exploit – and thus, to become dependent upon – any other nation which promises to produce goods “a little cheaper.” The notion of “{my_country} FIRST!” falls by the wayside. No attention is paid to the fundamental need to “continue to go to the gymnasium.” And eventually, the whole lopsided system falls over and your own flabby muscles can’t pull you up.
Globalism doesn’t cherish words like “redundancy” or “fault tolerance.” Instead, it purposely squeezes those ideas out of the system. And this is the inevitable result.
These countries are in a stew because of … short-sighted mismanagement!”
which allows a group controlling the GLOBAL SUPPLY to manipulate the DEMAND can control the world.
this goes back to sundance’s articles on the Chamber of Commerce – that freaking SCAM.
i sence the silent majority cold angering into a WELL INFORMED majority about to BREAK LIKE A DAMN.
Expect NPR to run more stories about how Americans are being hurt by tariffs on European wine and cheese. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m just about at my breaking point over the cost of brie.
It is driving up the medical costs of antidepressants in the U.S. /s
I love Brie too!!! But, you know what I did? I switched to Feta and I make it myself using raw fresh Jersey cow milk from a local rancher. Deeeelicious!!
Yowza!
Would I be correct in thinking that you might know the enzymatic difference between Jersey and Holstien milk, G~ma?
Sentient: I, too, have had to cut-back, and am now only buying the holes in Swiss cheese.
That’s why I’m drinking tonight a bottle of California cab with a trey of US cheeses.
And that’s pushing it, I drink California wine with disgust of their state’s policy. Pretty soon may stay with Texas wine only.
I wonder if the NATO general secretary will offer to lower all NATO nation contributions, including the US. It seems the Europeans raising their contributuions, whether they wanted to or not, is not feasible.
That they should be educated?
Please delete, was a reply to a comment that no longer exists.
ROLE of USA TARIFFS on China
[reposted from Saturday thread]
• Buy time to REINDUSTRIALIZE
… Getting China to PAY FOR IT with Expanding Tariffs
• Gradually ELIMINATE our Trade Deficit
… with Tariff Increases that China CANNOT OFFSET with more Currency Devaluations
… that trigger CAPITAL FLIGHT to the safety of Foreign Currencies
… further DEVALUING the Chinese ¥uan
• CUT USA IMPORTS of China’s Technology
… REDUCING our flow of $$$ to China
… CURTAILING their IMPORTS of EU Products they no longer have $$$ to pay
• TRIGGER China to UNDERMINE their purchase of USA Brands
… with DEDUCTIONS from their Citizens’ Social Scores for buying USA
… and REDUCTIONS in Imports of USA Products because China lacks $$$ to pay
… ENDING China Market-Access as a reason to INVEST USA $$$ in China
• INDUCE the Developed World to DISENGAGE from China’s CCP Assaults
… for IP Protection from China’s Data CONFISCATION
… and Cybersecurity against Huawei 5g INFILTRATION
• FORCE China to DIVERT funds Military Expansion to Economic LIFE SUPPORT
=====
The EU is about to understand that each Manufacturing Job GAINED … or LOST due to reductions in Industrial Exports … sustains 5-7 MORE Jobs … which are about to be LOST, too!
NO MORE USA “piggy bank” for EU Socialism!
Pass USMCA. Time is wasting.
or let is EXPIRE – and make an agreement with MEXICO and MMGA….. they have a work ethic that is to be admired, and are sick of the cartels im sure, but cant fight them.
we should slaughter the cartels until one submits and becomes a negotiater… and a legal business based on whatever they can do legally. not all gangs there are bad i hope – some have to be formed to defend themselves from cartels.
Not under Pelosi.
… Unless she’s faced with a greater threat.
😎
the best point i see – is you pointing out that china has to SPEND MONEY ON their economy at expense of their MILITARY spending WIN WIN WIN WIN
“china has to SPEND MONEY ON their economy at expense of their MILITARY spending ”
I just love the way that sounds when read aloud.
Most insightful and informative! Greatly appreciate the global-scale economics posts. Excellent information and analysis superior to any other website/blog!
In Latin America the globalist left has been aroused by Venezuela. Uprisings in Ecuador, Bolivia Chile and Peronistas winning in Argentina are all related to the death throes of Globalism, which President Donald J. Trump (and also Bolsonaro) place in grave danger.
I look forward to an end of “circular foreign aid”. I call this the aid to countries like Ukraine, where the American taxpayers (through corrupt Congressmen) grant foreign aid, then the country getting the aid manages to pay off (lobby) Congressmen to keep the flow of money going. I imagine many Congressmen are benefitting from this, so none of them get jealous of the ones getting the most money (committee chairmen).
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This. Did you know that when you give to “Breast Cancer Awareness” it goes back to the DNC too???? That little pink bow is a sham! If you want to help breast cancer awareness, be aware and do something for someone who is struggling with it, rather than give money to a lying entity!
There is more than one way to get these European nations to 2% GDP spending on their own defense. Cutting off trade welfare and obliterating their economy by half is one. 😀
Honestly though I do feel for those people in Europe who have fought against the socialist state spending over the last decades who will suffer as this reality sinks in. It is necessary though.
What does NATO have to do with trade outside military? That is part of the problem. I can’t even imagine how much of this could be right and much quicker if foreign governments weren’t waiting for Trump to be impeached and not elected so they can go back to the status quo.
I despise the permanent DC bureaucrats/political class and their trough drinkers in media, lawfare, lobbyists and academia.
When you work for decades in what you think is a rather arcane field (i.e., the land of duties and cross-border transactions) and you start to see your field’s lingo (e.g., rules of origin, substantial transformation, ADO/CVD, etc.) show up on the CTH and used by our VSGPDJT, you feel a bit of a sense self-satisfaction. I always thought these details were important – only you didn’t see much about them except in a few geeky trade publications. These details and minutiae are responsible for so much of the failure of globalism.
I am waiting for the next PDJT trade missile to be launched and that will be his “review” of the Generalized System of Preferences (aka “GSP” to trade geeks) – in a nutshell, GSP provides duty breaks or duty elimination for products from lesser developed countries. Zillions involved (somewhere between billions and trillions). He may wait for the second term to tackle this one, but I see it on the horizon. More winning ahead!!!
I would highly recommend this interview with Sir James Goldsmith on the Charlie Rose show from 25 years ago on globalism and trade . Prophetic would be an understatement . It’s 1 hour long but worth every bit of your time . Education is a wonderful thing when fact are reason are it’s building blocks .
It never occurred to the elites running the country that acting like a doting Uncle Sam would eventually start to seriously harm the US economy. We came out of WWII as such a dominant economic power that globalists gave away benefits to countries all over the world to buy their love and bring them into some sort of parity with us. All of a sudden they begin to realize that the doting and generous Uncle Sam can no longer be counted on for their economic success.
I never knew any of this until President Trump and then you,Sundance, explaining it so I can understand it. Basically, we, the United States, has been sustaining the world while not taking care of our own, until now. It is time the world stands on its own two feet.
they are finding their feet! Brexit, ITALEXIT , poland… hungary…
Also WhiteBoard countries like Venezuela, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Paraguay………..
thats right i saw the El Salvador president recently on FOX saying they dont care about this hate of PDJT ( its irrelevant).
thank you for reminding me that this is global. IRONY the new GLOBALISM is encourage countries throughout the GLOBE to care about their own nation lol!
And how about this from no-fan-of-Trump.
MarketWatch: “‘This is the most prosperous economy the world has ever seen’ says Jamie Dimon — and it’s going to continue”
By Mike Murphy
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-the-most-prosperous-economy-the-world-has-ever-seen-says-jamie-dimon-and-its-going-to-continue-2019-11-10
Upcoming interview on 60 Minutes.
Democrat elites- what a bunch of hypocrites. They are benefitting off Trump’s economy and now even using its strength to justify their salaries!
Did Dimon really just say that taking a lesser salary wouldn’t make a difference? Pochahontas ain’t gonna like that. Maybe she should show Jamie and Bill how it’s done by handing over 70% of her 25 million net worth to her socialist base. Great leaders lead by example, after all;)
I think it is safe to say the majority of American voters have no idea how deeply the global economy is dependent on systems of trade that are based on the U.S.
trade deficitsthe suffering of American Middle Class Families.
But what about the award winning experts?
To be honest, I don’t think the people in the EU have figured it out yet. Very few of their leaders have figured it out either. The EU and their media will continue to lie to the people.
More likely the people of the EU will have to go through a long period where things are not going well and the people sense something is wrong but can not quite put their finger on it, before anything even begins to change.
This is not going to happen anytime soon.
It seems as if the ‘zero-sum game’ is encountering the ‘ever expanding pie’ of ever increasing debt that is common to all Central Bank countries. ‘Supply and demand’ based economics never took into consideration the role of an effective marketing scheme in the marginal propensity to consume pet rocks…))
It seems the EU is in a ‘no-win’ scenario with respect to trade deals with the United States, because the status quo is dysfunctional in the face of needed change. The EU began as an economic challenge to the US and morphed into a political mechanism to achieve the goals that market forces defeated. Doubling down on a losing strategy can only prolong the inevitable for so long, and that time has already past.
Exactly relates to what President Trump has often stated – “The US is the piggy bank to the rest of the world”.
Such a shame that prior US politicians caused all this destruction in the world without a care!
Politicians truly do suck! WE need patriots as temporary Representatives then they go back to WORK! These decades “employed” politicians are 100% to blame for this destruction of this Nation as well as the world economy!
We are aware of each of them and can easily print Most Wanted posters when the time arrives
Understatement of the century. At least half of America, as can be identified by their votes for Hillary, don’t understand a simple supply and demand curve, much less anything about global economics.
Atlas Shrugged
If you think about the trillions stolen from the USA every year. If just 50 percent of that were invested into the US as a country imagine where the US would be today! Just the thought alone is breath taking.
