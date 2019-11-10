Eric Swalwell: “These witnesses, for the most part, they’ve not been coordinating or talking to each other”…

The closed-door sessions with Adam Schiff and his Lawfare-contracted legal aide, Daniel Goldman, were pre-planned. The process was designed last year. The current HPSCI legislative impeachment process, and every little aspect within it, is the execution of a plan, just like the DOJ/FBI plan was before it in 2016, 2017 & 2018.

Today democrat Representative Eric Swalwell appears on Face The Nation to discuss his ongoing efforts as part of the impeachment agenda. Within the interview Swalwell has a little Freudian slip highlighting how the House is manufacturing witness testimony:

[@01:17] REP. SWALWELL: These witnesses have been fairly consistent. And for the most part, they’ve not been coordinating or talking to each other.

Whoops: “for the most part“? Thereby Mr. Swalwell admits the witnesses are coordinating some testimony. [Transcript Available Here]

After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare group members to become House committee staff.

Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then hired Douglas Letter as House General Counsel – all are within the Lawfare network.

The use of a ‘whistle-blower’ was pre-planned long ago. The agreements between Schiff, Lawfare and the CIA ‘whistle-blower’ were pre-planned. The changing of whistle-blower rules to assist the plan was designed long ago.

Adam Schiff and Daniel Goldman are executing a plan concocted long ago. None of the testimony is organic; all of it was planned a long time ago, long before anyone knew the names Marie Yovanovitch, Kurt Volker, Gordon Sondland or Bill Taylor. All of this is the coordinated execution of a plan.

The anti-Trump members of the National Security Council and U.S. State Department were always going to be used. Throughout 2018 and 2019 embeds in the ‘resistance’ network were awaiting instructions and seeding evidence, useful information, to construct an impeachment narrative that was designed to detonate later.

When Bill Taylor is texting Gordon Sondland about a quid-pro-quo, and Sondland is reacting with ‘wtf are you talking about’, Taylor was texting by design. He was manufacturing evidence for the narrative. This was all a set-up. All planned.

When Marie Yovanovitch shows up to give her HPSCI deposition to Daniel Goldman with three high-priced DC lawyers: Lawrence Robbins, Laurie Rubenstein and Rachel Li Wai Suen, having just sent her statements to the Washington Post for deployment immediately prior to her appearance, Yovanovitch is doing so by design. All planned.

When Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, testified before congressional committees conducting an impeachment inquiry on October 29, he was wearing a full military uniform. All by design. Like the previous witnesses, Vindman brought a contingent of lawyers to protect himself from the sedition outlined by his own testimony. [More]

All of this coordination is clear. The construct of the scheme is clear as day. The only reason why the Democrats are getting away with it is because the media allows it.

We no longer have a fourth-estate media to keep a check on government corruption. Instead we have a media apparatus that actually participates in the schemes, and helps sell the fraud…. As Lee Smith eloquently said: “the media’s involvement in pushing the transparently false 2016 Trump-Russia narrative was an extinction level event for their credibility.” So true.