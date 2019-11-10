Eric Swalwell: “These witnesses, for the most part, they’ve not been coordinating or talking to each other”…

The closed-door sessions with Adam Schiff and his Lawfare-contracted legal aide, Daniel Goldman, were pre-planned. The process was designed last year. The current HPSCI legislative impeachment process, and every little aspect within it, is the execution of a plan, just like the DOJ/FBI plan was before it in 2016, 2017 & 2018.
Today democrat Representative Eric Swalwell appears on Face The Nation to discuss his ongoing efforts as part of the impeachment agenda. Within the interview Swalwell has a little Freudian slip highlighting how the House is manufacturing witness testimony:
[@01:17] REP. SWALWELL: These witnesses have been fairly consistent. And for the most part, they’ve not been coordinating or talking to each other.
Whoops: “for the most part“? Thereby Mr. Swalwell admits the witnesses are coordinating some testimony. [Transcript Available Here]
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare group members to become House committee staff.
Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then hired Douglas Letter as House General Counsel – all are within the Lawfare network.
The use of a ‘whistle-blower’ was pre-planned long ago. The agreements between Schiff, Lawfare and the CIA ‘whistle-blower’ were pre-planned. The changing of whistle-blower rules to assist the plan was designed long ago.
Adam Schiff and Daniel Goldman are executing a plan concocted long ago. None of the testimony is organic; all of it was planned a long time ago, long before anyone knew the names Marie Yovanovitch, Kurt Volker, Gordon Sondland or Bill Taylor. All of this is the coordinated execution of a plan.
The anti-Trump members of the National Security Council and U.S. State Department were always going to be used. Throughout 2018 and 2019 embeds in the ‘resistance’ network were awaiting instructions and seeding evidence, useful information, to construct an impeachment narrative that was designed to detonate later.
When Bill Taylor is texting Gordon Sondland about a quid-pro-quo, and Sondland is reacting with ‘wtf are you talking about’, Taylor was texting by design. He was manufacturing evidence for the narrative. This was all a set-up. All planned.
When Marie Yovanovitch shows up to give her HPSCI deposition to Daniel Goldman with three high-priced DC lawyers: Lawrence Robbins, Laurie Rubenstein and Rachel Li Wai Suen, having just sent her statements to the Washington Post for deployment immediately prior to her appearance, Yovanovitch is doing so by design. All planned.
When Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, testified before congressional committees conducting an impeachment inquiry on October 29, he was wearing a full military uniform. All by design. Like the previous witnesses, Vindman brought a contingent of lawyers to protect himself from the sedition outlined by his own testimony. [More]
All of this coordination is clear. The construct of the scheme is clear as day. The only reason why the Democrats are getting away with it is because the media allows it.
We no longer have a fourth-estate media to keep a check on government corruption. Instead we have a media apparatus that actually participates in the schemes, and helps sell the fraud…. As Lee Smith eloquently said: “the media’s involvement in pushing the transparently false 2016 Trump-Russia narrative was an extinction level event for their credibility.” So true.
I think Swallowell should be on all the time. Let him talk. We find out more that way. He can’t hold his cookies so I can guarantee you that he’s leaked classified intel. The more he talks the easier it is to track down his crime.
President Swalwell leaks more than Schiff if there’s a camera within sight.
Ratcliffe is a hoot! The man is sharp.
You asked the right question, He does get to the point.
Impeach President Swalwell!
Yes, have the idiot Swallenwell talk more. Who in the H? Would elect such a mental midget?
So, someone should ask Eric what parts of their testimonies have these “fake witnesses” been coordinating on, for the most part?
C’mon Eric, my 5 yr. old grandson can lie better than that.
As I said in another thread; They need to start asking those testifying about every aspect of the funding for their lawyers.
Many people would love to know. Soros?
FOR THE MOST PART? WHAT’S THAT MEAN? MORE BULL 💩 FROM A BULL 💩ER
That makes all Democrat members of the committee fact witnesses; they should all be called to testify or threatened with criminal referrals for witness tampering.
A little collusion here or there is no big deal.
SNL VIDEO AT LEAST I WILL GO DOWN AS A PRESIDENT
Remember this https://youtu.be/wC1NGWM8gP8 Video
He already has the moniker video 2 min reading mean tweets
Ask him the questions “he knows everything”
Ask 44 questions
Ask him question, he knows “everything”
Swalwell is not feeing “So-Well” tonight. Lying has a way of catching up with you…
And his Deep State bosses don’t like it when their puppets slip up on national TV though very few people watch Deface The Nation. Still, for their silent coup to work everybody has to be on point and on the same page.
“For the most part they have not been coordinating or talking with each other”- Margaret visibly grimaces and looks sideways. Classic.
She did look away. Probably one of the Lawfare goons was off set and threw his hands up in the air and started waving them around to cue her to move on to a new question.
I absolutely saw her react in that manner to him after he said that…SEDITIOUS—and terrible at hiding it.
You could see it in her eyes, without question.
Swalwell slipped, and Lawfare caught it.
Similar to Vinden (sp?) testimony when his Lawfare lawyer realized Vinden was about to blow it re: disobeying the Commander-In-Chief.
Started listening to Swalwell, and right off the bat he’s impressively full of it. He says the idea is giving the President “due process” and that the Republicans should have the opportunity to “suggest witnesses”. And exactly what “due process” is being afforded President Trump? Haven’t seen it so far and the kangaroo court is ongoing. AIUI Republicans did give a list of witnesses they’d like to call and the requests were denied.
So far no “due process” is in sight, I’ll only believe it when I see it actually happening.
Eric Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee. A true oxymoron.
It certainly is……
Another s**t for brains leftist from Crapifornia. It tells you we have a ton of idiot Democrat voters in this state when they vote for the likes of Swalwell, Schiff, Pelosi and Maxine Waters to Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Trump Inquisition. Schiff should be wearing a hooded robe.
Ironically enough Schiff would fit into 15th century Spain or 17th century Salem, whatever apparel he would drape himself in. I can’t imagine Democrats are actually educated in pertinent modern literature, but Kafka’s The Trial comes to mind. Whether they know it or not, in following that script to a tee they’re acting out a shameful travesty of justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jrapdx: Your mention of Salem witch trials rings bells with me!
Bridget Bishop, an ancestor of mine, was the first witch to be hung in Salem on June 10, 1692.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a fascinating piece of history! Tragic to see that mentality persists to this day among Democrats in Congress. Wish it wasn’t so, but gotta call it out for what it is.
Unless they’re stopped it will only get worse.
Don’t insult the Spanish Inquisition like that. They had higher evidentiary standards than Adam Schiff.
Making Schiff up is what they have in common. All about “imaginary facts”—to be sure such inventiveness is nothing to be proud of.
Never has a prosecutor had denial authority over a defendant’s witness list.
Of course, there has never, to my knowledge, been a case with a prosecutor playing judge in the same case. Due process is being defined in a strange way. Twilight Zone strange.
Yup, “kangaroo court” is a perfect description. Schiff takes “due process” into his own hands. It’s a “process”, of a sort, but the President is hardly getting anything he’s due.
He’s dumber than Maxine Waters….if that’s even possible.
Toss up on which is uglier.
He isn’t right…..in the head
I’ve got Scots/Cherokee heritage. Now I know why they got along.
Not a lot of lifestyle differences..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eric (aka “The Punk”) is not the brightest bulb in the pack. Keep him out there so he can keep giving us gifts like this.
It must be difficult being that stupid.
DJT, Jr.
The Lawfare Lawyers have to be going nuts over this slip. Look for a total gag on the hearing contents as the next rule passed.
Hopefully one of the pro-Trump folks jumps on this for the opening statement as well as referral to the rules committee to nullify everything and anything done to date by the Crypt Keeper.
So, they all perjured themselves not only to Zeldin and meadows but to the Lawfare Lawyers as well. Look at the transcripts as there are questions posed by the Lawfare Inquisitors about prior discussions.
Swalwell is the same guy that does not believe PDJT can or should be able to fire an ambassador because they disagree with his policies. Really? They want to impeach him for that? This impeachment inquiry is just so ridiculous at face value that I cannot believe it has gotten this far. TDS truly affects all rational thought processes.
Recommendation for all future R presidents: fire every dem/obama/clinton holdover anywhere they’re found ON DAY ONE.
They have proven themselves to be unethical, fanatics incapable of fairness and allegiance to the country.
They are crazed ideologies who sneak around, conspire and backstab for the sake of the fundamental transformation.
Why do we have to tolerate it? We have a right to the government we elect. Do it on day one. You’ll take a ton of crapola either way but at least if they’re all fired and not inside the wire.
I hesitate to click on the play button above because I may throw up hearing Swalwell”s voice. He is running a close second to Schiff for being the Dem’s biggest liars.
If repeating hearsay qualifies as whisteblowing, why have we not heard of more whistleblowers coming forward outing dems?
Couldn’t stand to watch more than the first minute and a half. Did the dumb ho host ever ask a difficult question or challenge Swalwell?
The stupid Republicans, which is probably the majority of their membership both Houses, do not realize if the Democrats get away with this sham now, precedence has been set and they’ll do it again to ANY Republican President. They’ll hate the next Republican as much as they hate PDJT – perhaps not for the same reason, but hate them they will.
Rinos, GOPe and Never Trumpers have their heads buried so far up their own rectums they can’t hear the Democrats and the media laughing at them. This is beyond SAD. Its pathetic.
I just realized why 2 Democrats voted against the impeachment inquiry…now they have a bi-partisan vote in the House. No votes would be completely partisan, one vote would have looked peculiar, BUT 2 votes gives them the smallest possible bi-partisan positioning.
Remember, democrats have tried to impeach EVERY republican president since Eisenhower.
If they succeed now they will nullify every election from here out. And if you think about it……why would they stop at presidential elections……?
This democrat coup really is an existential threat to our country.
Why are we expecting the leftist media to hold Democrats accountable when Republicans control the SENATE?! There is clear evidence of a coup in progress. Why are Senate Republicans not doing more to question this nonsense. Why is Graham not initiating an investigation?
I’m going to call Horowitz.
So Lyndsey is going to have Horowitz testify about a report that will already be in the public domain. WOW
So how about the Republican chair of the Senate committee with jurisdiction over the State Department issue subpoenas? Or the chair of the several other Senate committees with decent claims to jurisdiction? Why no subpoenas or hearings set by them? All of them quiet as mice.
Will,
Everyone here knows how much I hate and distrust snake in grass swamp rat
Lindsay Graham. But in this case, I really think that he has been asked to hold off. The Democrats are doing a bang up job of screwing themselves. The more they think they can get away with, the further they go, the more they expose themselves and the deeper they dig.
Why isn’t President Trump savaging Lindsay for not doing his job? PT does not play to end up with a draw. He wants to destroy the Democrats for a generation. It is an election year and if PT wanted to put pressure on LG, all he would have to do is hold some rallies in SC and savage him as a do nothing traitor.
I think there is something huge coming around the corner and PT has told LG to hold his powder until he can see the whites of their eyes.
We know there are plenty of Republicans in Congress in bed with the Democrats in the Deep State. Big difference is that at least most Republican voters recognize the rotten corruption within their own party. The Congressional Democrats are up to their eyeballs in political excrement, but most of their voters think they all smell like roses.
IN both Houses (sorry)
“The closed-door sessions …were pre-planned. The process was designed last year.”
haha, The Democrats’ greatest strength is their greatest weakness. They are good planners, but the times they are a-changin’ and Shiff and Lawfare aren’t nimble. They aren’t just clumsy they are lame.
Come senators, congressmen, please heed the call
Don’t stand in the doorway, don’t block up the hall
For he that gets hurt will be he who has stalled
The battle outside ragin’
Will soon shake your windows and rattle your walls
For the times they are a-changin’
The same lying POS Swalwell who told us (along with Sack O’ Schiff) for the last 2.5 years that he had irrefutable evidence of Trump-Russian collusion and that POTUS was a Russian asset? Excuse me while my dog poops.
Not the sharpest knife in the drawer.
Duke of Nukem: “they could call in Johnny Cochran and……”
Johnny Cochran: “If the glove doesn’t fit you must aquit.”
Do the Republican members on the committee have to ask Schifft for approval of their questions to the witnesses before they can ask them?
No, they have to beg on bended knee.
Democrats had the advantage in knowing that the Trump-Russia collusion hoax narrative originated ultimately in the Ukraine.
It looks like they laid a trap wherein when Trump’s agent(s) invariably followed the clues to Ukraine, the trap would spring on him.
Unfortunately for the Democrats, IG Horowitz and/or Durham is hopefully going to lay out the case for investigations in Ukraine.
An apropos thread. No reader.
So much for the Dem’s excuse for secret testimony that claimed it would prohibit witnesses from coordinating their tall tales. It was idiotic on its face, but this proves it.
So much for the Dem’s excuse for secret testimony that claimed it would prohibit witnesses from coordinating their tall tales. It was idiotic on its face, but this proves it.
Unelected contract lawyas running the house intel committee. What would the founders think of that?
Despotism is too kind of a word to describe this.
Hate Maggie Brennan. Can’t stand her sanctimonious, self righteous, arrogant face. And her pathetic badgering of conservatives she interrogates (not interviews). On top of all that, she’s stupid.
I have the same gut reaction and its not from watch ing a lot of tv as I dont.I
In the tv biz, the talking head is referred to as “the dummy” and the production booth is the ventriloquist. Brennan is constantly checking her teleprompter and looking down (at script or ipad) instead of a normal interviewer.
Clearly scripte and she is a pathetically bad actor, to boot.
It’s been said that you should be careful what you ask for, because you may get it. Articles of impeachment will be passed by House Democrats in late 2019 or early 2020. The Democrats are too far down the road towards impeachment to turn back now.
That it will be done in such a corrupt, dishonest, and high-handed way is a situation which must be dealt with both politically and legally once impeachment has become a done deal.
If the Republicans play their cards right, a properly managed Senate trial might offer the perfect opportunity to expose the Deep State coup against Donald Trump from its very inception in late 2015 on through to how the House of Representatives denied the President due process while impeaching him in 2019.
A defense in depth mounted by Senate Republicans and led by Senator Rand Paul could turn the tables on the coup plotters and turn the accusers into the accused — assuming of course that Mitch McConnell allowed that kind of highly aggressive defense to be mounted.
Let’s presume for the moment that House Democrats will include the obstruction of justice allegations from the Mueller Report in their articles of impeachment. Given how complicated the Spygate story is, a two month long trial might be what is necessary to include all the gory details of the coup.
Let’s also presume for now that if all those gory details were to be presented in the course of a long Senate trial, criminal trials of the Spygate perpetrators happening later on in 2020 wouldn’t be legally prejudiced.
Fight fire with fire. Fight lawfare with lawfare. Call all of the Spygate perpetrators as witnesses in the Senate trial. Put them all under oath. Schedule them in sequence according to the known sequence of their original participation in the coup.
Ask them to explain under oath why and how they chose to spy on Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign. Cover the NSA database abuses and the systematic unmaskings. Cover Fusion GPS and the Steele Dossier. Cover the IC memo. Cover the Carter Page FISA warrant. Cover everything related to Spygate and threaten the witnesses with referral to the DOJ for prosecution if they lie under oath.
And if all the Spygate perpetrators one after another invoke the 5th Amendment in answer to each and every potentially incriminating question, let the voters draw their own conclusions as to what those invocations of the 5th Amendment actually mean.
As so many people around here constantly point out, the odds are slim Republicans will “play their cards right” in the impeachment saga. Conducting “a properly managed Senate trial” may not happen, it’s a crap shoot at this point.
No one will argue that it should run along the lines you talk about, but it’s hard to have confidence that’s how it would go.
The Senate Republicans can put an end to this bullcrap by holding hearings and by subpoena of everyone involved in this sedition. They wont. Why? My only conclusion is they are just as dirty as the Communist Democrats and the coup plotters.They are terrified of what will be revealed. It must be something realllly baaaaad.
Thank You, Holy Spirit, for remaining in the middle of the discussions and causing just statements to be revealed, regardless of intent…”seek justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God! “
That’s right up there with someone saying that for the most part they don’t beat their spouse.
Ha! In the “out of the mouth of babes category”, my son and I were just talking about Eric Swalwell’s idiocy and my grand daughter piped up and asked; “Why are ya’ll talking about an Empty Stairwell?”
Son and I are still laughing over the perfect nickname!
Swalwell is a Communist. So are most of the Democrats. Socialists are Communists on Valium.
This is truly a frigging Coup. When it goes Hot the Civil War will destroy the country as we know it.
Truth be told its uncharted waters, millions of snipers shooting everything moving.
Taylor admitted to coordinating testimony on pg 51 of his transcript, line 15. Discussing Yovanovitch, he stated, “well , as she’s testified…” This was 11 days after she testified and almost a month before the transcript was released to the public. He stated the exact words she used in her testimony. No one asked him how he knew what she had said in her testimony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You mean your Christian faith.”
“Yeah, that’s it.”
“Don’t Swallow”Swalwell reminds me of a frat boy you could toy with while your girlfriends listened and laughed. The guy has no political future so the democrats are throwing him away. To say witnesses for the most part aren’t coordinating testimony is outrageous.
Watch Swalwell he has this lapdog excitement about him whenever he’s interviewed. I bet he goes home and watches his interviews over and over with a stupid grin on his face.
Pelosi and Schiff will have to throw someone else out there I am sure Maxine Waters is game.
The damage to our society, economy and quality of life can be documented and quantified if given a little effort.
Once the degree of damage is identified the first question should be, why should citizens allow our airwaves, our bandwidth to be used by ONLY ONE SIDE to broadcast dis-information and mis-information?
Are msm corporations entitled to bandwidth? What governs the use? It’s not a first amendment issue. I see it as an unfair monopoly, or worse. The degree across all networks is suspiciously uniform and consistent. It is likely coordinated.
There is no good argument for maintaining this corrupt status quo.
The Marx-Merdia is the Warped Estate.
Enemies of the people indeed.
This is too obviously well scripted and rehearsed and Swallwel still cant help screwing up.
Fake the Nation continues its slide into TASS-like Progressive State TV.
Really disgusting, actually.
“Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive”
Schiff impeachment hearing weaves on……..
President Swalwell: We don’t have time for the law to work against us. We need to move fast if we are going to pull off this coup, and pull the wool over the sheeples eyes even further.
He is smarm personified and the electorate knows it.
Joseph Goebbels: “It is the absolute right of the State to supervise the formation of public opinion.”
What’s important is not what’s said, but what’s not said. Dissent is the great sin. Recall the frantic attack on Breitbart News after Trump’s victory. As hate speech, white supremacy, whatever. They recognized the essential need for a monolithic front against Trump.
The best way to sell nonsense is to ensure there’s nothing else on the store shelf. CBS News, in the days of Cronkite, was the dominant source of news in America. It’s faded to a pale shadow of what it was. They just changed the person in charge of their last-place news cast. What did they do? They promoted a woman who’s worked at their dying news organization, for decades. For what: new ideas? They promoted Nora O’Donnell to be their news anchor. For what: new ideas? She’s worked for years at their last place morning show. The suppression and exclusion of new ideas is their paramount concern.
Joseph Goebbels: “A media system wants an ostensible diversity that conceals an actual uniformity.”
No sh*t, Joe.
