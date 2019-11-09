The “Coup” Against a Sitting U.S. President Became Official on October 29th, 2019…

The word “coup” shifted to a new level of formalized meaning last week when members of the political resistance showed up to remove President Trump wearing military uniforms.
Not only did U.S. military leadership remained silent to the optics and purpose, but in the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman he admits to giving instructions to ignore the instructions from a sitting United States President.
In the absence of push-back from the Joint Chiefs, from this moment forth, the impression is tacit U.S. military support for the Vindman objective.
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, testified before congressional committees conducting an impeachment inquiry on October 29, wearing a full military uniform.
To date there has been no visible comment from U.S. military sanctioning Lt. Col. Vindman for his decision; or correcting the impression represented by Vindman’s military appearance. The willful blindness is concerning, but it gets much worse.
Beyond the debate about the optics of the “coup“, within the testimony of Lt. Col Vindman, the witness readily admits to understanding the officially established policy of the President of The United States (an agreement between President Trump and President Zelenskyy), and stunningly admits that two weeks later he was giving instructions to his Ukrainian counterpart to ignore those instructions and policies.
The coup against President Donald Trump went from soft, to hard. Consider…
The testimony from Lt. Col. Vindman is available here. [SCRIBD pdf below]
Borrowing from Roscoe B Davis, here are some highlights:
Representative John Ratcliffe begins deconstructing Lt. Col Vindman, while his arrogant attorneys begin trying to interfere with the questioning.
This next section is very interesting, and very important.
Congressman John Ratcliffe begins questioning Vindman from the perspective of an Article 92 violation, coupled with an Article 88 violation. President Trump, is Lt. Col Vindman’s superior. President Trump sets the foreign policy.
Two weeks after President Trump has established an agreement with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, and established the policy direction therein, Lt. Col. Vindman is now giving contrary instructions to the Ukranian government. Vindman’s lawyer recognizes where the questioning is going and goes absolutely bananas:
Here’s the Full Transcript:
.
A reminder from the CIA “whistleblower” attorney. January 30th, 2017, ten days after President Trump’s inauguration: the “coup has started”…
Point well taken, but that dude’s a Military Officer the same way 0bama was a Constitutional Law law Professor.
Plus, he seems to be working for two different countries.
Agreed – despite his alleged constitutional expertise, Barack Hussein Obama knew two things – and two things only – about the United States Constitution.
1. He didn’t like it.
2. He couldn’t follow it.
Shouldn’t the guy be stripped of all rank by now? Publicly so? Court martialed?
Ozero was never offered a professorship. He only “taught” the 14th Amendment, and virtually all the classes were taught by graduate students.
When Zero taught – “he” taught rules for radicals. Remember the photos of the blackboard showing such?
I remember reading the student reviews. They sucked.
AG Barr, it is past time for the perp walks to begin. BEFORE the coup succeeds.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Coup won’t succeed. Their best chance was with wielding the power of the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, MI6, MI5, AISE, CNN, MSNBC, DNC, HRC, FNYC, RESIST, LMNOP, QRS, and TUV. And none of ’em could plan or execute their way out of a freaking paper bag. Who’s gonna save their ass now? Adam Freaking Schiff? A political hack former Ambassador who just perjured herself to Congress? A guy in a Fancy Army Suit?
the tribunal theory looks more reasonable now.
Joint Chiefs. Aren’t they just Politicians with shorter hair and fancier threads?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would appear so.
I was under the impression that that was the reputation.
I think Sundance is pointing out – that we are either under Military Rule CURRENTLY NOW.. or the military will talk to this officer and reprimand him immediately.
This is the PUBLIC step for us to first see the truth.
i hope it isnt true that were have been under military rule already.
Burisma feels like another NSC front company like the Browder guy (Maginstky act thing)
are deep state is SICK – this is some global partnership shakedown of all the partnered country’s military elites.
no wonder the NSA doesnt collect Dark – blackberrys. its to spy on the citizens to help the COUP see who is on to them…. thts why the intel agencies migrated naturally away from sovereignty… because they were spying on each nations people and colluding together.
Ratcliffe is very smart. Vindman admitted to disobeying a direct order from a superior officer. That is a real problem for him. I hope he has a court martial in his future.
LikeLiked by 18 people
They (true American leaders) don’t come any smarter, poised and fortified than Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas. Nunes ~ Racliffe 🇺🇸 2024
A word not used enough is sedition. He was literally ‘inciting’ the Ukrainian authorities to disregard/rebel against the President’s authority to lawfully ask for investigations.
sedition
conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.
At a ChopperPresser last week (don’t remember the exact one) one of the propagandists asked PDJT about the damage of the Vindman statement.
Paraphrasing PDJT, [we’ll see, he did some very bad things. He will be surprised what comes out.]
Whatever President Trump has planned will be massive!
Looks like he was telling his Ukraine counterpart to not assist POTUS or the dems would cut off his aide.
PDJT needs to have a one-way conversation with his Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
That phallus should be at the least reprimanded by the chain-of-command up to and including the Joint Chiefs for conduct unbecoming and at the most he should be charged under the UCMJ. What about Graham – he should weigh in. I believe he was a former JAG.
Any military legal beagles here?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Article 134 rings a bell
LTC Vindman decided on his own what the “Uniform of the Day” was going to be for his testimony. Service Dress Blues? C’mon, there is a standard “Uniform of the Day” for all military in D.C. unless a particular Chain of Command directs otherwise….but Vindy seems to be his own Commander-in-Chief. More than just “Conduct Unbecoming of an Officer” in the UCMJ, his twist that a “criminal investigation” would harm “bilateral policy” was insubordination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am getting so pissed off I dont know if Ill be able to sit by and let this s**t happen anymore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been pissed for a couple years now…I mean life affecting pissed off. And despondent. I’m a realist-and I should say I normally see the glass as half empty, but it’s apparent to me, the DS is not going to allow another 4 years of Trump. Think about what I just typed.
So the problem is what do we do about it before it’s too late. We cannot wait or take a chance that Trump will be convicted in the Senate. Pelosi and McConnell have already talked about this, I am sure of it.
I started posting about 6 month ago that this is serious. And that we’d have to co-ordinate locally, then establish regions… I’d say we need 50,000 Patriots at a minimum to be in DC ASAP. We could rotate on a weekly basis-kinda like a huge union picket line.
If we wait and Trump is removed-it’s curtains my friend. Pence is not who you think he is. I talk to people every chance I get-and they all just shake their head in agreement that things are FUBAR-but show no real interest in the facts. In fact, most people don’t even want to talk about it. Like if they just ignore it, it will go away.
It ain’t going away. I think that’s fairly obvious. I left my email address here on CTH and asked for comments or suggestions on how we could organize a “march on DC” and I did not receive even ONE EMAIL. Not one person is concerned enough to even try and get something going.
Our problems don’t end with Trump possibly being removed. This country is at a tipping point. We (and that includes me) have fiddle-farted around, ignoring what’s being done to this country. The lack of interest from people on this thing is mind boggling. The people in VA just gave the state away. GAVE IT AWAY. But the same thing is going on here in NC.
I suppose I could be over reacting-but I don’t think so. The Dems out work us, out think us and are committed to what they are trying to do. A One World Government (communism) is what they want. Then they’ll move to a cashless society as soon as they can. The surveillance state is firmly in place (we paid for them to build out a spy state so they could spy on us. They have a file on all of us. They know more about you, than you know about yourself.
Most people will just wait it out hoping for the best-some think we can just pray our way out if this-God gave us free will…meaning you can do Or not do) as you please. But there will be consequences for our inaction.
i think Wray is focused on White Supremacy as a Guise to collect data on Deplorables. I hope we are the Silent ‘Majority’ otherwise we are screwed – because the System is really focusing on TRump and the people he inspired.
We need a significant example from Barr that there is a Justice system , and we are just sitting ducks.
Great work as usual, Sundance.
Why isnt PDJT as commander in chief doing something about it?
He will be accused of obstruction – probably by Graham, Collins, Murkowski, Sasse, Mittens, McConnell and McStain from the grave…………………the bastards.
Speaking of Murkowski: I’d love for POTUS to see to it he makes a couple of long flights for rallies in AK.
LikeLike
Lock & Load….? WTF….we knew it had to come. This was supposed to occur if Hillary had one. You have to give them the Leafiest Devil’s due….they have come up with very elaborate schemes that had to be put together by Moscow…this bunch of hacks couldn’t come with any of this. We need to insure the President is safe….as a result of the crap that Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman has been slinging….unsure of the loyalty of military…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moscow woulda got the job done. And you can take that to the bank.
Brennan whimpering like a little wuss on MSNBC, worried about talking to a U.S. Attorney, is all you need to know.
LTC Vinman is rough equivalent to a GS-13. Not much. I don’t see how some LTC gets such pull.
Anyway…. What was his place of duty when he went off to ‘testify’?
AWOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
his twin was the medium to pass intel. does his twin even exist?
LikeLiked by 2 people
An LTC is roughly the equivalent of a GS 13? Shoot, that’s the journeyman grade for many federal agencies (street) Special Agents. Lower level supervisors (group supv & Resident Agents in Charge) are GS 14s in agencies such as ICE/HSI, DEA, ATF, FBI, etc)
Wow… just wow –
“The word “coup” shifted to a new level of formalized meaning last week when members of the political resistance showed up to remove President Trump wearing military uniforms”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How did this foreign born individual get the level of security clearance necessary for the position he holds?????
LikeLiked by 6 people
Vindman and his brother should be …out!
SES employees are not required to be US citizens – HENCE THE STANDING ARMY on our soild Foreign army
Now that Shifty has denied Nunes request for the whistleblower to testify publicly because it would be redundant and unnecessary ensures 1 minute after the Senate convenes for the trial a Motion to Dismiss will happen.
What a frickin farce.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Page 16 Vindman transcript
“In the spring of 2019 i became aware of outside influencers promiting a false narrative of Ukraine inconsistent with the consensus views of the entire interagency. This narrative was harmful to U.S. Government policy. While my interacgency collegues and I were becoming increasingly optimistic about Ukraine’s prospects, this alternative narrative undermined U.S. Government efforts to expand cooperation with Ukraine.”
Sounds to me like the interagency thinks they are the President and decides policy.
Absolutely amazing their brazen belief and disregard for the law and our Constitution.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Vindman wasnt even scared to SAY THAT PUBLICALLY on RECORD that will be transcribed.
im getting a little worried, that we are actually under military rule and they are thinking we have gotten to loud, almost like Trump is a threat to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
>>im getting a little worried, that we are actually under military rule and they are thinking we have gotten to loud, almost like Trump is a threat to them.<<
Make no mistake, when they are done with President Trump, they will come for us.
Another key point – is April 2019 was before the Ukraine Election – and PDJT was calling to support the candidate —
july 25 was when the Ukrainian President won. because vindman didnt have to bring up the april 2019 call unless he is trying to TELL People Trump wanted this guy.
i think Vindman and Coup were rooting for someone else to win, and this all threw them into a panic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone who still might think the Dems aren’t serious about this impeachment ought to reconsider. Bill Clinton wasn’t convicted in the Senate because Biily Boy agreed to give China pretty much anything they wanted. There are impeachment vote “negotiations” under way in the Senate as we type. Then once all that horse trading is sorted out, Mitch will stroll over to the WH and tell Trump exactly what it will take to stay in office.
That sounds sort of unrealistic-but remember “never let a crisis go to waste” I forget who in the Obozo admin said it.
This report by SD sounds like the military is for removing Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rham emanuel
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only the military that need to be hanged for seditious conspiracy or more expediently simply liquidated……. are for removing Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this one is a bit over-the-top.
I do not agree that the military is actively, or tacitly, participating in any coup. If anything, they are covering the President’s six at this point. There may be politically motivated rogue Obamaites in the Pentagon, but they have been effectively bypassed and isolated by this point. This ‘Colonel’ is as much bona-fide military brass as Nancy Pelosi is. And everyone knows it. It is not a breach of military code to wear a dress uniform to testify.
The attempted coup is real. But it has been principally political, civil, and bureaucratic in nature. And it weakens by the day. The plotters already made their best attempt, and missed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe most of the top brass were Obama’s favorites. The real ones were cashiered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes Obama purged the military – 200+ officers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There might also be an investigation going on into his conduct.
The case needs to be formally put together before it can be prosecuted.
An investigation would, perhaps, explain the military’s silence.
I hope so. The thoughts in my head after reading this were dark.
Prosecuted for what? Wearing a dress uniform to a proceeding?
If lay commenters to a WordPress message board are aware of Obama’s attempted politicization of the Pentagon, you can be sure the loyalist elements, and this President, are as well. Give PDJT some credit. He has made very few mistakes thus far, and all were motivated by his high sense of loyalty.
It is easy to get too caught up in the media hysteria if overly immersed in the day-to-day of it. Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture, and the forest, to focus too much on one tree.
You are so naive.
Doubtful. But I don’t fly headfirst into hysterics, either.
This is not the Bay of Pigs and Curtis LeMay.
Ollie North wore Service Dress Blues when he testified????
LikeLike
I believe Colonel North was retired at the time of his trial. I think he retired in ‘87 or ‘88. You are testing my memory on that.
It would have been a violation of code of conduct, and likely applicable law (it’s not a statute I’ve had to review in decades) had he presented in uniform following his retirement.
Once again, are we all just going to sit here? WE NEED TO MARCH!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“In the absence of push-back from the Joint Chiefs, from this moment forth, the impression is tacit U.S. military support for the Vindman objective.”
I will continue to call it more than tacit, far more. They all took a sworn oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, but they make war on it instead. But we were certainly warned. The Founding Fathers didn’t want a standing army. They feared a standing army as the greatest danger to liberty that could possibly happen.
The one thing they might for a time tolerate a standing army for is protecting America’s borders, but they don’t even do that. The poor Mexican Army does far more to protect America than they do. I have suspected for some time the Pentagon, one way or another, has made clear to DJT that they will not protect our southern border and if he ordered a large, rather than pretty much useless token, of American troops to the border to protect it, they would mutiny and not just as it would interfere with these incompetent Bourbon Generals’ Endless Wars in the Middle East in which they treat American’s own troops as disposable lab rats either. .
When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
– Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
-James Madison
There are instruments so dangerous to the rights of the nation, and which place them so totally at the mercy of their governors, that those governors, whether legislative or executive, should be restrained from keeping such instruments on foot, but in well-defined cases. Such an instrument is a standing army.
– Thomas Jefferson
We need to demand the complete firing and ending of the Senior Executive Services Army.
Something is wrong about it..
and can someone please tell me why the Flag has the Gold trim around it or Fringe? what does that mean and why is it there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. Passionately. 🇺🇸♥️🦅
Vindman does not have confidence in his “eyes”. Look at his picture.He is a “pouf”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And his answers to questions were muddled.
So, it’s now confirmed. There are unelected people in the executive branch refusing orders from the elected executive branch leadership. It does NOT get any worse than this. This is a soft coup that has gone hard, folks. This is the scariest transcript yet.
Wonder of wonders that McRaven popped off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was indeed! I am still trying to pick up my jaw off the floor after reading it!
During his presser earlier today, when the President made reference to the fact that some of these democrat “witnesses” were “people I don’t even know”, I bet this dude was who he was talking about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clive’s, I suspect their are thousands of anti citizen despots backstabbing POTUS.
Nurturing each other within their insular, isolated and protected institutional subculture. .
Resist” is defying our foundational principle: validity of government: is the state by for and of the people?
If there were only a few the public would not be subjected to the constant agitprop. The Creep State & Uniparty declared war on American citizens.
Look at what they hold out for: No immigration enforcement, open borders & sanctuary states free cradle to grave Medicaid for illegals, bad trade deals, sketchy , war , hatred of a Russia, support for China, Lynch mobs for innocent white men
what is their justification?
Basically, ignoring their mythological posit of racist, etc, etc. : We chose an outsider who represents what we’ve wanted for twenty years instead of their notorious career criminal in a pantsuit. ,
I’ve been going bananas about this guy for a week. This is absolutely insane. Here’s the deal on the military…about 50% of enlisted are hardcore conservative, maybe 20% are liberal and the rest are clueless. Senior officers are 100% deep state. It’s how they advance. The system is called “up or out”. Officer are selected for promotion based on their achievements. If they are passed over for promotion twice they are discharged. This creates a culture of officers that a) are constantly searching for ways to pad their resumes; b) become highly political operators focused on building a vast web of professional networks. Challenging the status quo can get you on the wrong peoples radar and ruin your career. So they tow the line…by the time they are senior officers (about 20 years in) it becomes involuntary and fully ingrained in their being. Believe me, I’m an E7 with 17 years in and virtually every Senior Officer I’ve known is more of a slimy politician than Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham put together.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Schiff aka lots of other nicknames, none flattering
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hereby nominate you for Secretary of Defense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Did Shiff set Col. Vindman up for a court martial? What’s the penalty for interfering with the foreign policy of a Constitutionally elected President, Vindman’s Commander in Chief, because he doesn’t agree with it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, shall we (me) DO if the ruling class succeeds?
IMO, our laws, ethos, will, collective security and founding principles were dismantled and are now openly under attack by the relics we refer to as Judtive Dept, Department of Defense, Congress and federal Judiciary..
>>So, shall we (me) DO if the ruling class succeeds? <<
Secede. Set up our own jurisdictions. If they want to send their storm troopers in to eliminate us, so be it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ann, lock and load. Then it is just…………..ready, aim, fire!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you.
Seems clear Vindman was threatening the Ukrainians. Also clear he undermined the President. I don’t understand how this crap is allowed to happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obstruction of justice.
i think Vindman was unhappy that Trump called one candidate prior to the election – and that guy won.
According to Wikedpedia – Vindman’s CURRENT ukrainina counterpart actually was a candidate for president – CHECK THIS OUT –
“Shevchenko had declared his intention for candidacy on 13 November 2018, but also stated he would not participate in the elections if a new candidate appears who “better meets the requirements.”
He looks like he would not make weight and have to be put on a weight program with extra PT
Please, give me one good reason why we can’t shoot this one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vindman should be stripped of rank court martialed. I personally would go further and strip him of citizenship and deport him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
a LTC with a duty position entailing an incredible level of access…. with what appears to be somewhat lackadaisical…. poorly implemented background vetting… means possibly either the security protocols for these detached duty assignments have been rendered incapable of monitoring and acting on indications of integrity & loyalty malfunctions…. or the placement of certain individuals is more “planned” than coincidental….. in the distant past, I would have gone with ignorance&HUA on the part of the security forces… now—- ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
As C-in-C, why isn’t President Trump ordering the court martial of LTC Vindman?
Ratcliffe did an incredible job of cutting through Vindman’s testimony and exposing his bias and resulting actions against the President and his policies. So much so that his attorneys had to jump in and save him several times. Vindman was clearly getting flustered trying to tapdance his way out of his obvious insubordination.
Well done Mr. Ratcliffe, well done!
There was so much in that that blew my mind. What a grub, what a disgrace, an insult to his uniform… and what a stunning genius is Ratcliffe to power on and squeeze the snot out of him. No wonder they didn’t want him (Ratcliffe) to be in charge of cleaning up the swamp.
Massive insubordination by Vindman. When is the court martial?
