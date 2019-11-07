Chinese Commerce Ministry Requires Phased Tariff Roll-back to Advance any Trade Deal….

There is a lot of banter amid the punditry class of trade and finance watchers surrounding a statement from Chinese Commerce spokesman Gao Feng claiming that U.S. and China negotiators were discussing a ‘phased’ roll-back of U.S. tariffs as part of a trade deal. However, a note of very strong caution should be applied.
On its face the Beijing-central claim is essentially an accurate portrayal of a dynamic long discussed. The tariffs were initially imposed to reset the outlook of China. In any negotiation with China a concession of current status is a non-starter. By natural disposition Beijing refuses to cede already won ground. This is their historic approach.
Therefore when engaging in any negotiations with China it is necessary to reset the baseline. China has to naturally feel losses; the economic landscape must be changed around them without their participation; in order for for them to consider negotiation.
The punishing U.S. tariffs accomplished this objective; the Beijing baseline status has been changed. The bamboo forest is significantly less than it was two years ago, and now China wants to recapture lost position. Their current status indicates exactly that dynamic.
Beijing is proposing acceptance of U.S. demands, but only if that acceptance also delivers a removal of the tariffs that created their diminished status.
USTR Lighthizer isn’t stupid, he’s not going to give back two-years of hard won position.
While they hate it, Beijing internally also understands the U.S. position, this is why they consider Trump such a formidable adversary.
So the latest position from Beijing is to say “a phased reduction in tariffs”, in exchange for a “phased acceptance” of terms. From the Chinese position, they view this as their version of how they project the Western mindset of win-win into the negotiations.
None of the principals can say this directly; to make such an admission would be akin to losing face amid a history of thousands of years of specific Chinese strategy. So they send out spokespersons to promote such a proposal.
Anyone who has an understanding of the Chinese outlook should take all of the media reporting on this with a grain-of-salt. Beijing uses spokespersons as panda masks, and Team Trump know the distance between the Chinese principal and a Chinese spokesperson is part of their strategy. The unspoken space between words is more important than the words themselves. Inside this space is where cunning exists.
Regardless of the proposal, if it doesn’t come directly from a principal it doesn’t exist…. it is a false promise, or more panda mask.
This is what happened when the May 2019 talks collapsed.
Special trade envoy of Chairman Xi, Vice-Premier Liu He, quickly turned from a principal to a panda mask as soon as Beijing weighed in -and rebuked- Liu He’s negotiated terms.
Vice-Premier Liu He was stripped of his “special envoy” designation; and Beijing used the distance they just created with He as the justification for dismissing the May ’19 terms of agreement. That example was very typically Chinese.
The point is, Beijing does not want to accept any new terms that diminishes their prior one-sided benefit. China is communist, they don’t have a direct constituent group they are accountable to…. they are willing to incur suffering so long as they don’t lose position.
Losing less is not considered a position of benefit. China cannot even contemplate such a position; it just isn’t done. So any and all reporting on the discussions should be viewed through the prism that any deal is almost impossible to assemble unless, somehow, Beijing can view a deal as a win. That is a deal President Trump is not going to accept.
(Via Reuters) […] The interim trade pact is widely expected to include a U.S. pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers and toys.
Tariff cancellation was an important condition for any agreement, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, adding that both must simultaneously cancel some tariffs on each other’s goods to reach the phase one pact.
“The trade war started with tariffs, and should end with the cancellation of tariffs,” Gao told a regular news briefing.
[…] “There is no specific agreement for a phased rollback of the tariffs,” said Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser to Trump. “The American side has been ambiguous when and which tariffs will be lifted. The Chinese have some wishful thinking and are trying to soothe their domestic hardliners that the tariffs will someday come off.”
Trump last month outlined the first phase of a deal to end the trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike, but officials on both sides said then that much work needed to be done before the pact would be finalized. (more)
The Communist philosophy has always been 2 steps forward, one step back.
They better hurry. Price goes up November 2020.
No Deal
Sure. We will roll them back when you adhere to what is already in place and stop oppressing your citizens.
President Trump, raise all tariffs to 30% across the board.
All I see here are flares and countermeasures.
Similar to media reporting that the community from which the murdered Americans lived in Mexico is now featuring an overwhelming military presence, who are “eager” to be photographed by visiting American media.
China estimates that the tariffs are temporary. They’ll make every investment to see President Trump lose in 2020 (won’t happen).
I think they’re being short-sighted here.
In the mean-time, I don’t see any reason why the US should not continue ratcheting up tariffs. If the Chinese are not willing to make concessions then they are not hurting badly enough.
The Chinese officials who are in negotiations are not the ones who are feeling the pain.
“Go pound sand!”
🖕🏻🖕🏽🖕🏿
So, why do the markets keep going up you might ask…
Because the repo markets are moving into equities from all over the globe.
They need to pump up the markets with Trade deals are good because they really don’t want you seeing what’s going on behind the scenes.
As Ambassador Taylor said, he didn’t understand “Quid Pro Quo” because he doesn’t know Latin, hahaha…. I’m not BS’ing here, read the 324 page testimony.
Maybe China can say that to POTUS
Oh and BTW…
Eric Charimella is mentioned in that 324 page doc.
Oops, cats out.
The Chinese government is a ruthless, classic Communist dictatorship which has been using 25 years worth of stolen American technology – or simply purchased technology, thanks to Billy Jeff Clinton and the DEMS and RINO’S of the 1990’s to spread their influence and their raw military power.
They have nearly pulled even with us, while our home-grown traitors have relentlessly neutered our military with cutbacks and “sequesters.”
Our B-52’s are approaching 70 years of age!!! Some of our fighter jets go back to Vietnam and the early 1970’s. The Chinese are cranking out warships like crazy, while our traitorous DEMS twiddle and diddle themselves with impeachment fantasies.
The Chinese have a 100-Year plan to dominate the planet. You cannot “play nicely” with such a regime: they have a capitalist veneer, but are using a racist Nationalism to stifle dissent and to foster support. Yes, racist: it is easy to find Chinese claims of their “racial” superiority.
Put all these things together and we have a Second Cold War starting in this century.
See:
https://www.thetrumpet.com/14006-chinas-hundred-year-strategy
https://www.economist.com/china/2018/02/22/china-portrays-racism-as-a-western-problem
they also believe impeachment is actually working and 45 is like nixon under terrible pressure isolated unsure and defeated wrong we depolorables and God has your back Sir you don’t wane neither do OR WILL we Godspeed
Our President will not blink and will punch back hard!
Haven’t heard much from those chicoms recently. The sting from those tariffs must be starting to smart! Any wonder why they were so generous to the Clinton machine?
Looks like they lost faith in Agent Shifty’s plan. Time for plan B.
Nothing of substance will occur until after the 2020 election. Then Xi will be removed for having lost the Mandate of Heaven, and his replacement will negotiate from a fallback position. Which basically means, they’ll concede on paper as long as we turn a blind eye to their cheating and stealing. To which Trump will again say no to their confusion and the same chaff and countermeasure will start up all over again.
Then eat circuit boards, comrade.
POTUS TRADE PLAN:
Keep talking, credit Xi for trying SO HARD, “making progress”
… but NO DEAL YET
… while we REINDUSTRIALIZE
… and DECOUPLE TECHNOLOGY
… until China STOPS CHEATING
… and PAYS their DUES.
Tariffs are working. Last thing to ever do is lower them or remove them without substantive offer from the Commies….and them dropping their RETALIATORY tariffs in exchange is not it!
China is not our friend, nor a mortal enemy. China is a communist controlled nation state. Our previous super smart elites in the State Department thought they could use the same model used for the Soviet Union: Introduce “consumerism” as strongly as possible as a virus which would kill the communist mind set and wreck it’s economy via dissatisfaction by the general population, resulting into a collapse of their model and an attempt at a capitalist model with old communists in control.
Active consumerism was driving this theory of change from within. Methinks the Chinese, as a people may be somewhat smarter than those Soviets. They welcomed American super smart corporate leaders to enter China and partner up with factories, etc.
Take a look at how hard those Chinese have been working these past 40 years. Look at their cities and factories. Look at their military parades, those tanks, guns, missiles, etc. Think back when Chairman Mao went swimming and wearing his favorites clothes. Big changes, really big changes in a short time.
Trump is moving in the right direction. Certain American businesses don’t like what he is doing but his focus is much broader than their bottom line.
We seek a balance with the Chinese, an open and honest playing field at this stage in our relationship with the Chinese. They don’t. They want to keep improving their economy and quality of life, under communist rule. Maybe Hong Kong might show them the folly of such a narrow minded policy, maybe.not.
We still need a fair deal and Trump knows what he wants and what our Country needs.
I really enjoy your “panda Mask/Dragon” analyses.
Tariffs must be removed by the 12th of Never.
Meanwhile, true capital needs to evacuate the blast zone.
It would be silly to agree to the disingenuous Chinese demand to suspend tariffs, knowing that they cheated before and will cheat again and again while they count the days to the November 2020 presidential election and pay for demoRat shenanigans and election cheating. PDJT has stated many times that he will not agree to any condition that is not good for America.
People, just sit down and watch carefully how tariffs continue to be applied as planned while the treasonous Fakestream media predicts that the sky will fall if a trade treaty with lying China is postponed. As I described today in the Presidential thread, an extension of the current stalemate with China largely favors (and enriches) the U.S.A.
This position is just more of the same from the CCP, just presented differently to make it look like some kind of breakthrough. BS.
America has everything to gain and the CCP has everything to lose
by just maintaining the status quo.
We must not budge until they capitulate.
We are very, very happy taking $BILLIONS from the communists.
The CCP now has much less money to spend on their plans to
build the world’s biggest military they plan to use
to threaten everyone.
The CCP remains the scourge of the world, and America must do
everything and anything it can to hasten its fall from power.
I read recently that majority of US farm income was from government price supports. That’s fine with me. Since the main thing the Chinese buy from us is agricultural products, and since our farmers have been hurt by reciprocal Chinese tariffs, I have no problem whatsoever with continuing to aid our farmers bigly and make them whole for how the trade war has impacted them. Supposed free trade purists from the CATO institute can pound sand.
One step forward two steps back. It’s what Communists do. How can we trust a country that harvests the organs of live prisoners to abide by any trade agreement.
