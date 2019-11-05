DOJ Makes Jaw-Dropping Admission in Flynn Case – Prosecution “Mistakenly” Attributed Wrong Notes to Wrong FBI Agents….

WHISKEY TANGO FOXTROT – Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack sends a letter to Flynn’s defense team today containing a stunning, almost impossible to comprehend, admission of a mistake central to the claims of the prosecution. In March 2018 the FBI presented notes taken by agents Pientka and Strzok, now they say they made a ‘mistake’.
For almost two years the DOJ misidentified, misattributed, and never corrected that the authors of the Flynn interview notes were actually reversed. All of the notes attributed to FBI Agent Peter Strzok actually were taken by FBI Agent Joseph Pientka, and vice-versa:
What kind of f**kery is this? The DOJ never confirmed the authorship of the FBI notes that are central to the FD-302, upon which the entire prosecution claim of Flynn lying to investigators is based? …Seriously?
The entire FBI case against Flynn; meaning the central element that he lied to FBI investigators (he didn’t); is predicated on the FD-302 interview reports generated by the two FBI agents; later discovered to have been edited, shaped and approved by Andrew McCabe…. And for almost two years the entire outline of their documented evidence has been misattributed?
C’mon man. This is sketchy as heck.
Obviously what triggered this re-review of the notes was a smart sur-surreply from the defense that highlighted how Peter Strzoks notes were far too neat, organized and well constructed to have been written during an actual interview. [SEE HERE]
For the prosecution to now reverse course and say the agent attribution was transposed, is either the biggest screw-up in a high profile case…. OR, the prosecution now needs to reverse the note-takers due to the exact, and common sense, reasons highlighted by the defense.
This is so far beyond sketchy the light from where sketchy emanates won’t reach this sketchy location for a year.
This ain’t no ordinary ‘whoops, my bad‘…. move along, move along folks.
So the prosecution didn’t change authorship of the individual FD-302 reports, but now changes authorship of the agent notes that underwrite the FD-302 reports?
Sorry, I ain’t buying what they’re selling.
Hopefully, at the very least, Judge Sullivan requests Agent Strzok and Agent Pientka to appear in his court and asks them to swear to the authorship. This is nuts.
I have not read anyone’s comments.
My take: The Prosecution is trying to get the case thrown out by the judge so that they won’t have to produce all the Brady material. They are trying to keep from getting prosecuted for deliberate and malicious prosecution.
This ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Even if the judge tosses the entire case for malfeasance. It won’t stop Flynn from filing suit against anybody and everybody who came within spitting distance of this corruption.
Except this was planned way in advance.
Yep. And Sidney has asked for the opposite.
THIS is the group keeping the Homeland free from criminal activity?
Hardly-
THEY are the criminal activity.
I get better legal advice at Home Depot.
It really is just amazing. I am a lifelong Dem whose vote for Pres. Trump was the first time I voted for a Republican. I did so because I thought our government needed some repairs and he was the man to do it. However, it is clear now that this system is beyond repair. Sometimes things break and they can’t be fixed, but need to be replaced. Exactly how much needs to be replaced is an open question: the entire FBI and CIA would be a good start.
That’s what democrates want you to think. Rudy G. Cleaned up New York Trump will clean up Washington. If we ever get to pull the curtain back I believe we will all “look narrowly” on this group of devils.
NY is so cleaned up Trump decided to leave.
RudyG bought some time, still crime – at least at SDNY apparently – with a mild case of treason attempting to aid the coupsters.
Cleaning up Washington DC means firing a lot of people without replacement and removing unconstitutional powers that they claim.
I lived in NY before and through Mayor Giuliani cleaning up our city, and am very proud to say so.
Horribly to say, I avoid the city now at all costs due to Warren Wilhelm III.
Actually you now know how 911 occurred — in the field reports to the Hoover Building were coming in direct observation/evidence of strange foreign men going to flight schools and asking to learn to fly but not land Commercial Jets and all kinds of other evidence of some huge plot pending, strange moving companies lurking Nationwide, foreign “art students” who seemed to be spies showing up all over….All of which the FBI ordered to be ignored such orders coming from the very top of the the Agency, (Mueller came in and covered it all up, persecuting real whistleblowers unlike the CIA spy fraud now so loved by the Mainslime Media and Deep Staters)….This is who runs these places– the DOJ, FBI, CIA– if not traitors — then complete boobs of the highest order covering for each other as they destroy the country by their malfeasance and gross negligence — think John Brennan being the head of the CIA, think Clapper heading NSA, Mueller and Comey heading the FBI…. and realize how completely screwed the average American Citizen has been and is by what has been allowed to take over this country since JFK was set up and ambushed by the same traitors/boobs populating these same agencies, who are now trying to get rid of our President by whatever means necessary–and any one not a moron knows this is going on now as the Mainslime Media lies 24/7 as they are in on it, amazing– if they can do this to a big shot like General Flynn what can they do to you?
Never construe anything told to you by an FBI or other Federal agent as legal advice. They are trying to put you in jail, and are more than happy to get you to assist them along the way. This is precisely what happened to General Flynn.
Not only should Judge Sullivan end the case with prejudice against the Feds, he should enter a summary judgment for Flynn’s legal costs against the Government.
I am missing the major significance of this. Two agents took notes. Those are the notes. Why does it matter if they mixed up the authors? Don’t those notes become 302’s written by the agent that wrote the notes. Did Strzoc write both 302’s? Otherwise you still have 302’s that were produced from the agents own handwritten notes. Since I can’t read them, do they each tell a different story? If they tell the same story, and the 302 follows the notes, why does it matter other than a mixup? The information remains the same.
My take is the notes gave rise to the original 302’s which were then modified by the small group to create a particular narrative. Things were added that were not asked or answered, answers changed to appear more sinister, etc. That is the real problem. Unless the notes were not the original notes.
See the 302s were rewritten after the fact. Using notes from wrong authors.
If Stroker wrote notes that were written by a narrative writer that produced a 302 for the other agent how could that be used as evidence.
Strzok testified to the FBI that he questioned Flynn, while Pientka took notes. Strzok never even mentioned that he took notes as well.
If you look at the notes, one set is scribbled furiously in very short shorthand, while the other set of notes is written like a novel.
The reason it matters, is because if Strzok wrote his notes at some point after the interview, you would expect them to read like a novel. And whoever took notes during the interview, you’d expect to see shorthand written in a struggle to keep up with the conversation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They need to video tape interviews, period.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The only problem with that is that they snuck into the White House just after the inauguration to try to catch Flynn and walk him into a trap. Couldn’t very well bring along a video camera. Besides, if they were going to change them later, you wouldn’t want an accurate record. Bottom line is don’t talk to them at all even if you are innocent and totally uninvolved and not present at the scene of the crime. They can’t be trusted as a fair arbiter. Also the custody trail of evidence is paramount in any case because you want to know that the evidence is the evidence and not something surreptitiously slipped in after the fact, like testimony you didn’t give. When someone makes a statement r/e a crime, they type up your responses and have you sign and date them but they didn’t want Flynn to know what they were doing.
If it’s relevant, then it’s important. If it’s not directly relevant, then it’s incompetence in a legal contest of evidence and chain of custody withstanding scrutiny. Getting that wrong is like the master chef pouring a cup of salt and a dash of flour into your biscuits–it ain’t going to go down well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That sounds like what you might get on your plate if Obama ran a diner.
Let us not forget Shiffs recent “interpretation of Trumps transcript of Ukraine. If all these weasels are after one, to get Trump, and none of it is done isolated from everything else, then the veracity of anything that hasn’t been properly documented or handled securely is suspect. Under normal circumstances it would be a steep climb to prove that government evidence was somehow in question. These are not normal circumstances.
If I understand things correctly, the significance is how can the government claim that Flynn “lied” to the FBI when they cannot, over the course of nearly 2 years, properly identify whose notes are whose, which notes were used to write which 302’s, and on top of that, what changes and edits were made to those 302’s in order to “sharpen” the case that Flynn lied to them.
If your whole case for lying rests on those notes and 302’s, and there’s now confusion about who even wrote them (after the fact), then that calls the entire case into doubt. This is not side evidence. This is THE CENTRAL evidence used to prosecute Flynn. For that to happen, those notes must be the unshakable gospel truth.
But now…they’re not.
Actually there are 2 questions from an Agent, and 2 answers from Flynn that DO NOT show up in one set of Agent notes, but show up in the other Agent’s notes. In fact, in one set of hand-written notes one of the Agents said “Flynn said that? I did not hear him say that.”
No ONE has even talked to the other Agent interviewing Flynn—-his name is Joe Pientka, but his name remains “redacted” in ALL documents relating to Flynn. The FBI will not allow him to be made “available” to anyone—-not even to Congress.
Because of this note situation,late in October, Sidney Powell asked the Court for “handwriting analysis” on the hand-written notes of BOTH agents, because she “smelled” something wasn’t right. NOW I’m hoping Judge Sullivan will allow her to get the hand-writings analyzed, just to be 100% certain!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is all about the “evan if” 302 from the Sur-reply. Sidney at the Sur Sur reply could not introduce the original 302 as they were contrary to evidence on record with notes.
How to introduce the original 302 that were reverse mirror copy of notes. So the sursurreply was written in a way to force Van Quack to admit that all the 302 on file along with notes are forgeries.
Van Quack not sure if Sidney has the originals which will identify the mirror effect note as frauds.
Does she have them or not? Seems like negotiations may have restarted or about to.
Sidney Powell using Sundance’s artwork in a tweet is reassuring.
It means she’s following analysis of the case.
Sidney Powell comments and likes posts here all the time. You must be a newbie Treeper.
not new but I never noticed that! good to know!
Yes, Sidney is smart to use CTH as a resource. When time is of the essence, why reinvent the wheel? I seriously hope the White House lawyers and Barr/Durham are just as smart.
FIRST RULE in dealing with Deep State entities: **NEVER BELIEVE** WHAT THEY CLAIM (sorry for the all caps…I’ll do better next time)
The wheels are falling of their scheme even as we speak.
Thanks Mrs. Powell!
The corruption runs deep!
Let’s hope this episode puts to rest the practice of relying on agent notes rather than recordings. I mean, SERIOUSLY. It’s only people’s liberty at stake.
In any normal world, the 302 would be authored by the primary note-taker (Pientka) and filed within 24 hrs. Of course they had to attribute the small-group work product 302 to Strozk. So it looks like in an effort to make their fabrication look as normal as possible, they attributed the more comprehensive notes to Strozk (otherwise it begs the question why didn’t the guy with the best notes author the 302).
As genius as it was for Sidney to force the issue, I wonder what other internal machinations led to the sudden “discovery” and public mea culpa. Since they’re going with the “mistake” defense, they didn’t have to do it now; they could have waited to see if Judge Sullivan would press and then come back with the mistake.
On the other hand, if someone within DBI/DOJ reviewing the same files for a different investigation brought it to their attention, they’d have no choice but to play it by the book and correct the record.
Quite intriguing ……
But no two ways about it. This is UTTER humiliation.
Handwritten notes??? WTF. F the FBI. Video recorders are dirt cheap and don’t lie.
FBI = lying liars that lie. Don’t ever believe anything an FBI agent says. That includes the rank and file.
You are right. Why is the FBI allowed to continue the farce of handwritten notes? Totally ridiculous in the 21st century and is clearly an open invitation and maybe deliberate avenue left open for agents to commit fraud by a corrupt FBI. Wake up call to corruption in the FBI
The corruption is unbelievable
This is undoubtedly the result of Undercover Huber’s excellent Halloween thread.
These guys have to go to bed nightly wondering how the heck they managed to string this along so far. The whole world has access to (but largely doesn’t know) the inside of this story, and yet they still have not seen the inside of a courtroom as defendants. Simply amazing. Wondering who’s more amazed; me or them.
I think them.
These people are lawyers, evergreen. They know how to cover their tracks, legally. Look at what Comey did, making his friend an employee of the FBI plus lawyer privilege. These corrupt people know how to finagle.and protect themselves. No wonder it is taking so long bringing them to justice
These people are lawyers, evergreen. They know how to cover their tracks, legally. Look at Comey. He made his professor friend an FBI employee and then lawyer privilege. These folks know how to finagle and work around the law. No wonder it is taking so long bringing them to justice.
Sydney Powell knows all their tricks.
Wow. This is an epic screw-up on the part of the prosecution. At *best*, this represents gross incompetence in extreme form given the high profile of this case. That’s *at best*. If it’s less then best, then someone is lying to the judge.
He needs to haul both Strzrok and Pientka into the courtroom, have them swear to which set of notes belongs to whom, and then make them submit handwriting samples. And if anyone is lying, they need to be held in criminal contempt and charged accordingly.
Moreover, I think the judge just needs to end this charade now. Throw out the plea and the indictment, with prejudice, hold all the prosecutors in this case in contempt (criminal), and *still* order production of all of the requested evidence. As he did with the Stevens case, he needs to order a special prosecutor to fully investigate the Mueller team of crooks.
LikeLiked by 8 people
These are veteran agents. The handwriting samples already exist in the form of decades of paperwork. Don’t dare offer them the option to create new ones.
Good point. Make an independent third party produce handwritten notes for both of them – after they offer sworn testimony with regard to which notes belong to each.
Yes, However, Sidney Powell wants to expose the evidence as much as possible prior to dismissing the case. She has requested this as much to Judge Sullivan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the DoJ’s sur sur-reply as much as I believe Epstein’s “suicide”.
No Sydney does not want it thrown out until all esculpitory evidence is released
Don’t take these NEW claims of transposed authors as the gospel — they could easily be using the claim to scapegoat liability by claiming ‘mistake’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
F the FBI. Bastards!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they say…there are only a few bad ones. BS…the whole organization is rotten. I wonder how many people were railroaded of the last 50 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the notes don’t fit, you must acquit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lovit!
It is one of the main reasons I visit this site😂
I bet one of the agents even drives a white Bronco.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lets pray that the judge wants to see the full exposure of the truth just as much as we do. These people can’t get away with this.
Coast:. Sullivan is pure swamp! He does not want to get to the bottom of this. He will protect the swamp. That is why he was choose for this case.
Whoopsies. I don’t think it will change anything in the court. Should it? Hell yes it should! I am betting Powell will force them to elaborate on this nonsense, then catch them in an even greater mess. She is crafty, and plans several steps ahead. She has them on the ropes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
ECHO ROMEO. Eye roll!
Why is Pientka’s name always redacted? Now the notes are misidentified? Hmm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, of course, all signatures redacted.
You can see Strzok’s signature and handwriting in this IRS Form 990 from 2010.
http://990s.foundationcenter.org/990_pdf_archive/411/411552101/411552101_201006_990EZ.pdf
Guess which set of notes it matches?
🙂
Not good looking! Ha! We will have to wait until the comparison is done for Pientka.
Wife at DOJ as an attorney?
Jessie K. Liu: You are a disgusting POS. If you had any dignity, you would resign.
And in all this time, neither Strzok or Pientka ever noticed this mistake? This is a very high profile case, one of the biggest in the country, and one which already cost Strzok his job, but they have not been paying attention?
Smells like another lie to me.
If I am not mistaken, Strzok testified that another agent wrote the 302.
This is the FBI I know!!!
March 2002 –Boston Field Office:
I was taking a test to apply for a technical clerk position after 9/11. I wanted to help catch the bastards in the caves in Afghanistan. I was in a room with about 2 dozen other applicants. Tne test had 5 sections; the first 4 were verbal and called for alphabetic sorting, shirt questions, etc., each taking between 10 and 20 minutes. At the end of the allotted time, answer sheets were taken promptly. The last of teh sections was a math test. The allotted time was 20 minutes. The Special Agent administering the test, smiled and said, “We all kmnow math is tough, so we will double the time on this test.”
I almost walked out. This was the agency charged with catching terrorists, and they think math is hard??? I didn;t want to be on the losing side!!
I guess it really is if they can;t tell one from the other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SHORT questions
One could imagine the FBI does NOT want to use modern technologies for interviews because you can’t play cheating games and make stupid excuses as easily if they stick with their old paper notes. They still take finger-prints on cards don’t they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like the prosecution is resorting to old Abbott & Costello routines for strategy…
Costello: What’s the guy’s name on first base?
Abbott: No. What is on second.
Costello: I’m not asking you who’s on second.
Abbott: Who’s on first.
Costello: I don’t know.
Abbott: He’s on third, we’re not talking about him.
Costello: Now how did I get on third base?
Abbott: Why you mentioned his name.
Costello: If I mentioned the third baseman’s name, who did I say is playing third?
Abbott: No. Who’s playing first.
Costello: What’s on first?
Abbott: What’s on second.
Costello: I don’t know.
Abbott: He’s on third.
Costello: There I go, back on third again!
If I were Sullivan I would say “stop pissing on me and telling me it’s raining.”
Unfreaking believable.
A true “jumped through shark” moment.
I still can hardly believe it.
Would they really go this far to get the case dismissed? Then they can cry about it. They don’t want to drop the Flynn case, because they don’t want Flynn to look innocent. But, they don’t want Sydney🇺🇸 Getting more documents… more exposed..🤔what to do…
I think you have the winner. Sydney is getting too close to the real documents. That cannot be allowed to happen. What to do? Give the judge and Sydney the reason to drop the whole thing. The goal was to ef Flynn … they did that. Now the “out” is to screw up the case so it stops in its tracks.
Does this not, according to procedure, become a mistrial?
You have to have a trial for there to be a mistrial.
All the gov ever wanted out of Flynn, was for him to talk. It’s right out of the Weissmann playbook, to use any means necessary for a guilty plea and worry about the ramifications years later.
If Strzok goes to jail…and with Comey and McCabe already gone….who’s going to protect America?
The corner is getting tighter and tighter.
BS. No one, no one (!) that high up the food chain makes “mistakes.” Not like that. This is major cya mode. As Kennedy said, cut up the CIA ( and the entire intel community for that matter) into a thousand pieces. Or something like that.
Why would SA #2 commit perjury and fraud for Strzok?
BTW, is he also sleeping with Lisa Page? s/
In March 2018 the FBI presented notes taken by agents Pientka and Strzok, now they say they made a ‘mistake’.
All of the notes attributed to FBI Agent Peter Strzok actually were taken by FBI Agent Joseph Pientka, and vice-versa:
I can’t get excited at all with the revelation. And actually I see a calculating ploy at work.
If the vice-versa admission is logically applied. What is, “The down stream ramification to the three year old saga with regards to Mr Flynn?” At a minimum, the bias atrributed to Strzok for the past three years is now transferred onto Pientka, while the erstwhile narrative that Mr. Flynn did not lie as being attributed to Pientka is now going atrributed to Strzok.
See how it works folks, the DOJ transposed admission will pay dividends down the road in ways I can not go, “Hurray over.”
In a nut shell, the Mr Flynn prosecution is a fast sinking ship, soon to be vacated in my opinion.
IMHO… This transpose admission is a ploy to rehabilitate Strzok and make a House of Cards out of all the other areas in which Strzok factors into.
I’m fairly certain the notes have been correctly ID’d until today. In other words the filing today is incorrect.
This raises a very large question.
Who is Joe Pientka, and who does he work for? Maybe he wasnt part of this switcheroo today. I have always assumed he’s just the career agent that does what he’s told.
Now I wonder if he went along with this ploy? And maybe he’s just as bad as the rest of them.
Isn’t his wife an attorney in the DOJ?
IMHO… This transpose admission is a ploy to rehabilitate Strzok and make a House of Cards out of all the other areas in which Strzok factors into.
In other words it won’t be long before, where some lawfare aligned lawyer argues, “You are attesting that Mr Strzok is bias against the President. But, Judge Sullivan just dismissed the Government’s case against Mr. Flynn and one of the deciding factors in the case was a late in the process disclosure Mr Strzok was able to table this ‘so called’ bias by reporting in his 302’s that Mr Flynn did not materially lie.
That is what I mean by, “See how it works folks.”
I am so ready for the hammer to drop on the FBI and CIA.
look who s name is at the top of the letter Jessie Lui why is this woman not making little ones out of big ones at levenworth
This is too much into weeds for Moe and Joe to understand. Anything short of Flynn exonerated is not a victory. Prosecution of the prosecutors for malpractice is expected and exposing the cabal will be considered a win. Thats how I see it.
Sydney stated my theory as to why the DOJ hasn’t withdrawn this case … she speculated they might be giving Van Grack et. al. enough rope to hang themselves. Certainly, nobody will be able to accuse Barr of impeding the investigation when the plea and the indictment are thrown out by the judge, which politically, is the best outcome. It will be irrefutable evidence that the Mueller probe was not on the up and up and will further taint it and any other proceeding against Trump, including the current Ukraine-gate hoax.
Clearly this is a legal move by Lawfare. Maybe Ristvan can shed some light on why this move?
I fully expect Sullivan to rule in such a way to hurt Flynn the most and protect and benefit the swamp the most, just like he did with Ted Stevens.
Do you think it is possible when General Flynn..is free of all this that the POTUS can hire him again???
Why does everyone think it was 2 FBI agents who filled out these 302’s?
Since there is no signatures, why couldn’t it have been 1 FBI agent and 1 DOJ person who actually filled out these 302’s? Who’d know right?
Maybe we assumed all along it HAD to be 2 FBI agents because 2 agents did the interviewing?
Based on how this case has gone, nothing is out of bounds IMO.
More to the point: why are unsigned, undated hand-written notes afforded ANY credibility at all? There is absolutely no chain of custody.
If I were Sullivan I would have these lawyers in my courtroom tomorrow ASAP. And as soon as they are all together I would have bailiffs take them into custody and jail them for contempt of court and leave them in jail until they cough up the truth. And verify every word they use including and, or, and the.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A motion to dismiss/motion to vacate hasn’t been filed yet. If the judge were to dismiss the case it would be sua sponte. Which is fairly unprecedented after a plea has been taken and with this many re-sets of the sentencing.
How has Christopher Wray managed to make himself so totally invisible through all of this? His middle name must be “Houdini”.
Can you imagine a manager in the private Trump organization still having a job, while his people are f’ing up so badly?
Shannon Bream was interviewing Sidney Powell tonight and said “Do you think there is actually enough evidence to overturn Flynn’s guilty plea?”Ouch! I don’t know how much money she makes but Shannon hasn’t kept herself informed at all by reading the actual briefs Sidney has written..and Bream is a lawyer.
Sidney politely told her there was more than enough evidence to dismiss the plea, but she could not go into it all now. Unfortunate lack of knowledge by Bream.
Hey, here is easy link to send to your “friends” for primary source non-blog (no offence SD, folks need primary sources in these unhinged times).
First time trying this so don’t know if works. It has the notice to court and Attachment A, letter to Powell. She sure has put a burr in their saddle. I don’t think I’ve ever seen gubmint move this quick.
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592.136.0.pdf
I wonder if there are any DOJ agents that are entirely fed up with how they and their department are being portrayed as dimwits by their leadership? Will any of them be real whistleblowers? Also wouldn’t it be hilarious if Strzok was right handed and Agent Pientka was left handed. At this point it wouldn’t surprise me. I expect Sidney wants ALL documents and absolute disclosure of all the DOJ has in this case, nothing less.
“This is so far beyond sketchy the light from where sketchy emanates won’t reach this sketchy location for a year.”
I assume Sidney will call for a handwriting analysis. Certainly by someone outside the FIB.
Now why wouldn’t Flynn’s legal team insist from the get-go that the 302s be signed as required by law? Suspicious.
Given the egregiousness of this mistake the Judge should move to establish that the court not the FBI will determine what is exculpatory evidence and what is not. He has to force compliance with Brady rules and insist on seeing all original documentation AND any electronic communication within FBI and DOJ related to the Flynn case.
In Jessie Liu’s letter notice how Strzok Is called by name but Pientka is “the other agent”
