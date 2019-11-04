Ukraine, Kerry and Quid-Pro-Joe: Steve Hilton -vs- Marie Harf

Oh, this is funny. Fox News host Steve Hilton is well versed in the issues where U.S. government officials sent money to Ukraine and then received personal financial benefit from a return of those funds to their own interests. A circle of corrupt money.

As Mr. Hilton expands on the issues of corrupt U.S. officials using Ukraine as a piggy-bank for their own affluence, he highlights examples of both Joe Biden and former Secretary of State John Kerry. Former State Dept. Spokesperson Marie Harf, is shocked, s.h.o.c.k.e.d, at the allegations…. and then, they are all saved by the bull-Shiff bell. WATCH:

.

Too funny. Well done Mr. Hilton.

Slightly longer version (video embed in tweet):

WOW.. Steve Hilton accuses ex-state dept spox Marie Harf, to her face, of participating in Obama admin Biden coverup.. This is an instant classic 😬 pic.twitter.com/Gg1AiCbTcW — truthseeker (@Calloutfortruth) November 4, 2019

