Ukraine, Kerry and Quid-Pro-Joe: Steve Hilton -vs- Marie Harf

Posted on November 4, 2019 by

Oh, this is funny.  Fox News host Steve Hilton is well versed in the issues where U.S. government officials sent money to Ukraine and then received personal financial benefit from a return of those funds to their own interests.  A circle of corrupt money.

As Mr. Hilton expands on the issues of corrupt U.S. officials using Ukraine as a piggy-bank for their own affluence, he highlights examples of both Joe Biden and former Secretary of State John Kerry.   Former State Dept. Spokesperson Marie Harf, is shocked, s.h.o.c.k.e.d, at the allegations…. and then, they are all saved by the bull-Shiff bell.  WATCH:

.

Too funny.  Well done Mr. Hilton.

Slightly longer version (video embed in tweet):

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, propaganda, Secretary of State, Typical Prog Behavior, Ukraine, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

151 Responses to Ukraine, Kerry and Quid-Pro-Joe: Steve Hilton -vs- Marie Harf

Older Comments
  1. tieoneoncharter says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    100% Money laundering 101……Same as the Clinton Foundation…..The reality of it is….No one is going to do Zero about it……Yes, it’s that corrupt, it’s that Bad….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Justin Green says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    We have a dead body.
    We have the murder weapon.
    We have the suspects.
    We have DNA, fingerprint, and gunshot residue tying the suspects to the weapon.
    We have witnesses who saw the suspects shoot the deceased.
    We have video camera showing the suspects shooting the deceased.

    Harf still says there’s no evidence.

    What a sick joke Fox has become. So glad I cut cable over a year ago.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. snarkybeach says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    I love how Harf tried a “How dare you tell me to my face that I’m lying” and Steve pushed back with facts.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. sdh says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Marie Harf has always been and will always be so dumb her head caves in when the wind blows. Appropriate that she went blonde. Thank you Steve Hilton.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. John Doe says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    I’m still plugged in and pretty much watch Outnumbered every day. Truth be told, the ladies on the couch have been going after the 2 leftist loons, Marie Harf and Jessica Tarlov with more vigor in the last few months than ever before. They lay off Capri Cafaro and they’re a little scared of ol’ Donna B.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Mike Robinson says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    “Please don’t accuse me of corruption …”

    Oh, please. Your job is to sit in front of a camera. Don’t get self-righteous on me. 🙄

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Right to reply says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Sick to death of the revolving door DC corruption. When is something being done, what can we do to ensure something is done? Taxpayer dollars going to foreign countries so their lobbyists can bring it back for senators pockets!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. littleanniefannie says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    I am just glad Marie Barf isn’t a real regular on Outnumbered. She needs to be on the View. The View needs another Obama syncophant. I don’t need to watch her but I saw Steve put the screws to her this afternoon. I loved the look of horror on her face but Schitt spoiled my fun. Even Harris got a little catty with them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. CountryDoc says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    There a whole object lesson for my sons in her instantaneous reply, “Are you accusing me?!! I’m sitting here on this couch with you!!”

    Yes, my sons, when your ears perk up to the sounds of Sirens….. shoot to kill.

    Like

    Reply
    • edgeofenterprisefl says:
      November 4, 2019 at 11:50 pm

      Doc, she said, “Are you HITTING me?!!” Mighta meant KIDDING me, or S#!TTING me, but what came out was hitting me. She feels physically attacked when presented with truth. Warning to all men in her social circle: Run!

      Like

      Reply
  10. sticknca says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    I was saddened by the news that Seth Moulton had dropped his candidacy for 2020 as I knew that meant Harf would be returning to Fox.

    Marie tried to defend the charges out out there by Hilton by saying that she had never heard of Kerry’s advisor as if that speaks to innocence rather then her being kept out of the loop.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. aol925 says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    I believe that Mitten’s chief of staff, somebody Black, is also on Burisma Board. Hence, Mittens fake arguments as well. The Ukraine where tax payer dollars are laundered for the DNC and Rinos.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Guffman says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Isn’t that interesting how FOX had to cut away the second Steve Hilton accuses Obama shill Marie Harf of being complicit in the lying and coverup of the Bidens and Kerry’s corruption in the Ukraine.

    Coincidence?… I think not.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    I urge everyone to read Hiltion’s article here:

    https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/steve-hilton-ukraine-scandal-us-cash-gas-bidens-dems

    This blows me away. It is a criminal money laundering enterprise using US aid money.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Justin Green says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    Democrats tried to screw Bernie out of the nomination.
    We learned about Hillary’s corruption, and Seth Rich died.
    Democrats tried impeaching Trump on Muh Rusha Clooshun.
    We learned about Democrats abusing the NSA database.
    Democrats tried impeaching Trump on obstruction.
    We learned about Democrats defrauding the FISA courts.
    Democrats tried impeaching Trump on Stormy Daniels payments.
    We learned about shady Democrat lawyer practices.
    Demcorats now trying to impeach Trump on Ukraine.
    We learned about Joe Biden and John Kerry corruption.

    Keep going, Dems. You’ve shot off both feet, legs and arms.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Kerry Gimbel says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    I agree with you Guffman. That was no coincidence that the plug got pulled on Hilton. Fox management was cringing big time. I hope that doesn’t cost Steve his job but I appreciate his guts

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      November 4, 2019 at 9:58 pm

      Fox will fire Hilton and keep the bimbo. That’s what they do. No offense intended to non-bimbo women, of whom there are many.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Marc says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Marie’s reaction to Steve’s factual bombardment:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. spoogels says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Gas Firm Urged Obama Admin To End Corruption Allegations, Report Says

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-hunter-bidens-ukraine-gas-firm-urged-obama-admin-to-end-corruption-allegations-report-says/

    Like

    Reply
  19. mtk says:
    November 4, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    https://johnsolomonreports.com/hunter-bidens-ukraine-gas-firm-pressed-obama-administration-to-end-corruption-allegations-memos-show/

    Would not be surprised if somewhere in this timeline is AND was the means to get former AG Jeff Sessions to recuse himself.

    Maybe some type of crossover connection, whether incidental or actively that involved AG Sessions tenure on the Judiciary Committee.
    Went to Mr Sessions wiki…
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeff_Sessions
    Under the U.S. Senate (1997-2017) Heading
    – Committee assignments
    – Committee on the Judicary

    Specifically the…
    – Subcommittee on Adminstrative Oversight and the
    Courts

    There has got to be huge overlap within that subcommittee with regard to the many issues surrounding the ‘witch hunt’, more so than the publicly announced(assumed) pretext for Sessions to recuse. Which is to say the…
    Russian communications intercepted by U.S. Intelligence agencies discussing Ambassador Sergey Kislyak meeting privately with Sessions at the Mayflower Hotel during a Trump campaign event in April 2016.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Rynn69 says:
    November 4, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    Marie Harf, look at your game girl.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Von Henry says:
    November 4, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    I think it’s amusing that he laid out the facts, and she tried to act like the facts were nothing but an unproven conspiracy.

    That’s the Democratic party today.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s