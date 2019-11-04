Ukraine, Kerry and Quid-Pro-Joe: Steve Hilton -vs- Marie Harf

Oh, this is funny. Fox News host Steve Hilton is well versed in the issues where U.S. government officials sent money to Ukraine and then received personal financial benefit from a return of those funds to their own interests. A circle of corrupt money.
As Mr. Hilton expands on the issues of corrupt U.S. officials using Ukraine as a piggy-bank for their own affluence, he highlights examples of both Joe Biden and former Secretary of State John Kerry. Former State Dept. Spokesperson Marie Harf, is shocked, s.h.o.c.k.e.d, at the allegations…. and then, they are all saved by the bull-Shiff bell. WATCH:
.
Too funny. Well done Mr. Hilton.
Slightly longer version (video embed in tweet):
100% Money laundering 101……Same as the Clinton Foundation…..The reality of it is….No one is going to do Zero about it……Yes, it’s that corrupt, it’s that Bad….
They don’t look so cute and proper when you uncover them, ever notice that??? They look like the animals they are. Man I love Trump the Trumpet.
She got huffy real fast. Steve broke “the rules”. He don’t do play patty cake
Harf Harf the trained circus seal was too dumb to be trusted with real inside info-
I’m sorry to mock her name but the simple obvious truth is she was given talking points,
so she would have deniability.
Another example of Obama hiring people dumber than him, but in this case, dumber than Lurch.
Amen foodog.
No forgiveness here..
She is part of it. normalising dishonorable and criminal conduct.
cheat, lie, & if not beat, will deconstruct our way of life. & ruin the lives of younger Americans.
Obama had to make sure he was always the smartest guy in the room.
We have a dead body.
We have the murder weapon.
We have the suspects.
We have DNA, fingerprint, and gunshot residue tying the suspects to the weapon.
We have witnesses who saw the suspects shoot the deceased.
We have video camera showing the suspects shooting the deceased.
Harf still says there’s no evidence.
What a sick joke Fox has become. So glad I cut cable over a year ago.
Oh, and I forgot – we have VIDEO of the main suspect bragging about the shooting.
Yet, degenerate scum-sucking subhumans say, “There’s no evidence.”
…and we have a suspect bragging on video about how he successfully thwarted the (initial) investigation
I love how Harf tried a “How dare you tell me to my face that I’m lying” and Steve pushed back with facts.
Harf just outed herself as a subhuman liberal hack. I don’t watch Fox anymore. Maybe that’s not news to anyone else.
Love Steve ! His disarming British accent disorients them and puts them in stupid stupor mode because he sounds so posh and sophisticated yet lobs the most erudite truth bombs they simply can’t handle !
Love this description! It is EXACTLY what I was thinking as he spoke.
Marie Harf has always been and will always be so dumb her head caves in when the wind blows. Appropriate that she went blonde. Thank you Steve Hilton.
Fox and the Murdock’s reaping the rewards of appeasing their liberal blunders with amateurs like Harff, Brazile, Ryan, Smith, Wallace, Williams and others.
I’m still plugged in and pretty much watch Outnumbered every day. Truth be told, the ladies on the couch have been going after the 2 leftist loons, Marie Harf and Jessica Tarlov with more vigor in the last few months than ever before. They lay off Capri Cafaro and they’re a little scared of ol’ Donna B.
“Please don’t accuse me of corruption …”
Oh, please. Your job is to sit in front of a camera. Don’t get self-righteous on me. 🙄
Sick to death of the revolving door DC corruption. When is something being done, what can we do to ensure something is done? Taxpayer dollars going to foreign countries so their lobbyists can bring it back for senators pockets!
I am just glad Marie Barf isn’t a real regular on Outnumbered. She needs to be on the View. The View needs another Obama syncophant. I don’t need to watch her but I saw Steve put the screws to her this afternoon. I loved the look of horror on her face but Schitt spoiled my fun. Even Harris got a little catty with them.
There a whole object lesson for my sons in her instantaneous reply, “Are you accusing me?!! I’m sitting here on this couch with you!!”
Yes, my sons, when your ears perk up to the sounds of Sirens….. shoot to kill.
Doc, she said, “Are you HITTING me?!!” Mighta meant KIDDING me, or S#!TTING me, but what came out was hitting me. She feels physically attacked when presented with truth. Warning to all men in her social circle: Run!
I was saddened by the news that Seth Moulton had dropped his candidacy for 2020 as I knew that meant Harf would be returning to Fox.
Marie tried to defend the charges out out there by Hilton by saying that she had never heard of Kerry’s advisor as if that speaks to innocence rather then her being kept out of the loop.
I believe that Mitten’s chief of staff, somebody Black, is also on Burisma Board. Hence, Mittens fake arguments as well. The Ukraine where tax payer dollars are laundered for the DNC and Rinos.
Coffer Black is his name, I believe.
Apparently Fox hired her because it felt bad about having too many viewers.
…and not enough blondes.
Isn’t that interesting how FOX had to cut away the second Steve Hilton accuses Obama shill Marie Harf of being complicit in the lying and coverup of the Bidens and Kerry’s corruption in the Ukraine.
Coincidence?… I think not.
I urge everyone to read Hiltion’s article here:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/steve-hilton-ukraine-scandal-us-cash-gas-bidens-dems
This blows me away. It is a criminal money laundering enterprise using US aid money.
Democrats tried to screw Bernie out of the nomination.
We learned about Hillary’s corruption, and Seth Rich died.
Democrats tried impeaching Trump on Muh Rusha Clooshun.
We learned about Democrats abusing the NSA database.
Democrats tried impeaching Trump on obstruction.
We learned about Democrats defrauding the FISA courts.
Democrats tried impeaching Trump on Stormy Daniels payments.
We learned about shady Democrat lawyer practices.
Demcorats now trying to impeach Trump on Ukraine.
We learned about Joe Biden and John Kerry corruption.
Keep going, Dems. You’ve shot off both feet, legs and arms.
I agree with you Guffman. That was no coincidence that the plug got pulled on Hilton. Fox management was cringing big time. I hope that doesn’t cost Steve his job but I appreciate his guts
Fox will fire Hilton and keep the bimbo. That’s what they do. No offense intended to non-bimbo women, of whom there are many.
Marie’s reaction to Steve’s factual bombardment:
BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Gas Firm Urged Obama Admin To End Corruption Allegations, Report Says
https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-hunter-bidens-ukraine-gas-firm-urged-obama-admin-to-end-corruption-allegations-report-says/
https://johnsolomonreports.com/hunter-bidens-ukraine-gas-firm-pressed-obama-administration-to-end-corruption-allegations-memos-show/
Would not be surprised if somewhere in this timeline is AND was the means to get former AG Jeff Sessions to recuse himself.
Maybe some type of crossover connection, whether incidental or actively that involved AG Sessions tenure on the Judiciary Committee.
Went to Mr Sessions wiki…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeff_Sessions
Under the U.S. Senate (1997-2017) Heading
– Committee assignments
– Committee on the Judicary
Specifically the…
– Subcommittee on Adminstrative Oversight and the
Courts
There has got to be huge overlap within that subcommittee with regard to the many issues surrounding the ‘witch hunt’, more so than the publicly announced(assumed) pretext for Sessions to recuse. Which is to say the…
Russian communications intercepted by U.S. Intelligence agencies discussing Ambassador Sergey Kislyak meeting privately with Sessions at the Mayflower Hotel during a Trump campaign event in April 2016.
Marie Harf, look at your game girl.
I think it’s amusing that he laid out the facts, and she tried to act like the facts were nothing but an unproven conspiracy.
That’s the Democratic party today.
