Biden Lied – Emails Show Burisma Executives Leveraging Hunter Biden Membership as Pressure on U.S. State Dept. For Assistance in Removing Ukraine Corruption Probe…

Well, well, well…. everything Joe Biden and the Obama administration previously denied taking place is now documented as having taken place. Newly discovered emails between Ukrainian energy company Burisma and State Dept. officials show the company was leveraging Biden’s affiliation with the company to get U.S. govt assistance.
As a result of a FOIA lawsuit journalist John Solomon has received emails between the Burisma energy company and U.S. State Department; where Burisma seeking U.S. government assistance to get the Ukraine prosecutor to drop a corruption probe against the energy co., and leveraging Hunter Biden’s board membership toward their efforts.
This is the evidence the media said didn’t exist:
The eventual outcome was Vice-President Joe Biden threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. financial aid to Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor and drop their investigation of Burisma. Ukraine fired the prosecutor and dropped the investigation. [Full Solomon Article Here]
Marie Harf unavailable for comment….
Well son-of-a-bitch!
LikeLiked by 43 people
Well done in PA!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I used to think Melissa had a brain, yeah not so much anymore as she nose dives to keep the Murdoch kids and the treacherous Paul Ryan Board Member happy with her presence on FAUX. Was fun to see Marie Harf trying to fend off Steve’s verbal truth blows by diving behind the courtesy couch. PUTZ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They redacted the names of these players in the email.
Still protecting these people from scrutiny.
Thank goodness for John Solomon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had some neighbor start pinging me about Trump yesterday. I told him it was all made up by corrupt Dems. He looked like he had been hit in the face with a baseball bat. He started muttering things about Flynn, the end of discourse, and ripping the country apart. In some sense I felt sorry for him because he, like most Americans, just believes what he’s told by the Enemedia — sad really…
LikeLiked by 19 people
rule 1 of “progressives” –
always accuse us of what they are doing
LikeLiked by 16 people
Alinsky; Rules for Radicals. Hillary’s mentor. Lucifer is their master… (sorry my apostrophe key is stuck.)
(FIFY…..Admin)
LikeLike
For years we have heard that you don’t discuss politics or religion on open forums. That’s been a huge mistake in retrospect. The reality is PDJT is not dividing the country but merely exposing the divide that has developed. In the last 3 decades, as we civil folk have played nice, not debated with our friends and neighbors, the left has quietly taken over our society. Think about it, the left is made up of NOTHING more than special interests and activists, they have no party platform and frankly can’t agree if gun control, the economy, healthcare, climate, sovereignty, 2A, BLM, LGBTQ (pick an acronym) is their top priority. They support Jihad, they breed homelessness, they enslave blacks, they abort the innocent (some proposing up to time of birth), they push for lawlessness, they support violence against LEO, they disrespect the flag. The current progressive-left is the most conflicted group of people who only agree on one thing…conservatives (Republicans of any stripe) are the only threat the country, world, planet face. No way they can be united, NO WAY any Republican POTUS can unite them given they’ve attempted to impeach every Republican POTUS the last 50 years. The left today is deranged and my sincere hope is that PDJT can help destroy their advances for years to come. Getting along appears to be beyond reach.
LikeLiked by 18 people
He is dividing. Dividing the patriots from the traitors by getting the duplicitous & treacherous actors to reveal themselves, take off their masks and show the world who they really are.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And GOD SPEED to him. After so many years of spinning our wheels, while the Left ambushes us, we finally have a real Leader.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The dividing is taking place in the dark, the dark being engineered by MSM. Ordinary Democrats never see traitors revealing themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So annoying that there are those out there who think that if there was another Republican proposing the same ideas as PDJT then none of this insanity would be going on and everyone would just calm down.
No sillies, our country would already be in a full blown civil war. The Dems would be taking a wrecking ball to the 2A by stacking the courts and adding to the SC. These are the appeasers who have gotten us into the mess we’re in today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t feel sorry for them.I let them wallow in their stupidity.Call them proud members of the Jonathan Gruber army.Enjoy every minute of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you inform neighbor Flynn was set up?
LikeLike
Caius, when I run into people I know who are anti-Trump, after rattling off his accomplishments and mentioning he’s fighting to give the power back to we the people and away from the Deep State, I always end with…
“So you go ahead and keep hating Trump because your TV told you to”
I swear, they always have a strange look after I say that
LikeLiked by 3 people
1984
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done Caius!
LikeLike
That he is.
LikeLike
So is Marie lying or a shill covering up her own junk ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s the difference between the 2 options? She was working to shut Steve down because she has no legitimate, truthful defense against his laundry list of her State Dept. years of malfeasance in her service to The One.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ALL she could say is “You have no EVIDENCE, there is no EVIDENCE.
However, “evidence” consists of facts.
Biden was “point man” for the admin, on Ukraine aid.
FACT.
He was responsible for Ukraine getting billions of U.S. tax dollars, many of which went to Burisma, an energy company.
Fact
Bidens son was hired by Burisma.
Fact.
Etc., so even before these revelations, the denial “There is no evidence”, or,”you have no evidence” was a rediculous lie., particularly after the tape of Biden bragging about it, AND saying “call Obama, he’ll back me up”.
And now, we get emails further confirming the quid, and the quo.
“Say it ain’t so, Joe!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here is what that email kind of evidence looks like to me
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep hearing Credence Clearwater Revival’s Bad moon rising.
To Joe
Hope you got your things together
Hope you are quite prepared to die
Looks like we’re in for nasty weather
One eye is taken for an eye 👁
We wait…
LikeLike
Winner of the interwebz… for the day, it’s all you sir.
Did ya check yer watch while posting???
LMA 😀 !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This sounds like a big f’in deal!
LikeLiked by 12 people
It is. And how many people are sitting on swampy clinton & obama emails they recieved?
LikeLiked by 4 people
A bunch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Bogdanavitch got,…7-14 years in prison, for trying to sell Obamas former Senate seat.
How much should sleepy Joe get, for his payola? At his age, a life sentence for sure.
So yeah, I guess even he would say its a big f’ing deal!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Peter Bogdanovich is a movie director. Rod Blagojevich is the former Illinois governor in prison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Na….just another email about yoga exercises and recipes an stuff
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey……a Threeper – Treeper! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s simply amazing what Biden thinks he can get away with.
LikeLiked by 12 people
He’s been getting away with for so long it would be amazing if he doubted his ability to continue as always.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yep, they are all arrogant and think they deserve to cheat you because they have gotten away with it for so long !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unfortunately, it’s not just Biden. The whole kit and caboodle of government operatives at every level have forgotten that they work for the citizens, not the other way around. Wasn’t there a revolution fought over this principle?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sort of… I think it was kicked off over a very small but unwanted taxation without representation though.
Quite a small taxation, with no representation.
Much much smaller than that of which we face today, especially once you add them ALL up. And don’t forget that pesky feral reserve manipulated “inflation” taxation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about Obama getting away with a phony birth certificate and selective service card and being married to a transgender?
LikeLiked by 4 people
They totally believed it was all over. There was no need to try to hide anything.
Illegals pouring across the southern border to vote Democrat, out-of-work, out-of-hope, former middle class Americans confronted by a flood of opioids every direction they turned, job gone, house gone, future gone, no hope for their children, America teed up to hand over her sovereignty to a TPP dominated by China, and China poised to turn what’s left of America into a surveillance state using Chinese 5g. It was over. The only thing left was for Hillary to come in and administer the kill shot.
And then Trump happened. And their nightmare began. And it just keeps getting worse.
Trump Landslide 2020
LikeLiked by 17 people
Worse for them… Better for all who love and respect our nation, according to its Constitutional parameters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not really if you look at it from Sleepy Joe’s perspective. He took a calculated risk knowing the odds were strongly in his favor of never being exposed. Hell it was a sure bet; what were the odds of a bombastic, brash billionaire from NY grabbing the heart of middle America and laying waste to the giant big govt cabal (both parties) that had infected our nation?…..answer not likely 😊
LikeLiked by 8 people
Not that amazing when you consider how much he has gotten away with his whole career. That is the problem with the vast majority of Congress Critters…they “may” have good intentions when they get started (think Mr. Smith Goes to Washington) or they may just be opportunistic jerks with a big ego and a hearty disdain for real work and normal people (Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton).
But whatever their motives, they show up in DC and suddenly everyone wants to be their best friend – they are wined and dined – they are constantly told how important they are…Unless they are in the first category (and honestly, MOST are in the second) and they are determined to remain focused on WHY they ran for office, they become corrupted very quickly! And once someone has given your kid a job, or helped your brother out of a legal jam, or taken you and your wife to “The Vineyard” for a weekend get-away, it becomes easier and easier to just keep sinking into more corruption, because everyone else is doing it too…and then suddenly, the cesspool starts looking like a hot tub and they can’t wait to jump in!
And this is why we need term limits AND we need to shut down all of the permanent political class positions and the Congressional staffers because, in many cases, they are just as dirty, if not dirtier, than the actual elected official, who is often just a figurehead to get votes but they have no idea what they are really pushing, especially early on in their careers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t necessarily support term limits, but I certainly agree with the rest of your post. I especially think you’re correct about staffers.
A similar effect often happens when you carry a news credential. Public officials and politicians and their people can be mighty friendly and solicitous, and it can go to peoples’ heads.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ma, what do you think about repealing the 17th amendment though?
Just curious, would really like to hear why you don’t support term limits too, but WP isn’t that easiest place for discourse I reckon!
If you get this though, would be great to read.
LikeLike
Recall Eric Cantor had a staff of 29 (all paid by taxpayer $) when he lost his primary to Dave Brat.
LikeLike
“Opportunistic jerks…” Did someone say Swalwell?
LikeLike
And if they couldn’t control a politician any other way, there was Jeff’s island where they could either get a public figure to lose his/her inhibitions or drug their drinks to get salacious photo/video evidence of moral turpitude to use as a leash to yank if they stepped out of (the party) line.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would highly recommend John Grisham’s book “The Firm”. I suspect there are a LOT of people in DC who went through similar experiences and are now owned, body and soul, by those who hold the damaging info on them…perhaps even a Chief Justice?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve thought about reading it, but the plot was so much like reality, I was afraid it would be too depressing.
LikeLike
It is very enlightening, that’s for sure…
LikeLike
“…we need to shut down all of the permanent political class positions…”
I think these people, whom we cannot fire, are among the most dangerous to our system.
It is time to change the laws that govern the employment of these agency types. When a new Administration comes to town, it needs the prerogative to be able to clean house and sweep out under the rugs. This will bring its own snafus with opportunists like BHO & Co., but there will remain the opportunity to purge once the whoremongers’ terms expire, or the voters run them out of town at the point of pitchforks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The permanent bureaucracy is suffocating us all in its endless regulations. I wish i could remember where I read today the unbelievably huge number of new regulations that have been created just in recent months. I knew big government justifies its existence by churning out that garbage, but the sheer volume of its output is crushingly astounding.
LikeLike
There’s a reason why he fondles people in full view of cameras and swims naked in front of female SSA’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Key words… BIDEN LIED
The snake-oil salesman gets busted…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden did what the Democrat6s claim Trump did.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Marie Harf….. what a hairball. 🙄
LikeLiked by 19 people
Total joke…there are really blond bimbos out there.
Note to Harf…glasses don’t make you look or actually be smarter.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am convinced that she thinks she is the smartest brain in the room. 🙄
LikeLiked by 5 people
Marie and Jen; Heckle and Jeckle…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read that pol pot’s grizzly crew in Cambodia singled out individuals who wore eyeglasses because the glasses indicated they were “educated”.
Oh wait. pol pot and harf are both of the lephpht.
LikeLike
Harfball! There. Fixed it for you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL Excellent!! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rushbo on Harf
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you misspelled Barf?
😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Poor Democrats. Imagine investigating Donald Trump for three years only to find evidence that implicates Joe Biden.
LikeLiked by 32 people
Delicious to the hilt!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mamet Principle forbids realization!
Or… does it really? I think not.
Oh to be a fly on the wall sometimes.
“Bless their heart” Term Two is going to really piss them off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Christopher Heinz looks like the smartest one of the bunch. Also he’s apparently a Kenny Rogers fan.
LikeLike
First met Kenny Rogers in 1965 when he and the First Edition played at a club my Dad owned(just the building,tho)they came back several times..I can say that he was a lovely guy.. let my toddler son pretend “drive” a car in the parking lot sitting on his lap…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I first remember him performing in the Cocktail lounge at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas. in the early 70’s.
LikeLike
I may be the only person on the planet who owns the album “Ballad of Calico.”
LikeLike
Shot at and missed and sh*t at and hit… I think there is going to be more of this forced exposure – this is delicious!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, but there’s no evidence of corruption and nobody has alleged that the Biden’s broke the law, and the whole conspiracy theory has been debunked.
Trust me.
I saw it on the news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are so many “debunked conspiracy theories” floating around these days it’s hard to keep them all straight! Luckily, they all go back to Ukraine for some odd reason, so that helps a little. *shrug emoji*
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which goes to show that there is a lot of stupidity out there. But I think there’s more, and that is the MSM are a very sophisticated brainwashing machine. So adept, even smart people are rendered clueless. Two things are required to remain uninfected, and free.
1. Think for yourself . Ergo, everything must be questioned.
2. Avoid the t.v. like the plague. Think 1984 and Winston Smith.
The only real learning that can occur comes through the written word, especially history, and self awareness. Cicero said “To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child”. And since the average person does not read even a single book per year…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s hard also knowing how much it will intensify even more as/if we go through impeachment and the running up to election. Everywhere you turn it’s barrage of fake news. Like listening to talk radio during day every 15-30 min break it’s some new loud negative stressful to hear headline like “New poll shows 52% of Americans feel President should be impeached” Now I know that’s fake but what about all the people not the plugged in? Repeated enough, becomes understood as truth. And a year to go still
LikeLike
I’ve quoted this before on CTH but it’s just so apropos…
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” Joseph Goebbels
LikeLike
Winston Smith and the thought police. Orwell tried to tell us, but we couldn’t imagine life would imitate art. Surprise … !
LikeLike
But fundamentally … “the real issue here is just how utterly besotted the whole damned thing has become.” (And, how matter-of-factly “the aforesaid ‘swamp'” fully expects to be able to restore its long-accustomed state of affairs.) “What’s the problem here?” They somehow pretend not to have the faintest idea …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Behold the party of psychopathic politics.
Reason and empathy do not apply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What was obama’s, the king of corruption, cut of the action?!
Maybe Harf can harf-up some glorious BS answer for our entertainment?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Check the Balance Sheet for his FAKE Presidential Library.
LikeLike
I’m sure some Ukrainians were in for a few bob.
‘
‘
‘
Kinda fitting… a virtual library for a virtual President.
Now Preident Trump’s library… Hey! The ol’ UN building just might be available about the time he starts on a library. We’ll see.
LikeLike
So what happens now? Anything or does the fake news ignore this too??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe consults Cornpop for advice?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahaha!!!😂
LikeLike
I just want to see those redacted names….I really hope one of them is Miss goody shoes Marie Yovonovitch!!! Wouldn’t that be something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do they realize yet that Trump has probably pulled off the biggest sting operation in history? A very few tight knit of trusted aids to pull it off. As I noted elsewhere, he didn’t call Tanzania, Zaire, or Paraguay. He picked the country with the most prior admin(s) corruption and made the call to start it.
If true, he is one heck of a daredevil. I do really hope Barr/Durham are integral parts. They could be lauded in history for generations.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Now, that’s a smidgen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As Joe would say, it’s a big f’in deal!
LikeLike
“Biden Lied”
His absolutely unhinged tirade directed at Peter Doocy a month ago is everything you need to know about the state of Biden’s conscience. It was the angry outburst of a guilty person.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Not even a tiny hint of corruption”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are we allowed to put a fork in the Biden campaign yet?
Now do Hillary!
LikeLike
See, back to my above point about the fake news intensifying Headline repeated several times today on Biden leading Trump. Ha! Right…. but some will believe. https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/fox-news-poll-biden-leads-nomination-race-tops-trump-by-12-points-in-matchup
LikeLike
Ah, c”mon man! It’s just Joe being Joe! (sarc).
LikeLike
He takes the train to work with an American cheese sandwich in a lunch pail… which also happens to contain a bajillion dollars compliments a foreign government or two.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the moral of the story is: when you lie and p*ss off patriots, you will get STOMPED.
LikeLike
PATRIOT POWER beginning to unfold:
Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars.
Lowest Score, but SAVED AGAIN tonight!
Patriots are warming up for 2020 with our own SPLITTER STRATEGY!
Spicer gets ALL the MAGA VOTE while the others get to SPLIT maybe a few million.
Love how POTUS sends out his personal GOTV Message
… and Sean WINS again … NEVER getting tired of WINNING.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s driving that Judge-Jerk “Len” nuts.
If they ever rig it to remove the Patriot-Vote for Sean, their ratings and ad $$$ DIE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the moral of the story is: when you lie and p*ss off patriots, you will get STOMPED.
LikeLike
Although he tries to slip it all in under another guise
To all his criminal action most foul we must still be wise
Despite the avalanche of bigger and bigger lies
Dancing in Joe Biden’s evermore empty eyes!
LikeLike
We know the Dem’s accuse the Republicans of everything they are doing that is corrupt. The problem is they have already been accusing the Republicans of cheating in 2020 elections. So this means they will be cheating.
LikeLike
Saul Alinsky tactic?
LikeLike
Haven’t seen any comments about the Dems cheating in the,2020 election in awhile.
Because THEY know the limits of what they can do, with rigging the ballots, and even THEY concede the HAVE to impeach, cause they can’t beat him (even with their endemic cheating) at the ballot box.
Cheating CAN work, when you have something close to a 50/50 race.
It can Not Overcome a landslide.
LikeLike
How about that?
Gaaaaassssssliiiiighhhhhtttt.
QuidProJoe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Through the mist toJoe Biden the end is beckoning
Soon will come his moment of final reckoning
So many false faces
His real self erases
As an avalanche of lies
Flickers through his darting bloody eyes
Soon he will feel the terror draw ever nearer
The more he looks in the mirror
LikeLike
I do believe that we are on the cusp of the Big Ugly being exposed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to be getting Bigger and Uglier with each passing month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
+1. My guess …
1. OIG FISA Report.
2. General Flynn Brady material or case tossed
3. Case tossed; possible investigation / charges into FBI / DOJ.
4. Durham Indictments.
LikeLike
Biden’s such a dim-witted mediocrity. He probably can’t believe that this ton of shit is landing on his head. But that’s what he’s here for. Everyone has their purpose. He’s not threatening or scary. He’s just a fool. Time to go after meatier game.
LikeLike
IGiveUp: Joe, you really don’t have to do this. …. .
LikeLike
Golly Gee. Who could that other high profile U.S. citizen be? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
fee fee fye fye fo fo fumm
I smell smoke in the auditorium
Joe Biden always makes me think of this song. It’s like the ‘creepy joe theme song’ that plays in my head whenever I read about him.
It seems to be getting louder.
LikeLike
Fe-fe, fi-fi, fo-fo, fum
I smell smoke in the White House auditorium
Obama Brown, Obama Brown
He’s a fascist clown, that Obama Brown
With his mom jeans down, he’s gonna get caught
Just you wait and see
(Why’s so many always tryin’ to foil me?)
That’s him yet again dithering on his knees
I know that’s him
Yeah, from 7 come 11
Down in the toddlers gym
Obama Brown, Obama Brown
He’s a fascist clown, that Obama Brown
With his mom jeans down, he’s gonna get caught
Just you wait and see
(Why’s so many always tryin’ to foil me?)
Who’s always dithering on employment’s fall
Who’s always setting fires in the hospital hall
Who’s always at the economy throwing a spit ball
Guess who (who, me?) yeah, you!
Who walks in the White House auditorium, late and slow
Who calls the Founding Fathers’ Constitution, Trash-O
Obama Brown, Obama Brown
He’s a fascist clown, that Obama Brown
With his mom jeans down, he’s gonna get caught
Just you wait and see
(Why’s so many always tryin’ to foil me?)
LikeLike
Looks like the Ukraine thing was just the second act of the Bengazi video story… with the added benefit of getting Manafort and Trump. Winning at any costs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marie Harf unavailable for comment. Too funny! I want to see more libturds get put in their place. Anyone failing to admit the coup players obvious roles needs to be shut down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No comment? Cat got Barf’s tongue?
One can dream.
LikeLike
The Hill apparently let John Solomon go recently. I think his excellent articles sent the Millenial writers and DC Swamp into dithers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Hill is a Leftist cesspool. Solomon was the only right of center person there. He probably ran out of hazmat suits to wear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once Solomon signed on as a Fox News contributor, I believe his Hill contract was terminated
LikeLike
Hey Joe!
You have a leak in your boat!
My I suggest you drill a hole in the bottom of your boat to let the water out!
LikeLike
WES, or get Hunter to bail out the leaks. Or get hunter out on bail?
LikeLike
“Marie Harf unavailable for comment.”
Can’t stop laughing. Lolololol
LikeLiked by 1 person
“No mention that Biden’s last public appearance as VP in Jan. 2017 was in front of Ukraine Parliament urging them to cut ties with Russian energy companies?!? Two days later Burisma scores a major agreement with the Atlantic Council which had strong ties to Biden and John Kerry. At the same time the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine denied Burisma’s application for membership because they were seriously corrupt.” Interesting comment by Tachyonic on Zerohedge.com
LikeLike
Look NO further than SOEA*S and his involvement. Remember, he’s the Puppet Master and has multi-million IF not Billions $$$ invested in Ukraine. Bet on it. I would love to see the phone call records (dates etc) between him, Obungo & the Bidens.
LikeLike
The fake news media will either ignore this truth bomb or say John Solomon is a conspiracy theorist. TDS prevents those deranged by it to even consider that they are all wrong about everything.
LikeLike
OK so Biden is toast.
The big thing is are all the democrat witnesses visiting the Crypt of Schiff addressee or CC on the e-mails?? If so, it blows the first two depositions out of the water.
Hard to imagine members of any diplomatic mission not being in an e-mail string of some sort discussing this topic.
LikeLike
Where’s ol’ Devon Archer? He was convicted by a Manhattan jury in 2018 of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Then in Nov. 2018 Judge Abrams, wife of Mueller team member Greg Andes, overruled the jury verdict. An Oct. 3 Newsweek article states that Archer was “implicated in a legal case that involved defrauding a Native American tribe and multiple pension funds. His conviction was overturned when a judge was “left with an unwavering concern that Archer is innocent of the crimes charged,’ (Reuters, November 2018.)” Sounds like the fix was in to get Archer off the hook.
LikeLike
This FOIA release plus the tweet thread earlier today by Jason Bailey and it is an interesting set of information coming out.
https://mobile.twitter.com/iamjasonbailey/status/1191424603769507842
I wonder if there is enough there there yet for Barr to open up an investigation on Ukraine??
LikeLike
When the press is asking President Trump about these so called witnesses testifying on impeachment he always ends with “ wait and see” 🇺🇸😎 He’s letting them hang them selves .
LikeLike