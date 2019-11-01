Stupendously Splendid Jobs Report – October Jobs +128,000, Aug/Sept Revisions +95,000, Wage Growth +3.0%…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones, the October jobs report has blown away all expectations in every possible metric. It’s not just the top-line job gains, the two month revisions are huge.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report for October shows 128,000 job gains; and that number includes absorption for negative impacts due to -20,000 census workers coming off federal payrolls, and -42,000 striking auto-workers. Far better employment numbers than all projections and estimations.
Additionally, the prior two months had massive upward revisions. August was revised up by 51,000 (from +168,000 to +219,000), and the change for September was revised up by 44,000 (from +136,000 to +180,000). With these revisions, employment gains in August and September combined were 95,000 more than previously reported (BLS Link).
“The October jobs report is unambiguously positive for the US economic outlook,” said Citigroup economist Andrew Hollenhorst. “Above-consensus hiring in October, together with upward revisions to prior months, is consistent with our view that job growth will maintain a pace of 130-150K per month. Wage growth remaining at 3.0% should further support incomes and consumption-led growth.” (link)
The strong employment results are so strong the results now have all of the financial pundits reassessing their prior perspectives on the state of the U.S. economy.
Within the household survey data the civilian labor force grew by 325,000 in October; as the total civilian population grew by 207,000. Additionally the household data shows the number of people employed grew last month by 241,000.
[Household Survey – Table A – BLS link]
The overall unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged at 3.6 percent, and almost every category of worker is at record low unemployment rates.
Everyone that wants to work is able to find a job easily. Additionally, the year-over-year wage growth remains +3.0 percent, which is much higher than inflation.
The financial pundits are quite shocked at the strength of Main Street and reevaluating their perspectives on the U.S. economy. Here’s a few examples:
.
SCHLONGED again! 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
More winning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs to revive Reagan’s 2nd campaign slogan:
“Are You Better Off Now Than You Were Four Years Ago?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
someone please pass on to Mr. Limbaugh and Mr. Bongino that zeros latest words out of his confab about wokeness is not only about zeros girls rebellions but HIS call to more physical action not just to “haughty and high-minded” he needs the 1. distractions from the criminal cases 2. cover for more election mis-deeds; gerrymanding..3. BLM lost steam and needs reviving to push white guilt and racism charges and more . all of which to just
create anarchy….which is a goal for monetary reasons (stock market wild swings) and idealogical [ further attacks on us the voters and our Constitution ]
michele is rembering her childhood hurt of rejection —white kids moving away from her , now it is so that with the New Immigrants * moving into town and you move ” your are racist ” and to prove that your not you won’t move… playing the guilt and shaming game. thanks
LikeLike
Yet they want to impeach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump had a phone call with another country’s leader you know. Like how dare he? And this is just the Obama-Biden economic juggernaut coming to fruition you know. All the financial genii at MetrosexualNBC know this. So who cares if people are independent rather than dependent? (sarc and spit)
LikeLiked by 2 people
The faces on the Wall Street experts reminds me of Doug Collins, or whoever, who said yesterday that it looked like the DIMs had been eating lemons in the Star Chamber during the “witness testimony”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the SAME people couldn’t gush enough when pathetically anemic numbers (which were always revised DOWNWARD later) came in while Obama was President!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, they sold it to us like the sold the piece of crap that was and continues to be ObamaCare, and the amateur hour website that cost us TRILLION$ with a T.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep!! My husband is a retired firefighter and our healthcare premiums are 1/4 of his pension check because of Obamacare…no more catastrophic plans with high deductible/low premiums available. We have to buy coverage for things we will never use and we’re paying through the nose for it, thanks to the “Affordable” (NOT) Care Act! Just another example of the Dems ramming something through on a party line vote and the gutless Republicans not challenging them on it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Republicans were in on it, too, Vikingmom. They were bought and paid for by the CoC.
The multinationals wanted to stop paying for healthcare benefits by getting the government, which is us taxpayers, to pay for healthcare. The Republicans’ job was to raise a fuss, put on a good show of ‘trying’ to stop the ACA, but fall just short of doing it.
Remember way back when in 2017? We had President Trump, the Senate, and the House, many of them running explicitly on getting rid of O-care. It didn’t happen. Funny that.
LikeLike
vikingmom: “And the SAME people couldn’t gush enough when pathetically anemic numbers (which were always revised DOWNWARD later) came in while Obama was President!!”
Beat me too it, vikingmom.
Yup. The anemic numbers would come out that barely met or missed (lowered) expectations and modest declines were celebrated as “It could have been worse, except for the brilliance of HWSRN**. Heroic effort on HWSRN’s part.”
Then… in a month or so the numbers were always revised downward to truly abysmal, buried on the back pages somewhere.
.
.
.
**HWSRN – He Who Shall Remain Nameless, the previous occupant of the Whitehouse. HWMNBN (He Who Must Not Be Named) is the guy whose grave is currently very close to being designated Federal Wetlands due to visitors paying appropriate respects on his grave.
LikeLike
This morning Neil Cavuto was substitute host for Maria Bartoromo’s show and before the numbers were coming out he and his guests were all predicting dire numbers, less than the estimated +89,000 and really getting into their recession-is-coming talk.
Luckily I turned the channel to the Fox & Friends show and they had Stuart Varney on when the numbers came out, such a jubilant reaction from him and those hosts!
Amazing how the differences are like night and day. Laughed thinking about the sour looks Cavuto et.al. must have had on hearing such good numbers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the parlance of the 4/8chans and Breitbarters, Cavuto is a “CUCK.”
LikeLike
Hah, good for him!
LikeLike
Compare that to Warren’s plan to take everyone’s money to give us a crappy healthcare system. Talk about idiots. Now tell me again why we have politicians for life telling us how to run our country?
President Trump is showing us why it took an outsider to change the course for the better, in really no time at all. They don’t like that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
IMPEACH !!!!
LikeLike
Real quid pro quo = elect Donal Trump and get a great economy
LikeLiked by 11 people
Guilty! 🙂
LikeLike
The quid pro quo the Dems are REALLY afraid of is if Trump wins again in 2020, they’ll “hang from nooses” just like Hillary said!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good news for America is always bad news for Democrats. Why is that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Socialism thrives on misery!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would say socialism thrives on equal parts envy and ignorance of history and human nature. Then it causes misery.
LikeLike
And this is BEFORE China trade part 1 and USMCA. Quite amazing, as are the large upward revisions. Bodes very well for the 2020 election, since ‘Its the economy, stupid’.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The next shoe to drop will be the GDP being revised up to 2%+, from 1.9%.
Noticed at the end of Charles Payne’s show that the introduction to Liz Kalman included a new lobbyist hired by a major retailers council to kill tariffs. More Fox Net yin and yang programming.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Revisions were never that big under Obumbler and they were always revised down after the higher headline number announced the month before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“unexpectedly” revised down under obama
LikeLiked by 3 people
and yet half the country doesn’t care and WANT him impeached…when will anyone understand that this is war and none of these kinds of things matter. We either fight like our lives depend on it or we will awaken to find we have no lives left.
LikeLike
The people who want to work hard, take care of their own families, and not get stuck with cheap crap from China get it! The people who want “free” everything from the government are the ones who hate Donald Trump because they are being told that he is mean and will take away their stuff!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had lunch yesterday with a very intelligent (very wealthy) woman who believes EVERY of the MSM’s LIES. Every single one. From Ivanka and Jared running things in the WH to Trump saying the sh** word (I sent her the transcript) to Rudy Guiliani being involved with foreign agents (the two who got arrested) to not knowing the REAL story about Crowdstrike to believing Trump asked Biden be investigated as the favor to every word the Ukrainian Lt. Colonel said to… to… to… I mean swallows it hook, line and sinker. So, THAT is what we’re up against. She finally admitted that no matter what he did NOTHING could convince her to vote for Donald Trump. That said, she doesn’t like the Democrats much better.
We here at the ‘house underestimate the power of the MSM to gaslight even very smart people.
Further, the more money they have (and she has a lot), the more distance they are from the consequences of an election. This is the basis of the Democrats’ base being the impoverished welfare class and the super rich. Neither are affected by what the Congress and president does financially.
LikeLike
Correction: “unexpectedly” revised down under obama
LikeLike
sorry… Correction:
“and yet less than half the population (mainly illegal and/or living in a few large dysfunctional deadly-violent cities including new york, chicago, baltimore, LA, san francisco, and seattle)”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure these things matter. To say the economy doesn’t impact the future vote is downright silly.
“we either fight like our lives depend on it”… what do you mean by that? Posting on websites? That’s not fighting. It’s venting.
LikeLike
Here’s more good news. Husband took poll at our business. Over 50% of our employees (nearing 60…a record number of employees) are Hispanic. With the exception of 2, all are voting for Trump. Four years ago, none of them were (for the obvious Dem propaganda reasons). They’ve seen the light…and it transfers to their paychecks.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Forgot to add that we’re working on the other 2. I’ve got a year! LOL. Another factor for voting for Trump is cultural…Mexican-Americans are pretty conservative…anti-abortion, anti-woke…they hate the transgender ‘movement’. I think that’s also a big factor. But as many say, “It’s the economy, stupid”. Our guys are buying houses, and saving for their kids. It’s amazing and I get a little emotional about this…some of our employees have been with us for over 20 years. The last 4 years have been BANNER for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonderful. Thanks for the on-the-ground report.
LikeLike
The Dems are withholding USMCA, knowing that will kick the economy into overdrive! The USMCA will bring in investment that will add even more to GDP growth and the USMCA will be the model for all trade deals going forward including Japan and UK deals and deals with India, Brazil and ASEAN nations (Indonesia, Thailand, etc) who will be strong alternatives to China after the US decouples (post 2020).
Despite the Dems obstruction on USMCA, Trump is delivering. The combination of low taxes, low energy costs, low inflation, low interest rates with higher wages, higher employment, and higher asset values in stocks and real estate are driving the consumer like no economy we’ve seen in many decades. The consumer is keeping the economy humming until the trade deals deliver the big boost in business investments that will send this economy to the next level.
With lower interest rates, the government should look to do a major infrastructure program to compliment the business investment. The Treasury department is reported to be considering 20 and even 50 year bonds. This would be prudent considering the major investments in defense, space and hopefully infrastructure by the government.
Donald J. Trump despite all the noise is delivering. He is indeed, the greatest jobs president that God ever created! It’s absolutely imperative that we reelect this man for 4 more years! GOTV! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Going back to the consumer. I have said the strength of the consumer is unprecedented. You almost have never seen a situation where unemployment is this low, at record lows, while interest rates are being cut. You also almost never see, interest rates this low, while the dollar strength is so high (this as a result of monetary policies of Europe and China to counteract Trump’s trade agenda/tariffs). The combination of these factors along with relatively low taxes and energy, compared to where they would be in the absence of the Trump admin policies, has the consumer in the best shape they could possibly be in.
As a result, I believe the economy will actually accelerate and expand going into next year even without USMCA. USMCA will definitely push investment higher, but because of consumer strength, I think investment will still come because there is not a stronger consumer market out there in the world. China is slowing (Hong Kong in recession) and Europe is practically in a recession. Those are the other two major markets. So, I believe the unemployment rate could end up slightly lower by this time next year and the stock market should be at record highs as well. That all but guarantees Trump’s reelection next year and he should be reelected in a landslide!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t disagree about the analysis you provide on the economy. But, I am starting to think it’s not going to be a landslide. I say that with a caveat….
It all depends on how the Trump team (and the spineless Republicans) handle the impeachment fiasco. The Dems are in a full propaganda march regarding this inquisition. And they have the MSM on their side. Too many fools will buy what they are selling.
I just don’t understand how people, the Republicans- the true conservatives, are just idly standing by with no clue as to how to stop anything or with some of those fools what the Dems are even trying to pull off.
The fact they had a vote is a disgrace. The Dems speak and demand and poof it happens. The R’s ask nicely and get nothing…if they even ask at all.
So frustrating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many of our pundits and “economists” have learned their trade in an era of a chronically ailing American Economy that they are unequipped to understand Trumpanomics. Remember how stupid and dangerous Reaganomics was?
I’ve been waiting for this upward revision. There are so many filthy little rats infesting the federal government…doing their best to shave a little here, a little there , obfuscating and monkey-wrenching…all to cast a shadow on PT’s successes. I don’t know how PT can stand it. But I guess the truth cant hide forever.
LikeLike
(Paraphrasing as I remember it being written) I believe SD has said several times that the market is going to go down. My understanding is that it is not only the cheap labor in China, it’s the govt subsidies that makes it cheaper to produce there. And the cheap labor contribution is an afterthought. That’s how BIG the subsidies are when looking at multinational profit margins.
When those American job-killing subsidies go away and the products revert to US manufacturing at US wages prices or margins will have to change. After a full reset of supply chains and astronomical wage growth, inflation may begin to be an issue again.
LikeLike
Did the BLS always make so many revisions after publishing reports? Why can’t they publish an accurate report the first time?
LikeLike
The numbers don’t all come in by the time they are required to provide the report. So they report based on what they have at the time of the report. As new data come in they will revise as appropriate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you.
LikeLike
Notice that Aug and Sept jobs were revised UPWARDS (after the lower rates were reported, of course). Remember when Obama was president, it went the other way — good news reported then quietly “revised” downward when nobody was paying attention. This is how they gaslight some otherwise intelligent people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If it’s pro America, we must
PeachFawtyFi.
LikeLike
Impeachment my ass. This place is on fire. After we win The White House, Senate and House we’ll have another round of tax cuts for sure and we’ll really be rockin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spread this info far and wide. Liberals are actually trying to gaslight this saying it was a bad jobs report, manufacturing was in recession…
Likely government assets spreading propaganda but just goes to show the level of evil forces we are all up against.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is why Trump must be removed.
He’s letting ordinary people earn too much and wants people to keep what they earned.
Stupid deplorables.
Don’t they know what’s good for them? Warren has a plan . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
They just CAN’T stop him. He’s exposing them all for being utterly incompetent to say the least. Many are already understood to be corrupt and people have long ago accepted that reality with zero outrage. But new standards are being set by Trump. He’s a danger to “the system.”
I can’t wait until Trump finally addresses the falsehood of the term “civil servant” or similar terms. These people are entitled jackasses known for saying things like “I can’t get fired” or “I’m the government.”
LikeLike
A righteous person bears much. God chose President Trump because he knew he could handle it. We need to have faith in God’s plan. Because if we don’t, we’re saying we don’t trust him.
LikeLike
I tell myself the same thing wodiej — “let go and let God.” God put Donald Trump in office. There is NO OTHER explanation for his winning an election against so many aligned forces (FBI, DOJ, CIA, Bureaucracy, media, Democrat Party, Republican Party, Super rich, welfare class, blacks and voter fraud).
LikeLike
This is disastrous news! We must impeach this man immediately! 😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad a great jobs report came out. But still waiting on the IG report, FISA docs, and Comey e-mails.
The IG report was supposed to come out at the end of the month. As in the end of October. No more delays. No more excuses. President Trump needs to hit the Dems hard and fast.
LikeLike
And yet I still have liberal associates who insist that this is a result of the Obama economy/recovery. These are educated professionals who receive their reality check through the filter of NPR. You just can’t break through to these people.
LikeLike
Yep, and if they removed him from office and we went into a Depression (as I think WILL happen if Trump is removed), the Depression would be Trump’s fault. Go back and look at the “Bush recession”. The stock market plunged the day after OBAMA GOT THE NOMINATION. Up until then, we were doing pretty good. I think the “in” crowd knew whoever got the Dem.nomination was going to be president and up until Obama got it, they were thinking it’d be Hillary so 4-8 more years of “status quo” (Bush-Clinton-Bush-Clinton) and we’d be well on our way to a Globalist CORPORATIST cog in the Planetary Wheel. But they knew (as did we) that Obama was a Marxist, so that spooked them and they started cashing in. Don’t take my word for it. Go back and look at the stock market/economy in 2008 in May and 2008 in July. I don’t know how to research those things but I have a good memory. Sundance?
LikeLike
Without the Treehouse, I’d slit my throat. If I had dirt on the Clintons, I wouldn’t have to. They’d do it for me.
LikeLike
The Deep States House of Cards gets more unstable as the realities of President Trump’s economic / jobs advancements begin to paint a vivid picture
All they can do is create an alternative universe, an illusion of smoke and mirrors, to keep their base away from the economic power at their fingertips and the opportunities that power affords them. They’re desperate to have them keep their eyes on the shiny prize of impeachment and collusion
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if there’s one thing that’ll snap people out of the fog of manipulation and ideological brainwashing, it’s the opportunity for economic advancement, upward mobility and seeing their bank accounts grow
A new car, a new house, a pool, etc, has a way of helping you lose your hippie / social justice bonafides real quick
LikeLike