Senator Lindsey Graham, who has increasingly come under pressure for doing nothing as the powerful Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announces today that he will be abdicating his chairmanship immediately after the 2020 presidential election:

(Via Politico) Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) plans to hand the chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee back to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa.) in the next Congress. Graham took over the panel this year from Grassley, who left to chair the Senate Finance Committee.

In an interview Thursday, Graham said Grassley asked to come back after his tenure on the Senate Finance Committee. Graham responded “absolutely.” “Love Chuck Grassley. That’s the way the Senate works,” Graham said. “He took the Finance Committee so I could be chairman, and he’ll come back and fill out his time, and I’ll come back, and somebody else will come along.” (read more)

Obviously this announcement begs the question:

Did Graham -who has done nothing promised- assume the Chair for 2019 and 2020 as a designed effort to protect the backroom interests of the upper-chamber?

Despite some initial side-eye to the cynicism, the premise would actually not be that far fetched. Such a plan was laid out by GOPe political consultant Alex Castellanos [SEE HERE]. […] “The best way to do it is how Brutus killed Caesar. Get real close, snuggle up, and shiv him in the ribs.” (link)

The Senate Judiciary Committee could be questioning a myriad of people from the DOJ, FBI and national security apparatus that have been identified as participating in a lengthy scheme to usurp the office of the presidency; however, Senator Graham has done nothing.

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko presented US Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham with the Order of Freedom and the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise respectively, ahead of a US delegation meeting in Kiev, 2016. WATCH:

The Senate Judiciary Committee will have structural organizational responsibilities for an upcoming senate impeachment trial after the House impeachment managers deliver their articles of impeachment.

