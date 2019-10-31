Curious Statement, Curious Timing – Senator Lindsey Graham Announces Intent to Abdicate Judiciary Chair Following 2020 Election…

Senator Lindsey Graham, who has increasingly come under pressure for doing nothing as the powerful Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announces today that he will be abdicating his chairmanship immediately after the 2020 presidential election:
(Via Politico) Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) plans to hand the chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee back to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa.) in the next Congress. Graham took over the panel this year from Grassley, who left to chair the Senate Finance Committee.
In an interview Thursday, Graham said Grassley asked to come back after his tenure on the Senate Finance Committee. Graham responded “absolutely.”
“Love Chuck Grassley. That’s the way the Senate works,” Graham said. “He took the Finance Committee so I could be chairman, and he’ll come back and fill out his time, and I’ll come back, and somebody else will come along.” (read more)
Obviously this announcement begs the question:
Did Graham -who has done nothing promised- assume the Chair for 2019 and 2020 as a designed effort to protect the backroom interests of the upper-chamber?
Despite some initial side-eye to the cynicism, the premise would actually not be that far fetched. Such a plan was laid out by GOPe political consultant Alex Castellanos [SEE HERE]. […] “The best way to do it is how Brutus killed Caesar. Get real close, snuggle up, and shiv him in the ribs.” (link)
The Senate Judiciary Committee could be questioning a myriad of people from the DOJ, FBI and national security apparatus that have been identified as participating in a lengthy scheme to usurp the office of the presidency; however, Senator Graham has done nothing.
Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko presented US Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham with the Order of Freedom and the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise respectively, ahead of a US delegation meeting in Kiev, 2016. WATCH:
The Senate Judiciary Committee will have structural organizational responsibilities for an upcoming senate impeachment trial after the House impeachment managers deliver their articles of impeachment.
Sadly, it might be hard to find some long-term senator from either party that isn’t corrupted in some way. The fact that Linda is leaving a key GOP position when his face has been all over cable talking tough but doing nothing shouldn’t be too hard to figure out. Our congress is broken, our government is filled with unpatriotic bureaucrats and one of the two major political parties is conducting a coup. What’s not to worry about?
Part of it I think is that he thought it looked good for him for re-election in 2020 to be in charge of the Committee. He thought he was going to skate by and not do anything other than interview Trump’s judge nominees. When the Impeachment heated up, Lyndsey got cold feet and is backing out. In the meantime, he will hold the position as Ryan until 2020 and do nothing.
Part of it I think is that he thought it looked good for him for re-election in 2020 to be in charge of the Committee. He thought he was going to skate by and not do anything other than interview Trump's judge nominees. When the Impeachment heated up, Lyndsey got cold feet and is backing out. In the meantime, he will hold the position as Ryan until 2020 and do nothing.
or Lyndsey for Leader….
Politician = liar, narcissist, sometime criminal, greedy, etc. etc.
President Donald J. Trump = not a politician!
Please, South Carolina. Take out the trash.
He has been primaried the last 3 elections…our state GOP allows too many entrants…..
My take on this is that the other GOP senators on the judiciary committee went to Grassley and said “Lindsey really sucks as chairman, would you please take back the committee from him”? Heck, they may have told Lindsey that he sucks at it to his face. 😉😀
It’s also important to note……Politician Lawyers protect other Politician Lawyers regardless of Party affiliation….If this isn’t common knowledge by now…I can’t help you….Corrupt Lawyers/Judges will be death of the Republic….Bank on it….
They will pick its bones clean.
“Well, I didn’t do anything as Chairman if Judiciary because I wanted to leave things nice and clean for ole Chuck Grassley. Hey Chuck isn’t ethanol a great fuel?”
Too bad we cannot recall the traitors – on the spot.
After this week in history and with the sham impeachment soon to come, the passing of the 17th Amendment shows the looonng game plane of the globalists, and the gullibility of the American voter. Those who conned American voters into it are long dead, but their evil lives on.
exactly!
GRASSLEY SHOULD TAKE IT OVER NOW AND NOT WAIT! These folks need to vote Graham out!! What a hatefilled turncoat and South Carolina should be ashamed and kick this guy out!
There is not going to be an impeachment trial because this is D.O.A in the Senate.
I’ve always thought Graham was totally corrupt and figured there’s no way he would make any real moves except to protect the Swamp
He’s a master of saying a mouthful of nothing
Besides a very small group loyal to the President, the House and Senate are filled with scumbags who don’t give a damn about their country, it’s people and it’s future
They’re all about getting money to attain power, and using power to attain more money. Nothing else captures their interest
There’s no Republican and Democrat Parties in the true sense. There’s only a small group of patriots working for the people, and a large group of carpetbaggers working the angles of a thoroughly corrupted governmental system, and essentially turning it into a crime syndicate for the benefit of them alone
This scam of monumental proportions has been in the making for many, many decades
The Trump team is not raising hell about Graham’s inaction which leads me to believe Graham is working with them, not against them.
We’ll look at it this way. Now Graham has an excuse to continue doing nothing!
Sunday morning when Graham was on TV, (giving his blessing to the President for eliminating a rat from the planet), he looked like someone stepped on his grave.
I thought at the time he was bummed because he was played by our President once again. Now I wonder if it was a coincidence and he was worried about some other pickle he got himself into.
Interesting times, and only time will tell.
A little off topic but is it possible Barr and Durham are in a race against time to charge McCabe before a judge’s drop dead deadline of November 15?
LikeLike
The book of Kek. 3:5
“ Trust Trump in all things,
and do not lean on your own understanding”.
You think Lyndsey is going to fool Trump?
