Third Quarter GDP +1.9%, Main Street Consumer Spending Way Up, Goods: +$64B, Services +$36B, Disposable Income +4.5%…

Wait,… what? Who cancelled the recession?
Remember when the financial media and democrats were assuring everyone the U.S. economy was g.u.a.r.a.n.t.e.e.d to enter a recessionary phase? Well, apparently MAGA Trump cancelled it… with the help of millions of U.S. middle-class workers who are spending their wage increases, bigly.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the third quarter (Q3) GDP growth estimate today, and the overall Q3 GDP growth is +1.9 percent. However, behind the economic growth stats the scale of U.S. Main Street strength is the real story.
Main Street consumer spending was up $64 billion on goods and $36 billion on services. As those who follow MAGAnomics closely will remember, the Main Street economy is founded upon middle-class spending. Strong jobs, wage growth, low taxes, low inflation, and low energy costs, means more disposable income. Disposable income grew 4.5% in the third quarter.
The U.S. economy is strong because approximately 80% of everything produced inside our economy is consumed inside our economy. As long as the underlying jobs market stays strong, consumer spending leads to self-fulfilling economic expansion. Main Street is doing very well.
The weakness is Wall Street investment into expanded production of goods in the U.S.
For 30+ years Wall Street has been investing overseas for production of goods; and with that process U.S. jobs were lost. President Trump has positioned the best return on production investment as the U.S. Tariffs on China and the EU bolster that approach.
The key to reignite domestic investment is to pass the USMCA trade agreement which will provide certainty and allow corporate CFO’s to calculate Total Cost of Production (TCP). Once TCP can be calculated within the 5-year and 10-year rolling business plans, manufacturers will be able to determine specifics of U.S. investment; and/or retraction from Asian investment.
Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi knows the USMCA ratification is the key corporate investors are looking toward. As a result, and with the intent to keep the Trump economy as favorable as possible for her 2020 ambitions, Pelosi is stalling the passage of USMCA.
China and the EU continue to struggle as the U.S. economy remains strong. China and the EU devaluing their currency is driving up the value of the dollar, and dropping the import cost of goods. As a result, despite the tariffs, the U.S. continues to import deflation (lower prices of imports). Domestic production is healthy and inventories are turning.
The negative ‘spin’ from Reuters:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter as a further contraction in business investment was offset by resilient consumer spending, further allaying financial market fears of a recession.
The Commerce Department’s report on Wednesday was, however, unlikely to discourage the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates again amid lingering threats to the longest expansion on record from uncertainty over trade policy, slowing global growth and Britain’s imminent departure from the European Union.
The Trump administration’s trade war with China has eroded business confidence, contributing to the second straight quarterly contraction in business investment. The fading stimulus from last year’s $1.5 trillion tax cut package is also sapping momentum from the expansion, now in its 11th year. (read more)
Monetary policy from the FED cannot yet impact inflation. Exactly as CTH predicted in 2016:
2016 […] Understanding the distance between the real Main Street economic engine and the false Wall Street economic engine will help all of us to understand the scope of an upcoming economic lag; which, rather remarkably I would add, is a very interesting dynamic.
Think about these engines doing a turn about and beginning a rapid reverse. GDP can, and in my opinion, will, expand quickly. However, any interest rate hikes (monetary policy) intended to cool down that expansion -fearful of inflation- will take a long time to traverse the divide.
Additionally, inflation on durable goods will be insignificant – even as international trade agreements are renegotiated. Why? Simply because the originating nations of those products are going to go through the same type of economic detachment described above.
Those global manufacturing economies will first respond to any increases in export costs (tariffs etc.), by driving their own productivity higher as an initial offset, in the same manner American workers went through in the past two decades. The manufacturing enterprise and the financial sector remain focused on the pricing.
♦ Inflation on imported durable goods sold in America, while necessary, will ultimately be minimal during this initial period; and expand more significantly as time progresses and off-shored manufacturing finds less and less ways to be productive. Over time, durable good prices will increase – but it will come much later.
♦ Inflation on domestic consumable goods ‘may‘ indeed rise at a faster pace. However, it can be expected that U.S. wage rates will respond faster, naturally faster, than any monetary policy because inflation on fast-turn consumable goods becomes re-coupled to the ability of wage rates to afford them.
The monetary policy impact lag, caused by the distance between federal action and the domestic Main Street economy, will now work in our favor. That is, in favor of the middle-class.
Within the aforementioned distance between “X” and “Y”, a result of three decades traveled by two divergent economic engines, is our new economic dimension…. (more)
I love it when this happens. Wish it would be reported though. You wont see any of this good news out there…only the new phase of impeachment.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here’s some more great news,
Because of the global economic slowdown the S&P will be making more highs because globally, the Dow has lost the lead position. Remember, Dow is international and S&P is domestic.
But beware, we still have the left and never trumpers to deal with so we might see a low in November. Long term looks really nice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the Fed is going to reduce the rate by 1/4 of a point I think I heard today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Already done, did very well today in the markets.
During the fed release, the S&P dropped to 3025 then climbed from there to 3049
Normally I don’t trade until after fed release but today I could see divergence telling me it’s gonna be an up day.
LikeLike
“those jobs aren’t coming back” – Barack Obama (I like to mention that quote whenever and wherever it might be germane to the conversation)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray the republicans find someone to sell USMCA to the public. Trump can’t do it all and it’s all the republicans should be selling
While they impeach, we implore – tell Nancy to stop making up boogie man stories and pass 180000 jobs and + 1.5%GDP
LikeLiked by 10 people
You know what? I do not get why anyone would possibly think (or hope) Nancy and team would do ANYTHING to promote America or Americans. She is NEVER going to do that. Not ever, ever, ever, ever. She HATES us. She is COMPLETELY sold out to our enemies. There is NO hope with these traitors. None whatsoever.
Our hope lies with our President and whoever aligns with his policies. That’s it. THOSE are the people we need to get behind. Though they are few in number–indeed, our President mostly seems to stand alone–they are mighty and they are single handedly changing the course of human events. Thank God Almighty.
Ok, off my soapbox now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes! Yes! YES!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely, positively spot on 17Catsin!
👍🌟🌟🌟🌟👍
🇺🇸MMXX🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone in another thread (BKR or Dutch perhaps) stated SFNan and the Uniparty don’t necessarily hate us as much as they love the power and will do anything to keep it.
Is it possible we are getting into another outrage trap as SD describes by thinking this way 17cats? I think it is more productive to speak about making them powerless, imps crying in the corner of their bedrooms whilst hugging their suicide method of choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am tired of saying nice nice about these evil, evil people. They HATE us. There are no other words to describe their deliberate intent to screw you and me over to gain that POWER and financial lucre they are so fond of. Maybe 40 years ago they still had some scintilla of decency in their warped souls, but that is long, long, long gone. They have truly sold their souls to the devil and there is nothing but evil intent there.
Make no mistake, they hate us. All of us. Mainly because it us mere mortals who stand in their way because we got past all of their fraud, schemes, manipulations and lies to put the one man capable of stopping them in their tracks in the White House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This woman sold her soul to the Chinks…NO TWO WAY ABOUT IT!!! They are paying for the Lawfare nonsense like it was going to make a difference. It doesn’t!@@@@
LikeLike
It would help if POTUS pushed it more.
He seems more obsessed with the Witch hunt and the drama of the day. Unless he wants this as a club for 2020.
LikeLike
Really..24/7 attacks on his character, integrity, and honesty. I am surprised he is this restrained. Maybe if your courageous 😏 Republican Senate asses would support him, he could ease off a little.
Folks get the economy. “I was in the States” last night, and again early this morning.
The old GMC truck and the Honda Fit now have full tanks. The combined savings was approx $40.00 U.S. over our cost here in British Columbia.
The small border town is buzzing.
Folks are always suggesting what PDJT should do or not do.
I enjoy the lessons he gives in patience, strength, love and loyalty, and when required decisiveness and courage.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 10 people
He addresses the attacks ie LIES, as he should.
He is up against a massive machine of fraud, corruption and slander.
I hardly consider that ‘obsessed’
He has every right to fight back, don’t know anyone else that could do his job!
Do you?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two weeks ago , AMLO wrote Pelosi a letter (hand delivered to Richard Neal) urging her to pass USMCA asap. I was hoping having another party prod her would help. D’s will hold up as long as they can get away with it whether our citizens are for it or not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure our ass hole PM is working with her. We still havent decided how the Govt will run now that it is minority. I’m sure anything even remotely conservative will be held up, to make the popular vote majority pay for daring to vote conservative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bigly: the USMCA does not need to be sold or promoted to anyone anymore. Executives, union bosses, union members, and blue- as well as white-collar workers are all behind it. It is the do-nothing D-Rats that are sabotaging the country to serve their own despicable craving for power and ill-gained money. Pay-to-play is the only money-making process that members of the Pelosi-Schumer criminal gang understand. They’ve become filthy rich by it and won’t relent until they are replaced by the voters or sent to prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forbes has a new article listing the countries “on the bring of recession going into 2020”. Noticeably absent: U.S. Thank you President Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
(brink, not bring)
LikeLike
VOTE DEMOCRAT AND BRING BACK THE GOOD OLD DAYS!!!
Remember our president kowtowing before foreign potentates? Remember managing the long, slow decline of America into irrelevance, a decline we deserved because of our racism, our slavery, our pollution, our arrogance? Remember jobs never coming back to America, so get used to it and become a computer scientist? Remember how we led the world from behind, like in 17th place and on our way to 39th position?
DON’T YOU WANT ALL OF THAT BACK? 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
As much as I would like to have the return of the bubonic plague, Ausonius!
— NEVER —
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what happens when you have a strong middle class. Socialist countries dont have a middle class. And of course, commie countries just have the poor, except at the very top
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kerry Gimbel…
Exactly:
Socialism:
ARISTOCRACY
serfdom
Two tiers of social structure.
LikeLike
Also, Housing…up.
4% YOY ain’t nuthin’ to laugh at.
Who would buy a house when that nasty recession is upon us, and they are likely to lose their jobs? ANS: The people that aren’t Grubber’d.
“A Trump Chicken(TM) in every pot”
We win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
GM and Boeing also a drag on GDP.
The White House estimates the Boeing drag on GDP was .4%, other economists say the drag was .25%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrats keep trying to throw a recession, but no one shows up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
until I understood what PDT was saying, I didnt understand that there is a difference between Wall street and Main Street. Then a light came on, and I understood what he was saying.
Most people listening to the news only hear about Wall street. They think the sky is falling, but don’t worry little person…the Wall street only applies to the really big guys, and yes they are all hurting, because they sold USA to China. What you should be looking at is Main street, where the little people hang out in their jobs, working and making a living…that’s where you need to look.
Let the likes of Biden, Obama, Clinton worry about wall street.
LikeLike
Pelosi’s stalling of the USMCA trade agreement is as treacherous as it gets.
The woman’s evil deeds seem to grow by the hour.
When will we be rid of this crone?
LikeLiked by 4 people
From one of my favorite stock market analysts:
Longtime readers here know that I am an early supporter and big fan of the President. This guy stepped away from the ultimate billionaire lifestyle to take a thankless and extremely difficult job for NO PAY! …and never in the history of this Republic has anyone been more abused and mistreated than him. Yet, each day he gets up and continues to try to make this a better country by making pro-American policy decisions and striking deals that truly improve the lives of average Americans.
It should be clear to most by now that the our government, the dinosaur media, and the entertainment industry have all been thoroughly compromised by anti-American entities. One doesn’t have to venture far to connect the dots and end up staring straight at the Communist Chinese as the likely top-level protagonists.
In a quote often attributed to Joseph Stalin “When it comes time to hang the capitalists, they will vie with each other for the rope contract.” So true! …and that is the path we have been on for several decades! However, along comes an amazing man who has bravely confronted the massive scheme to sell out the country–and he threatens to not only cut off the cash flow for bribes (largely by initiating a brilliant tariff strategy that the woefully corrupt US Congress cannot touch) but also threatens to expose the very network of traitors who have been selling out America.
The Globalist Socialists, who are all motivated by money at their sinister greedy cores, have been parasitically feeding off of the United States for decades. Their plan was to drain the host of life completely and then swoop in with their glorious (for them and certainly NOT for us) ‘New World Order’ that Bush the Elder started to usher in during his installment after the last ‘accidental President’ and outsider, Ronald Reagan. They successfully installed an uninterrupted succession of stooges and all was going exactly to plan until Donald Trump stepped in and beat the most hatable candidate the NWO could possibly put forward. It was her hubris, arrogance, and incessant bullying that enabled Trump to be miraculously elected against a completely stacked deck.
The election of 2016 has sent shock waves through the evil empire and they have spared no effort in activating (and ultimately exposing) their bought and paid for agents and assets. So many ‘conservative’ pundits and politicians have had the mask ripped right off of them as their masters demand that they stop Trump. NONE of it is working. President Trump continues to out maneuver and out-smart them. The most recent example is the middle-east strategy that has extracted US troops, killed the top ISIS threats, taken the oil, and left the Russians holding the bag standing between ancient and never-ending Sunni/Shia warfare stupidity. For example, how ridiculous do those concerned and outraged ‘Republican’ critics from last week look now after President Trump pulled off his latest brilliant maneuver?
The globalists have a real conundrum when it comes to dealing with President Trump. They have assumed control of many if not most multi-national corporations often via lax mergers and acquisitions accommodated by corrupt public officials. The wildly successful tariff implementations by President Trump have totally reversed their plan of siphoning wealth away from the US into a global rush to invest back into the US. These corporations are in essence trapped into repatriating capital investment back into the US and away from China predominantly. The more China bleeds jobs and precious hard capital, the less able they are to buy influence around the world…and also, the more hostile average Chinese citizens will become toward the current communist regime as living conditions deteriorate and prospects diminish.
As China and other hostile economies contract they are forced to weaken their currency in an attempt to offset the tariff cost to stay competitive in trade volume. In essence, Trump has brilliantly exported inflation to the enemy economies and America is adeptly side-stepping what ‘leading economists’ said would be rampant price inflation as those import tariffs are enacted. To the chagrin of his enemies, his tariff policies are proving to be wildly successful, and to put it bluntly, America’s primary nemesis, China, is totally screwed.
Ironically, the global socialists would love nothing more than to crash the American economy to weaken Trump’s support, which is his number one triumph–but they can’t! There is currently no other place for capital to flow to seek a better return, so try as they might–they just can’t make this incredible economy sink without simultaneously hurting themselves.
It is my opinion that the sideways action we have seen for the past many months has been a mass paralysis by major market participants as everyone waits to see if any of the various ridiculous charades employed by an increasingly desperate opposition will stick. This could be a race by them to try to remove president Trump (by any means possible) before the good guys regain control of the DOJ, FBI and CIA and the heinous acts of selling out America are exposed. The ones screaming the loudest against Trump are likely the ones with the most to lose when the facts eventually come out about the massive plot to take down America.
As I said in a post here long ago when I predicted Trump would be elected President shortly after he declared his candidacy… this administration was never going to be dull, and the immense drama has certainly not disappointed thus far!
One last thought here… I was talking to a friend yesterday who was disturbed about the ridiculous tenor and hysteria of the ‘news and noise’ and I remembered something that a historian told me at Colonial Williamsburg many years ago… He said that over time things really haven’t changed all that much and never really do. At the time of the American Revolution, for example, the public opinion was about 40% loyalists and 40% rebels (or patriots depending on your perspective). That left 20% undecided.
Today, I think things are about the same. There are 40% on one side and 40% on the other whose opinions and positions are fixed and absolutely unchangeable. What is left are the incredibly insipid dolts ‘in the middle‘. The battle we see playing out now in the media is not intended for the 80% who have already decided their loyalties–but rather, this is an all-out attempt to sway the 20% and if possible, to discourage turnout from the ‘wrong (in their opinion)’ 40%. So relax, sit back and enjoy the show. It’s all pretty darned entertaining when viewed from the proper perspective. Just be sure to show up and vote when the time comes!
It is going to absolutely kill the Trump haters to see the new all-time highs in the market today on the news. The globalists hate it too because it further strengthens the power of their nemesis, but ultimately they love money more than ideology and President Trump is in the process of bringing them back around to the right side with the proper carrot. As a businessman and self-made billionaire, he truly understands how this works. Donald Trump has always given prior enemies every opportunity to switch sides, but if they still persist–>then more often than not they will end up a bit like the ISIS dude in the tunnel in Syria last weekend… ripped to shreds and self-immolated by his own hand! It’s really a thing of brilliance to behold, and the world has never seen anything quite like it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great essay! Thanks for posting it.
LikeLike
Whoops, here comes another one from Louisiana…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Need a strong media push by surrogates on media outlets to detail what NOT passing the USMCA is costing the country in terms of jobs, GDP, and wages. Also push that the votes are there to pass it if it is just brought for a vote. Put it in people’s minds that they are losing something because of the failure by Nancy to act.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait, Cavuto knows if the economy improves, Democrats are done? He finally figured it out.. (it’s ok, I know we all know he’s still a globalist tool).
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT has so many accomplishments that positively affect the entire country. I would love to see TV and radio blanketed with this news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just researched the Canadian ratification. USMCA was introduced to 42nd Parliament but not passed before this past Monday’s election. It has to be reintroduced into the new 43rd Parliament after it convenes. Although Trudeau has said he will appoint his Cabinet on Nov. 20, no date has been set to convene Parliament, although it will be fun AFTER Nov 20. Even if USMCA is a top order of business, it might be weeks or months after Parliament goes into session. So early next year most likely.
in my opinion USMCA happens (or not, in which case plan B 19USC§2092 happens) next year. That PDJT has not yet initiated NAFTA§22.5 6 month termination means he has not yet put the gun to Pelosi’s head. My guess is he does that the day Canada ratifies. And as further evidence, there has been no pressure for the Senate to bring it up to vote yet either.
Meanwhile, USMCA is exhibit 1 for branding the House as do nothing. Useful counter to peach foty fi and to help take back the House in 2020. Strategic USMCA patience is justified.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still put me down for an Oct 20 2021 bottom in markets.. waiting to buy my home 3 months prior
1 John 4:10
LikeLike
“Who cancelled the recession”?
It took a holiday to Hong Kong
And to_____ and to______……
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/28/hong-kong-in-recession-after-protests-deal-comprehensive-blow
LikeLiked by 1 person
A2…do you ever work, besides providing OUTSTANDING CONTENT???
I do hope you keep posting because I look forward to them since I’ve been to Taiwan back in the ’70s!!!!
LikeLike
it was that pesky magic wand……again
LikeLike
Cavuto’s a grade A dumbass!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m enjoy watching fake news media ignore the good news. They hate good news.
LikeLike
Observations From a Smaller Limb.
Using current dollars:
3rd quarter GDP: + 185.6B // +3.5%
2nd Quarter GDP: +241.4B //+ 4.7%
Constant dollar: Inflation adjusted formal 1947 to 2018:
Annualized GDP: 21.53 Trillion.
2016: 18.71 Trillion
Adding 3 trillion GDP since 2016 is larger than the total GDP in 2018 for the U.K. Currently the 5th largest economy with a GDP of 2.8T
Personal Savings:
3rd Q : 1.34B // 8% rate
2nd Q : 1.32B // 8.1% rate
😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nailed it. Well done.
LikeLike
CNBC still is prediction recession for over a year now. They’ve stopped painted scenarios other than “trade war. and tariffs.”
LikeLike
Sometimes the Universe says ,” nothing happens until something moves”
US-China trade deal that’s not a trade deal.
🤣🤣🤣
“China does not want to buy a lot of products that people here don’t need or to buy something at a time when it is not in demand,” an official from a Chinese state-owned company explained.
“ If U.S. agricultural products “enter China in a concentrated way, it might be hard for the domestic market to digest,” the Chinese official added.
Oversupply of agricultural products in China would hit local prices really hard, he said, “and break the supply-demand balance”.
Someone has a key to the pork locker.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-agbuys/in-u-s-china-talks-beijings-refusal-to-spell-out-farm-buys-is-big-sticking-point-idUSKBN1X90BW
CHILE CANCELS APEC SUMMIT IN SANTIAGO NEXT MONTH: PINERA
( I would post China’s economic data but they might cry, or call me a big bad meanie unreliable entity)
LikeLike