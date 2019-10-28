AG Bill Barr Defends John Durham Investigation, Praises FBI Director Chris Wray “Outstanding Support”…

Earlier today Bill Barr gave an interview to Fox News on the sidelines of a law enforcement event in Chicago. The U.S. Attorney General discussed the ongoing investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham, and gave high praise to FBI Director Christopher Wray for his “outstanding support” therein. [Link to Fox Interview] Excerpt Video:
(Via Fox) […] The attorney general said that while he’s assisting in connecting Durham with countries that could have valuable information, Durham is running the show.
“He is in charge of the investigation, I’m not doing the investigation,” Barr said, while describing Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, as “thorough and fair” and saying he’s making progress.
Further, Barr took an implicit swipe at Comey as he maintained current FBI Director Christopher Wray is cooperating.
“I do want to say that one of the reasons Mr. Durham is able to make the kind of progress he’s making is because Director Wray and his team at the FBI have just been outstanding in support and responsiveness given to Mr. Durham,” Barr said.
“As you know, I’ve said previously that I felt there was a failure of leadership at the bureau in 2016 and part of 2017, but since Director Wray and his team have taken over there’s been a world of change. I think that he is restoring the steady professionalism that’s been a hallmark of the FBI. I really appreciate his leadership there.” (read more)
This interview, and particularly the Barr perspective on FBI Director Wray, is challenging to reconcile against the historic behavior of the FBI under Wray’s tenure. In order to reconcile Barr’s characterization of Chris Wray, those who follow the issues closely would have to ignore or suspend all disbelief in Director Wray’s conduct.
Here at CTH we accept the behavior, actions and statements by federal officials as they are, and not as we would wish them to be. There is no action in evidence that would support Barr’s characterization of Wray; so it leaves the audience having to take a leap of faith that suddenly, in the past three months, Wray had some ‘come-to-Jesus’ moment.
Given the documented history of the FBI blocking transparency during Wray’s tenure at the helm of the FBI that’s simply a leap of faith we are unwilling to take.
Either Bill Barr is covering for Wray, just like he has done in the past for Rosenstein, with a goal of institutional preservation as his compass heading (Bondo Barr); or Bill Barr has some -as yet- unknown motive for presenting an alternate reality.
It’s up to you to make up your own mind.
June 2018:
May 2019:
In 2018 Christopher Wray undermined the Nunes memo and refused to present FBI documents for congressional review. Chairman Nunes, HPSCI; Chairman Goodlatte, House Judiciary; and Chairman Grassley, Senate Judiciary; each had requests for document production blocked by FBI Director Wray.
As a result of those roadblocks a list of declassification requests was presented to President Trump by congress. *AFTER* the 2018 mid-term election the bucket list for those still outstanding classified documents was handed to AG Bill Barr.
Barr was granted unilateral declassification authority in May 2019.
Not a single document has been declassified and released from that original list, by the DOJ or FBI; including the authorizing scope memos that were used in the Mueller investigation which concluded in March 2019 and still remain hidden today. Those scope memos have no investigative value to the IG report on FISA abuse.
The only documents released to the public have come from a FOIA lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch to attain the Bruce Ohr 302’s, ordered to be released by a DC court, and the Comey memos which were released by the IG as part of the evidence underlying the IG report on James Comey activity.
No documents have been declassified by AG Bill Barr; and to this day the FBI still refuses (Flynn case) to unredact the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages.
It defies credulity for Barr to say Director Wray has been of “outstanding support” while simultaneously the same FBI under Director Wrays’ authority has been the primary blocking mechanism for exculpatory evidence within the Michael Flynn case.
Those who choose to believe in the characterization of AG Bill Barr for Director Wray, have to choose to suspend all prior knowledge of the mountain of evidence that supports an entirely different characterization.
This suspension of disbelief is beyond my personal capability. However, in the strongest of possible terms – I hope I’m wrong. By disposition I accept the statements and actions of government officials as they are, not as I wish them to be.
Perhaps FBI Director Christopher Wray has, in the last 4 months, had a come-to-Jesus moment. However, that outlook would require me to possess a trusty-plan disposition.
Unfortunately, I lost that ability in August 2018 when the DOJ and FBI covered-up the demonstrably proven James Wolfe leak of classified information.
Lastly, to underline the Wray issues, and simultaneously provide evidence that is only tangentially connected to the current matters at hand…. it is worth remembering Christopher Wray in the ridiculous framework of the pre-midterm-election Cesar Sayoc case.
You might remember: FBI Director Christopher Wray outlined during his remarks that the Sayoc devices consisted of PVC pipe, clocks, batteries, wiring and “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”.
The FBI director went out of his way to state: “these were not hoax devices.” The DOJ then moved to seal all court filings, and the case against the nut continued behind the curtain of ‘national fucking security’.
I digress.
I think we are going to be provided with an instructive “tell” as to what’s going on with Ray so to speak when the Horowitz FISA abuse report is released and we are able to see if Rosenstein, who was also overly praised by Barr, as the signatory on the fourth renewal is torn to shreds or is protected. As all of the above comments noted, at the Barr/Rosenstein presser on the Mueller report, Rosenstein had that look of an uncooperative hostage. I replayed that clip numerous times to satisfy myself that Rosenstein indeed was not blinking his eyes in Morse Code asking for help and freedom from his capture, Barr. If in the IG report Rosenstein is treated with kid gloves, then it will be clearer that he cut a deal with Barr to support the “no obstruction” theory against POTUS in return for protection from prosecution and a forced but claimed to be voluntary early retirement and departure from the DOJ. With that said, Barr’s down right sickeningly complimentary gushing over Ray may indicate that like Rosenstein, Ray is now Barr’s next blinking hostage who has been not so subtly advised, cooperate and look like one happy family or else, legally, professionally and personally he will be taken down. Time will tell.
Fact. It was Acting AG Rosenstein who appointed Durham to investigate and get the ball rolling. It came out in the Baker testimony.
I found this. A report from oan that Baker flipped.
shudder….not through the goolag search engine, please~!
I trust OANN and Jack Posobiec. But I don’t know Posobiec’s guest in the linked interview – a guy named Ned Ryun who Jack introduced as CEO and founder of American Majority.
I checked out the American Majority website and although it took a few minutes to load, I did not get any immediate red flags from it: https://www.americanmajority.org/
But as far as Baker is concerned, we have been previously told of others in the coup group who allegedly flipped or were cooperating, or other “good news”…. only to find out later that the person on TV telling us these things was getting the info from “trusted” sources or informants… whose information turned out to not be accurate (I’m thinking of Hannity or Joe DiGenova). I’m just sayin’.
This earlier posting of the article from Oct 25 at the Gateway Pundit by Larry Johnson does give me some hope that SOMETHING has changed very recently.
Here is the condensed version to the article but worth the read.
“I do not believe in coincidence. I do not believe that it is a mere coincidence that these three events occurred late last night:
1. The investigation of the roots of the plot to destroy Donald Trump and his Presidency is now a criminal matter.
2. A letter from Inspector General Horowitz announcing that his report on the FISA fraud would be out shortly with no major redactions.
3. The Government caved to Honey Badger Sidney Powell and allowed her to fully expose criminal conduct by Michael Flynn’s prosecutors.
What is going on? Two words. Bill Barr.
The Attorney General has pulled the trigger and altered the landscape in the Russiagate saga. Having been granted full authority by the President to declassify information, including intel from the CIA and the NSA, he has now acted in a powerful, but low key way.
The announcement that this is now a criminal investigation means that anyone, including FBI agents and CIA officers, who try to hold back information or hide information will be vulnerable to obstruction of justice charges. Criminal penalties attach.”
Now if Ty Clevenger posts and says that in his Ed Butowsky/Seth Rich case that the FBI is now cooperating with his FOIA request then I think Larry Johnson just may be on to something.
Although not a popular opinion here the election is still a year away, anything declassified now will be long forgotten.
I like Barr’s deliberate approach, keep the bastards twisting in the wind.
My take is Wray is sacrificial, until the big ugly gets released he’s just warming the seat. Barr has everything he needs so he’s just petting the rabbit to keep it calm before it gets clubbed.
Personally, am out of hope and faith regarding those in the political arena until concrete, tangible results are clearly in evidence (which is not now the case).
Swamp still in charge.
Wall not built.
Immigration not reformed.
Sanctuary cities all over the place.
Known criminals go uncharged.
Irregular procedures in the House proceed unchecked.
Almost a trillion a year for the military-industrial-complex (and that’s just what’s published for the military alone).
And so on.
Why do people keep saying “wall not built,” like it’s a Saturday afternoon project? It’s in progress, with Mexican troops on the border.
However, it disheartens me to hear Wray praised.
The President was shut out of funds by Congress to build an entirely new wall across the 2000 mile border so he worked within the existing laws and found that he could replace existing wall with any “found” unspent money in the budgets he inherited.
That has resulted in massive amounts of old porous uselsss fencing being replaced with the steel bollard barrier with anti-climb plates at the top, sound detection equipment and a massive substructure. They have built many miles of this so far and are continuing.
As far as new wall, PDJT is using what money he has to build wall in the most needed places. Here is one such project: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/cbp-awards-contracts-to-build-65-miles-of-new-border-wall/
The only faith I have left in the system, is my vote for Trump will count toward a landslide victory in 2020
God bless President Trump, and keep him safe
Did the little bureaucrat Wray change his tune after the investigation went criminal?
Stay reminds me of every upwardly mobile middle manager I’ve ever had.
Says Wray, posts as Stay. Ugh
Just spitballing here. What if first we have to “un-f&ck Flynn before we unf&ck Trump” and take back America from the commie deep staters in the IC?
Also I still have yet to see how Sidney Powell got the Page/Strzok texts that I believe were never released before.
What’s another prime candidate for a fair trial and a fine hanging. Let’s hope and pray he gets one. He worked hard to earn it.
“Wray’s another one….”!!
Darn auto correct!
Where us Huber
Wray was buddies with Comey… He left govt service and went to King & Spalding…He represented Christie in Bridgegate issue… He left King & Spalding to become FBI Director… Sally Yates went to King & Spalding after defying Trump… Wray has all the money he needs…FBI Director is not a high paying job… when compared to earnings at a high power law firm it is on par with retirement or partial pension …. Comey was in a similar situation – he got millions from Lockheed-Martin and them became FBI Director…. It was not for the pay…
K&S is a Swamp breeding ground.
Basically … if Barr said what he said about Wray, in the way that he said it, then I choose to accept Barr’s words as spoken and not to read anything further into it. In forming my present opinion, I’m going to defer to his judgment and Mr. Durham’s, et al. But, I’m not going to speak about “your opinion, whatever it may be,” and I’m not going to say that I made the right call.
I have to agree.
I don’t think Barr left an easy rich life…to come back and be AG again…and say he came in with questions about how all this Russia BS started…and then say the answers he had gotten just raised MORE questions…only to sell out the Country to protect a corrupt FBI/DOJ/CIA.
We don’t really know what’s going on. We have to recur to our understanding of Human Nature.
Barr cannot be that depraved.
My concern about is the courts are stacked with liberal judges and that’s really the next hurdle.
Going in to home stretch of elections and ending of first term. No One Charged, No One Jailed.
I agree wholeheartedly with Sundance, especially his laying out the profusion of evidence against Wray, and thus against Barr now. That many commenters here don’t see it that way is another sign of this time, and its tattered intellectual atmosphere. Sundance laid out the evidence; ignore it at your peril.
And the Barr reputation didn’t start with him working for this administration. It started way back with Bush1. Being cynical is healthy in the case of Barr.
If this is true, which was reported by OAN on Friday, it would explain exactly what Barr meant when he said that. The timing is interesting. Barr really could be sending out the signal that if you are going to try to flip, you better do it now. See below…
Interesting tidbit in that video that Barr’s previous job was a corporate defense lawyer against government corruption and abuse.
Correction, government *intrusion* and abuse
And I am aware of Barr’s previous, previous job and role in running guns to the Contras.
I mean, Sydney Powell just stated in that filing that James Baker is the one who leaked Flynns phone call with Kislyak. Thats a heavy accusation that she wouldnt make if she didnt have the evidence, which means its true, and thus entirely plausible that he is cooperating, which could be the basis for Barr’s comments.
Yeah, I looked up American Majority too. Seemed legit. Also looked up James A. Baker to see what he has been up to lately, and this is what wiki says…..for what its worth…
intro:
“James A. Baker is a former American government official at the Department of Justice who served as general counsel for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).[1] In December, 2017 he was replaced as general counsel and reassigned to a different position within the FBI.[2] It was revealed on April 19, 2018 that he was a recipient of at least one Comey memo.[3] On May 4, 2018, Baker resigned the FBI and joined the Brookings Institution as a fellow who will write for the justice-focused blog, Lawfare.[4] In January 2019, Baker left Brookings to become the director of national security and cybersecurity at the R Street Institute, a conservative think-tank in Washington, D.C.[5] He also teaches at Harvard Law School.”
The flip side of that coin is that, while such flipping will help the flipper, it won’t help we the people. Protecting the institutions, though they are now worthless, and worse.
Well I wouldnt call it the flip side of the coin because if he flipped, then Barr’s comments are not really a cause for concern. Im simply trying to figure out what we can make of Barr’s comments on “Wray and his team at the FBI”.
Barr’s Panda mask maybe? Anybody else catch the “by the book” comment?
Where did we hear that before?
Curious if Barr thought letting Wolfe of the hook was by the Book?
Conservative members of Congress should recycle all the trite talking points used by Dems to “protect” Robert Mueller during his investigation, to now “protect” the Durham investigation.
Wake me about 5 years from now. By then, this might all be over and we’d know whether there is more than one honest man in DC. But I don’t hold out much hope. … uh … Wait… Never mind. I’d miss the shenanigans of the grand kids. Scratch that. First things first. 🙂
“Either Bill Barr is covering for Wray, just like he has done in the past for Rosenstein, with a goal of institutional preservation as his compass heading (Bondo Barr); or Bill Barr has some -as yet- unknown motive for presenting an alternate reality.
It’s up to you to make up your own mind.”
Spin. We don’t know how Rosencrans & Guildenstern come out in the end.
I dont know, read that from Lawfare and tell me that the deep state isnt scared. They sure sound scared to me.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/justice-department-should-share-more-information-durham-investigation
What is behind the curtain?
I don’t know, I can only hope
Am I frustrated as Hell?
Yes. We have known the players and the crimes and the motives all the way up to obama for 3 years, since before the election and what is the result?
What DO I know?
That contrary to MSM’s characterization, President Trump is a very, very patient man.
He studies a problem, and then, he stages the steps in order to maximize the results he seeks.
He has operated this way his entire life.
He worked on projects early in his career in NYC that NO ONE believed were possible to solve the bureaucratic problems necessary to market a viable product.
Years and years spent on some projects that everyone thought were wasted efforts and capital which turned into some of the premier projects in the City.
What does President Trump know?
He knows everything regarding the coup. No matter what he says, or has said, he knows everything.
He put it all together when Admiral Rogers and Devin Nunes alerted but he already suspected what had been going on knowing the media and the socialist democrats, but I repeat myself, as he has known them for over 40 years of observation, seeing the criminality, the bribes, the payoffs, the corruption at work.
What do I know?
That President Trump is probably the best poker player I have every seen, even if he never plays,
He misdirects, he dangles bait out to see what is biting, i.e. who squeals the loudest,
He notices the reactions,
He knows that the rot is so deep, that it can’t be exposed all at once or it will be inconceivable to the American electorate, incomprehensible,
He is using the tools he has been given to do what he has always, done,
WIN!
He is on a mission,
AND he is DEEPLY offended by their treachery, treason, and hate for America.
He won’t let this stand
Will it eventually be Barr who pulls the trigger?
It doesn’t matter, he won’t let it STAND
The key here is that Wray is “allegedly” cooperating fully with Durham in his investigation. Now, so far, Durham has not presented any case to a grand jury. So, whatever information Durham gets from Wray, et al, is confined to Durham’s and Barr’s hands. Where that info goes and what is done with it is yet to be seen. Remember, when a “prosecutor” praises someone, it makes it more difficult to prosecute that person or bring pressure to bear to guarantee their cooperation as a witness. I’ll get excited when we see some actual indictments.
