BIG – Report: U.S. Attorney Durham “Administrative Review” is now “A Criminal Investigation”…

This would appear to be one of the few positive indicators that AG Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham are indeed doing more than bondo. The New York Times is reporting the Durham “review” has now officially moved into a full “criminal investigation”. [All emphasis mine]
WASHINGTON — For more than two years, President Trump has repeatedly attacked the Russia investigation, portraying it as a hoax and illegal even months after the special counsel closed it. Now, Mr. Trump’s own Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into how it all began.
Justice Department officials have shifted an administrative review of the Russia investigation closely overseen by Attorney General William P. Barr to a criminal inquiry, according to two people familiar with the matter. The move gives the prosecutor running it, John H. Durham, the power to subpoena for witness testimony and documents, to impanel a grand jury and to file criminal charges.
My initial question was/is: does this mean the *interviews* with John Brennan and James Clapper were predicated on a shift into a criminal investigation? If yes, is that reality the baseline for the New York Times changing the reporting?
[…] The move also creates an unusual situation in which the Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into itself.
Mr. Barr’s reliance on Mr. Durham, a widely respected and veteran prosecutor who has investigated C.I.A. torture and broken up Mafia rings, could help insulate the attorney general from accusations that he is doing the president’s bidding and putting politics above justice.
It was not clear what potential crime Mr. Durham is investigating, nor when the criminal investigation was prompted. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.
[…] Federal investigators need only a “reasonable indication” that a crime has been committed to open an investigation, a much lower standard than the probable cause required to obtain search warrants. However, “there must be an objective, factual basis for initiating the investigation; a mere hunch is insufficient,” according to Justice Department guidelines.
When Mr. Barr appointed Mr. Durham, the United States attorney in Connecticut, to lead the review, he had only the power to voluntarily question people and examine government files.
[…] Mr. Barr began the administrative review of the Russia investigation in May, saying that he had conversations with intelligence and law enforcement officials that led him to believe that the F.B.I. acted improperly, if not unlawfully.
The F.B.I. opened the investigation in late July 2016, code-named Crossfire Hurricane, after receiving information from the Australian government that a Trump campaign adviser had been approached with an offer of stolen emails that could damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
F.B.I. agents discovered the offer shortly after stolen Democratic emails were released, and the events, along with ties between other Trump advisers and Russia, set off fears that the Trump campaign was conspiring with Russia’s interference.
FBI agents “discovered the offer“? Interesting use of words within the article by an outlet who sells the position of the DOJ and FBI. The “offer” was from Joseph Mifsud, who we know is not a Russian intelligence operative, but rather now appears to be a western intelligence operative under the guiding control of the CIA. The “discovery” part was the report of that activity by Australian diplomat Alexander Downer.
So what the New York Times is outlining here, is the CIA ran an operation using Mifsud to place information into Papadopoulos, a classic set-up, and the FBI is now claiming they had no idea the CIA was the originating intelligence apparatus for that information. Very interesting…. aligns with the FBI defensive framework from last week.
[…] The F.B.I. did not use information from the C.I.A. in opening the Russia investigation, former American officials said. But agents’ views on Russia’s election interference operation crystallized by mid-August, after the C.I.A. director at the time, John O. Brennan, shared intelligence with Mr. Comey about it.
Well the claim: “The F.B.I. did not use information from the C.I.A. in opening the Russia investigation” is demonstrably false. The CIA produced an “electronic communication” (EC) to the FBI which officially launched the premise of operation “crossfire hurricane’. That EC has never been released, though it has been seen by congressional investigators. So whoever this “former American official” is, is lying.
[…] The C.I.A. did contribute heavily to the intelligence community’s assessment in early 2017 that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and tried to tip it in Mr. Trump’s favor, and law enforcement officials later used those findings to bolster their application for a wiretap on a Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.
As we have researched and outlined the CIA was the driving force behind the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) and Peter Strzok was one of the primary authors. Additionally, how could the January 2017 ICA be used to bolster the application for the Carter Page FISA, when the FISA warrant was granted on October 21st, 2016? Perhaps the New York Times is intentionally trying to conflate the ‘second renewal”?
Mr. Barr is closely managing the Durham investigation, even traveling to Italy to seek help from officials there to run down an unfounded conspiracy that is at the heart of conservatives’ attacks on the Russia investigation — that the Italian government helped set up the Trump campaign adviser who was told in 2016 that the Russians had damaging information that could hurt Clinton’s campaign.
But Italy’s intelligence services told Mr. Barr that they played no such role in the events leading to the Russia investigation, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy said in a news conference on Wednesday. Mr. Barr has also contacted government officials in Britain and Australia about their roles in the early stages of the Russia investigation.
So the Italian intelligence apparatus played no “official” role; which again would bolster the likelihood the CIA was the driving entity behind Joseph Mifsud.
[…] Mr. Durham has also asked whether C.I.A. officials might have somehow tricked the F.B.I. into opening the Russia investigation.
Mr. Durham has indicated he wants to interview former officials who ran the C.I.A. in 2016 but has yet to question either Mr. Brennan or James R. Clapper Jr., the former director of national intelligence.
The “tricked” by the CIA angle is a position seemingly outlined in many of the media defense articles on behalf of the FBI.
[…] Some C.I.A. officials have retained criminal lawyers in anticipation of being interviewed. It was not clear whether Mr. Durham was scrutinizing other former top intelligence officials. Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the former director of the National Security Agency, declined to say whether he had spoken with Mr. Durham’s investigators.
Mr. Durham also has yet to question many of the former F.B.I. officials involved in opening the Russia investigation.
I’d put that response from Admiral Mike Rogers in the affirmative side of the ledger; and again it’s good news the “small group” has yet to be interviewed.
[…] As Mr. Durham’s investigation moves forward, the Justice Department inspector general is wrapping up his own inquiry into aspects of the F.B.I.’s conduct in the early days of the Russia investigation. Among other things, the inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, is scrutinizing the application for a warrant to wiretap Mr. Page.
Mr. Barr has not said whether Mr. Durham’s investigation grew out of the inspector general’s findings or something that prosecutors unearthed while doing interviews or reviewing documents. But the inspector general’s findings, which are expected to be made public in coming weeks, could contribute to the public’s understanding of why Mr. Durham might want to investigate national security officials’ activities in 2016.
Though the inspector general’s report deals with sensitive information, Mr. Horowitz anticipates that little of it will be blacked out when he releases the document publicly, he wrote in a letter sent to lawmakers on Thursday and obtained by The New York Times. (read full article)
Someone ought to remind Nadler and Schiff that the DOJ doesn’t act independent or only to the liking of House Democrats. The DOJ is part of the executive branch and they know that. The statements from these two idiots are ridiculous but watch for them to start issuing subpoenas to Barr and Durham as countermeasures
LikeLiked by 4 people
The obvious retort is “Well, now we know why you guys rushed headlong into an impeachment based on a phony whistleblower: to try and give your friends cover.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I thought I heard Nadler and Schiff say repeatedly, over and over, that “no-one is above the law.”
Sounds like they should approve of Durham’s investigation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have DEFINITELY opened themselves up to some credible lines of attack.
LikeLike
Don’t 5 of those six have the most punchable faces you’ve ever seen, save Brian Stelter and that other news guy, Rachel Maddow?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rachel acted manic tonight ..may need to be placed on suicide watch.
LikeLike
She makes too much money, she’s faking it.
All her hysteria is make-belief – what a horrible fake person.
LikeLike
The NYT is is a mouthpiece of the parallel government. It’s also a lying rag that has to retract their lying on a daily basis. I hope this “news” is true, but if it’s another lie, it’s another dispiriting of Trump supporters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes indeed. My starting point is to now assume that the substance of any article from the NYT, or WAPO or its ilk is a straight up lie. At best the article is going to be completely biased. Even if it is close to the truth, you have to be be very suspicious of the timing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So who will Flynn possibly sue first and in the end how many people will he put into possible bankruptcy?
I hope he gets millions upon millions upon millions!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me too! And most of all I hope he gets to go before a congressional hearing and spill his guts about everything he knows and just exactly why the Deep State/Obama tried to screw him!!! Wouldn’t that be something!!!! Better than money!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Malicious prosecution damages goes to the government. The living breathing human is merely fired and maybe disbarred.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to see him get rich by draining the personal bank accounts of every single corrupt individual who tried to frame him. And put a lien on every one of their assets for good measure. Hopefully these crooks will be housed at the Federal Penitentiary, and no longer enjoying the freedom that they were willing to callously steal from General Flynn without a second thought.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can PT put Flynn back in place the minute the Judge dismisses his case?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t think I can sleep tonight!! Can hardly contain my excitement…it’s like being ringside at a heavyweight boxing match with a crooked referee, who finally gets knocked out by the boxer who he’s been screwing with bad calls for 9 rounds!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
We’ve come to take our country back. President Trump has done a great service for us by creating the conditions that expose the deep state treachery. I believe Steve Bannon once said concerning how it would be difficult to take our government back from the deep state “you don’t think they will just hand it back to you because we’ve won the election. No we will have to rip it out of their hands”, not an exact quote there btw. This will be ugly, messy and by no means guaranteed successful. The corruption is so pervasive and institutional that I believe the upheaval may well exceed anything that any one of us can imagine. I take heart in the fact that this nation has somehow someway been blessed by divine providence. I pray we still have enough of that to carry us through the epic shitstorm about to be unleashed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
nyt gives pause. They are LIARS so how would we know anything after hearing from that fishwrapper ?
Sigh……
LikeLiked by 2 people
The question:
Will this be wrapped up before October 2020?
Allowing this to extend beyond the election would be a republic-ending travesty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends on your criteria for “wrapped up.”
If you mean all the croiminal appeals are final, no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone here offered indictments would need to drop within 2 months to avoid stepping on some traditional cut off date in an election year. Correct?
Does this mean we have 12 months of near Limbo?
LikeLike
Flynn’s case is about to explode on their pathetic faces. This month.
That alone will be over and done soon.
He will be a free, rich man serving in Trump’s administration, in the name of Jesus!
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Certainly not the whole deal but there should be arrests pretty soon, a few months at the most, of the lower level conspirators like Strzok, Page and McCabe as well as some loose cannons like Samantha Power. The bigger fish like Comey, Brennan, Clapper and Lynch will take more time. Keep in mind that Durham wouldn’t need any grand jury subpoenas to access any FBI, DOJ and CIA records including email accounts and text messages. A mere letter from Durham to the agency head is all thats needed so the investigation can be pretty well advanced before it was advanced to a criminal investigation.
LikeLike
Yesterday, being on the side of justice was a miserable place to be. Nothing but injustice.
Today, there’s no place I rather be. What a great place to be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try reading the Sidney brief!
Not only does it exonerate Flynn but will possibly help Durham and Barr prosecute those who designed, directed and conducted this Russia Collusion frame job or as most IMO will be calling it soon, a coup on a sitting President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Non-sense. From Sundance, Bongino, and many many more (Including Sperry!!) have exposed to MILLIONS of Americans the absolutely putrid federal police state and their media allies.
Our VSGPOTUS has been exposed to far more slander and spying than any of us ever imagined could happen in our country. Sperry, Mollie Hemingway, Sara Carter, John Solomon, Margot Cleveland and far too many to mention have provided us FACTS to fight against the EVIL that is the Deep State, Demonrats, and Pravda Media.
That aint nothin’!!!
LikeLike
It seems quite clear that the whole “shampeachment” effort is a blatant attempt to dirty up President Trump and cast doubt on any forthcoming criminal investigations by Barr or Durham. This also serves the purpose of acting as the DemoKKKratic presidential campaign since they know that NONE of their candidates can win against President Trump unless his rising approval can be destroyed. If the media has to start doing their job and report the level of corruption the DemoKKKrats have fallen to the election will be a landslide for VSGPT!
This is why they are willing to say anything, spread any uncorroborated lie and even make stuff up! They have to destroy President Trump or their whole pay-to-play scheme with U.S. payers acting as an ATM machine for the crooks in both parties falls apart and they and their kids might have to get real jobs. Oh, the horrors!
Stand firm in your resolution; these evil criminals are close to being exposed to the world as THE MOST corrupt group of officials our country has ever seen! Pray for our president and his allies and the patience to see this fight through to the rebirth of our great nation!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Lord sent us two incredible Angels….
President Trump
And
Sidney Powell
LikeLiked by 6 people
To all the “nothings gonna happen to anyone” and “wake me up when someone is in handcuffs”, you’ve said your piece. Now go away.
F-off ROLCONS!!!
You, and your douchebag CIA,FBI, State Dept hack traitors are about to be exposed!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just remember who is reporting this!!!!! NYT wants you to think a certain way.
LikeLike
It will be interesting to see how Judge Sullivan handles Sydney Powell’s request for dismissal of charges against General Flynn.
What’s the timeframe for the next court date?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. The agents came to work in the morning, had coffee, chatted by the water cooler, and when they finally opened the dispatches they discovered that Mifsud made an offer to Papadopoulos he was instructed to make.
Isn’t that how today’s FBI discovers things?
LikeLike
Yes. The agents came to work in the morning, had coffee, chatted by the water cooler, and when they finally opened the dispatches they discovered that Mifsud made an offer to Papadopoulos he was instructed to make.
Isn’t that how today’s FBI discovers things?
LikeLike
Just thinking out loud tonight…how is it that the New York Times was able to report this story? One day after the NY Bar Association demanded AG recuse himself from anything with respect to the Ukraine? Seriously. How did the Times get this story? Who’s their source? Was it leaked? What if this story is not true, instead planted, but an attempt to flush out the Durham investigations and pressure Barr to recuse? I am skeptical only because we’ve been burned before on stories like this.
A quick glance at the timeline suggests a couple of things (in my opinion)
1. My guess is Michael Bromwich is somehow behind this. He’s representing McCabe and has been pressuring Jessie Liu by email and through the media.
2. The Schiff statement came out too quickly. Pre-prepared?
3. On the heels of yesterday’s “storming” of Schiff’s SCIF, this story appears. Coincidence or Countermeasure?
4. Has there been an official announcement by the DOJ in this regard?
LikeLike
“Bondo” brilliant…
have to say ::: the biggest bonus in visiting here is your
incredible writing skills… the best in the Political networks.
LikeLike
someone published a note that Mifsud has vanished again.
aliens keep abducting him.
LikeLike
Thoughts:
—wonder what Mueller, Weissman, McCabe, Comey, Baker, and Yates are doin tonight? Having a beverage with Burr and Warner?
—where is Obama? VJ? Lynch? Brennan? Clapper? Rice? Sammie Jo? Betcha they’ve got those passports ready to go
—curious whose bank accounts are freezing up tonight?
—hope Chick-fil-a and Dominos are stocking up, you guys are gonna rack up some bucks over the next few months…and they’re gonna need a lot more toilet paper in the Capitol building
—heard a rumor Nancy threw herself onto Elijah’s human humidor sitting in the rotunda, screaming, “ELI, TAKE ME WITH YOU!!!” as Capitol Police pried her off the lid…one officer reached down to the floor to pick up some candy that fell out of her clothes, then realized it wasn’t chocolate.
—Jeff Zucker and Shep spotted at a bar, waiting for Napolitano to show up.
—strange silence from Trump Twitter, but I can feel him smiling all the way down here in Ozark/Trump country.
—GOOD. TIMES.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maddow CANNOT BELIEVE the Russian ‘meddling’ DID NOT happen.!
EPIC. at least she left her SCUMBAG script for tonight. Her former DOJ guest refuses to question Durams integrity. huh
LikeLike
One thing that previously puzzled me now starts to make sense. Maybe. Papa-D says than in January 2017, the FBI asked him to wear a wire against Mifsud. If the FBI knew Mifsud was a friendly working to setup Papa-D, why would they ask Papa-D to wear a wire? This makes no sense…unless at that time the FBI didn’t know Mifsud was working for western interests (e.g. Brennan). Shortly thereafter, the FBI appears to lose interest in Mifsud…maybe because they learned what he was up to.
If this is true, the next question is: Who within the FBI was in the dark about Mifsud? Was it just the lower level agents, or did that lack of knowledge go all the way to the top?
LikeLike
Yeah, wow, the whole thing was an honest mistake.
Sorry about that Mueller thing.
LikeLike
It’s about time!
LikeLike
Not surprised…
(The Left relies on Word Games in plain sight)
I posted the following comment in June. (SD had posted Boyd’s letter to Nadler). Letter was in response to an inquiry about Spygate…
| Heads up: [refer to Boyd’s letter]
See “(Department)” above, it’d be redundant in it’s placement if it wasn’t meant to imply something of significance, aka: (😉😉).
My guess it means “internal Dept.”… as in this is being conducted by a particular Dept of insiders, within the DOJ.
ie., Don’t worry, the clean-up crew has got this contained.
Calling it a “Review”, & not an “investigation” is telling in itself.
Remember also, there’s a HUGE difference for anything labeled a “MATTER.” As in it goes nowhere, & is meant to be covered-up.
So see where “… and certain related matters” is followed by “(Review)”. It’s unnecessary. Unless, it’s offering some added assurance that pertains to.
ie., These issues are considered as “matters,” & will ONLY be “Reviewed”.
Don’t be surprised when this “Review” results in a REPORT only. One that’ll attempt to minimize & justify their crimes, while hiding the TRUTH.
Thanks, Boyd 🤨 |
LikeLike